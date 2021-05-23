Sony heeft voor haar 254 gram wegende WH-1000XM4-koptelefoons nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 2.5.0 als het versienummer. Dit is een over-ear-model waarbij de noisecancellation verzorgd wordt door de HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Verder zijn er twee 40mm-drivers en een usb-c-aansluiting aanwezig. Deze laatste heeft een Quick Charging-functie waarmee de koptelefoon na tien minuten laden weer vijf uur draadloos kan worden gebruikt. De veranderingen in deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Firmware Update to Version 2.5.0
Benefits and Improvements
Previous Benefits and Improvements
- Improves Bluetooth connection stability
- Improves the hands-free calling quality
The following benefits and improvements are also included in this update.
- Fixes an issue where the headphones cannot be paired on a Windows computer
- Fixes an issue where, when there are 2 Bluetooth devices connected at the same time, the connected devices repeatedly disconnect and reconnect
- Improves general performance of the headphones