Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.8 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 29 dollar. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Op dagen dat overdag de zon schijnt, geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van vijftig procent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes:
Fixed:
- Monitor name is now shown on the preview in the Monitor Config window
- New Advanced Setting: Tooltip Autohide Delay Override
- New Advanced Setting: Window Management: Disable Window Moving Fallback Retry
- Added a warning when trying to set a key combination that doesn't use any modifier keys
- Changed the Window Position Profiles icon
- Resolved an issue with the Microsoft Edge web browser not being correctly removed from the Windows taskbar in Windows 10 21H1
- ChrisTV PVR app will now move to the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Resolved an issue with Open Shell and Taskbar Magic
- Resolved a rare edge case where Triggers could get processed out of order
- Windows should no longer end up behind the taskbar in some cases with monitor splitting enabled
- OpenShell menu no longer opens on wrong monitor after applying the DisplayFusion settings
- Titlebar Buttons didn't appear on Soda PDF main window
- Improved the Move Window to Next Monitor function when using splits and scaling
- DF should no longer hang when an HDMI 2.1 device is connected
- "Ignore minimized windows when restoring" option in Window Position Profiles wasn't working
- Maxthon browser no longer moves when middle-clicking a tab
- Resolved a couple of mouse wrapping/no-snag issues
- DisplayFusion will no longer try to add TitleBar Buttons to Norton Security windows (this will prevent the "tampering" log messages in Norton Security)
- Microsoft Edge taskbar/explorer.exe fix no longer applies to Windows Insider 20226 and higher
- Mouse cursor no longer does a double move with mouse wrapping and prevent snagging features
- Triggers now work correctly with the "Mirror Window (No Borders)" function
- Windows taskbar no longer spans entire screen on some split setups
- TitleBar Buttons no longer disappear on maximized windows when Stardock Groupy is installed
- Monitor selector overlay text should no longer occasionally get stuck on screen
- Updated Reddit wallpaper provider preview links to use the new Reddit UI
- Resolved an issue where certain functions were slow if any keyboard key was held
- Resolved an issue where mouse cursor functions sometimes moved the cursor to the wrong location
- Instagram wallpaper plugin finally approved by Facebook!
- Windows that were previously maximized to a split before closing no longer have a gap when re-opening
- Resolved a process hang issue
- Icons on Settings > Options tab are no longer blurry when scaled
- TitleBar Buttons will no longer show up on context menus in Citrix XenApp windows
- Scripted Functions that use BFS.DisplayFusion.LoadWindowPositionProfile no longer hang
- Improved the speed of Functions when run via TitleBar Buttons
- Blocked a WindowFX injected window from triggering Window Destroyed events
- Resolved an issue where window snapping didn't work after dragging a maximized window
- Resolved an issue where hook processes wouldn't start correctly
- Made a change that should help fix windows maximizing behind the taskbar in some cases
- Resolved an issue where loading a Window Position Profile would sometimes hang DisplayFusion
- Resolved an issue where icons for Trigger rules would sometimes disappear
- Netflix UWP app now gets the correct icon when on the DisplayFusion taskbar
- Improved CPU usage (should be better with Acronis as well, but Acronis may still cause issues on some systems that we can't resolve from our end)
- Audio tray menu for switching devices is now in the correct spot on multi-DPI systems