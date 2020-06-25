Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.7 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitor-set-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij $29. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Tot 9 juli geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van 50%. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes: Auto-Updater now uses a different method to launch the installer

Added a filter box to the Window Position Profile edit window

Removed the Aero Colour Mode option, as it causes performance issues in Windows 10

Wallpaper Image Info text no longer trims blank lines at the start or end of the info

Removed the last bit of the Windows version number from Wallpaper Image Info because Windows doesn't accurately provide it

New wallpaper source: Google Earth View

Google Photos login is now done in external browser, you'll need to re-login after updating to this version

WallHaven wallpaper source will now choose from most recent 100 (instead of 25) when loading a new image

You can now right-click a monitor in Monitor Config to manually enter position values

New "if-and-only-if" operator for BFTextQuery, used for Match Conditions in Trigger rules (e.g. ==Downloads in the Window Text condition will only match the window title if it has the word Downloads and no other text)

Added a new option to ignore minimized windows when loading Window Position Profiles

Added the ability to filter the list on the Settings > Window Position Profiles tab

Scripted Function engine improvements

New Function: Restore Window Positions from Last Save (ignore minimized)

New Function: Mirror Monitor with Splits

New Function: Mirror Monitor with Splits (no border)

New Scripting Function: BFS.Input.SendKeysWithoutWait

New Scripting Function: BFS.DisplayFusion.MirrorMonitorNoBorder

New Scripting Function: BFS.DisplayFusion.MirrorSelectedAreaNoBorder

New Scripting Function: BFS.DisplayFusion.MirrorWindowNoBorder

New Advanced Setting: Monitor Configuration: Force Primary Monitor ID

New Advanced Setting: Taskbar: Keep Microsoft Teams on DisplayFusion Taskbar When Minimized

New Advanced Setting: Taskbar: Accent Colour Override

New Advanced Setting: Troubleshooting: Send Custom Data with Crash Reports

New Advanced Setting: Window Management: Offset Window Move/Size ToolTips

New Advanced Setting: Taskbar: Disable Show Desktop on Hover

New Advanced Setting: General: ListView Background Colour Override

New Advanced Setting: General: ListView Foreground Colour Override Fixed: Resolved a monitor order issue for functions on some machines

Resolved many "Error 87" failures with Monitor Configuration/Profiles (if you still get them after updating to this version, try re-saving the affected Monitor Profile)

NVIDIA helper processes now disabled correctly with DCH drivers when using monitor splitting

Resolved an issue where some monitors were not being detected

Desktop window gets refreshed after loading a Monitor Profile now to resolve any weirdness with desktop icons

Citrix Virtual App (XenApp) windows now constrain to splits

Questrade app now works with Monitor Splitting

Resolved an issue where Royal TS wasn't maximizing to splits

Monitor Selector now works correctly with scaling + many Monitor Splits

Windows now maximize fully when split monitor taskbar is disabled with "Position > Disabled"

BFS.Monitor.GetMonitorWorkAreas scripting function now returns the correct values

Monitor selector overlay no longer turns black when dragging a window

Auto-Update dialog will no longer show if a full screen window is detected

Titlebar Button app compatibility improvements

TitleBar Buttons now aligned correctly on SnagIt 2020

Titlebar Buttons now show up on Microsoft Teams window when maximized

TitleBar Buttons now correctly hide behind context menus and on Chrome on setups that had many TitleBar Buttons enabled

TitleBar Buttons no longer cover the search button in Opera

"Windows Key Opens Secondary Start Menu" Advanced Setting now works correctly in Windows 10

Start button no longer stuck behind taskbar for 2 seconds with Monitor Fading and auto-hide enabled

Start menu now moves to correct monitor in latest Windows 10 Insider build

Start menu now moves to correct monitor in non-English Windows

Windows 10 Task View no longer hangs when DisplayFusion is running

Taskbar icons for UWP apps are now correct in the latest Windows 10 updates

Taskbar no longer blinks in front of Monitor Fading overlay

Chrome "app" windows now pin correctly to the DisplayFusion taskbar

Resolved an issue where taskbars on other monitors were forced to the bottom if there was a full screen window on a different monitor

Microsoft Teams taskbar button now gets removed when it's closed to the tray

Clicking Process Hacker tray icon now shows the popup correctly

Hovering Show Desktop on the DF taskbar no longer causes Aero Peek to fade in/out every second

API update for Digital Blasphemy wallpaper source

Resolved an issue with Unsplash, Facebook, Reddit, and Dropbox wallpaper providers

Wallpaper Image Info for Bing Desktop source now gets the correct description

Wallpaper Image Info text no longer sits under the taskbar with Monitor Splitting enabled

Functions are no longer delayed when run

Compatibility fixes for "Dissenter" browser

Resolved an issue where Windows would show more than one entry for DisplayFusion in the taskbar notification area settings

Window Position Profiles and Trigger rules now work correctly with Citrix Published Apps

Window Position Profiles now restore windows correctly when they're restored to a monitor with a different scaling level

Window Position Profile values are now consistent with Triggers and Custom Functions when saving, DF will auto-adjust existing profiles

Window Position Profiles will ignore Citrix Window Class in cases where the class is random for every new window

Restore Window Positions from Last Save function now remembers windows that are maximized to the full monitor in splitting setups

Mirror Window function can now scale the window larger than the original window

Resolved many issues with window positioning when using Functions

Windows no longer have gaps around the edges when using Functions or monitor splitting on multi-DPI systems

Monitor overlay no longer shows when dragging windows that can't be maximized

Drop-down menus on websites in Chrome no longer get moved by Trigger rules

Trigger rules with Window Text condition now have a 150 ms delay added to allow for things like page titles and file names to load before checking for a match

SlimJet browser no longer moves both windows to the next monitor when tearing out a tab

Window Snapping should now be smoother and more reliable

Resolved an issue preventing you from switching from the trial key to free version before the trial is expired

Resolved an issue where Auto Update policy setting wouldn't be correctly read in some cases

No longer tries to hook Norton Security

Resolved a micro-stutter issue that was happening approximately every 5 seconds on some systems

Blacklisted hidden PowerToys window from Alt+Tab Handler Note: This version updates some values in Window Position Profiles. It will automatically backup the settings before doing so, and if you run into any trouble, please let us know.