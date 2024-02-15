Er zijn updates verschenen voor alle nog ondersteunde versies van PostgreSQL. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 16.2, 15.6, 14.11, 13.14, and 12.18. This release fixes one security vulnerability and over 65 bugs reported over the last several months. If you use GIN indexes, you may need to reindex after updating to this release. Please see the release notes for more information. For the full list of changes, please review the release notes .

This update fixes over 65 bugs that were reported in the last several months. The issues listed below affect PostgreSQL 16. Some of these issues may also affect other supported versions of PostgreSQL.

Fix memory leak when performing JIT inlining that could lead to out-of-memory conditions.

Several query planner fixes.

Align MERGE behavior with UPDATE when updating a partition key column and skip firing AFTER UPDATE ROW trigger and other post-update actions.

behavior with when updating a partition key column and skip firing trigger and other post-update actions. Fix problems with duplicate token names in ALTER TEXT SEARCH CONFIGURATION ... MAPPING commands.

commands. Fix DROP ROLE with duplicate role names.

with duplicate role names. Properly lock the associated table during DROP STATISTICS to prevent errors if ANALYZE is running concurrently.

is running concurrently. Fix function volatility checking for GENERATED and DEFAULT expressions.

and expressions. Ensure collation matches when matching an existing index to a new partitioned index.

Avoid failure if a child index is dropped concurrently with REINDEX INDEX on a partitioned index.

on a partitioned index. Fix for locking during cleanup of GIN indexes. For this case, if multiple processes tried to clean the same GIN index page, there was a chance of index corruption. If you believe you were affected by this issue, reindex your GIN indexes after installing this update.

Avoid failure with partitioned SP-GiST indexes.

Several ownership fixes for large objects.

In EXPLAIN (BUFFERS) , change name of I/O timing data "shared/local" to "shared".

, change name of I/O timing data "shared/local" to "shared". Ensure durability of the CREATE DATABASE command if a system crash occurred during or shortly after execution.

command if a system crash occurred during or shortly after execution. Add more logging messages when starting and ending recovery from a backup.

Revert a change that made the walreceiver process unresponsive to SIGTERM while waiting for a replication connection to be established.

while waiting for a replication connection to be established. Several fixes for logical replication.

Fix incompatibility with OpenSSL 3.2.

Fix PL/pgSQL to allow CREATE FUNCTION / CREATE PROCEDURE SQL commands that use SQL-standard function bodies.

/ SQL commands that use SQL-standard function bodies. Fix for error handling in libpq pipeline mode.

Ensure initdb always uncomments postgresql.conf entries for the lc_ family of parameters.

always uncomments entries for the family of parameters. In pg_dump , don't dump RLS policies or security labels for extension member objects.

This release also updates time zone data files to tzdata release 2024a for DST law changes in Greenland, Kazakhstan, and Palestine, plus corrections for the Antarctic stations Casey and Vostok. Also historical corrections for Vietnam, Toronto, and Miquelon.