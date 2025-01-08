DisplayFusion 11.0.5

Binary Fortress Software heeft verleden maand versie 11.0 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er enkele kleine updates met voornamelijk bugfixes verschenen. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 34 dollar en tijdelijk geldt een korting van zo'n dertig procent. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. De changelog voor alle updates in versie 11 is hieronder te vinden.
DisplayFusion 11.0.5Change:
Fix:
- Add a "copy" button for Triggers
- Resolved an issue with window positioning and Window Position Profiles
DisplayFusion 11.0.4Fix:
- Monitor splits now apply correctly on startup
- Fixed hook related issues on startup
- Resolved an issue where taskbar button context menus didn't match the Windows theme
DisplayFusion 11.0.3Fix:
- Network tray icon no longer cut off on 125% monitor scaling
- SubEdit now shows up in
Alt+
Tabhandler
- Resolved an issue with applications not maximizing to monitor splits in some cases
- Resolved an issue where monitor config would revert after exiting a full screen game
- LibreOffice now maximizes to splits
- LibreOffice now works with middle-click moving
- Resolved an issue with launching new instances of already running Firefox processes
- Resolved an issue where sometimes the wallpaper wouldn't auto-fix when it should
- DisplayFusion taskbar no longer moves above the monitor fading overlay
- Resolved an issue where some custom taskbar button icons were bad quality
- Resolved an async issue in scripting
- Mirror Windows can now be maximized again by double-clicking
- Move Window to Different Monitor dialog accepts number input again
- Taskbar shortcuts that run explorer.exe shell::: params work again
- OBS can now be launched from a DisplayFusion taskbar shortcut
DisplayFusion 11.0.2Change:
Fix:
- Unblocked some hotkeys for Windows versions lower than Windows 11 24H2
- New Advanced Setting: Don't check the reserved hotkey list
- Steam branding logo no longer doubled-up on scaled monitors
- Binary Fortress account message on login control no longer cropped on scaled monitors
- Taskbar clock no longer disappears when text size set to 30
- Taskbar clock text now correctly centered vertically on Windows 10 with "Use small icons" enabled
DisplayFusion 11.0.1Fix:
- Resolved an issue with Start Menu moving with split monitors in some setups
- Resolved an issue with some hotkeys being blocked in Windows versions before Win 11 24H2
DisplayFusion 11.0Change:
Fix:
- Updated to run on .NET 8
- Settings window re-design, tabs are now ordered alphabetically and settings now auto-apply when changed
- Some settings have been moved to new tabs or moved to more appropriate tabs in the Settings window
- Added a "Don't prevent snagging during full screen" option for mouse management
- Added a "Restart DisplayFusion" context tray menu option
- Added a "Restart Explorer" button to the Troubleshooting tab
- Added a size parameter to scripted dialog boxes
- Added a window picker to the Compatibility rule edit window
- If Windows built-in "Ease cursor movement" setting is enabled, DisplayFusion "prevent snagging" options will be disabled
- Monitor Fading now allows you to exclude specific monitors from being faded
- Monitor Fading now has an option to do a gradual fade
- New Advanced Setting to disable taskbar preview aero peek on hover per-taskbar
- New Advanced Setting to disable tray notifications for running scripts
- New Advanced Setting to override the detected Windows font for the taskbar
- New Advanced Setting: Disable Green Overlay Dots on Settings Window Tabs
- New Advanced Setting: Don't Move Windows Taskbar Popups
- New Compatibility setting: "Ignore Fullscreen Window"
- New Function: Screen Ruler
- New Advanced Setting to control colour profiles in image loading
- New built-in functions: Screen Zoom, Colour Picker, Screen Ruler
- New installs will no longer set default key combinations on Functions
- New scripting functions for virtual desktops
- New scripting functions to enable/disable DisplayFusion taskbar auto-hide
- New taskbar mode: Windows shows all, DF shows none
- Removed the "Change to Free" button on the Settings License Key tab when DisplayFusion is installed from Steam
- Taskbar theme changes when using high contrast themes in Windows to improve visibility
- Window Snapping max distance increased from 100 to 500
- You can now select multiple Custom or Scripted Functions to delete simultaneously
- "My Videos" wallpaper improvements
- "Window Destroyed" trigger improvements
- Added a fallback for Windows monitor ID if duplicate monitor IDs are detected
- AdvancedRename now shows up in
Alt+
Tab
-
Alt+
Tabnow shows window text for Firefox windows
-
Alt+
Tabremote desktop issue resolved
- Apps forced to full screen via compatibility rule no longer cause taskbars on other monitors to force to bottom of z-order
- Autohide taskbar no longer moves down instead of actually hiding
- BFS.Application.Start now properly supports UWP apps
- BFS.Audio.SetVolumeMin() and BFS.Audio.SetVolumeMax() no longer throws an exception
- BFS.General.Sleep is now documented correctly
- BFS.Speech.TextToSpeechWithVoice works again
- BFS.Web.OpenUrlNewWindow now works with Edge
- Blocklisted titlebar buttons on MYOB "Create email" window
- Bluetooth tray icon menu no longer opens on top-left of monitor
- Change to monitor config apply fallback code should hopefully resolve issue where primary monitor doesn't get set correctly in some cases
- Change to monitor config apply fallback code should hopefully resolve issue where some monitor profiles take a long time to load
- Chrome and Edge now correctly get focus when launched from the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Chrome now gets focus correctly when launching from DF taskbar
- Clicking in an Adobe Reader window when maximized to a split no longer causes it to shift
- Clip Studio Paint windows no longer move to top-left of monitor
- Clock is no longer truncated in Windows 10 when using the US format
- Context menu no longer hides if hovered too quickly
- ESET compatibility fixes
- Fix for Maximize (ignore splits) on Adobe Reader
- Fix for the "Some settings controlled by administrator" tip not showing up in the Settings window
- Fix for webview2 errors
- Fix to resolve issues with monitor profiles setting the primary monitor
- Fixed Steam tray icon double-click behaviour on DisplayFusion taskbar
- Fixed an issue where DisplayFusion would crash when stopping long running scripts
- Fixed an issue where custom functions were getting duplicated
- Fixes for some application tray icons on the DF taskbar
- Fixes for taskbar flickering due to incorrectly detected full screen windows
- Fullscreen detection fixes
- Fullscreen game windows should no longer move to splits
- Group Buttons by App ID now also affects combining with pinned buttons
- Helldivers 2 now detected properly as full screen
- Improved StartAllBack compatibility
- Improved monitor profile detection
- Improved support for pinned shortcuts with "Force application to monitor" enabled
- Launching Chrome and Edge for the DisplayFusion taskbar now focuses correctly
- MSI Installer now ignores pre-reqs as it's not possible to launch .NET 8 installer from an MSI
- Maximized windows on monitor with DisplayFusion auto-hide taskbar no longer move back to the Windows taskbar
- Middle-click on pinned taskbar button now opens new instance when there aren't any currently running
- Modifier keys no longer duplicated when using hotkey selector in scripted functions
- Monitor Config now sets active signal resolution
- Monitor Profiles that have duplicate monitor IDs should now load correctly
- Monitor splits preview window now closes correctly
- Network tray icon on DF taskbar will no longer trigger entries in Windows location history (was due to asking for WiFi signal info, we no longer do that)
- No longer end up with black screen when switching monitor profiles in some cases
- No longer hooking
Alt+
Tabif Remote Desktop UWP app has focus
- No longer shows an incorrect Steam license key warning
- Now correctly shows an error if login credentials are invalid
- OpenShell start menu now opens on correct taskbar
- Partial fix for SnagIt auto-higlight when using Monitor Fading (should work for majority of customers)
- Pinned PWA app improvements
- Q10 text editor now shows up in
Alt+
Tab
- Removed duplicate Image Info tags in desktop wallpaper settings
- Resolved a Lock Screen settings apply issue
- Resolved a UI issue that caused red X's on checkboxes sometimes
- Resolved a couple of other crashes
- Resolved a taskbar clock width issue
- Resolved an issue causing some monitor profile loads to take 1-2 minutes to complete
- Resolved an issue where DF wouldn't remove taskbar buttons for closed windows (usually happened if running AutoCAD)
- Resolved an issue where Discord didn't move to the DisplayFusion taskbar in some cases
- Resolved an issue where DisplayFusion crashed on exit
- Resolved an issue where some Firefox menus were opening behind the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Resolved an issue where some Functions may be duplicated and can't be deleted
- Resolved an issue where some Screen Saver settings were not saving correctly
- Resolved an issue where taskbar button previews wouldn't open correctly when the taskbars were split
- Resolved an issue where taskbar preview wouldn't close until clicked
- Resolved an issue where the Start menu button would disappear on the DF taskbars
- Resolved an issue where the auto-updater sometimes wouldn't launch the installer for the new version
- Resolved an issue where the lock screen didn't get updated with the current desktop wallpaper
- Resolved an issue where the network/volume tray popup wasn't moving on Win 11 24H2
- Resolved an issue where the taskbar would sometimes stop responding to clicks
- Resolved an issue where wallpaper would sometimes stop changing after locking/unlocking Windows
- Resolved an issue with Window Created Trigger rules on Firefox
- Resolved an issue with custom titlebar buttons not displaying correctly
- Resolved an issue with game stuttering
- Resolved an issue with launching .bat files from the DF taskbar
- Resolved an issue with the Reddit wallpaper source loading the wrong URL
- Resolved an issue with the network tray icon showing the wrong icon in some cases
- Resolved an issue with window selector crosshairs staying on the screen
- Resolved issue with Snipping Tool that caused it to auto-select second monitor
- Resolved issues with some applications not working with the "Start on same monitor" option in pinned button settings
- Scripted Functions that crash no longer leave a tray icon
- Select Application window gets correct EXE for Snipping Tool now
- Significant monitor configuration and profile improvements
- Start Menu no longer appears behind the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Start menu no longer closes immediately on open in Windows 10 Hebrew
- Steam pinned taskbar button fix
- Summoners War taskbar button now moves to the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Taskbar buttons no longer shuffle when switching between Windows virtual desktops
- Taskbar no longer covers the Tasks drop-down in the vSphere Web Client
- Taskbar no longer intermittently stops responding to mouse input
- Taskbar no longer stops responding to mouse clicks
- Taskbar preview no longer disappears on mouse hover in Windows 11
- Taskbar shortcut combining improvements
- Taskbars now work with LastActiveClick
- Titlebar Buttons no longer re-appear after removing in the settings
- Titlebar Buttons should no longer incorrectly hide in some cases
- Titlebar buttons no longer re-appear after deleting
- Unsplash wallpaper provider now correctly loads "user's liked images"
- Updated "My Videos" wallpaper source to work with Windows changes introduced in Windows 11 24H2
- Winamp compatibility improvements
- Winamp taskbar button now moves to the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Windows taskbar no longer takes too long to constrain to splits after explorer.exe restarts
- You can now set the target scaling mode to not change or be stored in monitor profiles