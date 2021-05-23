MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.1 uitgebracht als bèta. De belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.6.1 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.6 is the current development series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.5 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.6.1 is a Beta release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes



Atomic DDL CREATE TABLE, ALTER TABLE, RENAME TABLE, DROP TABLE, DROP DATABASE and related DDL statements are now atomic. Either the statement is fully completed, or everything is reverted to it's original state. Note that when deleting multiple tables with DROP TABLE, only each individual drop is atomic, not the full list of tables). (MDEV-23842). Replication, Galera and Binlog The delay between binary log purges can now be specified with much greater precision. The system variable binlog_expire_logs_seconds is introduced as a form of alias for expire_logs_days, which now accepts a precision of 1/1000000 days (MDEV-19371)

Allow transition from unencrypted to TLS Galera cluster communication without cluster downtime (MDEV-22131)

DDL information logged on all Galera cluster nodes if wsrep_debug is set to SERVER and wsrep_OSU_method is 'TOI' (MDEV-9609) Oracle Compatibility ADD_MONTHS() added (MDEV-20025)

TO_CHAR() added (MDEV-20017)

SYS_GUID() added (MDEV-24285)

MINUS is mapped to EXCEPT in UNION (MDEV-20021)

ROWNUM function returns the current number of accepted rows in the current context (MDEV-24089) Character Sets The utf8 character set (and related collations) is now by default an alias for utf8mb3 rather than the other way around. It can be set to imply utf8mb4 by changing the value of the old_mode system variable (MDEV-8334) Changelog

