De Document Foundation heeft versie 25.2.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 25.2 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen:

Privacy LibreOffice can remove all personal information associated to any document (author names and timestamps, editing time, printer name and configuration, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes). Core/General LibreOffice 25.2 can read and write ODF version 1.4.

Many interoperability improvements with proprietary OOXML documents.

It is now possible to automatically sign documents after defining a default certificate.

Windows 7 and 8/8.1 are deprecated platforms, and support will be removed in version 25.8.

Extensions and features relying on Python will not work on Windows 7. Writer Improvements to Track Changes management, to manage large number of changes in long documents.

Comments are now tracked in the Navigator when you move the focus into comments, while resizing the area containing comments now shows a visual guide.

Added options to set a default zoom level for opening documents, overriding the level stored in documents.

It is now possible to delete all content of a content type (excluding headings) via the Navigator. Calc Addition of a “Handle Duplicate Records” dialog to select/remove duplicate records in Calc.

Both the Function Wizard dialog and Functions Sidebar deck received improvements to searching and user experience.

Solver models can be saved into spreadsheets and Solver is able to provide a sensitivity analysis report.

Addition of new sheet protection options related to Pivot Tables, Pivot Charts and AutoFilters. Impress & Draw Many improvements to all Impress templates, which now have visible elements (font colour set to black) in Master Notes and Handout.

Objects can be centred on the Impress slide (or Draw page) in one single step.

Automatic repeating of slides can now be activated in windowed mode.

Overflowing text in presenter notes is no longer cut off when printing. User Interface The list of recently used files has now a checkbox “[x] Current Module Only” that allows to filter the list.

Object boundaries are now toggled independently of Formatting Marks.

The colour of non-printing characters and the background colour of comments can be customised.

Default items for unordered lists (also known as bullets) have been updated.

Significant improvements to application themes. Accessibility Improved warning and error levels in the Accessibility Sidebar, with option to ignore warnings.

User interface elements report an accessible identifier which can be used by assistive technologies.

Windows: accessibility gets enabled whenever a tool queries information on the accessibility level, and accessible relations are correctly reported.

Linux: positions of UI elements (including on Wayland) are correctly reported on the accessibility level. Scriptforge Libraries An extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources to be invoked from user Basic or Python scripts.

The whole set of services (except when the native native built-in function is better) is made available for Python scripts with identical syntax and behaviour as in Basic.

The English documentation of ScriptForge libraries is now partially integrated in the LibreOffice help pages.