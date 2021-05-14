Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4523

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.22.3.4523 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.22.1.4275 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.22.2.4282 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Library) Expose both Network and Studio filters for libraries using the Plex TV Series agent beta (#12517)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.54.5
  • Outbound HTTP connections can now use newer HTTP protocol versions
Fixes:
  • (Activities) Fixed a deadlock.
  • (Collections) Collection deletion would fail
  • (Hubs) Crash when loading home
  • (Library) Items could incorrectly appear in On Deck when changing agents or when rating an item (#12515)
  • (Library) Locked title and year fields could get overwritten on unmatched items (#12484).
  • (Library) Unmatched episodes in matched seasons wouldn’t respect local metadata preference in the beta TV agent.
  • (Scanner) Certain episode filenames were not being scanned correctly using the Plex TV agent beta (#12478)
  • (Scanner) Certain path names for TV Specials folders wouldn’t get read correctly using the Beta TV agent.
  • (Search) EPG search requests would sometimes fail with 404. (#12333)
  • Don’t notify user about new versions when automatic updates are enabled. (#12085)

Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4392 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (Library) Bring back ‘exclude from home’ library preference
  • (Hubs) Respect the onDeck limit when generating the continue watching hub

Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4392 (available to everyone)

New:
  • (Collections) Added support for creating Smart Collections
  • (Hubs) Support for publishing collections to home and recommended pages (requires Plex Pass)
Fixes:
  • (Library) Bring back ‘exclude from home’ library preference
  • (Hubs) Respect the onDeck limit when generating the continue watching hub

Plex Media Server 1.23.0.4438 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.55.1
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Guide refresh would not always cancel immediately. (#11286)
  • (Library) Embedded ‘album’ tag for movies was not correctly used for collection creation (#12536)
  • (Library) Improve database handling when refreshing large amounts of metadata (#12590)
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle wasn’t picking the most popular tracks on each album.
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle would play some tracks more often than it should.
  • (LibraryGarbageCollector) Fix keep policy to consider multiple media as one item (#11885)
  • (Metadata) Extended music metadata and lyrics would be removed after a refresh (#12585)
  • (Metadata) Locked fields being not being set when also setting artwork (#12383)
  • (TLS) Newly-renewed certs were incompatible with certain legacy Sonos devices (#12531)
  • (Transcoder) GPU HDR tone mapping could unexpectedly fail on some newer Intel processors (#12534)

Plex Media Server 1.23.0.4459 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.55.1
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Guide refresh would not always cancel immediately. (#11286)
  • (Library) Embedded ‘album’ tag for movies was not correctly used for collection creation (#12536)
  • (Library) Improve database handling when refreshing large amounts of metadata (#12590)
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle wasn’t picking the most popular tracks on each album.
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle would play some tracks more often than it should.
  • (LibraryGarbageCollector) Fix keep policy to consider multiple media as one item (#11885)
  • (Metadata) Extended music metadata and lyrics would be removed after a refresh (#12585)
  • (Metadata) Locked fields being not being set when also setting artwork (#12383)
  • (Server) Server could fail to launch on 32-bit linux platforms
  • (TLS) Newly-renewed certs were incompatible with certain legacy Sonos devices (#12531)
  • (Transcoder) GPU HDR tone mapping could unexpectedly fail on some newer Intel processors (#12534)

Plex Media Server 1.23.0.4480 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.55.1
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Guide refresh would not always cancel immediately. (#11286)
  • (Library) Embedded ‘album’ tag for movies was not correctly used for collection creation (#12536)
  • (Library) Improve database handling when refreshing large amounts of metadata (#12590)
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle wasn’t picking the most popular tracks on each album.
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle would play some tracks more often than it should.
  • (LibraryGarbageCollector) Fix keep policy to consider multiple media as one item (#11885)
  • (Linux) HW transcoding could cause a crash on systems with Nvidia GPUs.
  • (Metadata) Extended music metadata and lyrics would be removed after a refresh (#12585)
  • (Metadata) Locked fields being not being set when also setting artwork (#12383)
  • (Server) Server could fail to launch on 32-bit linux platforms.
  • (TLS) Newly-renewed certs were incompatible with certain legacy Sonos devices (#12531)
  • (Transcoder) GPU HDR tone mapping could unexpectedly fail on some newer Intel processors (#12534)

Plex Media Server 1.23.0.4482 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.55.1
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Guide refresh would not always cancel immediately. (#11286)
  • (Library) Embedded ‘album’ tag for movies was not correctly used for collection creation (#12536)
  • (Library) Improve database handling when refreshing large amounts of metadata (#12590)
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle wasn’t picking the most popular tracks on each album.
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle would play some tracks more often than it should.
  • (LibraryGarbageCollector) Fix keep policy to consider multiple media as one item (#11885)
  • (Linux) HW transcoding could cause a crash on systems with Nvidia GPUs.
  • (Metadata) Extended music metadata and lyrics would be removed after a refresh (#12585)
  • (Metadata) Locked fields being not being set when also setting artwork (#12383)
  • (Server) Server could fail to launch on 32-bit linux platforms.
  • (TLS) Newly-renewed certs were incompatible with certain legacy Sonos devices (#12531)
  • (Transcoder) GPU HDR tone mapping could unexpectedly fail on some newer Intel processors (#12534)
  • (Windows) Plex Media Fingerprinter failing to run (#12649)

Plex Media Server 1.23.0.4497 (Plex Pass Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 4.55.1
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Guide refresh would not always cancel immediately. (#11286)
  • (Library) Embedded ‘album’ tag for movies was not correctly used for collection creation (#12536)
  • (Library) Improve database handling when refreshing large amounts of metadata (#12590)
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle wasn’t picking the most popular tracks on each album.
  • (Library) Smart Shuffle would play some tracks more often than it should.
  • (LibraryGarbageCollector) Fix keep policy to consider multiple media as one item (#11885)
  • (Linux) Debian systems did not start after upgrade
  • (Linux) HW transcoding could cause a crash on systems with Nvidia GPUs.
  • (Metadata) Extended music metadata and lyrics would be removed after a refresh (#12585)
  • (Metadata) Locked fields being not being set when also setting artwork (#12383)
  • (Server) Server could fail to launch on 32-bit linux platforms.
  • (TLS) Newly-renewed certs were incompatible with certain legacy Sonos devices (#12531)
  • (Transcoder) GPU HDR tone mapping could unexpectedly fail on some newer Intel processors (#12534)
  • (Windows) Intro detection and music audio matching failing to run (#12649)

Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4523 (available to everyone)

Fixes:
  • (Collections) Playback of show collections could fail (#12326)
  • (Library) Bring back ‘exclude from home’ library preference
  • (TLS) Newly-issued certificates could fail to verify with certain highly-strict TLS clients (#12669)
  • (TLS) The server could request replacement certificates excessively frequently (#12669)

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.22.3.4523
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-05-2021 • 12:37

21 Linkedin

Bron: Plex

Reacties (21)

+1OnlyTheBest
14 mei 2021 13:02
Ik heb al verschillende malen gemeld bij Plex dat de ondertitels niet worden mee-gedownload als je media sync gebruikt om offline te kijken.
Of toch op z’n minst niet in te stellen.
Want ik zie de Nederlandse ondertiteling wel staan maar het is niet mogelijk deze te selecteren.
Bij het online kijken is er geen probleem, dan zijn de ondertitels wel te selecteren.

Zijn er nog gebruikers die hier problemen mee hebben?
0Farleaf
@OnlyTheBest14 mei 2021 13:59
De laatste 2 maanden zijn ondertitels hier een soepje geworden.
Op de lokale speler geen probleem, maar vanaf het via de tv-app gaat loopt de app vast tijdens het binnenhalen van subs. Voor mij niet zo erg, maar mijn vriendin die minder Engelsvaardig is baalt er wel van.
0OMEGA_ReD
@Farleaf14 mei 2021 16:20
Ik zou ook graag een verbeterde manier van subtitle offsetting willen hebben. Je bent zo 10min kwijt aan het synchroon krijgen van verkeerde subtitles, zeker als films pas net uit zijn zijn er vaak maar een paar Nederlandstalige subs beschikbaar.
0nivong
@OMEGA_ReD15 mei 2021 08:46
Bazarr doet wonderen:)
0OMEGA_ReD
@nivong15 mei 2021 10:03
Gebruik ik, maar bazaar kan niet downloaden wat nog niet beschikbaar is. Zeker bij nieuwe releases.
0NightFox89
@OMEGA_ReD17 mei 2021 11:18
Bazarr synced vol automatisch de subtitles voor je indien je dat aanvinkt. Werkt in 95% van de gevallen top.
0OMEGA_ReD
@NightFox8917 mei 2021 11:46
Oh dat wist ik helemaal niet! Dank! Ik ga even uitzoeken hoe ik het kan aanzetten.
0Jokurino
@OnlyTheBest14 mei 2021 14:21
Maak je ook gebruik van de sub-zero plugin? Deze zorgt er namelijk voor dat de subs daadwerkelijk worden gedownload als .srt file. De subtitle zie je dan ook fysiek terug op de schijf.

Als ik het goed begrijp doet plex dit zelf niet, of ik heb mijn plex niet juist ingesteld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jokurino op 14 mei 2021 14:22]

0OnlyTheBest
@Jokurino14 mei 2021 15:07
Neen, de subtitles zitten zo goed als altijd in de MKV container.
03raser
14 mei 2021 13:15
Outbound HTTP connections can now use newer HTTP protocol versions
Wat houdt dit precies in? Kan Plex server op basis van de browser van de client nu een ander protocol gebruiken die sneller/beter is? En welke nieuwe HTTP protocollen zijn er nu dan beschikbaar?
+1Pizzalucht
@3raser14 mei 2021 14:23
Dit zijn outbound HTTP connections, dus niet inbound. Als jij verbinding maakt met een Plex server is het inbound.

Outbound is als Plex zelf requests doet naar andere services, bijvoorbeeld voor het ophalen van metadata en posters. Die requests kunnen nu nieuwe protocollen gebruiken, waarschijnlijk HTTP 2.
0MarnickS
@3raser14 mei 2021 13:39
Ik denk HTTP 2 ondersteuning oid?
0Kayl
14 mei 2021 13:03
Jammer dat het hardware transcoding met HDR nog steeds niet gefixt is. Met een 11500 niet mogelijk om HDR te transcoden gebruikmakend van de iGPU. Forums staan er vol mee, maar ze zijn erg traag met de fix.
0hyriand
@Kayl14 mei 2021 13:47
(Transcoder) GPU HDR tone mapping could unexpectedly fail on some newer Intel processors (#12534)
Is dat in deze release niet juist verholpen?
0Kayl
@hyriand14 mei 2021 14:01
Hmmm heb even de versies naast mijn eigen gehouden en ik gebruik de docker en die zit nog op 1.22.3.4523. Dus dan zou het inderdaad hopelijk opgelost moeten zijn, alleen snap ik niet waarom ze de docker zo laat updaten.

Hopelijk snel op docker en dat het ook inderdaad opgelost is!

EDIT: heb het even gecheckt. Er was onduidelijkheid voor mij in de docker compose/unraid instellingen. Linuxserver geeft aan dat je docker in moet voeren bij version, maar het moet gewoon latest zijn. Vervolgens haalde hij de laatste versies binnen en hardware HDR decoding werkt!

Dat is top nieuws, dan kan de dubbele bibliotheek van 1080p en 4k de deur uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kayl op 14 mei 2021 14:07]

0bounto
14 mei 2021 13:15
Wat ik graag zou willen zien, is een manier om Playlists te delen met andere gebruikers, zodat ze kunnen zien welke films ik aan beveel.
0greg-a
14 mei 2021 13:41
weet iemand hier hoe je streamen op afstand werkend krijgt als je een ipv6 ip-adres hebt? Bij mij heeft dit, helaas, nooit gewerkt.
0ZeroMinded
@greg-a14 mei 2021 14:13
Hoe ziet je setup er uit? Ik draai al een jaar op dualstack zonder issues. Op oudere releases was t altijd gedoe, maar inmiddels geen probleem meer.
0iAR
14 mei 2021 14:12
Je hoeft maar met je ogen te knipperen en er is weer een nieuwe Server update. Jammer dat de updates voor de player niet zo snel gaat. Zeker als je zit te wachten op een bugfix.
0hawkeye73
@iAR14 mei 2021 15:18
Ik denk ik check even welke versie ik heb draaien: Version 1.23.0.4497

Dat is 1.23.xxxx ipv 1.22.xxxx

Gaat snel zo ja
0opa uche
15 mei 2021 23:18
Heb hem nu eens draaien voor de allereerste keer. Wel een beetje ruzie met seasons en losse delen die nergens naar voren komen, of zaken totaal verkeerd plaatst.
Voor de rest behoorlijk volwassen "Netflix@Home" interface.
Ik ga me er nog iets verder in verdiepen, maar zoek dan wel de mogelijkheid om een map zelf in te kunnen delen als het systeem het niet helemaal goed ziet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

