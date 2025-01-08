Binary Fortress Software heeft verleden maand versie 11.0 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er enkele kleine updates met voornamelijk bugfixes verschenen. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 34 dollar en tijdelijk geldt een korting van zo'n dertig procent. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. De changelog voor alle updates in versie 11 is hieronder te vinden.

DisplayFusion 11.0.5 Change: Add a "copy" button for Triggers Fix: Resolved an issue with window positioning and Window Position Profiles DisplayFusion 11.0.4 Fix: Monitor splits now apply correctly on startup

Fixed hook related issues on startup

Resolved an issue where taskbar button context menus didn't match the Windows theme DisplayFusion 11.0.3 Fix: Network tray icon no longer cut off on 125% monitor scaling

SubEdit now shows up in Alt + Tab handler

+ handler Resolved an issue with applications not maximizing to monitor splits in some cases

Resolved an issue where monitor config would revert after exiting a full screen game

LibreOffice now maximizes to splits

LibreOffice now works with middle-click moving

Resolved an issue with launching new instances of already running Firefox processes

Resolved an issue where sometimes the wallpaper wouldn't auto-fix when it should

DisplayFusion taskbar no longer moves above the monitor fading overlay

Resolved an issue where some custom taskbar button icons were bad quality

Resolved an async issue in scripting

Mirror Windows can now be maximized again by double-clicking

Move Window to Different Monitor dialog accepts number input again

Taskbar shortcuts that run explorer.exe shell::: params work again

OBS can now be launched from a DisplayFusion taskbar shortcut DisplayFusion 11.0.2 Change: Unblocked some hotkeys for Windows versions lower than Windows 11 24H2

New Advanced Setting: Don't check the reserved hotkey list Fix: Steam branding logo no longer doubled-up on scaled monitors

Binary Fortress account message on login control no longer cropped on scaled monitors

Taskbar clock no longer disappears when text size set to 30

Taskbar clock text now correctly centered vertically on Windows 10 with "Use small icons" enabled DisplayFusion 11.0.1 Fix: Resolved an issue with Start Menu moving with split monitors in some setups

Resolved an issue with some hotkeys being blocked in Windows versions before Win 11 24H2 DisplayFusion 11.0 Change: Updated to run on .NET 8

Settings window re-design, tabs are now ordered alphabetically and settings now auto-apply when changed

Some settings have been moved to new tabs or moved to more appropriate tabs in the Settings window

Added a "Don't prevent snagging during full screen" option for mouse management

Added a "Restart DisplayFusion" context tray menu option

Added a "Restart Explorer" button to the Troubleshooting tab

Added a size parameter to scripted dialog boxes

Added a window picker to the Compatibility rule edit window

If Windows built-in "Ease cursor movement" setting is enabled, DisplayFusion "prevent snagging" options will be disabled

Monitor Fading now allows you to exclude specific monitors from being faded

Monitor Fading now has an option to do a gradual fade

New Advanced Setting to disable taskbar preview aero peek on hover per-taskbar

New Advanced Setting to disable tray notifications for running scripts

New Advanced Setting to override the detected Windows font for the taskbar

New Advanced Setting: Disable Green Overlay Dots on Settings Window Tabs

New Advanced Setting: Don't Move Windows Taskbar Popups

New Compatibility setting: "Ignore Fullscreen Window"

New Function: Screen Ruler

New Advanced Setting to control colour profiles in image loading

New built-in functions: Screen Zoom, Colour Picker, Screen Ruler

New installs will no longer set default key combinations on Functions

New scripting functions for virtual desktops

New scripting functions to enable/disable DisplayFusion taskbar auto-hide

New taskbar mode: Windows shows all, DF shows none

Removed the "Change to Free" button on the Settings License Key tab when DisplayFusion is installed from Steam

Taskbar theme changes when using high contrast themes in Windows to improve visibility

Window Snapping max distance increased from 100 to 500

You can now select multiple Custom or Scripted Functions to delete simultaneously Fix: "My Videos" wallpaper improvements

"Window Destroyed" trigger improvements

Added a fallback for Windows monitor ID if duplicate monitor IDs are detected

AdvancedRename now shows up in Alt + Tab

+ Alt + Tab now shows window text for Firefox windows

+ now shows window text for Firefox windows Alt + Tab remote desktop issue resolved

+ remote desktop issue resolved Apps forced to full screen via compatibility rule no longer cause taskbars on other monitors to force to bottom of z-order

Autohide taskbar no longer moves down instead of actually hiding

BFS.Application.Start now properly supports UWP apps

BFS.Audio.SetVolumeMin() and BFS.Audio.SetVolumeMax() no longer throws an exception

BFS.General.Sleep is now documented correctly

BFS.Speech.TextToSpeechWithVoice works again

BFS.Web.OpenUrlNewWindow now works with Edge

Blocklisted titlebar buttons on MYOB "Create email" window

Bluetooth tray icon menu no longer opens on top-left of monitor

Change to monitor config apply fallback code should hopefully resolve issue where primary monitor doesn't get set correctly in some cases

Change to monitor config apply fallback code should hopefully resolve issue where some monitor profiles take a long time to load

Chrome and Edge now correctly get focus when launched from the DisplayFusion taskbar

Chrome now gets focus correctly when launching from DF taskbar

Clicking in an Adobe Reader window when maximized to a split no longer causes it to shift

Clip Studio Paint windows no longer move to top-left of monitor

Clock is no longer truncated in Windows 10 when using the US format

Context menu no longer hides if hovered too quickly

ESET compatibility fixes

Fix for Maximize (ignore splits) on Adobe Reader

Fix for the "Some settings controlled by administrator" tip not showing up in the Settings window

Fix for webview2 errors

Fix to resolve issues with monitor profiles setting the primary monitor

Fixed Steam tray icon double-click behaviour on DisplayFusion taskbar

Fixed an issue where DisplayFusion would crash when stopping long running scripts

Fixed an issue where custom functions were getting duplicated

Fixes for some application tray icons on the DF taskbar

Fixes for taskbar flickering due to incorrectly detected full screen windows

Fullscreen detection fixes

Fullscreen game windows should no longer move to splits

Group Buttons by App ID now also affects combining with pinned buttons

Helldivers 2 now detected properly as full screen

Improved StartAllBack compatibility

Improved monitor profile detection

Improved support for pinned shortcuts with "Force application to monitor" enabled

Launching Chrome and Edge for the DisplayFusion taskbar now focuses correctly

MSI Installer now ignores pre-reqs as it's not possible to launch .NET 8 installer from an MSI

Maximized windows on monitor with DisplayFusion auto-hide taskbar no longer move back to the Windows taskbar

Middle-click on pinned taskbar button now opens new instance when there aren't any currently running

Modifier keys no longer duplicated when using hotkey selector in scripted functions

Monitor Config now sets active signal resolution

Monitor Profiles that have duplicate monitor IDs should now load correctly

Monitor splits preview window now closes correctly

Network tray icon on DF taskbar will no longer trigger entries in Windows location history (was due to asking for WiFi signal info, we no longer do that)

No longer end up with black screen when switching monitor profiles in some cases

No longer hooking Alt + Tab if Remote Desktop UWP app has focus

+ if Remote Desktop UWP app has focus No longer shows an incorrect Steam license key warning

Now correctly shows an error if login credentials are invalid

OpenShell start menu now opens on correct taskbar

Partial fix for SnagIt auto-higlight when using Monitor Fading (should work for majority of customers)

Pinned PWA app improvements

Q10 text editor now shows up in Alt + Tab

+ Removed duplicate Image Info tags in desktop wallpaper settings

Resolved a Lock Screen settings apply issue

Resolved a UI issue that caused red X's on checkboxes sometimes

Resolved a couple of other crashes

Resolved a taskbar clock width issue

Resolved an issue causing some monitor profile loads to take 1-2 minutes to complete

Resolved an issue where DF wouldn't remove taskbar buttons for closed windows (usually happened if running AutoCAD)

Resolved an issue where Discord didn't move to the DisplayFusion taskbar in some cases

Resolved an issue where DisplayFusion crashed on exit

Resolved an issue where some Firefox menus were opening behind the DisplayFusion taskbar

Resolved an issue where some Functions may be duplicated and can't be deleted

Resolved an issue where some Screen Saver settings were not saving correctly

Resolved an issue where taskbar button previews wouldn't open correctly when the taskbars were split

Resolved an issue where taskbar preview wouldn't close until clicked

Resolved an issue where the Start menu button would disappear on the DF taskbars

Resolved an issue where the auto-updater sometimes wouldn't launch the installer for the new version

Resolved an issue where the lock screen didn't get updated with the current desktop wallpaper

Resolved an issue where the network/volume tray popup wasn't moving on Win 11 24H2

Resolved an issue where the taskbar would sometimes stop responding to clicks

Resolved an issue where wallpaper would sometimes stop changing after locking/unlocking Windows

Resolved an issue with Window Created Trigger rules on Firefox

Resolved an issue with custom titlebar buttons not displaying correctly

Resolved an issue with game stuttering

Resolved an issue with launching .bat files from the DF taskbar

Resolved an issue with the Reddit wallpaper source loading the wrong URL

Resolved an issue with the network tray icon showing the wrong icon in some cases

Resolved an issue with window selector crosshairs staying on the screen

Resolved issue with Snipping Tool that caused it to auto-select second monitor

Resolved issues with some applications not working with the "Start on same monitor" option in pinned button settings

Scripted Functions that crash no longer leave a tray icon

Select Application window gets correct EXE for Snipping Tool now

Significant monitor configuration and profile improvements

Start Menu no longer appears behind the DisplayFusion taskbar

Start menu no longer closes immediately on open in Windows 10 Hebrew

Steam pinned taskbar button fix

Summoners War taskbar button now moves to the DisplayFusion taskbar

Taskbar buttons no longer shuffle when switching between Windows virtual desktops

Taskbar no longer covers the Tasks drop-down in the vSphere Web Client

Taskbar no longer intermittently stops responding to mouse input

Taskbar no longer stops responding to mouse clicks

Taskbar preview no longer disappears on mouse hover in Windows 11

Taskbar shortcut combining improvements

Taskbars now work with LastActiveClick

Titlebar Buttons no longer re-appear after removing in the settings

Titlebar Buttons should no longer incorrectly hide in some cases

Titlebar buttons no longer re-appear after deleting

Unsplash wallpaper provider now correctly loads "user's liked images"

Updated "My Videos" wallpaper source to work with Windows changes introduced in Windows 11 24H2

Winamp compatibility improvements

Winamp taskbar button now moves to the DisplayFusion taskbar

Windows taskbar no longer takes too long to constrain to splits after explorer.exe restarts

You can now set the target scaling mode to not change or be stored in monitor profiles