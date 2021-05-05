Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DisplayFusion 9.8

DisplayFusion 4.0 logo (75 pix) Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.8 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 29 dollar. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Op dagen dat overdag de zon schijnt, geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van vijftig procent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes: Fixed:
  • Resolved an issue with the Microsoft Edge web browser not being correctly removed from the Windows taskbar in Windows 10 21H1
  • ChrisTV PVR app will now move to the DisplayFusion taskbar
  • Resolved an issue with Open Shell and Taskbar Magic
  • Resolved a rare edge case where Triggers could get processed out of order
  • Windows should no longer end up behind the taskbar in some cases with monitor splitting enabled
  • OpenShell menu no longer opens on wrong monitor after applying the DisplayFusion settings
  • Titlebar Buttons didn't appear on Soda PDF main window
  • Improved the Move Window to Next Monitor function when using splits and scaling
  • DF should no longer hang when an HDMI 2.1 device is connected
  • "Ignore minimized windows when restoring" option in Window Position Profiles wasn't working
  • Maxthon browser no longer moves when middle-clicking a tab
  • Resolved a couple of mouse wrapping/no-snag issues
  • DisplayFusion will no longer try to add TitleBar Buttons to Norton Security windows (this will prevent the "tampering" log messages in Norton Security)
  • Microsoft Edge taskbar/explorer.exe fix no longer applies to Windows Insider 20226 and higher
  • Mouse cursor no longer does a double move with mouse wrapping and prevent snagging features
  • Triggers now work correctly with the "Mirror Window (No Borders)" function
  • Windows taskbar no longer spans entire screen on some split setups
  • TitleBar Buttons no longer disappear on maximized windows when Stardock Groupy is installed
  • Monitor selector overlay text should no longer occasionally get stuck on screen
  • Updated Reddit wallpaper provider preview links to use the new Reddit UI
  • Resolved an issue where certain functions were slow if any keyboard key was held
  • Resolved an issue where mouse cursor functions sometimes moved the cursor to the wrong location
  • Instagram wallpaper plugin finally approved by Facebook!
  • Windows that were previously maximized to a split before closing no longer have a gap when re-opening
  • Resolved a process hang issue
  • Icons on Settings > Options tab are no longer blurry when scaled
  • TitleBar Buttons will no longer show up on context menus in Citrix XenApp windows
  • Scripted Functions that use BFS.DisplayFusion.LoadWindowPositionProfile no longer hang
  • Improved the speed of Functions when run via TitleBar Buttons
  • Blocked a WindowFX injected window from triggering Window Destroyed events
  • Resolved an issue where window snapping didn't work after dragging a maximized window
  • Resolved an issue where hook processes wouldn't start correctly
  • Made a change that should help fix windows maximizing behind the taskbar in some cases
  • Resolved an issue where loading a Window Position Profile would sometimes hang DisplayFusion
  • Resolved an issue where icons for Trigger rules would sometimes disappear
  • Netflix UWP app now gets the correct icon when on the DisplayFusion taskbar
  • Improved CPU usage (should be better with Acronis as well, but Acronis may still cause issues on some systems that we can't resolve from our end)
  • Audio tray menu for switching devices is now in the correct spot on multi-DPI systems
Versienummer 9.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Binary Fortress Software
Download https://www.displayfusion.com/Download
Bestandsgrootte 91,50MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (16)

0ido_nl
5 mei 2021 11:38
Paar jaar geleden veel gebruikt op mn werk. Na uitkomst van een nieuwe versie had ik weer een nieuwe licentie nodig, vond dat toen niet opwegen tegen de voordelen.
Nu gebruik ik de default van windows, die gelukkig ook een stuk volwassener is geworden en mis eigenlijk niks.

Wat zijn nu de features die andere gebruiken waardoor ze deze tool nodig hebben?
+1temp00
@ido_nl5 mei 2021 11:55
Iets mis gegaan dan? Ik heb mijn versie jaren geleden gekocht en ontvang sinds die tijd gewoon updates maar ik heb nog nooit een nieuwe licentie oid moeten aanschaffen.

Features? Button op vensters waarmee je ze met 1 klik naar de andere monitor verplaatst, verschillende taskbars op verschillende monitoren (inc. verschillende shortcuts), processen/vensters automatisch laten verplaatsen naar een specifieke monitor, automatisch random wallpapers van verschillende bronnen op het web. Dat zijn o.a. de features die ik gebruik met DF maar waarschijnlijk gebruik ik de helft van de features nog geen eens aangezien het programma best uitgebreid is :P (moet daar nog eens induiken).
+1ido_nl
@temp005 mei 2021 12:00
Ik zie al waar t mis is gegaan, het is een prduct geweest van de concurrent (Actual Multiple Monitors), had dus beter voor deze kunnen gaan.

Interessant om te lezen hoe andere de software gebruiken.
+1Elidibus
@ido_nl5 mei 2021 11:45
Vorig jaar heb ik een ultrawide gekocht, DisplayFusion helpt mij om hier optimaal gebruik van te maken. Zo heeft het bijvoorbeeld zelden nut om een website in full screen te bekijken. Dus open ik websites altijd side by side. Destijds heb ik DF gekocht via een steam sale, wastie een stuk goedkoper ;)
+1capronicus
@ido_nl5 mei 2021 11:54
1 van de features die ik toch vrij vaak gebruik is de optie om bepaalde programma's/windows default op een specifiek scherm in een specifieke mode te laten openen. zo kan ik bv. whatsapp en telegram standaard split op mijn 4de scherm laten openen, wilde photoshop standaard de pop-ups op mijn hoofdscherm openen ipv. op mijn Wacom etc..
+1Bedenkelijk
@ido_nl5 mei 2021 11:57
Wallpapers stretchen over verschillende monitoren ongeacht diversiteit aan resolutie/positionering
Zelfs in mijn leipe setup gaat dit goed:
- Links 1080p 23" Horizontaal
- Midden 1400p 27" Horizontaal
- Rechts 1080p 23" Verticaal
0CH4OS

@ido_nl5 mei 2021 12:31
Volgens mij zijn toekomstige upgrades gratis dacht ik te lezen in de pop-up van DisplayFusion over een update melding. :)

Ikzelf heb het destijds (paar jaar geleden intussen) aangeschaft omdat je dan op meerdere schermen de taakbalk kreeg en ik vond het wel leuk om een roulatie te hebben in achtergrond die mijn beide schermen (tweemaal 27 inch) overlappen. Tegenwoordig met Windows 10 is die taakbalk natuurlijk niet echt een dingetje, maar ten tijde van Windows 7 (toen stapte ik over op DisplayFusion) was dat nog wel.

Sindsdien is het eigenlijk een gewoonte geworden om het te installeren, de roulerende achtergronden die spannen over mijn beide schermen blijft een fijne voor mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 5 mei 2021 13:12]

01990BW
@ido_nl5 mei 2021 12:40
Ik heb het ooit eens geïnstalleerd omdat Windows standaard wallpapers in lage kwaliteit comprimeert. Dat resulteert in sommige gevallen tot artifacten of lelijke gradaties in bijvoorbeeld blauwe luchten. Mijn hobby is fotografie dus ik hecht waarde aan goede beeldkwaliteit. Display fusion past geen compressie toe dus dit is een prima oplossing voor mijn situatie en het werkt ook in de gratis versie.
+1Drwho1
5 mei 2021 12:05
Ik doe het met Powertoys van Microsoft, maar heb dan ook maar een eenvoudige dual monitor setup. Ik kan me wel voorstellen dat je met 3 monitors of ultrawides meer nut hebt aan Displayfusion.
0jjeggink
5 mei 2021 11:31
Compleet offtopic, maar waar ken ik dit logo van? Het komt me verschrikkelijk bekend voor, maar ik kan het even niet thuis brengen.
0downcom
@jjeggink5 mei 2021 11:33
Fedora althans de manier hoe de F wordt weergegeven
0jjeggink
@downcom5 mei 2021 11:34
That's it! Dank, ik kan weer rustig slapen
0beerse

5 mei 2021 14:24
Misschien is het buiten de scope van dit programma. Maar ik zoek een stuk software, driver of zo iets, waarmee ik op de pc kan aangeven dat ik mijn chromecast als extra beeldscherm wil gebruiken.

Dan kan ik bijvoorbeeld een (powerpoint) presentatie geven met de hele dia (slide) op de chromecast en het presentatie scherm op mijn laptop. Hoef ik niet met (hdmi/vga) kabels te klooien.

Het zou mooi zijn als dit soort display-software eventueel ook andere cast-devices kan vinden zoals mira-cast of zelfs dlna beeldschermen of zo iets.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 5 mei 2021 14:26]

0NLxDoDge
@beerse5 mei 2021 23:43
Dit kan je denk ik beter op het Forum vragen.
0Frij5fd
5 mei 2021 21:22
Net aan de hand van deze post en de reacties een licentie genomen, slechts iets meer dan 14 dollar voor één device. Na even wat spelen al gezien dat het mooi werkt met een paar indelingsprofielen, voor verschillende soorten werkzaamheden met met 4k en qhd-scherm. Goed te customizen en shortcuts om snel te werken. Toch leuk altijd deze sectie van Tweakers.net!
0mgroen
6 mei 2021 11:06
het schijnt dat je met DF ook geminimaliseerde windows kan laten "meehoppen" als je van monitor wisselt.
Heb hier al eens een vraag over gesteld, zie https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/list_messages/2067056

Ik heb dat echter nog niet getest (gebruik nog geen DF). Is er iemand die deze feature wel gebruikt en wat is zijn/haar ervaring ermee?

