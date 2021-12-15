Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pop!_OS 21.10

Pop!_OS logo (79 pix)System 76, bekend van de Linux workstation en laptops, heeft versie 21.10 van Pop!_OS uitgebracht. Pop!_OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie die van een door System 76 aangepaste Gnome-desktopomgeving gebruik maakt, met de naam Cosmic. Het heeft verder drivers voor AMD- en Nvidia-videokaarten aan boord, en is daarmee met name geschikt voor gamers. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Pop!_OS 21.10 has landed!

Now that the first snowflake has descended gracefully upon our Denver headquarters, it’s time to upgrade to the newest version of Pop!_OS. Here’s what’s new in Pop!_OS 21.10:

New Application Library

Previously when navigating to Applications, a full screen Application Wall would appear. In Pop!_OS 21.10, the Application Library opens in a small, searchable window over your current workspace. Like the former view, the Application Library can be opened from the top bar, a 4-finger swipe right on the trackpad, or by using Super + A on your keyboard. What this means for you:

  • Better multi-monitor experience: The Application Library will launch on the display that has your mouse focus. This way, you can keep your eyes on your current workspace and launch the application on the display you intended.
  • Easy scanning: Alphabetical listing makes it easier to scan and find the application or folder you want.
  • Simple app organization: Drag and drop applications into custom folders. The new folders are always visible, and act like tabs to move between your personally organized applications.
  • Search: Quickly filters your installed applications as well as apps available to install from the Pop!_Shop.
  • Just the right size: Achieves the same information density while using much less space. The Application Library provides the optimal experience, especially on ultra-wide monitors.
Pop!_Pi Tech-Preview for Raspberry 4

Tinkerers, this one’s for you! A tech preview of Pop!_OS 21.10 is now available on the Raspberry Pi, a mini computer for STEM learning and experimentation. We built Pop!_Pi for the Raspberry Pi 4 to gain experience building for ARM platforms. The Raspberry Pi 4 performed much better than we anticipated, so we decided to release it to the public.

It’s a Tech-Preview because it doesn’t receive as much Quality Assurance focus as Pop!_OS for the desktop, but is nonetheless an excellent option for users. We plan to continue releasing Pop!_Pi with future Pop!_OS releases.

Latest Hardware Support

Pop!_OS 21.10 features the 5.15.5 kernel and latest NVIDIA driver. Pop!_OS has a new kernel policy whereby the latest kernels will be released once they’ve passed extensive quality assurance tests. This is the same release policy we’ve used for NVIDIA drivers.

The System76 hardware lab contains a broad spectrum of chipsets, processors, and components to test for regressions prior to release so customers and users can be confident that new kernel releases will only improve their hardware performance and support.

New, More Intuitive Refresh OS Feature

Your system will now recognize when Pop!_OS is installed from the recovery partition and offer the Refresh OS option prior to unlocking an encrypted drive. This makes it easier to see when the Refresh OS option is available.

The Refresh OS feature reinstalls your operating system without deleting the files in your Home folder. This allows you to “refresh” your operating system without losing your data, which can come in handy if you accidentally break functionality while tinkering. It’s all part of the learning process!

System76-Hosted Packages and New CI

To ensure Pop!_OS continues to keep up to date on new software versions, we now host Pop!_OS custom software repositories from our own infrastructure. This helps us maintain a stable experience for users.

Meanwhile, our new CI (continuous integration) infrastructure increases the speed of building and releasing packages, which allows our engineering and QA teams to more rapidly prepare updates.

Hardened Upgrades
  • We improved the OS upgrade feature.
  • The restore partition is now updated prior to upgrading the OS. This ensures that, in the unlikely case something goes wrong during an upgrade, the Refresh OS option in the recovery partition can install to the latest release.
  • Improved handling of custom changes to the fstab file
  • We now disable user-added PPAs, as they often cause upgrade issues for users.
GNOME Updates

Pop!_OS 21.10 includes GNOME updates and improvements. Simply put, GNOME is the foundation upon which the visible front-end pieces of Pop!_OS are currently built. We’ve integrated some of the GNOME Project’s latest updates into Pop!_OS, including:

  • Wifi Sorting in Settings: Wi-Fi connections will now be sorted by your current connection, previous connections, and strength of signal, making your desired network easier to find.
  • Auto-completion in Files: Searching in Files will turn up a list of search results as you type.

Note: Back up your system to a storage drive before refreshing, reinstalling, or upgrading your OS. Creating frequent backups is guaranteed to save users from the extremely rare chance of data loss and ensuing heartbreak.

15-12-2021 • 06:51
submitter: dutchnltweaker

15-12-2021 • 06:51

26 Linkedin

Submitter: dutchnltweaker

Bron: System 76

15-12 Pop!_OS 21.10
Moderatie-faq
+1Red Sonja
15 december 2021 09:04
Onderaan dit artikel staat als "Licentietype: Betaald", moet dat niet gratis zijn? Zoals de meeste Linux distros?
+1slaay
@Red Sonja15 december 2021 09:36
Pop!_OS is free to download. If you want to try it out before you commit, you can download the .iso file to a USB and boot the OS from there.
Inderdaad vreemd dat er 'betaald' staat.
+1sypie
@Red Sonja15 december 2021 12:30
Even taggen dan maar? @Drobanir
+1Bux666
15 december 2021 10:43
Heeft er iemand hier Pop!_OS met Linux Mint vergeleken? Hoe staan die in verhouding?
Beide zijn op Ubuntu gebaseerd en LM heeft ook een eigen desktopomgeving (Cinnamon) en out-of-the-box hardware ondersteuning voor AMD- en Nvidia-videokaarten.

Persoonlijk gebruik ik LM al jaren en installeer het overal waar gewenst. Nog nooit serieuze issues mee gehad.
+1rbr320
@Bux66615 december 2021 11:45
In dat geval zou ik lekker bij Linux Mint blijven. Beide distro's hebben dezelfde doelstelling, namelijk een zo goed mogelijk desktop ervaring leveren. Ze bewandelen misschien iets andere wegen en System76 heeft natuurlijk nog de bijkomstigheid dat Pop!_OS vooral goed moet draaien op de hardware die ze leveren, maar verder zit het verschil hem volgens mij vooral in de desktop ervaring. Dus als je bent uitgekeken op Cinnamon zou je eens naar Cosmic kunnen kijken.
+1Eonfge

@Bux66615 december 2021 12:17
Linux Mint is een stuk conservatiever, zowel in UX als in software. Minder nieuwe technieken onder de motorkap en minder flashy UI elementen.

De keuze hangt dus vooral af van jouw persoonlijke voorkeuren en technische wensen; Graag de laatste drivers? Beter Pop OS. Liever gegarandeerd stabiel? Linux Mint.
+1meezcore
15 december 2021 07:36
Deze distributie is niet alleen goed voor gaming op Linux, maar ook zeer geschikt voor Linux beginners.
Het enige waar je rekening mee moet houden is hard- en software die alleen geschikt zijn voor Windows.
Dus als je Linux wilt proberen doe even een zoekactie op Internet over je hardware.
En als je geen idee hebt welke hardware je gebruikt, dan is dan kans groot dat je geen exotische hardware gebruikt en kun je het gewoon proberen.
+1dutchnltweaker
@meezcore15 december 2021 09:14
Zeker, ik gebruik het nu al een jaar samen met Windows. Ik had verschillende distros getest, maar kwam bij pop OS toch uit door de goede Hardware ondersteuning. Ivm Ubuntu is bijvoorbeeld de Nvidia ondersteuning een heel stuk beter.
Voor de rest ben ik wel benieuwd met de weg die pop OS wil inslaan met cosmic. Als ik sommige forums lees dan willen ze een eigen omgeving inrichting doormiddel van cosmic en gnome steeds meer op de achtergrond zetten.
+1Mastofun
@dutchnltweaker15 december 2021 09:30
voor mij werkte Nvidia beter op Ubuntu, veel minder last voor games te laten werken. Dus het kan persoon/hardware gebonden verschillen. Best beide proberen en meer zou ik zeggen :)
0HSG
@meezcore15 december 2021 08:01
Je hebt de applicatie Wine die je kan installeren. Deze simuleert een Windowsplatform na.
+1RedShift
@HSG15 december 2021 08:59
Wine is geen simulator, het is een native implementatie van de win32 (en andere) API.
+1Mastofun
@RedShift15 december 2021 09:29
en is standaard geïnstalleerd op POPY als ik het me goed herinner.
0System
@RedShift16 december 2021 23:18
Joep, vandaar de naam toch?
0WOteB2
@meezcore15 december 2021 11:23
Misschien een goede aanvulling op jouw reactie. Zelf gebruik ik geen POP-OS maar iets anders. Op het web kwam ik dit tegen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ua-d9OeUOg en https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Co6FePZoNgE
Deze Antony is zeer bedreven in gaming op Linux en geeft een heldere uitleg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WOteB2 op 15 december 2021 11:24]

+1Michiel Jaeger
15 december 2021 09:06
Gaat dit niet wat ver: "We now disable user-added PPAs, as they often cause upgrade issues for users"?
+184hannes
@Michiel Jaeger15 december 2021 09:29
"We now disable user-added PPAs, as they often cause upgrade issues for users"?
Volgens mij is het bij ubuntu ook de gewoonte deze uit te zetten tijdens de upgrade. Na een upgrade kan een gebruiker ze zelf weer aanzetten. Ik zie echter dat je het tegenwoordig ook aan kan laten staan, wellicht ondersteund Pop!_OS dat nu ook:
Some recent changes to ubuntu-release-upgrader allow keeping PPA and third party repositories enabled when upgrading to a newer Ubuntu release, while also providing better support for cases in which the users have their own mirror of the archive. This is done by using an environment variable, RELEASE_UPGRADER_ALLOW_THIRD_PARTY.
0Michiel Jaeger
@84hannes15 december 2021 16:35
Ah, specifiek voor de upgrade zelf. Oké, dat is een stuk logischer.
+1Vibonacci
15 december 2021 09:24
Hopelijk is het inmiddels weer mogelijk om Steam te installeren 🙂.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vibonacci op 15 december 2021 22:48]

+1rbr320
@Vibonacci15 december 2021 11:42
Ik neem aan dat "Stream" een autocorrect is van "Steam"? In dat geval is het antwoord namelijk "ja", de mensen van System76 hadden dit een dag nadat het probleem zich voordeed al gefixt, dat was ruim voordat de episode van de LTT Linux gaming challenge uit kwam dus de mensen die het daar voor het eerst zagen konden het niet eens reproduceren. Het had absoluut nooit mogen gebeuren, maar het was zeer snel ook weer opgelost.
+1JKL-NL
15 december 2021 09:33
Enigszins gerelateerde challenge van LTT over gaming on Linux, voor wie het nog niet gezien had: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0506yDSgU7M
+1Eonfge

@JKL-NL15 december 2021 10:05
Dat was wel echt een blamage, en schitterend meme-materiaal: Yes, do as I say!
+1Bitzer
15 december 2021 10:34
Kun je de top en onderbalk ook verticaal links en rechts zetten?
+1rbr320
@Bitzer15 december 2021 11:46
Zo heb ik dat wel ingesteld op mijn desktop met Pop!_OS 21.04 en ik heb geen reden om aan te nemen dat ze die functionaliteit hebben verwijderd.
+1TuxDePinguïn
15 december 2021 07:42
Oh wauw, ze hebben ook nog Pop!_Pi uitgebracht. Ik zal zelf het zo snel niet gebruiken denk ik maar leuk dat het kan!
+1thahajemnireal
15 december 2021 08:51
Gister even aan de update gehangen. Prima release. Even wennen dat er weer kleine aanpassingen zijn aan de UI, maar voor de rest zeer happy met deze OS.
0Xorifelse
15 december 2021 12:37
Ik gebruik al 10+ jaar Linux, recentelijk ook Pop! geïnstalleerd maar het werkt nu al niet meer maar dat zal wel aan mij liggen; ik altijd loop te stoeien met Debian update en packages...

Mag alleen niet klagen omdat het out of the box prima werkte met amd+nvidia met multimonitor. Ik was toch van plan om een grootschalige multi-os herinstallatie uit te voeren en was zeker nog niet klaar met deze want voor zolang het duurde was ik er aardig te spreken over met een nieuwe affiniteit voor Gnome 3 over KDE.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xorifelse op 15 december 2021 15:57]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

