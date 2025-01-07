Mozilla heeft versie 134 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer hardwareversnelling voor HEVC-video's onder Windows toegevoegd, wordt de ecologische zoekfunctie Ecosia in meer talen ondersteund, waaronder in het Nederlands, en is de HTML-specificatie voor transient user activation beter geïmplementeerd, waardoor het minder vaak pop-ups die je wel wilt blokkeert. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox now supports touchpad hold gestures on Linux. This means that kinetic (momentum) scrolling can now be interrupted by placing two fingers on the touchpad.

Hardware-accelerated playback of HEVC video content is now supported on Windows.

Ecosia's availability has been expanded to all languages in the German region along with Austria, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Fixed Various security fixes. Changed Firefox now follows the model HTML specification for transient user activation more closely. This change makes popup blocking less strict in cases where previous versions of Firefox were overly aggressive, reducing erroneous blocking prompts.

A refreshed New Tab layout is being rolled out to users in the US and Canada, featuring a repositioned logo and weather widget to prioritize Web Search, Shortcuts, and Recommended Stories at the top. The update includes changes to the card UI for recommended stories and allows users with larger screens to see up to four columns, making better use of space. Currently available in: Canada, United States Developer Developer Information

Improved support for debugging web extensions, such as automatically reloading the web extension's source code in the Debugger when the extension is reloaded.

Debugger log-point values are now automatically converted into profiler markers, making it easy to add information to the marker timeline directly from the Debugger.

The Network panel displays information about Early Hints, including a dedicated indicator for the 103 HTTP status code in the user interface.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor macOS (Fries)