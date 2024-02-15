Versie 21 van LineageOS is beschikbaar gekomen. LineageOS is de opvolger van CyanogenMod en een opensourcebesturingssysteem voor smartphones en tablets. Het is gebaseerd op een kale versie van Android en voegt extra functionaliteit toe, waaronder snelkoppelingen in de notificatiebalk, een uitgebreid lockscreen en verschillende thema's voor de interface. Verder zijn er vaak prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen ten opzichte van de software die een fabrikant zelf meelevert. LineageOS versie 21 is gebaseerd op Android 14 en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We’re a bit ahead of schedule this year, we know normally you don’t expect to hear from us until April-ish. This was largely thanks to some new faces around the scene, some old faces stepping up to the plate, and several newly appointed Project Directors! With all that said, we have been working extremely hard since Android 14’s release last October to port our features to this new version of Android. Thanks to our hard work adapting to Google’s largely UI-based changes in Android 12/13, and Android 14’s dead-simple device bring-up requirements, we were able to rebase our changes onto Android 14 much more efficiently.

This lets us spend some much overdue time on our apps suite! Applications such as Aperture had their features and UX improved significantly, while many of our aging apps such as Jelly, Dialer, Contacts, Messaging, LatinIME (Keyboard), and Calculator got near full redesigns that bring them into the Material You era! …and last but not least, yet another new app landed in our apps suite! Don’t get used to it though, or maybe do, we’re not sure yet.

Now, let’s remind everyone about versioning conventions - To match AOSP’s versioning conventions, and due to the fact it added no notable value to the end-user, we dropped our subversion from a branding perspective. As Android has moved onto the quarterly maintenance release model, this release will be “LineageOS 21”, not 21.0 or 21.1 - though worry not - we are based on the latest and greatest Android 14 version, QPR1. Additionally, to you developers out there - any repository that is not core-platform, or isn’t expected to change in quarterly maintenance releases will use branches without subversions - e.g., lineage-21 instead of lineage-21.0 .