Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6810

Plex logo (57 pix) Versie 1.31.2.6810 van Plex Media Server is verschenen. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerdergenoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast. Het programma is gratis te gebruiken en heeft daarnaast PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die toegang tot 'premium features' en eerder tot nieuwe versies geeft. Sinds versie 1.29.2.6364 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6359 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)
  • (Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)
  • (Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904)
Fixes:
  • (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)
  • (Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)
  • (Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921)

Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6406 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)
  • (Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)
  • (Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904)
Fixes:
  • (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)
  • (DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios (#12988)
  • (Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)
  • (Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921)

Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6442 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)
  • (Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)
  • (Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904)
Fixes:
  • (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)
  • (DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios (#12988)
  • (Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)
  • (Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921)
  • (macOS) The server could fail platform security checks on older macOS versions (#13959)
  • (Windows) Added new code signing certificate for app binaries
  • (QNAP) Renewed code signing certificate

Plex Media Server 1.30.0.6486 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (PlexMatch) Add support for pattern matching (#13899)
  • (Scheduled Tasks) Perform periodic metadata refreshes on TV shows too (#13920)
  • (Transcoder) Support zero-copy hardware transcoding on macOS (#13904)
Fixes:
  • (Artwork) Restrict client artwork screensaver to items user is allowed to access (#13916)
  • (DVR) Commercial detection could fail on 32-bit Windows builds (#14002)
  • (DVR) Plex Tuner Service might become unresponsive in certain complex scenarios (#12988)
  • (Music) Some tracks may show lyrics being available when they are not (#13926)
  • (QNAP) Renewed code signing certificate
  • (Scanner) Episodes of series with names beginning with a single digit could be mis-matched (#13921)
  • (Windows) Added new code signing certificate for app binaries
  • (macOS) The server could fail platform security checks on older macOS versions (#13959)

Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6483 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)
  • (Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.
  • (Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)
  • (Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)
  • (Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941)
Fixes:
  • (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)
  • (Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)
  • (Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)

Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6497 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)
  • (NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.
  • (Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.
  • (Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)
  • (Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)
  • (Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941)
Fixes:
  • (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)
  • (Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)
  • (PlexMatch) Pattern matching could behave incorrectly for certain filenames (#14030)
  • (Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)
  • (macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946)

Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6550 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)
  • (NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.
  • (Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.
  • (Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)
  • (Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)
  • (Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941)
Fixes:
  • (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)
  • (Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)
  • (PlexMatch) Pattern matching could behave incorrectly for certain filenames (#14030)
  • (Transcoder) Decoding certain TrueHD audio streams could fail (#14023)
  • (Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)
  • (macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946)

Plex Media Server 1.30.1.6562 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Extras) Improved support for matching TV series extras with common community filename formats (#4774)
  • (NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.
  • (Preferences) Added an advanced preference for DB cache size.
  • (Settings) Add configurable played percentage threshold advanced library preference (#13860)
  • (Transcoder) Added support for AV1 video decoding (#13941)
  • (Transcoder) The minimum supported Nvidia driver version for hardware transcoding has been increased to 455.28 on Linux and 456.71 on Windows (#13941)
Fixes:
  • (Analysis) Loudness analysis could crash if item was removed
  • (Bandwidth) Server could become unresponsive under certain timing conditions (#13951)
  • (Database) Server might quit unexpectedly after SQLite3 syntax errors (#13942)
  • (PlexMatch) Pattern matching could behave incorrectly for certain filenames (#14030)
  • (Transcoder) Decoding certain TrueHD audio streams could fail (#14023)
  • (Transcoder) Transcodes could fail when converting bitmap subtitles to the DVD format (#13967)
  • (macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946)

Plex Media Server 1.30.2.6563 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (NAS) Add Support for TerraMaster TOS 5 platforms.
  • (Scanner) .plexmatch files now support a new match type called “SEE”, which allows handling of files where e.g. “302” means episode 2 of season 3 (#13985)
  • (Scanner) .plexmatch pattern matching tokens now support setting a maximum length on matches; see the “Match Hinting for TV Series” 113 support article for details (#13985)
  • (Scanner) Files named using the uncommon “SEE” format are no longer matched by default; please use the .plexmatch feature to handle these files (#13985)
  • (Scanner) Files with names containing a 3- or 4-digit standalone episode number are now matched correctly by default (#13985)
Fixes:
  • (DLNA) Corrected DLNA server not starting on NVIDIA Shield (#13340)
  • (DVR) DVR schedule is now corrected when the guide updates. (#13217/#12821)
  • (DVR) Preview thumbs not being created for DVR recordings (#13943)
  • (Library) TV theme music could incorrectly remain on an item after fixing a match (#13933)
  • (Library) Unprocessed Add to Library items can crash the server on startup if the original library section no longer exists (#14022)
  • (MacOS) Incorrect download progress percentage for updates is passed to the web client (#13992)
  • (Metadata) Episodes would not store the year field (#13974)
  • (Music) Improve reliability of maintaining original add date when upgrading albums.
  • (Music) When replacing exisiting files with new versions, loudness analysis would not trigger on demand (#13897)
  • (Network) The server could fail to publish any LAN addresses if a preferred network interface was selected, but was not available (#14001)
  • (Pivots) Categories pivot loading time might be slow for larger libraries (#13912)
  • (Transcoder) Download transcodes consumed slot even after transcode completes (#13987)
  • (Versions) Optimized versions of an edition would overwrite any existing version using the same profile (#13746)
  • (macOS) Some endpoints could return errors on macOS versions older than 10.15 (#13946)

Plex Media Server 1.31.0.6654 is now available to everyone

New:
  • Detect end credits markers for movies and episodes (Plex Pass required)
  • Allow using end credits markers to determine fully watched state for movies and episodes (Plex Pass required)
  • (Linux) Automatic library updates are now triggered by filesystem permissions and ownership changes (#14045)
Fixes:
  • (DVR) Some audio or subtitle streams could fail to be captured on channels with multiple audio or subtitle services (#13908) (#13877)
  • (IntroDetection) Detection may timeout on very slow systems causing items to retry indefinitely (#14027)
  • (Transcoder) Transcoding from AV1 could take a very long time to start when a GPU that did not support it was present (#14043)

Plex Media Server 1.31.1.6733 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Scanner) Adds support for the Extend multi-episode format i.e. S01E01-02 (#14064)
  • (Subtitles) Attempt to automatically detect improperly-tagged forced streams based on their titles (#14096)
  • (TV) Provide clients with the number of non-Specials seasons for display when browsing (#14036)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.100.1
  • Add Ukrainian translations.
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (Clustering) Photos timeline - duplicated items or incorrect dates (#14081)
  • (Credits Detection) Detection could fail with certain video codecs (#14150)
  • (Credits Detection) Limit thread concurrency for first stage of detection (#14150)
  • (Credits Detection) The detection could timeout and fail on low powered devices.
  • (CreditsDetection) Fix assignment of final marker attribute (#14109)
  • (Intros) Detection wouldn’t proceed if background transcodes were paused (#14056)
  • (Music) When shuffling smart playlists with limits, the track selection could be incorrect.
  • (Transcoder) Hardware decoding using Nvidia GPUs could fail with certain driver versions (#14069) (#14070)

Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6739 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036)
Fixes:
  • (Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)
  • (Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)
  • (Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111)

Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6757 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036)
Fixes:
  • Request to system/agents could fail.
  • (Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)
  • (Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)
  • (Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111)

Plex Media Server 1.31.1.6782 is now available to everyone.

This is a hotfix release.

New:
  • (Scanner) Adds support for the Extend multi-episode format i.e. S01E01-02 (#14064)
  • (Subtitles) Attempt to automatically detect improperly-tagged forced streams based on their titles (#14096)
  • (TV) Provide clients with the number of non-Specials seasons for display when browsing (#14036)
  • (Web) Updated to 4.100.1
  • Add Ukrainian translations.
  • Updated translations.
Fixes:
  • (Clustering) Photos timeline - duplicated items or incorrect dates (#14081)
  • (Credits Detection) Detection could fail with certain video codecs (#14150)
  • (Credits Detection) Limit thread concurrency for first stage of detection (#14150)
  • (Credits Detection) The detection could timeout and fail on low powered devices.
  • (CreditsDetection) Fix assignment of final marker attribute (#14109)
  • (First Run) Library creation could fail during set up (#14161)
  • (Intros) Detection wouldn’t proceed if background transcodes were paused (#14056)
  • (Music) When shuffling smart playlists with limits, the track selection could be incorrect.
  • (Transcoder) Hardware decoding using Nvidia GPUs could fail with certain driver versions (#14069) (#14070)

Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6783 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036)
Fixes:
  • Request to system/agents could fail.
  • (First Run) Library creation could fail during set up (#14161)
  • (Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)
  • (Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)
  • (Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111)

Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6810 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (TV) Add series- and season-level preferences controlling audio and subtitle stream selection (#8036)
Fixes:
  • Request to system/agents could fail.
  • (CreditsDetection) Scanner might quit unexpectedly in some cases (#14169)
  • (First Run) Library creation could fail during set up (#14161)*
  • (Playlist) > Smart playlists could fail when set to show/season/artist/album types when requested by someone other than server admin (#13427)
  • (Push) The server could exit unexpectedly if a database error occurred within certain notification-handling code (#14112)
  • (Scanner) TV episodes with certain naming formats involving underscores could fail to be scanned in (#14111)

Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6810 is now available to everyone.

Plex Media Server

Versienummer 1.31.2.6810
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-03-2023 21:06 106

15-03-2023 • 21:06

106

Bron: Plex

Update-historie

08-'25 Plex Media Server 1.42.1.10060 67
11-'24 Plex Media Server 1.41.2.9200 34
10-'24 Plex Media Server 1.41.1.9057 18
07-'23 Plex Media Server 1.32.5.7349 10
03-'23 Plex Media Server 1.31.2.6810 106
11-'22 Plex Media Server 1.29.2.6364 50
09-'22 Plex Media Server 1.29.0.6244 28
08-'22 Plex Media Server 1.28.0.5999 0
07-'22 Plex Media Server 1.27.2.5929 36
06-'22 Plex Media Server 1.27.0.5897 8
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Reacties (106)

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Klauwhamer 15 maart 2023 21:37
Ik vind Plex toch niet zo bijzonder stabiel. Moet 'm op Windows geregeld herstarten en soms verdwijnen subtitles (na een pauze of zo). Het is dat ik eigenlijk geen zin heb om te kijken naar alternatieven maar zo gecharmeerd ben ik niet van Plex onder Windows.
Indy81 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 09:06
Plex onder Windows werkt prima. Ik gebruik het al jaren en heb nog nooit een crash of iets dergelijks meegemaakt.
De vraag is misschien: wat voor hardware krijgt die server, en wat doet die allemaal nog meer?
Misschien ook zelfs de vraag: wat voor TV gebruik je?

Het heeft er mee te maken dat Plex zal transcoden wanneer nodig, en dat is weer afhankelijk van je TV.
Begrijpt de TV de video codec niet, dan zal hij dit transcoden naar h264, iets wat de TV wel begrijpt.
Begrijpt de TV de ondertitels niet, dan worden de ondertitels ingebakken in de video, en getranscode voor de TV.

Heb je geen plex-pass, dan gebeurt transcoding op de CPU. Dit kan behoorlijk zwaar zijn, zeker bij 4K film materiaal. Daarom de vraag: wat is de Windows PC aan het doen? Is deze idle, dan gaat het vaak goed. Maar doet deze tussendoor wat andere dingen, dan kan het zijn dat er niet genoeg CPU power over is om deze transcode stabiel te houden.

Om het stabiel te draaien, in mijn geval heb ik deze hardware:
Een oude i3 6100, 8GB ram en een berg harddisks.
Plex-Pass zodat ik hardware transcoding kan doen. De quicksync van de i3 zou dit moeten kunnen doen, maar ik heb er een nVidia Quadro T400 bij geplaatst die veel betere prestaties heeft, ook met h265 encoding.
Verder doet deze machine niets.
Daarnaast heb ik een Philips android TV die native al h265 en vele subtitles al native kan decoden. De meeste content kan mijn TV direct al mee overweg, geen transcoding nodig.

Ik hoop dat je hier wat aan hebt.
Madshark @Indy8116 maart 2023 10:34
maar ik heb er een nVidia Quadro T400 bij geplaatst die veel betere prestaties heeft, ook met h265 encoding.
Verder doet deze machine niets.
Daarnaast heb ik een Philips android TV die native al h265
Je weet dat Plex helemaal geen h265 encoding ondersteund ?
laser50 @Madshark16 maart 2023 13:24
Volgens mij werkt dat gewoon prima tegenwoordig hoor.. Meeste mensen hebben hun libraries vol staan met h265 content en HW/Software encoding.
MacPoedel @laser5016 maart 2023 14:43
Plex kan h265 content decoderen (met HW als het systeem dat kan en je een Plex Pass hebt) maar transcoderen gebeurt altijd naar h264.

Hier loopt Jellyfin wel wat in voorop, zou wel handig zijn om video met hogere resolutie of bitrate te streamen wanneer bandbreedte beperkt is.
Madshark @laser5016 maart 2023 18:26
Encoding -> Omzetten/Transcoding/inpakken.

Decoding -> Lezen/Leesbaar maken/Uitpakken

Plex kan alleen h265 decoden, encoden hooguit h264.
Was het maar waar dat Plex dit kon, transcoding naar h265 geeft een flinke kwaliteit boost op lagere bitrates t.o.v. h264. Wordt al jaren om gevraagd door de community.

Waarschijnlijk zijn het de licentiekosten van h265/HEVC het waarom dat Plex Inc. hier niets van wilt weten.
Indy81 @Madshark16 maart 2023 10:42
Ehm nee, niet bij stil gestaan. Tnx!
Marve79 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 09:36
Hij probeert je te helpen en om dan zo'n afsnauwende reactie te geven vind ik ook niet echt correct sorry hoor.

En zoek en gij zult vinden, als ik op internet zoek 'Windows is unstable' ga ik miljoenen topics vinden, terwijl het voor mij prima werkt en nooit crasht dus dat zegt niet zoveel. Het blijft Windows en iedere installatie is anders, iedere gebruiker is anders en het draait op andere hardware op een ander netwerk.
Indy81 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 10:18
Luister, zoals ik aan gaf, bij mij werkt het, wellicht omdat ik een andere hardware combinatie heb.
Ik geef aan dat subtitles door je TV native ondersteund kunnen worden, zo niet zal het ge-transcode moeten worden. Heb je geen plex-pass, of is je GPU bezet, moet Plex software transcoding doen, wat een aanslag is op je CPU. Als deze nog andere taken heeft, of onvoldoende capaciteit, dan is het mogelijk dat dit storingen geeft.
Wat ik probeerde aan te geven, is dat op verschillende hardware, dat je verschillende uitkomsten hebt. Bij de een werkt het wel, bij de ander niet, en ik probeer uit te leggen waarom dat zo kan zijn.

Het klinkt misschien gek, maar er zijn mensen die gewoon willen helpen.
HermaHemie @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 09:57
Het kan best aan jou liggen, vervolgens vraagt hij wat en geeft hij informatie. Je aangevallen voelen om alles is dus niet alleen voor omroep zwart iets.
HermaHemie @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 10:33
Wat is dit nou voor de zoveelste keer? Fijn dat het voor jou prima werkt. Voor heel veel mensen zijn er gewoon irritante bugs en problemen -- willekeurige zoekopdrachten in DuckDuckGo én de zeer uitgebreide release notes van Plex die gewoon na te lezen zijn, wijzen uit dat het allesbehalve koek en ei is met issues (variërend in grootte en impact).
Klinkt totaal niet aangevallen hoor :+
laser50 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 13:22
Gast, het zijn computers. Als wij het probleem niet hebben dat jij persoonlijk wel hebt, dan kan dat best goed aan jou installatie liggen, ik heb zeker geen last gehad van verdwijnende subtitles, heb ik ook bij de mensen die mijn Plex gebruiken nog nooit gehoord.

Ik vind het eigenlijk nog wel raarder dat jij gebaseerd op patch notes weet hoe slecht het bij/met Plex gaat, elk stukje software is geschreven door een mens en kan dus problemen bevatten, of niet lekker lopen met toekomstige aanpassingen, bugs fixen en problemen oplossen hoort er gewoon bij. Dat is totaal geen indicatie van structurele problemen. Heb je nooit games gespeeld, of andere nieuwsartikelen gezien met een nieuwe software versie? Hebben allemaal raar genoeg bugfixes en changes.

Tragisch.
sbmuc @Klauwhamer15 maart 2023 23:32
Ik gebruikt het echt al jaren, ook met meerdere users. Nooit dergelijke problemen gehad. Jaren onder Windows, en nu sinds 1-2 jaar als app op mijn QNAP nas. Ik denk echt dat je even moet onderzoeken wat er met je Windows bak aan de hand is..
Croqy @sbmuc16 maart 2023 07:57
ik stream via de app op mn smartphone vanaf mijn windows pc naar mijn chromecast. Misschien is dat te omslagtig, maar als ik een stream pauzeer moet ik altijd de volledige stream herladen en dan terugzoeken naar waar ik gebleven was. Dat gaat dan ook nog eens tergend langzaam terwijl de hele boel via een snel netwerk is verbonden. Ik gebruik plex daarom eigenlijk ook al tijden niet meer. Playstation media server werkt voor mij vele malen sneller, alleen ondersteunt die minder codecs.
Ireyon @Croqy16 maart 2023 09:40
Het wil ook helpen om in de originele kwaliteit af te spelen. Daarvoor moet je in de settings duiken. Als Plex moet transcoderen naar een lagere kwaliteit (omdat je op een mobiel device zit) dan gaat dat enorm tenkoste van de afspeelsnelheid, zeker op NAS systemen. Ik spreek uit ervaring met Plex op een Synology DS1514.

Aanname is wel dat je op je interne wifi zit en deze stabiel/snel genoeg is uiteraard.
drentsemoi @Ireyon16 maart 2023 10:19
Niet bekend met DS1514, maar op mijn DS914+ werkt het prima met transcoding en hardware acceleratie aan. Tot nu toe nooit meer dan 2 streams gelijktijdig met max 1080p origineel formaat, maar geen problemen ondervonden tot nu toe. Wel heb je hier Plex pass/premium voor nodig om te kunnen gebruiken.
sbmuc @Croqy16 maart 2023 08:04
Dat lijkt niet omslachtig, dat is omslachtig :+ . Chromecast heeft toch ook een Plex app? Ik verwacht dat dit beter werkt
Kenhas @sbmuc16 maart 2023 08:44
Het is ook maar de recente Chromecast waar je apps op kunt installeren, volgens mij. Heb je dus niet de recentste Chromecast, dan kan je niets installeren.

@Croqy Moet zeggen dat ik dat probleem niet herken. Heb een tweede (dom) tv toestel waar een chromecast aan hangt en stream dagelijks van mijn telefoon. En eigenlijk nooit geen problemen. Kan gewoon pauzeren/laten verder spelen via de telefoon of de afstandsbediening van tv. Is wel "maar" een Full HD Chromecast. Misschien geeft een 4K Chromecast meer vertraging
HermaHemie @sbmuc16 maart 2023 09:54
Het is waarschijnlijk minder tijdintensief om dan opnieuw windows te installeren ;)
Mailootje @Klauwhamer15 maart 2023 22:36
Heb hem zelf op Linux draaien en heb nergens geen problemen mee. Heeft nu een uptime van 178 dagen. Misschien toch switchen naar Linux?
Hydranet @Mailootje15 maart 2023 22:57
Security updates zijn belangrijker als uptime of gebruik jij iets zoals kpatch?
Verwijderd @Hydranet16 maart 2023 01:03
Draai Plex in een container op k3s, heb je zelfs met patchen geen downtime middels een rolling update. Oude container wordt pas gekilled als de nieuwe up is.
Hydranet @Verwijderd16 maart 2023 06:47
Ik draai het zelf als container via podman en heb ook automatische updates ingesteld. Maar ik had het over os updates of heb jij een twee node cluster draaien of zo?
Verwijderd @Hydranet18 maart 2023 15:36
Ubuntu heeft een gratis livepatch cli die kernelpatches online patcht. Tot 10 devices gratis.
https://ubuntu.com/landsc...949-1198625714.1679149949
Killertjuh @Verwijderd16 maart 2023 06:51
Ah ik heb ook k3s en met keepalived heb ik een floating ip gemaakt. Ik vind het een top oplossing inderdaad :)
HermaHemie @Hydranet16 maart 2023 09:57
Gewoon in een docker gooien.
Hydranet @HermaHemie16 maart 2023 14:07
Podman is wat Redhat nu gebruikt ipv Docker, dan kan je rootless draaien zonder daemon.
HermaHemie @Hydranet20 maart 2023 12:10
Voor mij als eindgebruiker, is dat makkelijker / belangrijk? Want nu staat echt alles en zijn moeder op dockerhub en kan je lekker spelen / zelf dockers maken. Hoe zit dat met podman?
Hydranet @HermaHemie20 maart 2023 12:21
Ik gebruik gewoon images van dockerhub en linuxserver, voor 90% is podman gewoon een dropin replacement van docker.
HermaHemie @Hydranet20 maart 2023 14:09
Fancy. Ik zal er eens naar kijken.
Mailootje @Hydranet16 maart 2023 15:05
Tuurlijk zijn security updates belangrijker. Alleen als alles lekker local draait interesseert het me wat minder dan ergens in de cloud.
Tr1pke @Mailootje16 maart 2023 07:08
Hier ook geen last, niet zo een lange uptime aangezien ik veiligheid en patches belangrijk vindt.
Klauwhamer @Mailootje15 maart 2023 23:12
Maar het punt is; Plex biedt het gewoon aan op Windows. Het gaat hier ook om 'slechts' een mediaserver die ik niet eens altijd up hoef (ik gebruik het alleen als ik iets wil casten vanaf mijn laptop naar Chromecast). Het is dan toch niet onredelijk om te klagen over stabiliteit als dit een issue blijkt?
Verwijderd @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 01:04
Goed, n = 1. Heb voordat ik Linux draaide jarenlang een Windows-server gehad met Plex, nooit crashes of veel gezeik mee gehad.
Marve79 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 09:27
Ik draai het denk ik al 8 of 9 jaar. Eerst onder FreeBSD, nu onder Ubuntu en ik heb echt 99% uptime en niets van die issues die jij beschrijft. Onder Windows zou dat inderdaad anders kunnen zijn, die ervaring heb ik niet maar ik kan me voorstellen dat de Windows release wellicht wat minder aandacht krijgt mbt bugfixes bij de developers. Nu hoeft het ook niet aan Plex te liggen, er zijn nog 1001 andere factoren die het kunnen veroorzaken.

Maar als je toch zo af en toe iets streamt en enkel thuis kun je misschien beter Kodi gebruiken. Of je zou Jellyfin of Emby eens kunnen proberen.
HermaHemie @Marve7916 maart 2023 09:59
Is het enige voordel van plex t.o.v. Jellyfin of Emby niet gewoon dat je op reddit plexaccess kan kopen voor op zijn minst grijze content?
laser50 @HermaHemie16 maart 2023 13:26
Kan ook vast wel voor de rest, ik weet dat ze op plex wel opgespoord en verbannen worden van het gebruik van de software als ze een abonnement verkopen :+
niekdejong @Klauwhamer15 maart 2023 21:49
De App (Plex Player) of Plex Media Server? Die laatste zou je eigenlijk op Linux moeten draaien, minder overhead.
Klauwhamer @niekdejong15 maart 2023 23:09
De Media Server. En nou ja, ik verwacht eigenlijk stabiele software, zeker voor iets relatief eenvoudigs als Plex Media Server.
ASS-Ware @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 02:06
De Media Server. En nou ja, ik verwacht eigenlijk stabiele software, zeker voor iets relatief eenvoudigs als Plex Media Server.
Hier al bijna 5 jaar op een Windows (nu 10) VM zonder enige problemen.
vinny194 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 02:36
Ik weet precies wat je bedoelt, ondertitels zijn bij mij ook zeer onstabiel. Na een tijdje uitvallen of soms met geen mogelijkheid ondertitels krijgen is zeer irritant.

Ik draai plex wel gewoon binnen linux dus dit probleem is niet veroorzaakt door windows zoals sommige beweren. (heeft tot 2 jaar terug juist perfect op windows gedraaid)
Pepper92 @vinny19416 maart 2023 05:00
Hier heb ik ook last van, combinatie Open Subtitles en Google TV. Grootste nadeel aan Plex wat mij betreft. Heb wel her en der gelezen dat dit probleem met Apple TV niet speelt. Of dat echt zo is weet ik niet
HomeLate @Pepper9216 maart 2023 07:44
Klopt, in mijn situatie Plex in combinatie met Open Subtitles en een Apple TV en geen wegvallende ondertitels. Plex server draait in mijn geval al enkele jaren op een Linux server.
Marve79 @vinny19416 maart 2023 09:29
Gebruik gewoon Bazarr en al je subtitle problemen zijn opgelost :)

Ik donneer zelfs aan die lui en dat doe ik niet snel, zo goed werkt het.
Retort308 @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 09:15
Jellyfin!
Kliko @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 10:48
Draai je de server of de client onder windows? Of misschien beide?
MacPoedel @Klauwhamer16 maart 2023 12:09
Plex Media Server loopt bij mij op Windows ook af en toe vast. Bij mij komt het door de video driver die crasht (Intel HD4600, Haswell Quicksync, meestal bij hardware transcoding) en dan Plex meeneemt. De iGPU heeft ook problemen zonder scherm aangesloten, en zeker als je dan een keer RDP gebruikt hebt, schakelt die zichzelf uit. Maar zelfs met dummy scherm aangesloten (PiKVM bij mij), gebeurt het nog wel eens. Het is ook niet echt meer een iGPU om nog mee aan hardware transcoding te doen door gebrek aan ondersteuning voor hevc, maar momenteel geen tijd om mijn server daarvoor te herbouwen.

Probleem met de ondertitels zal eerder client gebonden zijn. Het kan ook door de codering en formaat van specifieke ondertitels komen, als je client daar net niet mee overweg kan en dan je server laat transcoderen. Ik probeer altijd srt ondertitels te voorzien en heb Bazarr om dat te automatiseren.
MaxTheKing @Klauwhamer15 maart 2023 23:19
In je tweede zin staat het probleem, server software op Windows ;)
wim1928 15 maart 2023 22:25
ik ben altijd Kodi gebruiker geweest en heb mij enkele weken geleden verdiept in Plex.
ik ben onder de indruk hoe mooi dit werkt en heb besloten om dit voortaan te gaan gebruiken.

ik heb de server op een Synology staan.
en heb als HTPC client een ITX bord genomen met daarop cpu i5 7500 HD630
met Linux Ubuntu en daaraan gekoppeld een receiver en HD Beamer.

het enige waar ik nog even mee zit is de bediening.
op dit moment gebruik ik een toetsenbord en de app van mijn Android die ik cast naar mijn HTPC ITX bord
dit werkt redelijk.
maar ik ben mijn Logitech Harmony One afstandsbediening gewend en dit krijg ik nog niet lekker werkend onder Plex

nu had ik gedacht om een andere simpele afstandbediening te kopen, hebben jullie adviezen welke ik zou kunnen nemen die goed werkt ?
of toch een via mijn Android ? en met een App op de HTPC als signaal ontvanger ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 22 juli 2024 17:52]

StGermain @wim192815 maart 2023 22:55
Ik gebruik ook een synology als server en een shield pro als player, werkt perfect. Een tijdje aangeklooid met Jellyfin maar nooit zo stabiel gekregen als Plex
wim1928 @StGermain16 maart 2023 04:41
Klopt, ik heb ook voor Plex Jellyfin uitvoerig uitgeprobeerd..ik kwam steeds in de knel met de subtitles..en nog een paar dingen wat niet helemaal lekker soepel liep.
Of dat nou kwam door gebrek aan ervaring met Jellefin is mij niet duidelijk geworden.
Nu ik redelijke ervaring heb gekregen met Plex...
mogelijk begrijp ik Jellefin nu ook beter??
Ik ga de aankomende tijd toch nog met Jellefin aan de slag om te zien of ik het nu wel beter werkend krijg..
Want als je zo leest is de ene enthousiast over Plex en de ander over Jellefin
Ik wil voor me zelf een goed beeld hierover krijgen.

De HTPC cliënt App die sinds kort weer beschikbaar is voor Windows en Linux kan ik iedereen aanbevelen .

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 22 juli 2024 17:52]

Echelon2011 @StGermain16 maart 2023 19:44
Ik heb hier op dit moment een topic over in het forum

Welke Synology gebruiken jullie juist?
De Plex Server komt op een Desktop Ryzen 7 met GTX1070 omdat hij met remote gebruikers en hun varia aan smart TVs vaak 4K content begint te transcoden.

Is een 4 bay voldoende om dan als SMB shares te importeren in Plex Server?
Kenhas @wim192816 maart 2023 08:51
ik ben mijn Logitech Harmony One afstandsbediening gewend en dit krijg ik nog niet lekker werkend onder Plex
Wat bedoel je hiermee? Een afstandsbediening werkt toch niet "onder plex"? Je bedient toch je toestel, niet de software?

Ook jaren een Harmony One gebruikt, nu Harmony Elite en dat werkt eigenlijk perfect. Maar ik bedien daarmee een Nvidia Shield en voor dat toestel is er genoeg ondersteuning
wim1928 @Kenhas16 maart 2023 10:18
ben ondertussen verder wezen zoeken.
ik heb een Ir ontvanger aangesloten op de usb poort deze blijkt verouderd te zijn.
en dit is volgens mij het probleem.
waardoor een enkele toets onder Plex (mijn toestel) niet werkt

deze moet ik volgens mij hebben

https://www.sossolutions....2BVgDwEAQYAiABEgLkCvD_BwE

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 22 juli 2024 17:52]

Macron 16 maart 2023 10:45
Zolang Plex nog steeds geen ISO-bestanden kan spelen is dit voor mij nog steeds een no-go om Plex te adopteren als main media player.
laser50 @Macron16 maart 2023 13:29
Ik moet je wel eerlijk zeggen ik heb nog nooit een .iso gehad die werd gebruikt voor video/audio, heb er ook nog nooit van gehoord en weet wel zeker dat dit niet echt een standaard gebruikte functie is...

Je kan je .iso's vast wel omzetten naar een... Normaler speelbaar formaat zoals mp4?
RobbyTown
@Macron16 maart 2023 22:40
Lange leven makemkv. Aangezien VOB_TS ook niet word ondersteund.
wim1928 @Macron17 maart 2023 09:52
zo dacht ik ook jaren en dat was voor mij de reden om niet met Plex te werken.

maar ik gebruik Plex nu een aantal weken en heb mijn 3TB iso bestanden omgezet naar MKV
het mooie hiervan is dat je alle afleveringen die in de iso zaten nu met MKV als aparte afleveringen
worden gezien een ook mooi in de meta data van Plex wordt weergegeven.
en direct kan worden afgespeeld per aflevering zonder dat hinderlijke Iso DVD menu.


ik zou zeggen probeer het, en zet eens paar bestanden om naar MKV als proef
met MaKeMKV (gratis)
je zal zien dat het perfect werkt

en zet bestandsnaam om van je sub afleveringen om in (1.mkv) (2.mkv) enz enz of met de originele text van de aflevering als het niet werkt

voorbeeld: Tv serie Zorro. hoofdmap Zorro + jaar met daar in 1.MKV ... 2.MKV enz enz van de afleveringen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wim1928 op 22 juli 2024 17:52]

AlfABetA 16 maart 2023 00:19
Ik draai plex ook op mijn synology nas. Ook test ik regelmatig andere media servers. Kom toch meestal bij plex terug. Ik heb verschillende gebruikers, en klagen nooit, behalve soms een sub die niet goed mee gaat. Daarnaast draai ik ook nog Tautulli wat ik ook een geweldige tool vind om erlangs te gebruiken.

Clients van plex zoals op mijn LG tv , Chromecast of mijn Nividia shield of op mobile telefoons draaien prima, en worden ook regelmatig geüpdate.

Ik ben een zeer tevreden gebruiker.
Marve79 @AlfABetA16 maart 2023 09:39
Tautuli, Radarr, Sonarr, Bazarr, Overseerr en Sabnzbd. De ultieme combinatie ;) Ik heb ook meerdere gebruikers en hoef werkelijk niks te doen.Series worden gesynct met Trakt, films met IMDB, requesten werkt perfect en Bazarr is werkelijk fantastisch voor subs waar dat vroeger echt een handmatig gekloot was.
Verwijderd @Marve7916 maart 2023 09:48
Vergeet plex meta manager niet
HermaHemie @Marve7916 maart 2023 10:02
Vergeet QBitTorrent niet ;)
Marve79 @HermaHemie16 maart 2023 10:24
Ah ja ik gebruik enkel usenet :P
HermaHemie @Marve7916 maart 2023 10:32
Welke indexer-indexer gebruik je dan? Ik heb Jackett maar dat is enkel voor torrents.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HermaHemie op 22 juli 2024 17:52]

Marve79 @HermaHemie16 maart 2023 10:42
Ik ben nog één van de gelukkige met een omgwtfnzbs account voor het invite only werd.
deknegt @HermaHemie16 maart 2023 10:43
Niet OP, maar ik gebruik zelf NZBGeek als mijn main, en dan nog DogNZB als mijn backup. Maar eerlijk gezegd vind ik vrijwel alles wat ik nodig heb. Het enige waar die moeite mee heeft is Nederlandstalige series/docus, maar die zijn vrijwel altijd moeilijk te vinden.

Maar voor Films/Series is NZBGeek alles wat ik nodig heb.
HermaHemie @deknegt16 maart 2023 10:47
Ik bedoel meer op een service als Jackett zodat ik niet zelf al die instellingen bij de indexxers hoef op te zoeken.
deknegt @HermaHemie16 maart 2023 11:05
Ah zo. Op zich heb je dat niet super veel nodig met usenet indexers. Aangezien je alleen de API code en username/password in Sonarr/Radarr hoef te plakken om alles werkende te krijgen. Je hebt met 1-2 indexers al een goede coverage, en hoeft dan niet trackers e.d. te managen zoals met torrents.

[Reactie gewijzigd door deknegt op 22 juli 2024 17:52]

HermaHemie @deknegt20 maart 2023 12:12
Het voordeel aan Jackett is dat ik niets hoef te managen, maar ik zal eens kijken, ty.
Marve79 @deknegt16 maart 2023 11:42
Je kan ook spotweb installeren en instellen als newznab provider. Dat werkt goed met Nederlandse films en series.
Keiran @AlfABetA16 maart 2023 11:06
Is het ook een optie om PMS op de Nvidia Shield te draaien, met de NAS als datastorage?

Mijn NAS is misschien niet echt krachtig genoeg en ik zou bovenstaande graag willen proberen.
iAR 16 maart 2023 06:59
Zeker fijne software, maar qua ondersteuning valt het tegen. Jarenlange bugs en/of vage onduidelijkheden en best complexe instellingen maken dat ik er geen hele grote fan van ben.
Mawlana 16 maart 2023 08:24
Jaren geleden Plex geprobeerd, maar ik vond het niets. Vervolgens heel lange tijd Kodi gebruikt, totdat ik op meerdere apparaten ook naar m'n media wilde kunnen kijken: overgestapt op Emby.

En nu sinds een maand of 3-4 Plex in de cloud - ik had geen zin om de defecte hardeschijf te vervangen. :+ Ik moet zeggen, Plex werkt voor mijn gevoel een stuk fijner dan Emby - ook mijn vrouw vindt het prettiger in gebruik. Direct ook maar een lifetime Plex Pass aangeschaft. :) Grootste vooruitgang vind ik nog wel dat de LG app (op mijn 65c8) van Plex wél pgsubs kan weergeven, in tegenstelling tot de Emby app.
Kenhas @Mawlana16 maart 2023 08:53
En nu sinds een maand of 3-4 Plex in de cloud
En hoe ga je hiervoor te werk? Misschien ook wel een mooi alternatief voor mijn nas met ratelende harde schijven ;)
Mawlana @Kenhas16 maart 2023 09:15
Een seedbox waar je ook Plex mag/kan installeren, naast alle andere apps (radarr/sonarr/bazarr/overseerr/torrent client etc). Het is op de lange termijn waarschijnlijk niet de goedkoopste oplossing, maar het scheelt gewoon een hoop gedoe. :)
Mirano @Kenhas16 maart 2023 09:15
+1 ben benieuwd
Verwijderd @Mawlana16 maart 2023 11:40
Hmm, hoe doet Plex dat dan? Want het probleem bij pgsubs is LG, die ondersteund het niet. De enige oplossing die ik zo snel kan bedenken is dat ze die ook transcoden, hetzelfde als wat Emby doet.
Madfox 16 maart 2023 08:58
Reden voor mij om definitief over te stappen op Plex met lifetime pass was Plexamp - echt een fantastische app voor muziek en cross platform die ik iedereen kan aanraden (wel Plex Pass nodig). Erg jammer dat fotos weinig ondersteund worden. Naar mijn mening zou Plex vooral daarop meer mogen focussen zoals ze dat voor muziek hebben gedaan met Plexamp.
Rushhour77 16 maart 2023 09:01
Sinds paar maanden van oude i7 overgestapt naar een Windows11 Beelink minicomputer met een Celeron n5105 met quicksync. Wat een verademing hoe snel nu alles loopt. Opstarten van een video is nu nog sneller dan netflix, itt de oude i7.
Verder eigenlijk al jaren tevreden gebruiker van Plex met Pass.
wim1928 @Rushhour7718 maart 2023 09:12
Welke typ Nr Mini Pc hebt je gekocht hiervoor?
Rushhour77 @wim192820 maart 2023 09:04
Beelink U59.
Was in de aanbieding bij amazon.it voor 267,- inc. verzending.
deknegt 16 maart 2023 10:35
Jarenlang gebruik gemaakt van PleX, maar met de build van een nieuwe server ben ik uiteindelijk van mijn geloof gevallen en overgestapt naar Jellyfin.

De grootste dooddoener voor mij was het transcoderen, dat gewoon echt dramatisch was zelfs met HW Transcoding via PleX pass, en dat deze maar amper NVENC op Windows Server accepteerd, was ik er gewoon een beetje klaar mee.

Overgestapt naar Jellyfin, en het werkt gewoon veel beter voor mijn situatie ook al erken ik dat de UI PleX veel gebruiksvriendelijker is voor users, is het echt een droom gebleken om alles lekker soepel te draaien. Ik vind de auto-kwaliteit van Jellyfin ook veel beter, en zelfs lukte het mij om 4K te draaien via 2.4ghz thuis wi-fi waar PleX altijd moeite mee had.

En native NVENC support, dus mijn P2000 kaart kan eindelijk zijn ding doen zonder issues, en dan ook nog alles gratis.

Niet alles even tof, mijn ouders zeker wat minder snel enthousiast, het 'casten' werkt niet degelijk dus ze moesten leren om dit maar direct met de afstandbediening te doen (Phillips Ambilight met Google TV heeft Jellyfin support), maar dit is snel ingesleten en ze zijn hardstikke blij.

Op zich was ik blij met PleX, maar aangezien ik 60eu per jaar betaalde voor de Plex Pass was ik eigenlijk niet tevreden met hoeveel overhead hij nodig had om te transcoden, en gewoon niet efficient de bandbreedte gebruikte. Jellyfin in vergelijking is gratis, en voelt op technisch vlak dat het beter in elkaar steekt. Als ze alleen nog de UI en apps kunnen verbeteren, is Jellyfin perfect.
Killertjuh 16 maart 2023 06:49
Heeft iemand een profile voor alle chromecast versies?
Onder heb ik een google tv 4k en boven nog chromecast v2.. Maar het lukt me alleen om een generike profiel te maken waardoor ik onder geen 4k kan kijken meer.
Kenhas @Killertjuh16 maart 2023 08:55
Heb je daarvoor profielen nodig? Ik gebruik plex (via mijn telefoon) op een HD chromecast en 4K op nvidia shield. Heb nog nooit iets moeten aanpassen. Chromecast speelt hd en de shield speelt 4K. Nooit iets ingesteld
Killertjuh @Kenhas16 maart 2023 12:28
Ja zeker.. Default ondersteund chromecast volgens mij geen 4k.. Maar Ultra en googletv ondersteunen gewoon 4k.. Om dit werkend te krijgen zul je profielen moeten aanmaken. Ik snap niet waarom plex dit niet meeleverd.. los van de basis profielen..

https://github.com/ambroi...lob/master/Chromecast.xml

deze laat je 4k en hevc afspelen.. echter wanneer je met chromecast v1 of v2 komt loop je daar tegen aan weer dat die dat niet kunnen.

edit: Om je eigen profiel te maken :) Maar had gehoopt iemand hier al ingedoken is
https://forums.plex.tv/t/...es-for-dlna-devices/38060

[Reactie gewijzigd door Killertjuh op 22 juli 2024 17:52]


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