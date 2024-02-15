Software-update: moOde audio player 8.3.8

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.3.8 van moOde audio player is kort geleden uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dacs, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 8.3.8

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2024-02-14, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Security
  • Option for secure HTTPS mode (Experimental)
Updates
  • Bump to CamillaDSP 2.0.1
  • Bump to mpd2cdspvolsync 1.0.0
  • Bump to squeezelite_1.9.9-1449+git20230814.8581aba-1
  • Add HTTP proxy option to MPD Config
  • Add disc and track to logic for showing now-playing icon in track list
  • Add SBC quality mode option to Bluetooth Control
  • Add mixer name 'A.Mstr Vol' for MERUS(tm) Amp piHAT ZW
  • Update Bluetooth to support Multiroom audio
  • Update Squeezelite to use ALSA _audioout device (support CamillaDSP)
  • Update CDSP Config with new option to Update to latest sample configs
  • Improve help text on the Configs, Preferences and Quick help
  • Improve Audioinfo line height so a bit more info shows on screen
  • Allow for month (YYYYMM) in Date tag to improve Album/Year sort
  • Allow for "AlbumDate: YYYYMM" in Comment tag to improve Album/Year sort
  • Allow @ (at sign) in manually entered SSID in Network Config
  • Display actual station format instead of VBR (Variable Bit Rate)
  • Display month name in Audio info if Date tag contains YYYYMM
  • Trim leading zero from track number in Tag/Album views (for CUE)
  • Refactor REST API commands (refer to Setup Guide for info)
  • Provide visual feedback when play controls are clicked
Bug fixes
  • getEncodedAt() bits assignment for lossy
  • Incorrect index used when switching to Radio view via station click
  • Move Queue item range to end of Queue not working
  • CoverView Automatic display not activating
  • Popup on-screen keyboard not activating
  • Audioinfo not showing correct info for Multiroom receiver
  • Audioinfo not showing correct Audio chain for Squeezelite renderer
  • Browser title not being updated when importing host name
  • Volume not restored correctly when Spotify Connect and CamillaDSP volume
  • Import WiFi country code from Pi Imager not working
  • Chromium fails to start after host name change

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.3.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-02-2024 13:38 15

15-02-2024 • 13:38

15

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

26-05 moOde audio player 9.3.5 1
14-05 moOde audio player 9.3.4 1
29-04 moOde audio player 9.3.3 2
14-04 moOde audio player 9.3.2 2
23-03 moOde audio player 9.3.0 13
08-03 moOde audio player 9.2.6 5
24-02 moOde audio player 9.2.5 1
07-02 moOde audio player 9.2.4 5
22-01 moOde audio player 9.2.3 3
09-01 moOde audio player 9.2.2 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
12
2
0
2
Wijzig sortering
pakkiwakki 15 februari 2024 13:44
ziet er een mooie applicatie uit.
Kan iemand mij misschien uitleggen waarom dit zo speciaal is?
Of is dit iets specifiek voor Raspberry pi gebruikers?
Magicbas @pakkiwakki15 februari 2024 14:14
Ik gebruik moOde al een poosje. De functionaliteit is vrij uitgebreid en het hangt er vanaf hoe je het wilt gebruiken of het voor jou een voordeel is t.o.v. andere software.
Voor mij was/is het een oplossing, omdat ik een centrale database met muziek op mijn NAS heb staan.
MoOde draait op mijn RPi4 en is dus eigenlijk gewoon een end-point voor mijn lokale muziek (NAS) en als spotify renderer.

Voordeel voor mij is dat ik verschillende devices (telefoon, laptop, tablet etc) als "afstandbediening" kan gebruiken om muziek vanaf de NAS of Spotify naar deze end-point te sturen.
Dit is anders dan bv chromecast, want ik hoef de "afstandsbediening" niet aan te laten staan.

Voorwaarde is wel dat je ook een mediaserver draait die de bestanden via bv upnp kan aanbieden.

In mijn specifieke geval gebruik ik;
Op de NAS: lokale flac bestanden -> Minimserver -> BubbleUPNPserver
Op de telefoon: BubbleUPNP (als afstandsbediening óf renderer)
Op de laptop: Linn Kazoo (als afstandsbediening)
Op de RPi4: moOde audio -> losse DAC -> amp

Het voordeel van BubbleUPNP(server) is dat je daarmee ook een remote connectie kan maken, waardoor ik buiten mijn eigen netwerk nog steeds toegang heb tot de bestanden die Minimserver aanbiedt
Daarnaast is BubbleIUPNPserver in staat om renderers om te zetten naar zogeheten "openhome" renderers. Hierdoor onstaat een rechtstreekse connectie tussen de server en de rendererer en is ook gapless playback mogelijk

Er zijn nog wel meer opties die de verschillende applicaties mogelijk maken, maar dan wordt het een hele lange post ;)

edit: voor de volledigheid; moOde kan ook standalone draaien als je bijvoorbeeld muziek bestanden lokaal hebt op het device waar moOde op draait. Dit is voor mij geen toegevoegde waarde en eigenlijk gebruik ik moOde dus slechts voor een klein deel van zijn mogelijkheden

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magicbas op 23 juli 2024 16:31]

oef! @Magicbas15 februari 2024 15:10
Dit is anders dan bv chromecast, want ik hoef de "afstandsbediening" niet aan te laten staan.

Chromecast streamt zelfstandig vanaf een url en heeft geen "afstandsbediening" nodig. Die wordt alleen maar gebruikt op de stream te initiëren. Bij Airplay moet het bron device wel beschikbaar blijven.
jay123 @pakkiwakki15 februari 2024 14:20
Ik gebruik dit specifiek in combinatie met oude radiokasten waarbij ik mbh v moode en een raspberry pi de interne "bedrading" (als je het zo mag noemen) vervang. Enkel de originele knoppen & eventueel in goede staat de luidsprekers behou ik. Voordeel dat je met een Raspberry werkt is dat je de knoppen kan herbedraden naar het toestelletje en je zo je digitale muziek kan bedienen.

Ook werkt dit met oa internetradio; Spotify connect (zoals google cast maar dan spotify); Bluetooth, airplay;

Ik zie ook vaker posts van mensen die echt in de audiofiele wereld zitten & je kan met een DAC van 50€ al relatief dichtbij komen bij audioapparatuur van € 500+ euros; voor het aansturen van je audio (versterking buiten beschouwing gelaten)
Electrowolf Moderator Aboforum @pakkiwakki15 februari 2024 14:01
Uit de tekst:
De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld.
Dat kunnen de meeste players niet ;).

En ja, het werkt op basis van RaspiOS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Electrowolf op 23 juli 2024 16:31]

Globefrotter @Electrowolf15 februari 2024 14:15
foobar2000 kan in combinatie met bijv. MonkeyMote op je iPad hetzelfde hoor. Dan kun je ook SACD's afspelen zelfs. Dus zonder Raspberry pi ben je nog niet verloren. :)
bitlab
@pakkiwakki15 februari 2024 19:01
Moode bestaat al 10 jaar, met een goed track record van stabiele releases en support.

Alle audio gerelateerde software zjn niet stock debian, maar vaak de laatste beschikbare versie.

Alleen OSS komt erop en wordt vanuit sources gebouwd.

Bevat een aantal custom driver patches. Onder andere 384kHz support voor I2s.
Ook eenvoudige of de diepte ingaan integratie met Camilladsp.

Goede backup en restore mogelijkheden.

En last but not least; makkelijk te weaken en uitgebreiden.

Zie bijvoorbeeld mijn build.
Falco
@bitlab15 februari 2024 19:20
Net even de in-place update gedaan, ging feilloos en weer doooorrrrrrrr!
Erg fijn dat het actief bijgewerkt wordt met zowel bug fixes als updates.
Goudvis @pakkiwakki15 februari 2024 15:29
Waar Moode (behalve DAC detectie) ook hoog op scoort is de redelijk naadloze integratie van Spotify Connect.
Ik heb een berg muziek op de NAS staan, maar sinds een paar jaar beschikken we over Spotify Premium als aanvulling en voor onderweg.

Ik ben ca. 2 jaar geleden om deze reden van een headless Kodi-installatie overgestapt naar Moode vanwege de bijna naadloze Spotify Connect integratie.
Wat mij tegenviel was de browserbased bediening op mobiel (twee keer Android).
In bijzonder aanpassen van de queue is omslachtig en niet intuïtief.

Vooral vanwege de bediening een paar maanden geleden Volumio eens een kans gegeven, die beschikt nl. wel over een native Android app. Daar kan je veel fatsoenlijker een afspeellijst bewerken en de Spotify integratie is fatsoenlijk.

Dit is op een Raspberry Pi 3b met HifiBerry Digi+ en AudioLab M-dac via coaxiale verbinding. Vragen? Stel ze gerust.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Goudvis op 23 juli 2024 16:31]

Falco
@pakkiwakki15 februari 2024 16:42
Ik heb twee moOde installaties draaien (beide RPi 4 2GB), met een aluminium case eromheen zodat de RPi passief gekoeld wordt. Beide RPis verbonden met een USB DAC. De goede ondersteuning van USB dac is overigens geen verdienste van moOde maar het feit dat USB audio 2.0 ondersteuning natief in RaspiOS/Linux zit.

RPi1: Topping D10s usb dac verbonden via RCA met Audioengine 2+ actieve speakers

RPi2: SMSL SU-1 usb dac verbonden met RAC met peachtree audio decco65 en Q acoustics 2020 speakers

Ik heb in een van de RPis een usb stick met muziek (grootste deel eigen CD's geript in flac) en dat deel ik naar de andere. Wil dit nog eens apart op de NAS... Verder Spotify Connect (wat voor mij in moOde stabieler werkt dan in Volumio hiervoor) en internet radio.

Bediening is via welk apparaat ik op dat moment beschikbaar heb; telefoon, tablets, laptop, desktop.

Voor mij werkt het uitstekend en ik vind de plus dat het volledig open source is, ook het gebruikers forum is erg actief en informatief.

Maar er zijn dus alternatieven voor op een RPi als picoreplayer, Volumio, rAudio etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 23 juli 2024 16:31]

Vhond 15 februari 2024 16:32
Vroeger had je Rune en Moode, later kwam Volumio (en die maakte hetzelfde met een wat mooier schilletje eromheen en lieten er mensen voor betalen). Geschiedenis in een notendop...
JT @Vhond24 februari 2024 10:28
Tegenwoordig heb je voor Volumio ook een account nodig... ik draai nu nog op de laatste 2.xxx versie zodat ik geen account nodig heb en dat is inmiddels aardig oud. Binnenkort eens naar m0ode kijken.
Jomac 15 februari 2024 16:57
Ik heb nu 2 x Volumio op een Pi3 en een Pi4 en gebruik dat vooral voor Spotify connect en webradio. Dat werkt op zich redelijk goed, vooral door de app die op de telefoon beschikbaar is. Met airplay heb ik toch af en toe problemen. Is er ergens een vergelijking tussen MoOde en Volumio?
Teun! @Jomac23 februari 2024 20:34
Mag ik vragen of je de betaalde versie hebt? Volumuo 1x getest, maar de gratia versie support niet eens https. Nog wel even verder gekeken in Volumio maar als dat soort basale security dingen betaald zijn weiger ik dat pertinent.

Dus bij Moode gebleven.
pakkiwakki 15 februari 2024 14:22
Zeer informatief. Bedankt!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq