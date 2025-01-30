Software-update: LibreOffice 25.2.0

LibreOffice logo De Document Foundation heeft versie 25.2.0 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 25.2 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen:

Privacy
  • LibreOffice can remove all personal information associated to any document (author names and timestamps, editing time, printer name and configuration, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes).
Core/General
  • LibreOffice 25.2 can read and write ODF version 1.4.
  • Many interoperability improvements with proprietary OOXML documents.
  • It is now possible to automatically sign documents after defining a default certificate.
  • Windows 7 and 8/8.1 are deprecated platforms, and support will be removed in version 25.8.
  • Extensions and features relying on Python will not work on Windows 7.
Writer
  • Improvements to Track Changes management, to manage large number of changes in long documents.
  • Comments are now tracked in the Navigator when you move the focus into comments, while resizing the area containing comments now shows a visual guide.
  • Added options to set a default zoom level for opening documents, overriding the level stored in documents.
  • It is now possible to delete all content of a content type (excluding headings) via the Navigator.
Calc
  • Addition of a “Handle Duplicate Records” dialog to select/remove duplicate records in Calc.
  • Both the Function Wizard dialog and Functions Sidebar deck received improvements to searching and user experience.
  • Solver models can be saved into spreadsheets and Solver is able to provide a sensitivity analysis report.
  • Addition of new sheet protection options related to Pivot Tables, Pivot Charts and AutoFilters.
Impress & Draw
  • Many improvements to all Impress templates, which now have visible elements (font colour set to black) in Master Notes and Handout.
  • Objects can be centred on the Impress slide (or Draw page) in one single step.
  • Automatic repeating of slides can now be activated in windowed mode.
  • Overflowing text in presenter notes is no longer cut off when printing.
User Interface
  • The list of recently used files has now a checkbox “[x] Current Module Only” that allows to filter the list.
  • Object boundaries are now toggled independently of Formatting Marks.
  • The colour of non-printing characters and the background colour of comments can be customised.
  • Default items for unordered lists (also known as bullets) have been updated.
  • Significant improvements to application themes.
Accessibility
  • Improved warning and error levels in the Accessibility Sidebar, with option to ignore warnings.
  • User interface elements report an accessible identifier which can be used by assistive technologies.
  • Windows: accessibility gets enabled whenever a tool queries information on the accessibility level, and accessible relations are correctly reported.
  • Linux: positions of UI elements (including on Wayland) are correctly reported on the accessibility level.
Scriptforge Libraries
  • An extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources to be invoked from user Basic or Python scripts.
  • The whole set of services (except when the native native built-in function is better) is made available for Python scripts with identical syntax and behaviour as in Basic.
  • The English documentation of ScriptForge libraries is now partially integrated in the LibreOffice help pages.

LibreOffice

Versienummer 25.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/download-libreoffice/?type=win-x86_64&version=25.2.0&lang=nl
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-01-2025 • 17:30
Submitter: sebati

30-01-2025 • 17:30

26

Submitter: sebati

Bron: The Document Foundation

Reacties (26)

Freee!! 30 januari 2025 18:34
Volgens de LibreOffice download page nog in pre-release.
powerboat 30 januari 2025 18:39
Mooi pakketje! Ik kijk niet meer om naar Microsoft Office
Uruk-Hai @powerboat30 januari 2025 19:05
Ik helaas wel en dat komt juist doordat ik thuis alleen nog maar met Libre Office werk. Soms zijn de meest simpele dingen een probleem. Dat vind alleen vergeeflijk omdat het gratis is en ik er maar heel soms tegen aan loop.

Het viel me laatst trouwens op dat Base en het programma voor formules er niet meer in zitten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 30 januari 2025 19:09]

PrimusIP @Uruk-Hai30 januari 2025 19:46
Ik merk dat ik de gok niet wil nemen als het iets belangrijks is. Compatibily problemen enzo. Dus ik heb helaas nog Word. En op gebied van spreatheet vind ik het nog gevaarlijker, al wissel ik dat eigenlijk nooit uit privé. En op werk is alles M365.

Privé heb ik trouwens ook dat Apple spul (pages, numbers, ed.). Ziet er erg gelikt uit en werkt best lekker en eenvoudig. Maar dat spul is al helemaal een ellende als je het wilt uitwisselen. Dus dan toch echt liever Libre Office. Plus, Libre Office biedt meer in hun pakket.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PrimusIP op 30 januari 2025 19:50]

William_H @PrimusIP31 januari 2025 00:08
Kijk eens naar OnlyOffice. Recent ben ik overgestapt van LibreOffice naar dat pakket, en moet zeggen dat ik op het eerste gezicht redelijk tevreden ben. Minder tot geen compabiliteitsproblemen meer, ook een open source project, waar wel ook een enterprise tak aan zit, en een Europese achtergrond.
RRRobert @William_H31 januari 2025 09:20
Kijk eens naar OnlyOffice.
Ik had hier eerlijk gezegd nooit eerder van gehoord, maar daarom eens een vergelijking met de andere open source pakketten opgezocht:
ONLYOFFICE vs LibreOffice vs OpenOffice (okt. 2023)

Hierbij wordt er vooral gekeken naar compatibiliteit tussen de de facto standaard Microsoft365 bestandsformaten en hun open source tegenpolen. Eén zinnetje hierover sprong er wat mij betreft wel bovenuit:
However, while LibreOffice and OpenOffice have decided not to play by Microsoft’s rules, ONLYOFFICE was constructed from the bottom up to work with docx, xlsx and pptx files.
Ik ga hier komend weekend thuis maar eens wat aandacht aan geven. Thx voor de tip!
sebati
@RRRobert3 februari 2025 09:12
However, while LibreOffice and OpenOffice have decided not to play by Microsoft’s rules,
Dat is misschien voor OpenOffice het geval, maar dat is dan ook al 10 jaar een project dat vrijwel geheel is stil komen te staan in ontwikkelling. Voor LibreOffice is het zeker niet het geval, want er wordt als jaren actief gewerkt aan een betere OOXML ondersteuning. Doel van LibreOffice is juist om zoveel mogelijk documentformaten te ondersteunen en ook zoveel mogelijk talen zodat je eenvoudig de transitie van je huidige document editor naar LibreOffice. LibreOffice pakt OOXML ondersteuning op een dusdanige wijze aan dat wanneer LibreOffice betreffende functionaliteit mist dit niet alleen wordt toegevoegd voor OOXML maar ook direct aan het ODF documentformaat zodat dit als input voor de volgende ODF standaard kan worden meegenomen. Uiteindelijk is het doel dan ook dat ODF hierdoor dezelfde funtionaliteiten bevat als OOXML en er minder reden zal zijn om OOXML nog te gebruiken. OOXML wordt door Microsoft gebruikt voor verndor lockin zodat je afhankelijk blijft van MSOffice omdat je functionaliteiten wel in Office hebt maar niet in andere oplossingen en/of documentformaten. Ook OnlyOffice ondersteund niet alle features die OOXML bied en welke in MSOffice wel beschikbaar zijn.

OnlyOffice ondersteund ook maar weer een subset van de features van MSOffice heeft en heeft dan ook weer z'n eigen problemen https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DesktopEditors/issues
Wellicht voldoende voor wat je doet met OOXML documenten. Maar je blijft dan ook van OOXML afhankelijk en daarmee van Microsoft (omdat zij deze "standaard" bepalen).
BaBy-G @William_H31 januari 2025 04:22
Thx voor de tip! :Y)
Zyk @Uruk-Hai30 januari 2025 21:14
Formules zijn al een tijdje geïntegreerd in Writer: Insert > OLE Object > Formula.

We gebruiken op werk LibreOffice. Op zich prima te doen, alleen samenwerken in documenten en zonder gedoe afbeeldingen invoegen blijft wel een dingetje…
sebati
@Zyk31 januari 2025 07:58
Samenwerken aan documenten staat sinds kort op de agenda van LibreOffice om vorm aan te gaan geven. Zal zeker nog wel een jaar duren voordat we er gebruik van kunnen maken, maar er wordt is in ieder geval het bewustzijn dat op dit vlak iets moet gebeuren.
https://community.documen...ll-for-initial-call/12580
https://design.blog.docum...oration-with-libreoffice/
https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/show_bug.cgi?id=133984

Eerste prototype wordt dit weekend op FOSDEM getoond; dit prototype is gemaakt om samen te werken aan "Comments", als dat functioneerd dan is het idee dat het voor de andere documenten onderdelen ook het geval is.
https://fosdem.org/2025/s...writer-a-first-prototype/
silverball @Uruk-Hai30 januari 2025 19:39
Veel 'bugs' waar ik tegenaan loop zijn vaak veroorzaakt door samenwerking met MS office gebruikers, en dit komt vrijwel altijd omdat MS zich niet aan z'n eigen Office Open XML standaard houdt
Uruk-Hai @silverball1 februari 2025 16:53
Dat is niet wat ik bedoel. De bug waar ik nu op doelde zit echt puur en alleen in Calc.

Ik had in een bestaande tabel een nieuwe kolom aangemaakt en vulde 1400 in in een willekeurige cel op regel 20 ofzo. Vervolgens veranderde die 1400 in een of andere rare datum. Daarna de celeigenschappen van die cel gecheckt en inderdaad: die cel stond ingesteld als datumcel, terwijl bijvoorbeeld de cel op regel twee wel gewoon op standaard stond.

Ik dacht: "weet je wat, ik selecteer alle cellen van die hele kolom en pas in één keer de cel-eigenschappen van al die cellen aan."

Nou, dat kan dus niet met Calc :( Zoiets kan wel met Excel.
Omdat ik me niet voor kan stellen dat dit soort basis functionaliteit niet in Calc zit ga ik uit van een bug.

Daar baalde ik dus een beetje van, want daardoor moest ik van cel na cel de eigenschappen aanpassen.

Ik heb hier de Linux versie van Libre Office, versienummer 24.2.7.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 1 februari 2025 16:56]

sebati
@Uruk-Hai30 januari 2025 20:22
Base zit er nog gewoon in, nooit weg geweest
Uruk-Hai @sebati1 februari 2025 16:48
Ik gebruik hier Linux Mint en en de daarin geïnstalleerde versie van Libre Office heeft geen opties voor het aanmaken van een Formule of Base bestand:

https://tweakers.net/i/RS...pikNZuJi.png?f=user_large
sebati
@Uruk-Hai3 februari 2025 08:40
Ah zo, blijkbaar dan niet standaard geinstalleerd binnen Mint. Zie Mint formum waar anderen aangeven hier ook tegenaan te lopen en oplossing om het zelf dan te installeren https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=435008
sebati
@Uruk-Hai31 januari 2025 08:03
Wanneer je problemen ondervind kun je het beste deze melden op https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/ zodat ze opgelost kunnen worden. Er zijn een aantal ontwikkelaards die zich vrijwel enkel bezig houden met het implementeren en onderhouden van de Microsoft document formaat interoperabiliteit. Voor reeds bekende bugs help het om je op de CC lijst te zetten van die bug en aan te geven dat je dit probleem ook hebt (indien nodig voorbeeld bijvoegen). Hoe meer mensen op de CC lijst zijn des te hoger wordt de prioriteit en dus de kans dat zo'n probleem snel wordt opgelost.
VirtualGuineaPig 30 januari 2025 20:28
Draaide al een tijdje de beta en had al deze release. Prima versie.

enige probleem wat ik ken is niet zozeer LibreOffice maar de plugin LanguageTool. Traag ...
sebati
@VirtualGuineaPig31 januari 2025 07:59
Zeker, heb ook alle alfa en beta's gebruikt voor het bewerken van m'n documenten en ben niet tegen problemen aangelopen.
JR1966 31 januari 2025 16:36
Ik vind LibreOffice een prima pakket. Zeker gezien de big tech ontwikkelingen (waar sommigen hier terecht al langer voor waarschuwen) mogen we blij zijn dat er zoiets als LibreOffice en ook nog eens met dit niveau is. Mensen en organisaties die hieraan bijdragen verdienen kudos van ons.

Ik ben enige tijd geleden een soort uit principe overgestapt naar LibreOffice. Net als voor sommige andere technologie. Maar zeker nog niet helemaal (want Windows) Ik voel me wat dat betreft een beetje een flexitarier 8)7 Maar... Elke stap is er één.
reinouts @JR196631 januari 2025 22:05
Ze verdienen niet alleen onze kudos maar ook onze financiële support!
JR1966 @reinouts25 februari 2025 23:19
Zeker!
tibucu 1 februari 2025 08:16
De installatie van de update geeft en fout en stopt op 30%, iemand een reden, of iemand met dezelfde.verschijnsel,
sebati
@tibucu3 februari 2025 08:44
Beste om dit even via de Libreoffice forums te vragen, daar is het bereik groter. Geef even aan wat je platform is Win/Lin/MacOS, versie etc
https://ask.libreoffice.org/
Alex3 18 februari 2025 01:18
Ik kreeg voor het eerst een automatische update bij het starten, van 24.4 naar 24.8!
aZuL2001 @Alex326 februari 2025 12:30
Update of melding?

En volgens mij maken ze nog maar een paar main releases in het jaar.
Dus ging je van maand 4 naar maand 8.
En nu is 25.2 beschikbaar.
Alex3 @aZuL200126 februari 2025 16:42
Hij ging ongevraagd updaten toen ik hem opende. Gelukkig ging het een stuk sneller dan handmatig updaten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

