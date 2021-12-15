Versie 8.4.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

PeaZip 8.4.0 is the first release providing experimental native packages for Darwin / macOS platform, both aarch64 (for M1 Apple Silicon chip) and Intel x86_64. This release brings fixes and improvements (management of temporary files, test batches, and language selection), a new alternative benchmark (single and multi core, based on integer and floating point arithmetic) and comes with updated backends: Pea 1.05, and 7z 21.06, which is now employed on all platform; on Linux packages, 7z replaces p7zip, which is still fully supported as alternative backend.

A total of 225 file extensions can now be managed by PeaZip.

Translations are available in over than 30 languages, any help is welcome to translate PeaZip to new languages and to maintain current localizations up to date, so please consider taking the time to give a look to translations directory for newer language files and for any resource useful for translators.