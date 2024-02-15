Firmware-update: LineageOS 21

LineageOS logo (79 pix)Versie 21 van LineageOS is beschikbaar gekomen. LineageOS is de opvolger van CyanogenMod en een opensourcebesturingssysteem voor smartphones en tablets. Het is gebaseerd op een kale versie van Android en voegt extra functionaliteit toe, waaronder snelkoppelingen in de notificatiebalk, een uitgebreid lockscreen en verschillende thema's voor de interface. Verder zijn er vaak prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen ten opzichte van de software die een fabrikant zelf meelevert. LineageOS versie 21 is gebaseerd op Android 14 en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

21 - Finally old enough to drink (at least in the US)!

We’re a bit ahead of schedule this year, we know normally you don’t expect to hear from us until April-ish. This was largely thanks to some new faces around the scene, some old faces stepping up to the plate, and several newly appointed Project Directors! With all that said, we have been working extremely hard since Android 14’s release last October to port our features to this new version of Android. Thanks to our hard work adapting to Google’s largely UI-based changes in Android 12/13, and Android 14’s dead-simple device bring-up requirements, we were able to rebase our changes onto Android 14 much more efficiently.

This lets us spend some much overdue time on our apps suite! Applications such as Aperture had their features and UX improved significantly, while many of our aging apps such as Jelly, Dialer, Contacts, Messaging, LatinIME (Keyboard), and Calculator got near full redesigns that bring them into the Material You era! …and last but not least, yet another new app landed in our apps suite! Don’t get used to it though, or maybe do, we’re not sure yet.

Now, let’s remind everyone about versioning conventions - To match AOSP’s versioning conventions, and due to the fact it added no notable value to the end-user, we dropped our subversion from a branding perspective. As Android has moved onto the quarterly maintenance release model, this release will be “LineageOS 21”, not 21.0 or 21.1 - though worry not - we are based on the latest and greatest Android 14 version, QPR1. Additionally, to you developers out there - any repository that is not core-platform, or isn’t expected to change in quarterly maintenance releases will use branches without subversions - e.g., lineage-21 instead of lineage-21.0.

New Features!
  • Security patches from January 2023 to February 2024 have been merged to LineageOS 18.1 through 21.
  • Glimpse of Us: We now have a shining new app, Glimpse! It will become the default gallery app starting from LineageOS 21
  • An extensive list of applications were heavily improved or redesigned:
    • Aperture: A touch of Material You, new video features, and more!
    • Calculator: Complete Material You redesign
    • Contacts: Design adjustments for Material You
    • Dialer: Large cleanups and code updates, Material You and bugfixes
    • Eleven: Some Material You design updates
    • Jelly: Refreshed interface, Material You and per-website location permissions
    • LatinIME: Material You enhancements, spacebar trackpad, fixed number row
    • Messaging: Design adjustments for Material You
  • A brand new boot animation by our awesome designer Vazguard!
  • SeedVault and Etar have both been updated to their newest respective upstream version.
  • WebView has been updated to Chromium 120.0.6099.144.
  • We have further developed our side pop-out expanding volume panel.
  • Our Updater app should now install A/B updates much faster (thank Google!)
  • We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!
  • We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.
  • Android TV builds still ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher - most Android TV Google Apps packages now have options to use the Google ad-enabled launcher or our ad-restricted version.
  • Our merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.
  • Our extract utilities can now extract from OTA images and factory images directly, further simplifying monthly security updates for maintainers on devices that receive security patches regularly.
  • LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt-out.
  • A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.
  • Our Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 14, with improved styling, more seamless transitions, and significant amounts of legacy code being stripped out.
  • The developer-kit (e.g. Radxa 0, Banana Pi B5, ODROID C4, Jetson X1) experience has been heavily improved, with UI elements and settings that aren’t related to their more restricted hardware feature-set being hidden or tailored!

Lineage OS 19

Versienummer 21
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android
Website LineageOS
Download https://wiki.lineageos.org/devices
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 15-02-2024 11:41
20 • submitter: KipKroket

15-02-2024 • 11:41

20

Submitter: KipKroket

Bron: LineageOS

Llopigat
15 februari 2024 11:43
Interessant. Zeker de moeite waard om ff uit te proberen <3 Mijn eeuwenoude Sony XA2 wordt gewoon nog steeds ondersteund. Zeer indrukwekkend.

Ik vind het alleen jammer dat ze nog steeds de boot van microg zo afhouden om google te pleasen. Maar gelukkig is daar tegenwoordig gewoon een automatisch geupdate fork voor: https://lineage.microg.org/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 22 juli 2024 22:30]

CH4OS @Llopigat15 februari 2024 14:40
Ja, als de drivers niet veranderen, of de support erop vanuit de kernel, dan kan hardware lang ondersteund worden in Linux land (waar Android dan weer op gebaseerd is). :)
zanza006 @CH4OS15 februari 2024 21:14
Zelf heb ik een 10jaar oude Galaxy S4. Deze draait wel recentere LineageOS maar zit wel nog op de stock kernel. Dit geeft eigenlijk een vals gevoel van veiligheid.
Ik zelf dacht ik dat bij android update de kernel mee werd geupdate, maar ik kwam er achter dat dit los van elkaar staat.
CH4OS @zanza00616 februari 2024 00:36
Is veiliger dan op een 10 jaar oude Android ersie te blijven... ;)
Falco 15 februari 2024 11:50
Voor mijn Oneplus 5 (in gebruik door de kinderen en als verkapte "huis" telefoon) is al een build en instructie beschikbaar. Binnenkort maar eens proberen deze upgrade.....
TripleQ @Falco15 februari 2024 11:54
Waar zie jij die dan?
https://download.lineageos.org/devices/cheeseburger/builds Daar vind je enkel 20 builds, niet de 21
Falco @TripleQ15 februari 2024 12:02
Hmmm, je hebt gelijk, ik keek naar de device pagina, daar wordt 21 al genoemd.
https://wiki.lineageos.org/devices/cheeseburger/

Maar als ik doorklik naar de daadwerkelijke downloads zie ik alleen 20.* builds nog.....

Was ervan uitgegaan dat als de device page een update heeft dat de builds er dan ook wel zouden zijn, my bad.....
CH4OS @Falco15 februari 2024 15:48
Meestal is er wekelijks een release, zo is deze voor de 7T Pro in elk geval op een vrijdag, dus wellicht dat andere OnePlus toestellen morgen dan ook een release krijgen. :)
Falco @CH4OS15 februari 2024 16:43
Ah kijk, voor de Oneplus 5 komt deze meestal op maandag, even wachten nog dus.....
CH4OS @Falco15 februari 2024 17:01
De datum staat met <jaar><maand><dag> notatie (dus eigenlijk steeds kleinere eenheid ;)) in de release. Je kunt dan dus vrij snel een patroon zien. :) Ik meen dat die builds ook geautomatiseerd gaan, dus er is verder ook geen omkijken naar vanuit LineageOS.
TripleQ 15 februari 2024 11:46
Nice!
Zie dat de build (nog?) niet beschikbaar is voor de oneplus 6, maar ik heb er alle vertrouwen in dat die op den duur ook wel komt. Kan mijn toestel weer even vooruit
Nollie @TripleQ17 februari 2024 13:44
Deze zijn in aantocht. Andere later.

https://review.lineageos..../23/lineage-build-targets
TripleQ @Nollie17 februari 2024 19:43
Thx. Inmiddels al een dagje draaien op de oneplus6
janbuss @TripleQ22 februari 2024 08:15
Jawel hoor. Installatie van g-apps niet direct gedaan, na factoryreset MinTheApps sideload, werkte het. Zelfs instellen met m'n oude A54 werkte supergoed. Bank ed apps ING, ASN, CB werken niet. Die deden het wel in LOS20. Magisk?

[Reactie gewijzigd door janbuss op 22 juli 2024 22:30]

HerrTapper 15 februari 2024 18:00
Jenkins.lineageos.org kan je de build status vinden ;-)
L0g0ff 15 februari 2024 23:35
@Drobanir standaard zit er geen root functionaliteit in lineageos.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @L0g0ff16 februari 2024 07:28
Bedankt, ik heb het aangepast.
beerse 16 februari 2024 16:18
Voor iedereen die ziet dat er al een build voor haar/zijn toestel beschikbaar is: Kijk ook in de bijgaande releasenotes en zo of alles ook al gaat werken.

Ooit heb ik gezien dat er wel een build voor mijn toestel was maar dat (voor mij belangrijke) hardware nog niet goed werd ondersteund. Zaken zoals een camera, wifi en/of 3g/4g/5g en varianten. Of wat voor jou zelf belangrijk is. Voor de tablet thuis is wifi wel zo handig, voor een toestel onderweg 3g/4g/5g.
Dennisvd1979 18 februari 2024 08:33
Nadat ik bijna mijn Samsung Tab S5e had weggedaan, omdat hij na zijn laatste update ontzettend traag werd (alle cores continu 90-100% belast) kwam LinageOS tegen. Bah bah, wat een verschil. Alsof ik een nieuwe tablet had.
Tyrian 7 maart 2024 00:01
Fijn dat er zoiets als LineageOS is. Enkele weken terug is het me met veel moeite gelukt om mijn Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact (Die al jaren geen upgrades en updates meer krijgt van Sony) opnieuw te installeren met Android 13 i.p.v. 9 met behulp van LineageOS 20 en TWRP Recovery. Met Android 9 begon ik er tegenaan te lopen dat sommige apps een nieuwere Android versie nodig hebben. Maar dankzij LineageOS 20 heb ik hier voorlopig geen last meer van.

Draadje met screenshots, commentaar en een how-to op Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/.../1an9ta6/four_more_years/

