System 76, bekend van de Linux workstation en laptops, heeft versie 22.04 van Pop!_OS uitgebracht. Pop!_OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie die van een door System 76 aangepaste Gnome-desktopomgeving gebruik maakt, met de naam Cosmic . Het heeft verder drivers voor AMD- en Nvidia-videokaarten aan boord, en is daarmee met name geschikt voor gamers. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Update and upgrade Pop!_OS automatically from the OS Upgrade & Recovery panel in Settings! Minimize interruption by scheduling what day & time that you want your computer to perform the updates. Scheduled automatic updates include support for Debian, Flatpak, and Nix packages.

To reduce distractions, notifications for available updates are set to show weekly by default. The frequency can also be set to daily or monthly notifications. Notifications won’t show if you have automatic updates enabled. Automatic updates are turned off by default.

At the bottom of the Settings menu, you’ll find the new Support panel. Here, you’ll have quick access to troubleshooting resources such as:

Documentation articles for both Pop!_OS and System76 hardware on the Support Page

The community support chat, where you can get help from veteran users and report bugs directly to System76 software engineers

Professional support, where System76 hardware users can submit a support ticket to System76 Happiness Technicians (only visible on System76 hardware)

Generating log files, enabling Happiness Technicians to troubleshoot your issue more quickly and effectively

You can now set one Dark Mode background and one Light Mode background from the Background panel in the Desktop settings. Search for Desktop, Background, Appearance, Dock, and Workspaces directly from the Launcher for the fastest way to navigate those settings options.

The System76 Scheduler optimizes performance by directing resources to the window in focus. So if you’re doing something intensive like gaming in full screen, you’ll get a much smoother experience.

After some significant renovations, the Pop!_Shop is once again open for business! The updated storefront includes:

Backend code improvements for more responsive operations

Improved reliability for package operations (update, install, etc.)

UI Improvements to aid in allowing small window sizes for tiling

Update and Install buttons now also function as a progress bar

New “Recently Updated” homepage section highlighting newly added/updated apps

The result is a consistently smooth overall experience that we know you’ll love.

To take advantage of the capabilities of modern sound hardware, Pop!_OS will now use PipeWire by default for audio processing. Software built to use PulseAudio will still be compatible with PipeWire, and this change will open up the door for better audio quality, control, and customization going forward.

The workspaces view has received a sizable tune-up, which includes:

Better multi-monitor support

Fixed layout on HiDPI displays

Increased performance

Installed NVIDIA drivers are now visible in Pop!_Shop, and will no longer include an “Install” button. Older drivers are also available to install, though the most recent available NVIDIA driver is recommended for most NVIDIA GPUs.

Better performance with improvements to the CPU scaling governor, which keeps your CPU running at the optimal frequency for your system.

The Pop!_OS upgrade service will now only activate when checking for or performing release upgrades. (Previously it was active 24/7.)

If your upgrade gets interrupted, debian packages are now resumable—meaning you can pick up the upgrade from where you left off.

File type for icons has been changed to .svg

Max disk capacity for journald logs is now limited to 1GB.

Added support for laptop privacy screens

RDP by default for remote desktop use

Better performance, scaling, and reliability in Pop!_Shop

Added this funky new user icon

Based on Ubuntu 22.04

Linux kernel 5.16.19 at release (regularly updated)

Mesa 22

Updated to the GNOME 42 base with System76 COSMIC UX

It’s in progress! Our UX Team has been testing new designs, and the Engineering Team has begun packaging various elements in the new Rust code base. An alpha release for the COSMIC desktop environment could be available as early as this summer!