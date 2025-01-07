Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 134.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 134 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In deze uitgave is onder meer hardwareversnelling voor HEVC-video's onder Windows toegevoegd, wordt de ecologische zoekfunctie Ecosia in meer talen ondersteund, waaronder in het Nederlands, en is de HTML-specificatie voor transient user activation beter geïmplementeerd, waardoor het minder vaak pop-ups die je wel wilt blokkeert. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now supports touchpad hold gestures on Linux. This means that kinetic (momentum) scrolling can now be interrupted by placing two fingers on the touchpad.
  • Hardware-accelerated playback of HEVC video content is now supported on Windows.
  • Ecosia's availability has been expanded to all languages in the German region along with Austria, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Fixed Changed
  • Firefox now follows the model HTML specification for transient user activation more closely. This change makes popup blocking less strict in cases where previous versions of Firefox were overly aggressive, reducing erroneous blocking prompts.
  • A refreshed New Tab layout is being rolled out to users in the US and Canada, featuring a repositioned logo and weather widget to prioritize Web Search, Shortcuts, and Recommended Stories at the top. The update includes changes to the card UI for recommended stories and allows users with larger screens to see up to four columns, making better use of space. Currently available in: Canada, United States
Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Improved support for debugging web extensions, such as automatically reloading the web extension's source code in the Debugger when the extension is reloaded.
  • Debugger log-point values are now automatically converted into profiler markers, making it easy to add information to the marker timeline directly from the Debugger.
  • The Network panel displays information about Early Hints, including a dedicated indicator for the 103 HTTP status code in the user interface.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 134.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 134.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-desktop-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-01-2025 21:28
15 • submitter: Vanquish92

07-01-2025 • 21:28

15

Submitter: Vanquish92

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 4
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (15)

-Moderatie-faq
15
15
11
0
0
3
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
eilavid 7 januari 2025 21:33
In deze release kun je de "browser.profiles.enabled" flag gebruiken om het nieuwe profilelen systeem alvast te proberen zoals in Chrome ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door eilavid op 7 januari 2025 22:29]

ArmEagle @eilavid7 januari 2025 22:03
Zo is het inderdaad een stuk makkelijker om meerdere profielen tegelijk open te hebben.
Ik vind het alleen jammer dat er zo overlap komt met multi-containers.

Er is natuurlijk een flink verschil tussen beide. Maar je krijgt nu ook meteen echt gescheiden bookmarks en historie. Zaken die ik juist ook voor multi-containers zou willen zien. Of tenminste mogelijkheid tot filteren van beiden op container.
Llopigat @ArmEagle7 januari 2025 22:13
De multi-account containers zijn juist gewoon aparte profielen onder de motorkap :)
eilavid @ArmEagle7 januari 2025 22:30
Het is inderdaad alsof je twee verschillende Firefox installaties hebt. Op macOS verschijnen twee verschillende Firefox apps in je Dock, ideaal voor privé en werk.
Je zou met je Firefox account op beiden profielen kunnen inloggen op hetzelfde Sync account om je bookmarks op beiden te hebben.
Decorator5 @eilavid8 januari 2025 11:47
Het zou mooi zijn dat wanneer je gemaakte profielen daadwerkelijk sluit (op Mac, dus geen punje onder icoon) je een standaard profiel laadt telkens je Firefox opstart.
Nu is het bij random ook al sluit ik mijn standaardprofiel als laatste.
Llopigat @eilavid7 januari 2025 22:16
Wat is dat nieuwe profielen systeem? Heb je daar meer info over?
sll @eilavid7 januari 2025 23:52
Je kon toch altijd al meerdere profielen tegelijk openen? Met about:profiles

Een snelkoppeling kun je dan eventueel zelf maken door de profielnaam op te nemen in de snelkoppeling.
NeverSettle 7 januari 2025 21:49
Hardware-accelerated playback of HEVC video content is now supported on Windows.
Eindelijk! :)
DUX @NeverSettle7 januari 2025 22:09
Dit! Langgekoesterde wens is in vervulling gegaan! Reeds aanwezig sinds, zeg, v120 staat de ondersteuning nu standaard aan. Te controleren via "about:config" op variabele "media.wmf.hevc.enabled". 1 is aan.
0: disable
1: enable for media engine and MFT
2: enable for media engine only
Verwijderd 8 januari 2025 03:42
Ik hoop dat Firefox er voor zorgt dat navigeren middels swipes op een touchscreen werkt zoals het op een trackpad/touchpad doet. Een Surface-tablet + Firefox is toch net even niet zo fijn als Chrome of Edge, maar over het algemeen prefereer ik Firefox als browser.
ouwerker 8 januari 2025 07:31
Exosia moet zijn Ecosia
freespeech_nl 8 januari 2025 11:12
Ik zit met smart te wachten op de integratie van Multi Account containers met tab groups.
Echt bijzonder om te zien dat ze dit niet meteen hebben gestroomlijnd.

Dan kun je dus makkelijk je groepen een naam geven en gescheiden houden én je hebt gewoon een net overzicht van je tabbladen die je makkelijk kunt sluiten (nee, dat werkt niet goed met alleen Multi Account containers).
Room42
@freespeech_nl8 januari 2025 15:27
Heb je dat al ergens kenbaar gemaakt dan? En dan niet in de downloads-sectie van Tweakers.net. ;)
freespeech_nl @Room429 januari 2025 07:35
Ja, bij de feature requests voor FireFox. Maar ik was niet de 1e en dus ook niet de enige. Wel de enigste.
Raymond1405 11 januari 2025 18:31
Ik weet niet wat de verbetering is. Maar na het installeren van de update werkt de browser erg traag. Vaak stopt hij met zoeken en krijg je de melding dat de webpagina niet gevonden kan worden. Misschien maar weer overstappen naar een andere webbrowser, zucht

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.