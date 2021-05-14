Versie 1.22.3.4523 van Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.22.1.4275 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.22.2.4282 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Library) Expose both Network and Studio filters for libraries using the Plex TV Series agent beta (#12517)

(Web) Updated to 4.54.5

Outbound HTTP connections can now use newer HTTP protocol versions Fixes: (Activities) Fixed a deadlock.

(Collections) Collection deletion would fail

(Hubs) Crash when loading home

(Library) Items could incorrectly appear in On Deck when changing agents or when rating an item (#12515)

(Library) Locked title and year fields could get overwritten on unmatched items (#12484).

(Library) Unmatched episodes in matched seasons wouldn’t respect local metadata preference in the beta TV agent.

(Scanner) Certain episode filenames were not being scanned correctly using the Plex TV agent beta (#12478)

(Scanner) Certain path names for TV Specials folders wouldn’t get read correctly using the Beta TV agent.

(Search) EPG search requests would sometimes fail with 404. (#12333)

Don’t notify user about new versions when automatic updates are enabled. (#12085) Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4392 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) Fixes: (Library) Bring back ‘exclude from home’ library preference

(Hubs) Respect the onDeck limit when generating the continue watching hub Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4392 (available to everyone) New: (Collections) Added support for creating Smart Collections

(Hubs) Support for publishing collections to home and recommended pages (requires Plex Pass) Fixes: (Library) Bring back ‘exclude from home’ library preference

(Hubs) Respect the onDeck limit when generating the continue watching hub Plex Media Server 1.23.0.4438 (Plex Pass Beta update channel) New: (Web) Updated to 4.55.1

Updated translations. Fixes: (DVR) Guide refresh would not always cancel immediately. (#11286)

(Library) Embedded ‘album’ tag for movies was not correctly used for collection creation (#12536)

(Library) Improve database handling when refreshing large amounts of metadata (#12590)

(Library) Smart Shuffle wasn’t picking the most popular tracks on each album.

(Library) Smart Shuffle would play some tracks more often than it should.

(LibraryGarbageCollector) Fix keep policy to consider multiple media as one item (#11885)

(Metadata) Extended music metadata and lyrics would be removed after a refresh (#12585)

(Metadata) Locked fields being not being set when also setting artwork (#12383)

(TLS) Newly-renewed certs were incompatible with certain legacy Sonos devices (#12531)

(Windows) Intro detection and music audio matching failing to run (#12649) Plex Media Server 1.22.3.4523 (available to everyone) Fixes: (Collections) Playback of show collections could fail (#12326)

(Library) Bring back ‘exclude from home’ library preference

(TLS) Newly-issued certificates could fail to verify with certain highly-strict TLS clients (#12669)

(TLS) The server could request replacement certificates excessively frequently (#12669)