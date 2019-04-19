De Document Foundation heeft de derde update voor versie 6.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 6.2 treffen we onder meer een nieuw menu met tabbladen aan en hebben de iconen in het klassieke menu ook een opfrisbeurt gekregen. Verder kan het beter overweg met EMF+ vector-afbeeldingen van Microsoft Office, is de manier waarop veranderingen in documenten worden bijgehouden veranderd wat tot flinke prestatieverbeteringen leidt en kunnen cellen uit Calc nu probleemloos in Writer worden ingevoegd. Versie 6.2.3 kende twee release-candidates waarin 92 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

