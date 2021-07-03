System 76, bekend van de Linux workstation en laptops, heeft versie 21.04 van Pop!_OS uitgebracht. Pop!_OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie die van een door System 76 aangepaste Gnome-desktopomgeving gebruik maakt, met de naam Cosmic . Het heeft verder drivers voor AMD- en Nvidia-videokaarten aan boord, en is daarmee met name geschikt voor gamers. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Pop!_OS is developed to help you unleash your potential by providing you efficient tools that streamline your workflow. Pop!_OS 21.04 continues this ethos with COSMIC, a set of catered customizations geared towards accommodating a variety of use cases. Continue below for details on these new features!

Pop!_OS COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components) gives you the freedom to navigate your workflow via your mouse, keyboard, and/or trackpad. Each navigation comes with a variety of shiny new features for you to enjoy:

During initial setup, you’ll be prompted to personalize your defaults by configuring COSMIC customizations to your liking. Each screen of the initial setup offers a preview of what your experience will look like. You can always make adjustments in Settings later on.

That is one of many questions. The COSMIC desktop introduces a highly flexible dock to Pop!_OS that you can customize to your heart’s content, including:

Expanding full-screen or condensing to a central island

Arranging on the bottom, left, or right side of the screen

Adjusting size to small, medium, large, or a custom setting

Removing new icons for Workspaces, Applications, or the Launcher

Hiding the dock, or intelligently hiding the dock when windows approach the bottom of the screen

Going dockless, if having icons on-tap doesn’t fit your workflow

The most notable change in the top bar is that the Activities Overview has been split into two views: Workspaces and Applications. This focused approach serves to reduce confusion while you navigate your desktop.

Tinker with the top bar to align your desktop with your mental habits. Whether you need a more minimalist setup or want to realign buttons, this update has you covered. New options for the top bar include:

Remove the Workspaces and/or Applications button

Move Date/Time & Notifications to the top-left or top-right corner

Toggle a hot corner to open the Workspaces view by flicking your mouse to the top-left corner of your screen

By default, the Super key opens the launcher in Pop!_OS 21.04. With the launcher, you can:

Launch applications

Open specific menus in Settings

Perform searches on specific websites (ex. google system76)

Perform calculations using the prefix: = (ex. =5+7+6)

Search recent files using the prefix: d: (ex. d:FileName)

Open file folders using one of two prefixes: / or ~/ (ex. ~/FolderName)

Run a command using one of three prefixes: t: or : or run (ex. run top)

Show launcher features by typing a question mark

It’s now possible to launch a search option in the launcher using Ctrl + Number, close a selected window ( Ctrl + Q ), and launch an application on dedicated graphics by right-clicking on the application.

If the launcher isn’t an efficient fit for your personal workflow, the Super key can also be configured to open either the Workspaces or Applications view!

A prequel to the tangible holograms of the future, trackpad gestures give your hand full command over your workspace. Here are some swift motions to keep you navigating smoothly:

Swipe four fingers right on the trackpad to open the Applications view

Swipe four fingers left to open the Workspaces view

Swipe four fingers up or down to switch to another workspace

Swipe with three fingers to switch between open windows