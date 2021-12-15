Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.9 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 29 dollar. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Op dagen dat overdag de zon schijnt, geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van vijftig procent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note: DisplayFusion 9.9 and 10.0 Beta 11 are the same build. We've released it as 9.9 stable to get the Windows 11 fixes out to everyone. Change: Minor tweaks to the Settings window UI

On new installations, single-click on the tray icon now defaults to Settings instead of Desktop Wallpaper

Added a run as administrator option to pinned taskbar buttons

Added the "microphone in use" icon to the taskbar tray

Separated mouse no-snag into separate X and Y settings

Updated some taskbar elements to match Windows 11 more closely (more updates coming in future betas)

Much improved code editor for scripted functions Fix: A bunch of Windows 11 fixes (we're still working through the full list)

DesktopXamlWindow entry no longer shows in Alt+Tab

Video wallpaper will now work correctly even if it can't find the proper audio codec

TitleBar button compatibility adjustments for some apps

Resolved an issue where the MSI Afterburner tray icon wasn't updating properly

Resolved some issues with the clock text and colour advanced settings

Scripted Functions that open dialog windows now force the dialog to have focus when launched from the command line

System tray and clock are now the correct size when the Shortcut Width advanced setting is enabled

Clock text on Korean Windows 10 improved

TitleBar Buttons no longer stay on the screen when minimizing a Groupy window

MobaXterm now shows up on the DisplayFusion taskbar

Window Snapping now works correctly when maximized dragging is enabled and Shift is held

Chrome pinned app taskbar button now combines with running button

Resolved a window move/size issue on certain splits and padding layouts with scaling enabled

Start button no longer shows over full screen video intermittently

Taskbar now reloads properly after all changes

Resolved a CPU usage issue

Resolved a system lag issue related to WM_DEVICECHANGE messages

Scripted functions now pre-compiled on DisplayFusion startup

Resolved a window focus issue with the update check dialog

Titlebar buttons now hide correctly on Brave, Opera, and Edge

Resolved an issue that prevented some scripted functions from running

Chris TV app should now be correctly detected as full screen

Cinema 4D no longer crashes when DisplayFusion is running