Software-update: DisplayFusion 9.9

DisplayFusion 4.0 logo (75 pix) Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.9 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 29 dollar. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Op dagen dat overdag de zon schijnt, geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van vijftig procent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note:
  • DisplayFusion 9.9 and 10.0 Beta 11 are the same build. We've released it as 9.9 stable to get the Windows 11 fixes out to everyone.
Change:
  • Minor tweaks to the Settings window UI
  • On new installations, single-click on the tray icon now defaults to Settings instead of Desktop Wallpaper
  • Added a run as administrator option to pinned taskbar buttons
  • Added the "microphone in use" icon to the taskbar tray
  • Separated mouse no-snag into separate X and Y settings
  • Updated some taskbar elements to match Windows 11 more closely (more updates coming in future betas)
  • Much improved code editor for scripted functions
Fix:
  • A bunch of Windows 11 fixes (we're still working through the full list)
  • DesktopXamlWindow entry no longer shows in Alt+Tab
  • Video wallpaper will now work correctly even if it can't find the proper audio codec
  • TitleBar button compatibility adjustments for some apps
  • Resolved an issue where the MSI Afterburner tray icon wasn't updating properly
  • Resolved some issues with the clock text and colour advanced settings
  • Scripted Functions that open dialog windows now force the dialog to have focus when launched from the command line
  • System tray and clock are now the correct size when the Shortcut Width advanced setting is enabled
  • Clock text on Korean Windows 10 improved
  • TitleBar Buttons no longer stay on the screen when minimizing a Groupy window
  • MobaXterm now shows up on the DisplayFusion taskbar
  • Window Snapping now works correctly when maximized dragging is enabled and Shift is held
  • Chrome pinned app taskbar button now combines with running button
  • Resolved a window move/size issue on certain splits and padding layouts with scaling enabled
  • Start button no longer shows over full screen video intermittently
  • Taskbar now reloads properly after all changes
  • Resolved a CPU usage issue
  • Resolved a system lag issue related to WM_DEVICECHANGE messages
  • Scripted functions now pre-compiled on DisplayFusion startup
  • Resolved a window focus issue with the update check dialog
  • Titlebar buttons now hide correctly on Brave, Opera, and Edge
  • Resolved an issue that prevented some scripted functions from running
  • Chris TV app should now be correctly detected as full screen
  • Cinema 4D no longer crashes when DisplayFusion is running
Versienummer 9.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Binary Fortress Software
Download https://www.displayfusion.com/Download
Bestandsgrootte 123,02MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-12-2021 13:14
16

15-12-2021 • 13:14





Bron: Binary Fortress Software

15-12 DisplayFusion 9.9 16
05-'21 DisplayFusion 9.8 16
12-'20 DisplayFusion 9.7.1 12
06-'20 DisplayFusion 9.7 28
06-'18 DisplayFusion 9.3 15
06-'18 DisplayFusion 9.2.4 2
05-'18 DisplayFusion 9.2 2
11-'17 DisplayFusion 9.1 4
10-'17 DisplayFusion 9.0 6
12-'16 DisplayFusion 8.1.2 10
+1joke_name
15 december 2021 13:38
Zeer fijne tool.
Ik gebruik het om mijn 34 inch curved display mee te splitsen.
1 voor grote taken en 1 voor bijvoorbeeld mail of andere zaken (taken / helpdesk systemen) die tegelijk open moet staan.
+1inquestos
@joke_name15 december 2021 13:56
Wat jij en LordLuc hieronder beschrijven, kan dat tegenwordig ook niet met Fancy Zones in Power Toys van Microsoft?

downloads: PowerToys 0.51.1

(Ik heb in het verleden DisplayFusion gebruikt om achtergronden over meerdere displays weer te geven, en dat deed deze heel goed, maar nu al 5 jaar een 43inch 4k scherm. )
+1Waswat
@inquestos15 december 2021 14:04
Dat specifiek kan inderdaad maar displayfusion doet veel meer dan fancyzones. Ik gebruiktte het vroeger om de taakbalk instellingen aan te passen en wat shortcuts mbt volume control.
+1i-chat
@Waswat15 december 2021 14:07
Maar dat zou met de intrede van 34 inch ultra wide monitor niet meer nodig moeten zijn ik snap daarom de opmerking over Fancy zones wel
+1Waswat
@i-chat15 december 2021 14:27
Maar dat zou met de intrede van 34 inch ultra wide monitor niet meer nodig moeten zijn
Hoezo? @inquestos noemde 1 ding op wat vervangen kan worden door fancyzones maar mijn punt is: dat is natuurlijk niet het enige is waar displayfusion voor kan worden gebruikt.
Als @joke_name het heeft over monitor splitting in Displayfusion dan kan je op 1 monitor meerdere virtuele monitoren opzetten met aparte taakbalken, wallpapers en screensavers. Dat kan niet met fancyzones, die feitelijk alleen de windowsnapping opsplitst.

Edit: Zie https://www.displayfusion.com/Features/MonitorSplitting/

Beetje het kaliber "Ik gebruik Word als tekstverwerker" en iemand komt aan met de opmerking "Dat kan ook met notepad!"


Maar goed, notepad kan inderdaad genoeg zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waswat op 15 december 2021 14:37]

+1inquestos
@Waswat15 december 2021 14:51
Ik begrijp dat er meer mogelijk is met DisplayFusion, maar wat Lordluc en joke_name omschrijven kan naar mijn weten ook met PowerToys.

Wat je al aangeeft, als Notepad(++) voldoende is gebruik ik liever ook geen Word.
0i-chat
@joke_name15 december 2021 14:09
Ik was pas in de markt voor een 34 inch
Wat mij echter opviel was dat de back light van de meeste Gebogen schermen echt bijzonder brak was ik heb daarom maar besloten om een plat scherm kiezen voor voornamelijk office taken
0morpheus
@joke_name15 december 2021 23:33
Hoe werkt dit met screen sharing met Microsoft Teams?

Heb zelf ook een 34" en ik wissel veel van applicaties en wil daarom het scherm delen. Aan de andere kant hebben ze echter een normale HD monitor, wat dan niet echt fijn werkt. Kun je een "virtueel" beeldscherm delen in Teams?
0joke_name
@morpheus16 december 2021 10:26
Nee, kan niet.
Ik doe altijd window deling.
+1Jeebus
15 december 2021 13:57
Zeer uitgebreid maar 1 functie mist, of kan ik iig niet vinden. Ik wil graag dat de screensaver aan gaat op het secundaire scherm terwijl ik het primaire nog gebruik. Ik heb mijn Oled als sec. scherm aanstaan en wil die beschermen.
+1SiGNe
@Jeebus15 december 2021 22:20
Bestaat die functie wel?
Lijkt me erg lastig voor windows om te detecteren.
Ik zou dan gewoon handmatig de monitor uitzetten.
+1LordLuc
15 december 2021 13:49
Ook handig voor een single-monitor setup. Ik heb een LG ultrawide (2560x1080) en mn scherm in 3 stukken gehakt.
Links en rechts explorer / XYplorer (560x1080).
In het midden photoshop/excel/firefox (1440x1080).
+1HermyH
15 december 2021 13:58
Ook ik gebruik het om mijn Dell 49 inch ultrawide in meerdere delen te splitsen, bijzonder handig. Dell levert zelf ook een tool daarvoor mee, maar displayfusion doet het allemaal net even wat beter, ook omdat je echt van alles in kunt stellen.
+1ShellGhost
15 december 2021 14:13
Zojuist gekocht met 50% korting. Vooral het schakelen tussen profielen heeft mij over de streep getrokken. :)
+1spiritrulez
15 december 2021 14:42
Gebruik het al een paar jaar met triple monitor en vooral de feature waarbij apps in de taakbalk staan op de monitor waar ze actief zijn (ipv alles centraal op de middelste monitor) is bijzonder prettig. Ik weet niet zeker of mutimonitor op Windows 11 zo goed is dat ik DF ooit weg laat. Het wil bijvoobeeld nog wel eens gebeuren dat iconen allemaal naar de linker monitor worden verplaats; dan kun je dit via DF weer herstellen naar je laatst opgeslagen preset; vreselijk handig!
0Martinspire
16 december 2021 15:56
Hoe is Display fusion ondertussen op Windows 11? Want ik had het idee dat je qua support nu wel achteruit ging omdat er veel ontbrak (net als in Win11 overigens)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

