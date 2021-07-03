Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Pop!_OS 21.04

Pop!_OS logo (79 pix)System 76, bekend van de Linux workstation en laptops, heeft versie 21.04 van Pop!_OS uitgebracht. Pop!_OS is een op Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux-distributie die van een door System 76 aangepaste Gnome-desktopomgeving gebruik maakt, met de naam Cosmic. Het heeft verder drivers voor AMD- en Nvidia-videokaarten aan boord, en is daarmee met name geschikt voor gamers. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Pop!_OS 21.04: A Release of COSMIC Proportions

Pop!_OS is developed to help you unleash your potential by providing you efficient tools that streamline your workflow. Pop!_OS 21.04 continues this ethos with COSMIC, a set of catered customizations geared towards accommodating a variety of use cases. Continue below for details on these new features!

COSMIC Workflow

Pop!_OS COSMIC (Computer Operating System Main Interface Components) gives you the freedom to navigate your workflow via your mouse, keyboard, and/or trackpad. Each navigation comes with a variety of shiny new features for you to enjoy:

During initial setup, you’ll be prompted to personalize your defaults by configuring COSMIC customizations to your liking. Each screen of the initial setup offers a preview of what your experience will look like. You can always make adjustments in Settings later on.

Mouse: To Dock or Not To Dock

That is one of many questions. The COSMIC desktop introduces a highly flexible dock to Pop!_OS that you can customize to your heart’s content, including:

  • Expanding full-screen or condensing to a central island
  • Arranging on the bottom, left, or right side of the screen
  • Adjusting size to small, medium, large, or a custom setting
  • Removing new icons for Workspaces, Applications, or the Launcher
  • Hiding the dock, or intelligently hiding the dock when windows approach the bottom of the screen
  • Going dockless, if having icons on-tap doesn’t fit your workflow
Mouse: Take it from the Top…Bar

The most notable change in the top bar is that the Activities Overview has been split into two views: Workspaces and Applications. This focused approach serves to reduce confusion while you navigate your desktop.

Tinker with the top bar to align your desktop with your mental habits. Whether you need a more minimalist setup or want to realign buttons, this update has you covered. New options for the top bar include:

  • Remove the Workspaces and/or Applications button
  • Move Date/Time & Notifications to the top-left or top-right corner
  • Toggle a hot corner to open the Workspaces view by flicking your mouse to the top-left corner of your screen
Keyboard: Super Key to the Rescue!

By default, the Super key opens the launcher in Pop!_OS 21.04. With the launcher, you can:

  • Launch applications
  • Open specific menus in Settings
  • Perform searches on specific websites (ex. google system76)
  • Perform calculations using the prefix: = (ex. =5+7+6)
  • Search recent files using the prefix: d: (ex. d:FileName)
  • Open file folders using one of two prefixes: / or ~/ (ex. ~/FolderName)
  • Run a command using one of three prefixes: t: or : or run (ex. run top)
  • Show launcher features by typing a question mark

It’s now possible to launch a search option in the launcher using Ctrl + Number, close a selected window (Ctrl + Q), and launch an application on dedicated graphics by right-clicking on the application.

If the launcher isn’t an efficient fit for your personal workflow, the Super key can also be configured to open either the Workspaces or Applications view!

Trackpad: Gestures!

A prequel to the tangible holograms of the future, trackpad gestures give your hand full command over your workspace. Here are some swift motions to keep you navigating smoothly:

  • Swipe four fingers right on the trackpad to open the Applications view
  • Swipe four fingers left to open the Workspaces view
  • Swipe four fingers up or down to switch to another workspace
  • Swipe with three fingers to switch between open windows
Additional Features
  • Optional minimize and maximize buttons for windows have been added! Minimize is enabled by default, and maximize can be enabled in Settings.
  • Tile windows with your mouse! Just click and drag tiled windows to rearrange them to your liking. A hint will appear to show you where it will be arranged on drop.
  • The recovery partition can now be upgraded through the OS Upgrade & Recovery menu in Settings!
  • The launcher’s search algorithm has been updated to prioritize relevant applications for a smoother experience.
  • A plugin system was added to the launcher so that you can create your own plugins to search with.

Versienummer 21.04
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website System 76
Download https://pop.system76.com/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

03-07-2021 • 12:07
Submitter: dutchnltweaker

03-07-2021 • 12:07

48 Linkedin

Submitter: dutchnltweaker

Bron: System 76

Update-historie

15-12 Pop!_OS 21.10 26
07-'21 Pop!_OS 21.04 48

Pop!_OS

Reacties (48)

+1OxWax
3 juli 2021 12:13
"Het heeft verder drivers voor AMD en nVidia videokaarten aan boord, en is daarmee met name geschikt voor gamers".
Zijn er echt mensen die gamen op Linux? Draaien recente games, zoals Cyberpunk 2077 bv. , in Linux? (serieuze vraag ...)
+2thomas_n
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:28
Ja, ik game (soms) en ik gebruik alleen Linux.

Ik speel eigenlijk nooit heel recente games, omdat het veel goedkoper is om een paar jaar achter te lopen (geen top GPU nodig, games altijd kopen in de uitverkoop). Ik denk niet dat mensen nu meer plezier beleven aan gamen dan vijf jaar geleden, dus ik denk dat ik op de lange termijn niets mis door op game-gebied te doen of de kalender vijf jaar achter loopt. Ik kijk uit naar de release van Civ VI. :+

Een mooie bijkomstigheid is dat eventuele bugs en Linux-compatibiliteit meer gladgestreken zijn tegen de tijd dat games voor mij "verschijnen".
+1zetje01
@thomas_n3 juli 2021 13:02
Ik heb gehoord dat Horizon: Zero Dawn wel aardig is.
Die is misschien wel over een jaartje beschikbaar voor je.
+1Jarno99
@zetje013 juli 2021 19:59
Hoezo dan pas? Die draait bij veel mensen al zonder problemen: klik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jarno99 op 3 juli 2021 19:59]

+1thomas_n
@Jarno994 juli 2021 08:38
Ik denk dat je de post waar @zetje01 op reageerde niet helemaal gelezen hebt. ;)

@zetje01 bedankt voor de tip.
+1Jarno99
@thomas_n4 juli 2021 11:38
Aah, Ik interpreteerde @zetje01's reactie even alsof hij dacht dat de game pas over een jaar speelbaar zou zijn, maar ik zie nu dat het anders bedoeld was. Excuses moi, mijn fout!
+2Blorgg
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:57
Zijn er echt mensen die gamen op Linux?
Ik game alleen maar op Linux. De laatste game waarvoor ik nog Windows aanhield was Skyrim met Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE) mods maar die draaien tegenwoordig ook prima onder Linux. Ik heb nu Skyrim met zo'n 190 mods draaien.

Vrijwel alle games die ik speel doe ik via Steam. De ervaring is daarmee grotendeels gelijk aan Windows in de zin van: klik op install om te downloaden, klik op play om te spelen. De meeste online games speel ik veelal niet dus van anti-cheat en dergelijke heb ik geen last.

Cyberpunk, Horizon Zero Dawn, Serious Sam 4, Borderlands 3, Civilization V(ja, 5, en de Windows versie) draaien prima op mijn PC. Let wel dat ik een redelijke PC heb: AMD Ryzen 5900X, Radeon 6900XT, 32GB. Wanneer een game niet prima draait dan is het meestal een kwestie van geduld totdat ze Proton fixen voor die game. Zoals elders in de comments ook wordt geschreven kun je op https://www.protondb.com/ bekijken hoe de compatibiliteit van games is die je eventueel onder Linux met Steam/Proton wilt spelen. Grotere titels worden doorgaans sneller compatible gemaakt dan kleine indie games. Maar het moet gezegd worden dat de compatibiliteit tegenwoordig steeds beter wordt, de meeste games doen het bij launch al redelijk.

Als een game niet lekker werkt dan is dat meestal bij launch en moet je dus even geduld hebben. Maar nu ik zo'n 2 jaar op Linux speel is dat eigenlijk alleen maar een voordeel. Tegenwoordig zijn vrijwel alle games bij launch vol met bugs. Dat je even moet wachten voordat je begint met spelen resulteert er vaak in dat de game al wat patches heeft gekregen en de grootste kinderziektes eruit zijn. Wat mij betreft dus prima om even te wachten. Sterker nog, omdat Steam meerdere sales per jaar heeft loont het vaak om een launch over te slaan en een paar maanden later de game met korting te kopen.

Overigens draai ik tegenwoordig Manjaro Linux met KDE Plasma desktop. Daarvoor een tijd lang Linux Mint. Manjaro is gebaseerd op Arch Linux en is daarmee erg up-to-date met alle packages. Linux Mint is op basis van Ubuntu, net als Pop!_OS, en loopt daarmee wat achter. Het voordeel daarvan is dat je systeem doorgaans wat stabieler is, je krijgt alleen grote updates bij grote OS updates i.e. Ubuntu 16.04 -> 20.04.
0NitSuA
@Blorgg4 juli 2021 13:11
Even off-topic, maar uit nieuwsgierigheid: het voelt toch omslachtig om alle API’s van Windows na te maken in Linux, tevens loop je bij upgrades altijd achter de feiten aan. Is het niet veel minder werk om de grote game engines (unreal/unity) voor Linux te maken zodat een game 1 geschreven hoeft te worden en gecompileerd kan worden voor zowel Windows als Linux? Of werkt dat niet zo?
0Blorgg
@NitSuA4 juli 2021 14:33
Veel game engines zoals Unreal, CryEngine en Unity zijn al native voor Linux beschikbaar. Het is aan de ontwikkelaars om de game dan ook "even" voor Linux te compilen. Uiteraard komt er dan meer bij kijken zoals testen. Maar in principe is het voor veel games nu al mogelijk om een native Linux versie te maken.

Valve heeft met Proton zich tot doel gesteld om het voor ontwikkelaars gemakkelijk te maken in zin dat de devs in principe niets hoeven te doen om hun games compatible te laten zijn met Linux. Proton zorgt ervoor dat het gaat werken.

De meeste games die nog niet compatible zijn hebben te maken met draconische DRM of anti-cheat geneuzel. De games zelf zouden vaak wel draaien, maar de extra software gooit dan roet in het eten.
+1sapphire
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:15
Één of ander obscuur tech-kanaal doet vrijwel alle games op Linux.
Geloof dat het Linustechtips heet ;)
Daarnaast is er ook nog een bedrijfje wat erg veel games op Linux support, Steam :+
+1Archcry
@sapphire3 juli 2021 12:29
Linus Tech Tips heeft een paar videos waarin ze gaming op Linux testen maar het is niet zo dat ze vrijwel alle games op Linux doen. De video's illustreren wel goed hoe gaming op Linux gegroeid is door de jaren heen en dat het goed mogelijk is op Linux. Vooralsnog draaien ze wel al hun benchmarks van games op Windhoos.
+1Velvus
@sapphire3 juli 2021 12:37
Alhoewel het aantal games dat onder Linux draait verbazend is moet je echt niet verwachten dat je de laatste topspellen zonder meer kunt draaien. Sommige spellen draaien echt geweldig en merk je totaal geen verschil maar genoeg spellen geven problemen. Met andere woorden; leuk voor de hobbyist maar als je geen zin hebt om te klooien met Wine / Proton en andere Linux componenten zou ik er niet aan beginnen.
0batjes

@sapphire3 juli 2021 19:54
Op 1 persoon na heerst er bij LTT een behoorlijk anti-Linux sentiment voor desktopgebruik of gamen.
+1rbr320
@batjes4 juli 2021 10:43
Nee hoor, Linus was aardig onder de indruk van de game ervaring op Linux en hij heeft Anthony met een reden aangenomen, niet alleen vanwege zijn Linux server en ZFS kennis.

Linus is slim genoeg om te beseffen dat hij met Microsoft en Adobe aardig in een vendor lock-in zit, maar voorlopig zijn de alternatieven nog niet goed genoeg of vergen ze een te grote wijziging van de workflow van zijn (duur betaalde) content creators. Maar anti-Linux zou ik hem zeker niet willen noemen.
+1dutchnltweaker
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:15
Ik heb het wel eens getest via lutris dat ingebakken zit in Pop os, het is natuurlijk een andere ervaring maar het werkt er echt niet minder op. Tijd geleden GTA 5 getest in Pop os, werkte tot mijn verbazing echt goed. Geen gekke frame drops en had hetzelfde in fps als in windows 10.

Cyberpunk kan ik geen uitspraak over doen want die speel ik niet. Maar Pop os is wel de to go linux distro als je ook een gamer bent.
+1Jerie
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:16
Een kleine 1% van de Steam community, ja.
+1ECP0WERS
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:16
Werp eens een blik op deze pagina.

https://www.protondb.com/

Hier heb je een aardig beeld wat er via Steam i.c.m Proton te spelen valt. Zelf draai ik een dual-boot met Win10 vanwege het feit dat VR niet gaat op Linux, tenminste niet met mijn Quest 2. Het gros van mijn games draai ik wel onder Fedora 34.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ECP0WERS op 3 juli 2021 12:17]

+1The Zep Man
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:17
Als er geen gekke dingen nodig zijn om het spel te draaien (anti-cheat, kopieerbeveiliging), dan is het antwoord 'waarschijnlijk'. Dankzij Valve en de community is er veel voortgang gemaakt om de meeste Windows-only spellen soepel op Linux te kunnen spelen. Dit gaat via Proton, voor zowel Steam als spellen die elders zijn verkregen.

Cyberpunk 2077 draait redelijk onder Proton.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 3 juli 2021 17:22]

+1Knoose
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:23
Cyberpunk zou ik niet kunnen zeggen maar ik lees dat die game overal slecht op draait :)
De ondersteuning binnen linux wordt steeds beter. Check anders de volgende site: protondb.com
+1Ynnoz
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:34
Zelfs Microsoft Flightsimulator 2020 heb ik zonder al te veel moeite draaiend gekregen onder Linux (Steam), met acceptabele framerates.
+1Hydranet
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:42
De nieuwste games die ik speel zijn Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3 en Serious Sam 4, die draai ik via proton en zo te zie zou Cyberpunk 2077 ook moeten werken. Ik ga Cyberunk 2077 maar even aanschaffen en uitproberen om te kijken hoe het draait ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 3 juli 2021 13:00]

+1goarilla
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:59
Ja maar je zal concessies moeten maken. Om nieuwe AA titels te kunnen spelen zal je moeten wachten tot producent de game port wel of niet gesteund door Valve of totdat Wine in staat is dat game deftig te spelen. Dat laatste is niet altijd even evident. Zelfs een platinum of gold status kan alsnog betekenen dat er wat vreemde en irritante bugs zijn die niet aanwezig zijn native op Windows en het verandert vaak van Wine op Wine release.

En er is wel degelijk een performance hit alhoewel die meestal best wel meevalt. Ik heb zo jarenlang D2 LOD en CS1.5 gespeeld op wine toen het nog pre 1.0.0 was. Nu als je zoals mij altijd in een positie zat waarin je niet de hw had die nodig was om de laatste nieuwste te spelen. Of als je games voornamelijk Valve games zijn (TF2, L2D, ...) dan is er geen probleem en geen nood aan iets stoms zoals een dual-boot situatie.

Serieus wie wilt er nu 2 omgevingen beheren om een spelletje te spelen. Het gevoel dat je weer een keer op het verkeerde systeem zit voor taak X, is uitermate frustrerend en een regelmatigheid.
+1Hydranet
@OxWax3 juli 2021 15:02
Ik heb zo straks Cyberpunk 2077 gekocht en net twee uur gespeeld. Het draait als een zonnetje via Proton kan ik je zeggen, had eigenlijk ook niet anders verwacht gezien de game Silveren status heeft op protondb.
+1Magic Power
@OxWax4 juli 2021 01:28
Hier draai ik Linux Mint, met de spellen Company of Heroes 1/2 , Factorio , left 4 Dead 2 , Arma 3 , Serious Sam 1-3 (4 lukt nog niet) , Trine 1-4 , Deep Rock Galactic , Dying Light , Metro Exodus, Far Cry 3/5 (4 lukt nog niet) , Supreme Commander - FA, en dan nog wat kleinere spellen.

Ik heb nu ongeveer 2 jaar Linux als main OS, en zie niet meer de noodzaak om Windows te gebruiken voor daily gebruik, inclusief spellen. Ik heb Windows 10 ook op deze PC geïnstalleerd, maar dat is puur voor de twee spellen die ik hierboven nog niet kon spelen (Far Cry 4 / Serious Sam 4). Alleen kom ik weinig in die Windows 10, omdat Linux mij al alles geeft wat ik wil kunnen doen.
+1Bliksem B
3 juli 2021 12:33
Grappig om te zien dat OS lijkt op het nieuwe Windows. Wie nou bij wie heeft afgekeken, zal ik niet weten. De filosofie van een goede GUI blijft natuurlijk een continue ontwikkeling, waar men wel vaak naar elkaar kijk voor goede ideeën.
Neem bijvoorbeeld Windows en iOS en MacOS. Bij de release de nieuwe platte interface van iOS, werd er gezegt dat er is afgekeken naar bij Windows ter inspiratie. Nu bij de release van Windows 11, wordt er gezegd dat Windows 11 juist bij MacOS heeft afgekeken.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@Bliksem B3 juli 2021 13:21
Daarom gebruik ik KDE. Ik hou wel van de desktop metafoor met een "startmenu". Op een of andere klikt dit beter dan launchers. Die vind ik voor een desktop alleen maar irritant.
+1goarilla
@Sandor_Clegane3 juli 2021 14:17
Ik gebruik het liefst een simpele WM met keyboard shortcuts naar een terminal emulator (fluxbox, openbox) of tiling WMs (i3, awesome). Maar ik settle wel voor XFCE of KDE als het moet. Hoe is het eigenlijk met KDE5 plasma nu ? Zag er fantastisch uit 3 jaar geleden maar was nog ooh zo buggy.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@goarilla3 juli 2021 14:21
Er zitten nog wat onhebbelijkheden in, maar dat is met elke WM denk ik. Ik vind het wel lekker werken en het is prima stabiel. Ik hibernate mijn machine en dat gaat eigenlijk prima.

Al dat geneuzel met effecten is toch niet voor mij dus dat boeit me niet zo. :)
+1GertMenkel

@Bliksem B3 juli 2021 13:14
GNOME heeft al een tijdje een soortgelijke interface, en dit is een kleurenthema met wat marges bovenop het standaardthema van GNOME.

De gestures zijn vermoedelijk in elk geval door die van Windows geïnspireerd, alhoewel de kwaliteit ervan erg verschilt per laptop (de mijne heeft nog geen gesture support op Linux). De nep-spotlight lijkt niet heel anders te werken dan de standaard GNOME-zoekbalk, maar dan met een macOS-interface eromheen en zonder lijst van applicaties in beeld.

De UI is verder niet heel veel spannends, eigenlijk, als je wat Linux-distros hebt geprobeerd. Pop heeft de boel wat versoepeld en een eigen touch gegeven, maar verder ziet het er allemaal best vertrouwd uit voor mij als GNOME-gebruiker.

Ik vind Windows 11 zelf eigenlijk een beetje ogen als een Linux-distributie, zowel qua looks als qua inconsistente gebruikersinterface, vage beperkingen die je zonder moeilijke configwijzigingen moet doen en onverwachte hardwarebeperkingen.

De Windows 11-stijl vensterdocking zat ook al een tijdje in versies van Pop_Os, en is los te installeren. Ik heb het zelf net snel even aangezet en het lijkt redelijk eenvoudig te werken, maar ik weet niet hoe het gebruiksgemak precies is voor power use. De Windows 11-variant is natuurlijk gebaseerd op de PowerToys-tool, die duidelijk gebaseerd is op de ideeën van vensterbeheerders als i3wm. Pop_Os heeft hun systeem ook op tiling window managers als i3 gebaseerd, dus het is logisch dat het eindproduct op elkaar lijkt.
+1desalniettemin
@Bliksem B3 juli 2021 13:47
Het OS lijkt met Cosmic meer op Mac dan op Windows.
+1OxWax
3 juli 2021 12:18
Dank aan allen, ik had geen idee _/-\o_
+1Jogai
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:37
Kijk ook hier: downloads: Wine 6.12
De sceenshot is zelfs van Cyberpunk
+1OxWax
@Jogai3 juli 2021 12:40
Wine ken ik (nog) maar proton en lutris is nieuw voor me en Steam was ik vergeten...
Weer wat uit te pluizen deze vakantie O-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door OxWax op 3 juli 2021 12:40]

+1Jogai
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:45
Lutirs is denk ik handig voor non-steam games, maar het weinige dat ik speel heb ik met black friday maar op steam gekocht. Waren zowieso oudere spellen dus kostte allemaal niet zoveel. Nu laat ik STL wine/proton uitzoeken en werkt het probleemloos.
+1Sandor_Clegane
@OxWax3 juli 2021 12:38
Als het even kan game ik op een VM die onder KVM draait. Is dan wel niet echt gamen op Linux, maar eigenlijk ook weer wel. :D
+1goarilla
@Sandor_Clegane3 juli 2021 13:06
Dus native met GPU passthrough enzo ?
I salute you _/-\o_ . Altijd willen proberen maar nooit de gigantische leercurve willen ondergaan.

En gamen op Desktop Virtualisatie is net iets beter als gamen op een NX, VNC of RDP sessie.
Onspeelbaar dus voor alles buiten minesweeper en hartejagen
+1Sandor_Clegane
@goarilla3 juli 2021 13:12
Yep, och valt mee hoor. VFIO erop, Grub aanpassen en zorgen je via blacklist.conf je VFIO voor de Nvidia driver zet (heb twee Nvidia kaarten), via Virtual Machine Manager een VM aanmaken en dan de juiste PCIe ids erin. Dan werkt het eigenlijk prima. USB controller door lussen is ook wel een must, maar dat gaat prima met een redelijk nieuwe machine.

Error 43 bestaat ook niet meer, dus dat scheelt een hoop gefrutsel met drivers.
+1Uruk-Hai
3 juli 2021 17:40
Ik heb de Pop!_OS 21.04 live iso met Nvidia drivers geprobeerd i.c.m. Ventoy, maar op mijn pc zie ik heel even de nieuwe Pop_OS desktop en vervolgens crasht de GUI en zie ik alleen nog tekstregels met een zwarte achtergrond waaruit ik af kan leiden dat er iets niet in orde is, maar ik heb geen idee wat.

De vorige versie van Pop_OS deed dat niet, die werkte perfect met mijn pc.
+1ProjWorld
@Uruk-Hai3 juli 2021 21:26
Dit gebeurde mij meestal als ik beide gpus (IGP en Vega56 ) tegelijkertijd gebruikte. Dan knalde ik uit de GUI naar bash. Geen idee of je dat ook gebeurt, maar met dmesg kom je er meteen achter welk proces als eerste ermee kapte (x sessie, driver crash of een domme runlevel bug). Kan best zijn dat je GUI sessie nog steeds loopt en eigenlijk niet gecrasht is.

Toevallig had ik dat juist alleen met de vorige .release van Pop!OS (Debian, Ubuntu en Mint gingen prima) op multi screen.
+1Uruk-Hai
@ProjWorld4 juli 2021 07:30
Ik heb de Intel versie (zonder Nvidia drivers) gedownload, maar die doet precies hetzelfde.

Ik zie eerst een melding over een probleem met GRUB en vervolgens een aantal regels, waaronder deze:
Stopped GNOME Display Manager

Jammer, ik vind het verder een leuk OS.
+1ProjWorld
@Uruk-Hai4 juli 2021 07:52
Ah...dan kun je inderdaad niet zoveel als je shell niet gewend bent. Niet dat je er veel aan hebt, maar je kunt ook eerst via de boot optie's eerst in tekstmodus installeren en wayland uitschakelen/verwijderen. (Dat was bij mij het probleem in elk geval)
+1Jarno99
@Uruk-Hai4 juli 2021 13:00
Daar had ik ook last van op mijn vader's PC en ik ben al meer mensen tegen gekomen met hetzelfde probleem. Het lijkt er op dat deze thread gerelateerd is:


https://www.reddit.com/r/...ler_crash_fix_w_ethernet/

En deze ook:

https://www.reddit.com/r/...live_session_is_crashing/

Je zou dus kunnen proberen om je Ethernet er even uit te halen, een andere usb stick te gebruiken, de ISO uit de eerste thread te proberen of even tot volgende week te wachten wanneer de gefixtte versie ook op de website te dowloaden is.

Edit:
Handmatig X11 starten kan ook het probleem oplossen, zie deze thread:

https://www.reddit.com/r/...104_takes_me_to_the_live/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jarno99 op 4 juli 2021 13:06]

+1Bigs
3 juli 2021 12:42
De upgrade van 20.10 naar 21.04 verliep voor mij verre van soepel, maar na wat herstelwerk ben ik erg onder de indruk van 21.04. Ik vind de dock fijner dan Dash to Dock en de gestures werken uitstekend met een Apple Magic Trackpad. Pop OS is echt de fijnste dekstop Linux die ik ooit heb gebruikt.
+1desalniettemin
@Bigs3 juli 2021 13:56
Ik heb alle commando's gekopieerd en geplakt in de terminal en daarna een herstart en 21.04 was daar. Upgrade vanaf 20.04. Ik heb overigens wel Cosmic uitgeschakeld, want glitching en artefacts als op show applications klik en ik gebruik het toch niet, want Dash to panel en Arc menu.

Screenshot: https://i.ibb.co/0mkTZ7B/...m-2021-07-03-10-44-07.png
+1Tunestwo
3 juli 2021 13:12
Ik wil zelf zo graag gamen op Linux (speel alleen League of legends) maar helaas is het gewoon niet stabiel genoeg met ontzettend veel frame drops.. terwijl Linux natuurlijk veel lichter is dan een win 10 installatie. Ik blijf het jammer vinden, soort van kip ei verhaal... Weinig support want kleine player base en kleine player base door weinig support.
+1elmuerte
4 juli 2021 09:31
Waarom worden de links naar github in de tekst via href.li geroute?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

