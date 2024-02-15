Versie 8.3.8 van moOde audio player is kort geleden uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
moOde audio player 8.3.8
This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2024-02-14, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.Security
Updates
- Option for secure HTTPS mode (Experimental)
Bug fixes
- Bump to CamillaDSP 2.0.1
- Bump to mpd2cdspvolsync 1.0.0
- Bump to squeezelite_1.9.9-1449+git20230814.8581aba-1
- Add HTTP proxy option to MPD Config
- Add disc and track to logic for showing now-playing icon in track list
- Add SBC quality mode option to Bluetooth Control
- Add mixer name 'A.Mstr Vol' for MERUS(tm) Amp piHAT ZW
- Update Bluetooth to support Multiroom audio
- Update Squeezelite to use ALSA _audioout device (support CamillaDSP)
- Update CDSP Config with new option to Update to latest sample configs
- Improve help text on the Configs, Preferences and Quick help
- Improve Audioinfo line height so a bit more info shows on screen
- Allow for month (YYYYMM) in Date tag to improve Album/Year sort
- Allow for "AlbumDate: YYYYMM" in Comment tag to improve Album/Year sort
- Allow @ (at sign) in manually entered SSID in Network Config
- Display actual station format instead of VBR (Variable Bit Rate)
- Display month name in Audio info if Date tag contains YYYYMM
- Trim leading zero from track number in Tag/Album views (for CUE)
- Refactor REST API commands (refer to Setup Guide for info)
- Provide visual feedback when play controls are clicked
- getEncodedAt() bits assignment for lossy
- Incorrect index used when switching to Radio view via station click
- Move Queue item range to end of Queue not working
- CoverView Automatic display not activating
- Popup on-screen keyboard not activating
- Audioinfo not showing correct info for Multiroom receiver
- Audioinfo not showing correct Audio chain for Squeezelite renderer
- Browser title not being updated when importing host name
- Volume not restored correctly when Spotify Connect and CamillaDSP volume
- Import WiFi country code from Pi Imager not working
- Chromium fails to start after host name change