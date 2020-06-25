Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DisplayFusion 9.7

DisplayFusion 4.0 logo (75 pix) Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.7 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitor-set-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij $29. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Tot 9 juli geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van 50%. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes: Fixed:
  • Resolved a monitor order issue for functions on some machines
  • Resolved many "Error 87" failures with Monitor Configuration/Profiles (if you still get them after updating to this version, try re-saving the affected Monitor Profile)
  • NVIDIA helper processes now disabled correctly with DCH drivers when using monitor splitting
  • Resolved an issue where some monitors were not being detected
  • Desktop window gets refreshed after loading a Monitor Profile now to resolve any weirdness with desktop icons
  • Citrix Virtual App (XenApp) windows now constrain to splits
  • Questrade app now works with Monitor Splitting
  • Resolved an issue where Royal TS wasn't maximizing to splits
  • Monitor Selector now works correctly with scaling + many Monitor Splits
  • Windows now maximize fully when split monitor taskbar is disabled with "Position > Disabled"
  • BFS.Monitor.GetMonitorWorkAreas scripting function now returns the correct values
  • Monitor selector overlay no longer turns black when dragging a window
  • Auto-Update dialog will no longer show if a full screen window is detected
  • Titlebar Button app compatibility improvements
  • TitleBar Buttons now aligned correctly on SnagIt 2020
  • Titlebar Buttons now show up on Microsoft Teams window when maximized
  • TitleBar Buttons now correctly hide behind context menus and on Chrome on setups that had many TitleBar Buttons enabled
  • TitleBar Buttons no longer cover the search button in Opera
  • "Windows Key Opens Secondary Start Menu" Advanced Setting now works correctly in Windows 10
  • Start button no longer stuck behind taskbar for 2 seconds with Monitor Fading and auto-hide enabled
  • Start menu now moves to correct monitor in latest Windows 10 Insider build
  • Start menu now moves to correct monitor in non-English Windows
  • Windows 10 Task View no longer hangs when DisplayFusion is running
  • Taskbar icons for UWP apps are now correct in the latest Windows 10 updates
  • Taskbar no longer blinks in front of Monitor Fading overlay
  • Chrome "app" windows now pin correctly to the DisplayFusion taskbar
  • Resolved an issue where taskbars on other monitors were forced to the bottom if there was a full screen window on a different monitor
  • Microsoft Teams taskbar button now gets removed when it's closed to the tray
  • Clicking Process Hacker tray icon now shows the popup correctly
  • Hovering Show Desktop on the DF taskbar no longer causes Aero Peek to fade in/out every second
  • API update for Digital Blasphemy wallpaper source
  • Resolved an issue with Unsplash, Facebook, Reddit, and Dropbox wallpaper providers
  • Wallpaper Image Info for Bing Desktop source now gets the correct description
  • Wallpaper Image Info text no longer sits under the taskbar with Monitor Splitting enabled
  • Functions are no longer delayed when run
  • Compatibility fixes for "Dissenter" browser
  • Resolved an issue where Windows would show more than one entry for DisplayFusion in the taskbar notification area settings
  • Window Position Profiles and Trigger rules now work correctly with Citrix Published Apps
  • Window Position Profiles now restore windows correctly when they're restored to a monitor with a different scaling level
  • Window Position Profile values are now consistent with Triggers and Custom Functions when saving, DF will auto-adjust existing profiles
  • Window Position Profiles will ignore Citrix Window Class in cases where the class is random for every new window
  • Restore Window Positions from Last Save function now remembers windows that are maximized to the full monitor in splitting setups
  • Mirror Window function can now scale the window larger than the original window
  • Resolved many issues with window positioning when using Functions
  • Windows no longer have gaps around the edges when using Functions or monitor splitting on multi-DPI systems
  • Monitor overlay no longer shows when dragging windows that can't be maximized
  • Drop-down menus on websites in Chrome no longer get moved by Trigger rules
  • Trigger rules with Window Text condition now have a 150 ms delay added to allow for things like page titles and file names to load before checking for a match
  • SlimJet browser no longer moves both windows to the next monitor when tearing out a tab
  • Window Snapping should now be smoother and more reliable
  • Resolved an issue preventing you from switching from the trial key to free version before the trial is expired
  • Resolved an issue where Auto Update policy setting wouldn't be correctly read in some cases
  • No longer tries to hook Norton Security
  • Resolved a micro-stutter issue that was happening approximately every 5 seconds on some systems
  • Blacklisted hidden PowerToys window from Alt+Tab Handler
Note:
  • This version updates some values in Window Position Profiles. It will automatically backup the settings before doing so, and if you run into any trouble, please let us know.
Versienummer 9.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Binary Fortress Software
Download https://www.displayfusion.com/Download
Bestandsgrootte 87,50MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

By Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (28)

+1Baron
25 juni 2020 15:00
Ik ken DisplayFusion niet. Maar als je een RDP verbinding maakt dan kan je Full Screen, Use all my monitors kiezen.
Als ik dit kies, worden alle drie de schermen gebruikt voor de verbinding.
Ik dacht misschien dat er in DisplayFusion een optie zou kunnen zitten dat er voor een bepaalde app maar twee van de drie schermen beschikbaar zijn.
ik kan natuurlijk de bal volledig mis slaan.
+2Sjnieboon
@Baron25 juni 2020 16:12
Om dit op een simpele manier te bereiken kun je de config van je RDP verbinding opslaan en deze met notepad bewerken. Bovenaan ergens staat dan
use multimon:i:1
selectedmonitors:s:0,1,2
Waar je selectedmonitors naar wens kunt aanpassen.
+1MyrddinLXXIIX
25 juni 2020 13:44
Het Zwitsers zakmes voor multi- en oversized monitor setups.

Dubbel en dwars z'n geld waard tijdens de 50% sales (2-3 maal per jaar), beetje pittig aan de volle prijs.
Met de "Pro Personal" Editie is gebruik op meerdere (persoonlijke) systemen toegestaan, altijd leuk om de collega's te verbazen met een mooie configuratie en bliksemsnelle herschikkingen.

Edit: snapping is idd verbeterd :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door MyrddinLXXIIX op 25 juni 2020 14:39]

+1Devaqto
@MyrddinLXXIIX25 juni 2020 13:57
Toch vind ik DisplayFusion best wel complex om te gebruiken. Sinds een tijdje heb ik een ultrawide en ik wilde het scherm opdelen in 2/3 en 1/3, dat kan met DF maar programma's zoals Firefox kunnen dan niet echt fullscreen (tabbladen zijn daardoor wat lager waardoor ik vaak lager moet klikken). Daarnaast kun je niet bijvoorbeeld YouTube video's fullscreen bekijken omdat ze dan het complete scherm oppakken. Hoe heb jij dit ervaren?

Dat laatste heb ik opgelost met Virtual Display Manager, waardeloze interface maar werkt prima.
+1Randomguy369
@Devaqto25 juni 2020 14:39
Powertoys van Windows werkt heel goed en is gratis. Ik had display fusion maar merk dat dit veel soepeler werkt en beter geïntegreerd is met Windows.

Fancyzones met powertoys*
+1Atheistus
@Randomguy36925 juni 2020 23:24
Ja daar moest ik ook aan denken toen ik dit zag. De meerwaarde om daar zoveel geld voor neer te tellen ontgaat mij volledig.
+1Randomguy369
@Atheistus25 juni 2020 23:53
FancyZones bestond nog niet toen dit programma uitkwam, vooral voor ultrawide was zoiets onmisbaar en dit programma lost ook redelijk wat problemen met multi-monitor setup op. Via steam kan je het ook redelijk goedkoop krijgen vaak en is er geen limiet op de hoeveeleid installaties.
0Atheistus
@Randomguy36926 juni 2020 10:25
Oké, dus we hebben het niet meer nodig voor het snappen.
Maar ik heb een aantal andere functies bekeken en deze zijn van het niveau 'Win+X menu laten verschijnen bij je cursor'.
Serieus, wat lost dat op?

Het lijkt er op dat iemand ooit een keer een probleem heeft willen aanpakken en het hobbyprojectje een beetje uit de hand is gelopen. Ik heb in ieder geval niets kunnen winden dat geld waard is, aanbieding of niet.
+1Devaqto
@Randomguy36925 juni 2020 23:23
Met Powertoys zie ik ook nog steeds het maximize knopje in een venster, dus het is niet echt true maximized window, ook mis ik boven een paar pixels. Wel leuk tooltje! :o
+1MyrddinLXXIIX
@Devaqto25 juni 2020 14:33
"Windowed full screen" zoals ik het dan maar noem is tricky, mensen schijnen dat te kunnen met functions (coded in C# geloof ik), maar werkte bij mij niet goed en heb dat in de ijskast gezet.

Complex ja.
Analogie met zwitsers zakmes: ik gebruik het mesje en de schaar, de andere 43 functies niet ;)
+1DoubleYouPee
@Devaqto25 juni 2020 16:28
Dat kan wel, shift+dubbelklik op de vensterbalk.

Fullscreen is inderdaad wat je zegt, full screen.
Ik gebruik gewoon de theater mode van Youtube.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoubleYouPee op 25 juni 2020 16:31]

+1DoubleYouPee
@MyrddinLXXIIX25 juni 2020 16:28
DisplayFusion is wel eens 5 euro op Steam
+1MyrddinLXXIIX
@DoubleYouPee25 juni 2020 17:27
Werkgevers stellen echter steam op een werkstation vaak niet op prijs.
0Randomguy369
@MyrddinLXXIIX26 juni 2020 10:59
Installeer steam, installeer DP, deïnstaleer steam.
+1kr4t0s
@MyrddinLXXIIX25 juni 2020 17:01
Een keer via Steam gekocht voor paar euro is ook de Pro versie.
+1Rigs
25 juni 2020 14:17
Wallpaper Engine op steam als alternatief ?
+1CH4OS

@Rigs25 juni 2020 14:20
Wallpaper Engine is alleen om het bureaubladachtergrond instellingen aan te passen., DisplayFusion kan veel meer. Wallpaper Engine is dus niet echt een alternatief op DisplayFusion.
+1Baron
25 juni 2020 14:43
Weet toevallig iemand of het via DisplayFusion mogelijk is om een RDP sessie te maken naar twee van drie schermen.
+1CH4OS

@Baron25 juni 2020 14:50
Wat zou DisplayFusion hierin moeten oplossen dan? Je kunt toch het venster groter slepen naar de grootte die je hebben wilt? Hou er wel rekening mee dat RDP zelf het ook moet ondersteunen qua resolutie; die is daarin redelijk beperkt namelijk.
0CollisionNL
@Baron25 juni 2020 15:58
Je kan RDP toch al uitsplitsen op meerdere schermen? Ik RDP met mijn multimonitor setup thuis naar mijn headles VM op kantoor.
+1Navi
25 juni 2020 15:16
Ik gebruik 3 monitoren zonder verdere management software, wel eens geprobeerd in het verleden maar voegde niet veel toe.

Ik zou alleen al blij zijn als windows gewoon het programma opent op het scherm waar ik het aanklik....(Als ik firefox op monitor 3 in de taakbalk aanklik, open het dan ook op monitor 3)

Of extra vensters uit een programma op hetzelfde scherm laat als het programma zelf ipv een random monitor te kiezen. (Bv een pdf printen in adobe reader op monitor 3, opent het print scherm op monitor 2..zucht..)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Navi op 25 juni 2020 15:18]

+1Desiler
@Navi25 juni 2020 15:22
Dit kan DisplayFusion ook :)
https://www.displayfusion...c6-4478-99f8-a1f11e9793f7

[Reactie gewijzigd door Desiler op 25 juni 2020 15:23]

+1HellStorm666
25 juni 2020 16:26
Ik heb DisplayFusion Pro sinds Windows vista aangezien daarin, en in Windows 7, multi-monitor zéér slecht geregeld was. Taakbalk over 2 of 3 schermen kon gewoon niet. Maar met DF dus wel.

Maar.... Sinds Windows 10 zitten dit soort zaken netjes in het OS.
Wat is dan nog de meerwaarde van DF?
ps. voor het opdelen van m'n UWQHD scherm gebruik ik GridMove
+1DoubleYouPee
@HellStorm66625 juni 2020 16:34
Ik gebruik het eigenlijk voornamelijk voor de custom indelingen.
Heb op mijn 3440x1440 35" in het midden een 1920x1440 virtueel scherm en aan de zijkanten 2 maal 760x1440 voor whatsapp, muziek/steamchat. Maar wel maar één taakbalk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DoubleYouPee op 25 juni 2020 16:35]

+1Rinzwind
25 juni 2020 16:46
Wsdisplaysettings is misschien een goedkoop keep it simple alternatief. Ook aantal handige window management functies.
+1zojammerhe
25 juni 2020 17:43
Ik gebruik het in een 4-monitor setup met verschillende resoluties om de nummering van de monitoren elke keer hetzelfde te houden, indien er bij het opstarten er wel eens 1 of 2 niet aanstaan en zodoende mijn layout weer vernaggeld is... gaat nu beter.
Of weet iemand hoe je de monitor-setup in windows 10 fixed kan zetten? (of de monitoren ook een naam kan geven?)
(1xOBS met: 1 Multiviewer (touchscreen), 1 autocue monitor, 1 program-out).
+1Martinspire
25 juni 2020 18:07
Een fatsoenlijke taakbalk op elk scherm, overal startmenu en alt-tab preview, plus je muis wordt niet meer opgesloten bij een scherm zijn voor mij wel de beste features. Actual Multiple Monitors is vergelijkbaar, maar beiden hebben weer wat extra features die de ander niet heeft.

Al moet ik eerlijk zijn: veel van dit soort dingen zou gewoon in Windows zelf moeten zitten imo
0CH4OS

25 juni 2020 14:19
Van de week toevallig mijn PC opnieuw geïnstalleerd, ik kan weer updaten zie ik. :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

