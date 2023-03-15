Versie 1.31.2.6810 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.29.2.6364 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6359 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)

(Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)

(Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904) Fixes: (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)

(Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)

(Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921) Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6406 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)

(Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)

(Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904) Fixes: (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)

(DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios (#12988)

(Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)

(Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921) Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6442 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)

(Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)

(Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904) Fixes: (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)

(DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios (#12988)

(Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)

(Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921)

(macOS) The server could fail platform security checks on older macOS versions (#13959)

(Windows) Added new code signing certificate for app binaries

(QNAP) Renewed code signing certificate Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6486 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)

(Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)

(Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904) Fixes: (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)

(DVR) Commercial detection could fail on 32-bit Windows builds (#14002)

(DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios (#12988)

(Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)

(QNAP) Renewed code signing certificate

(Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921)

(Windows) Added new code signing certificate for app binaries

(macOS) The server could fail platform security checks on older macOS versions (#13959) Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6483 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)

(Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.

(Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)

(Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)

(Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941) Fixes: (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)

(Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)

(Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967) Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6497 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)

(NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.

(Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.

(Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)

(Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)

(Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941) Fixes: (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)

(Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)

(PlexMatch) Pattern matching could behave incorrectly for certain filenames (#14030)

(Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)

(macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946) Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6550 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)

(NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.

(Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.

(Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)

(Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)

(Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941) Fixes: (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)

(Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)

(PlexMatch) Pattern matching could behave incorrectly for certain filenames (#14030)

(Transcoder) Decoding certain TrueHD audio streams could fail (#14023)

(Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)

(macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946) Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6562 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)

(NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.

(Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.

(Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)

(Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)

(Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941) Fixes: (Analysis) Loudness analysis could crash if item was removed

(Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)

(Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)

(PlexMatch) Pattern matching could behave incorrectly for certain filenames (#14030)

(Transcoder) Decoding certain TrueHD audio streams could fail (#14023)

(Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)

(macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946) Plex Media Server 1.30.2.6563 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.

(Scanner) .plexmatch files now support a new match type called “SEE”, which allows handling of files where e.g. “302” means episode 2 of season 3 (#13985)

(Scanner) .plexmatch pattern matching tokens now support setting a maximum length on matches; see the “Match Hinting for TV Series” 113 support article for details (#13985)

(Scanner) Files named using the uncommon “SEE” format are no longer matched by default; please use the .plexmatch feature to handle these files (#13985)

(Scanner) Files with names containing a 3- or 4-digit standalone episode number are now matched correctly by default (#13985) Fixes: (DLNA) Corrected DLNA server not starting on NVIDIA Shield (#13340)

(DVR) DVR schedule is now corrected when the guide updates. (#13217/#12821)

(DVR) Preview thumbs not being created for DVR recordings (#13943)

(Library) TV theme music could incorrectly remain on an item after fixing a match (#13933)

(Library) Unprocessed Add to Library items can crash the server on startup if the original library section no longer exists (#14022)

(MacOS) Incorrect download progress percentage for updates is passed to the web client (#13992)

(Metadata) Episodes would not store the year field (#13974)

(Music) Improve reliability of maintaining original add date when upgrading albums.

(Music) When replacing exisiting files with new versions, loudness analysis would not trigger on demand (#13897)

(Network) The server could fail to publish any LAN addresses if a preferred network interface was selected, but was not available (#14001)

(Pivots) Categories pivot loading time might be slow for larger libraries (#13912)

(Transcoder) Download transcodes consumed slot even after transcode completes (#13987)

(Versions) Optimized versions of an edition would overwrite any existing version using the same profile (#13746)

(macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946) Plex Media Server 1.31.0.6654 is now available to everyone New: Detect end credits markers for movies and episodes (Plex Pass required)

Allow using end credits markers to determine fully watched state for movies and episodes (Plex Pass required)

(Linux) Automatic library updates are now triggered by filesystem permissions and ownership changes (#14045) Fixes: (DVR) Some audio or subtitle streams could fail to be captured on channels with multiple audio or subtitle services (#13908) (#13877)

(IntroDetection) Detection may timeout on very slow systems causing items to retry indefinitely (#14027)

(Transcoder) Transcoding from AV1 could take a very long time to start when a GPU that did not support it was present (#14043) Plex Media Server 1.31.1.6733 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (Scanner) Adds support for the Extend multi-episode format i.e. S01E01-02 (#14064)

(Subtitles) Attempt to automatically detect improperly-tagged forced streams based on their titles (#14096)

(TV) Provide clients with the number of non-Specials seasons for display when browsing (#14036)

(Web) Updated to 4.100.1

Add Ukrainian translations.

Updated translations. Fixes: (Clustering) Photos timeline - duplicated items or incorrect dates (#14081)

(Credits Detection) Detection could fail with certain video codecs (#14150)

(Credits Detection) Limit thread concurrency for first stage of detection (#14150)

(Credits Detection) The detection could timeout and fail on low powered devices.

(CreditsDetection) Fix assignment of final marker attribute (#14109)

(Intros) Detection wouldn’t proceed if background transcodes were paused (#14056)

(Music) When shuffling smart playlists with limits, the track selection could be incorrect.

(Transcoder) Hardware decoding using Nvidia GPUs could fail with certain driver versions (#14069) (#14070) Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6739 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036) Fixes: (Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)

(Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)

(Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111) Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6757 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036) Fixes: Request to system/agents could fail.

(Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)

(Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)

(Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111) Plex Media Server 1.31.1.6782 is now available to everyone. This is a hotfix release. New: (Scanner) Adds support for the Extend multi-episode format i.e. S01E01-02 (#14064)

(Subtitles) Attempt to automatically detect improperly-tagged forced streams based on their titles (#14096)

(TV) Provide clients with the number of non-Specials seasons for display when browsing (#14036)

(Web) Updated to 4.100.1

Add Ukrainian translations.

Updated translations. Fixes: (Clustering) Photos timeline - duplicated items or incorrect dates (#14081)

(Credits Detection) Detection could fail with certain video codecs (#14150)

(Credits Detection) Limit thread concurrency for first stage of detection (#14150)

(Credits Detection) The detection could timeout and fail on low powered devices.

(CreditsDetection) Fix assignment of final marker attribute (#14109)

(First Run) Library creation could fail during set up (#14161)

(Intros) Detection wouldn’t proceed if background transcodes were paused (#14056)

(Music) When shuffling smart playlists with limits, the track selection could be incorrect.

(Transcoder) Hardware decoding using Nvidia GPUs could fail with certain driver versions (#14069) (#14070) Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6783 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036) Fixes: Request to system/agents could fail.

(First Run) Library creation could fail during set up (#14161)

(Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)

(Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)

(Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111) Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6810 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel) New: (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036) Fixes: Request to system/agents could fail.

(CreditsDetection) Scanner might quit unexpectedly in some cases (#14169)

(First Run) Library creation could fail during set up (#14161)*

(Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)

(Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)

(Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111) Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6810 is now available to everyone.