Firmware-update: Sony WH-1000XM4 2.5.0

Sony heeft voor haar 254 gram wegende WH-1000XM4-koptelefoons nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 2.5.0 als het versienummer. Dit is een over-ear-model waarbij de noisecancellation verzorgd wordt door de HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Verder zijn er twee 40mm-drivers en een usb-c-aansluiting aanwezig. Deze laatste heeft een Quick Charging-functie waarmee de koptelefoon na tien minuten laden weer vijf uur draadloos kan worden gebruikt. De veranderingen in deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Firmware Update to Version 2.5.0

Benefits and Improvements
  • Improves Bluetooth connection stability
  • Improves the hands-free calling quality
Previous Benefits and Improvements

The following benefits and improvements are also included in this update.
  • Fixes an issue where the headphones cannot be paired on a Windows computer
  • Fixes an issue where, when there are 2 Bluetooth devices connected at the same time, the connected devices repeatedly disconnect and reconnect
  • Improves general performance of the headphones

Versienummer 2.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, iOS
Website Sony
Download https://www.sony.com/electronics/support/wireless-headphones-bluetooth-headphones/wh-1000xm4/software/00261613
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (3)

0radicalEMT
25 mei 2021 09:18
Ben vooral benieuwd naar de verbetering van de spraakkwaliteit, dat is het enige wat flink tegenvalt bij deze koptelefoon als ik de vele recensies lees....
0Tyrian
@radicalEMT25 mei 2021 19:09
Het lijkt me dat dit inherent is aan het model en dat dit niet gaat veranderen met een firmware-update.
0Dj Neo Ziggy
25 mei 2021 13:53
Zo dat koppelen met Windows.... wat een crime is dat.
Voor de rest is het een hele fijne koptelefoon

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

