Binary Fortress Software heeft eerder deze week versie 11.1 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht en inmiddels is er een kleine update met enkele bugfixes verschenen. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 34 dollar en tijdelijk geldt een korting van zo'n dertig procent. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. De changelog voor versies 11.1 en 11.1.1 is hieronder te vinden.

DisplayFusion 11.1.1 Fixed: Resolved a couple of issues with the monitor previews in the Monitor Config window

Triggers should be quicker to run than they were in 11.1

Resolved an issue with My Videos wallpaper settings not applying correctly in some cases DisplayFusion 11.1 Changed: The following settings window assets are now either SVGs or dynamically rendered for better scaling: monitor selector images; wallpaper source selector images; monitor box on Screen Saver tab; icons in the wallpaper "Sizing" drop-down; icons in the "Preset Splits" drop-down

Added support for .AVIF and .WEBP files as wallpaper images (but not videos)

Installer will now install ARM compiled hook processes on Windows machines with ARM processors

Updated the Windows 11 tasbkar button underline to more closely match the Windows taskbar Fixed: Multiple Trigger rules now fire synchronously, should resolve some situations where window ends up in the wrong location

Improvements to reading EXIF info for wallpaper Image Info feature

Steam now constrains to monitor splits again

DisplayFusion no longer causes excessive disk reads when Steam is running (this was due to DisplayFusion looking for anti-cheat binaries in the steamapps directory to add them to the hook ignore list, but it was unnecessarily searching sub-folders of the steamapps directory, now only searches specific game folder directly after launching the game)

KeepassXC no longer disappears when minimized on the DisplayFusion taskbar

Resolved an issue with the "Show Hidden Icons" button

BFS.Window.Maximize scripting function now does nothing if the window is already maximized, instead of toggling the window back to non-maximized

Resolved a deadlock issue with some scripting functions

Freda epub app now shows up on DisplayFusion taskbars

Resolved a few more Monitor Config applying issues

Resolved an issue caused by minimizing the code editor window

Resolved an issue with the wallpaper autofix not working sometimes

Resolved an issue where the wp-title image info tag wasn't showing the filename as a fallback

Show in File Explorer menu entry now works with the My Videos wallpaper source

Resolved an issue where the auto-updater sometimes prompted to update to betas even with the option disabled

explorer.exe taskbar shortcuts with shell::: params will no longer combine with File Explorer windows

Resolved an issue where the settings window wouldn't open on some machines

Resolved an issue where Triggers weren't firing on Excel windows opened after the first launch

Start button no longer disappears when un-pinning a taskbar button

SVG titlebar buttons are now the correct size

Taskbar button and tray icons should be smoother again

Alt+Tab window performance improvement

SwifDoo PDF editor now gets titlebar buttons

Window Highlight Border Size advanced setting works correctly again

Taskbar context menu no longer off the screen in some cases