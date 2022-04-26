Versie 19 van LineageOS is beschikbaar gekomen. LineageOS is de opvolger van CyanogenMod en een opensourcebesturingssysteem voor smartphones en tablets. Het is gebaseerd op een kale versie van Android en voegt extra functionaliteit toe, waaronder roottoegang, snelkoppelingen in de notificatiebalk, een uitgebreid lockscreen en verschillende thema's voor de interface. Verder zijn er vaak prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen ten opzichte van de software die een fabrikant zelf meelevert. LineageOS versie 19 is gebaseerd op Android 12 en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Security patches from March 2021 to April 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 16.0 through 19. 19 builds are currently based on the android-12.1.0_r4 tag, which is the Pixel 6 series tag.

WebView has been updated to Chromium 100.0.4896.58.

We have completely redone the volume panel introduced in Android 12, and instead made it a side pop-out expanding panel.

Our fork of the AOSP Gallery app has seen a large number of fixes and improvements.

Our Updater app has seen a large number of bug-fixes and improvements.

Our web browser, Jelly has seen a number of bug fixes and improvements!

We have contributed a number of changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!

We have contributed a number of changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.

Our Recorder app has seen numerous bug fixes, improvements, and features added.

Android TV builds now ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher.

Android TV builds now ship with a key-handler that enables us to support custom-keys on a wide-array of bluetooth and IR remotes.

Our adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type property.

service is no longer tied to the build type property. Our extract utilities now support extracting from most types of factory images/packed OTA images, simplifying device-bring up and blob-extraction greatly.

Support for high-touch polling rate has been added to our SDK, allowing it to be enabled on supported devices.

The AOSP Clang toolchain is now the default toolchain we use to compile our kernels.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Camera has been dropped, and devices that used it previously will now use Camera2.

Dark mode is now enabled by default.

We have an entirely new Setup Wizard, with all new Android 12 styled icons, animations, and ton of new configurable pages!

We have a brand new set of icons for almost all apps, even system ones!

(18.1 too) We have a whole new default wallpaper, and a full set of wallpapers to choose from, check them out! These wallpapers are designed with Android 12’s Monet theming features in mind, so go try them out and see what accent color you like best!

(18.1 too) Wi-Fi display is available for all devices which choose to opt-in, via either the Qualcomm proprietary interface or the newly restored legacy Miracast interface!

(18.1 too) We now support custom charging sounds for different types of charging, cabled or wireless.

Our very popular privacy oriented built-in firewall, restricted networking mode, and per app data isolation features were all rewritten to account for AOSP’s new restricted networking mode and BPF.

Additionally, data restriction and network isolation features were merged into a single implementation. Combined, this means that one of our largest pain points each bringup should now be easier to forward port in future revisions!

Bad news lies ahead, sadly. I know many of you were expecting the usual myriad of legacy devices to surprise you with a 19 release, but at the moment they won’t be. This is due to AOSP’s removal of iptables in favor of eBPF. This is a newer, much more efficient kernel side implementation.

The issue lies in the fact that only devices with Linux kernel 4.9 or newer have the needed capabilities to make use of eBPF. Usually, these things can be backported to older kernel versions, but at the moment, even something as close to version 4.9 as 4.4 proved challenging due to the sheer number of commits and structure changes in BPF’s introduction. Those of you on a 4.4 kernel, fear not, a backport has been created, but for devices using kernel versions 3.18 and below, this may be the end of the road. If you become aware of a functional backport, or create one yourself, feel free to let us know via devrel(at)lineageos.org!