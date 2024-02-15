moOde audio player 8.3.8

Versie 8.3.8 van moOde audio player is kort geleden uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2024-02-14, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Option for secure HTTPS mode (Experimental)

Bump to CamillaDSP 2.0.1

Bump to mpd2cdspvolsync 1.0.0

Bump to squeezelite_1.9.9-1449+git20230814.8581aba-1

Add HTTP proxy option to MPD Config

Add disc and track to logic for showing now-playing icon in track list

Add SBC quality mode option to Bluetooth Control

Add mixer name 'A.Mstr Vol' for MERUS(tm) Amp piHAT ZW

Update Bluetooth to support Multiroom audio

Update Squeezelite to use ALSA _audioout device (support CamillaDSP)

Update CDSP Config with new option to Update to latest sample configs

Improve help text on the Configs, Preferences and Quick help

Improve Audioinfo line height so a bit more info shows on screen

Allow for month (YYYYMM) in Date tag to improve Album/Year sort

Allow for "AlbumDate: YYYYMM" in Comment tag to improve Album/Year sort

Allow @ (at sign) in manually entered SSID in Network Config

Display actual station format instead of VBR (Variable Bit Rate)

Display month name in Audio info if Date tag contains YYYYMM

Trim leading zero from track number in Tag/Album views (for CUE)

Refactor REST API commands (refer to Setup Guide for info)

Provide visual feedback when play controls are clicked