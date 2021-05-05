Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 9.8 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 29 dollar. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. Op dagen dat overdag de zon schijnt, geldt op alle producten van Binary Fortress een korting van vijftig procent. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes: Monitor name is now shown on the preview in the Monitor Config window

New Advanced Setting: Tooltip Autohide Delay Override

New Advanced Setting: Window Management: Disable Window Moving Fallback Retry

Added a warning when trying to set a key combination that doesn't use any modifier keys

Changed the Window Position Profiles icon Fixed: Resolved an issue with the Microsoft Edge web browser not being correctly removed from the Windows taskbar in Windows 10 21H1

ChrisTV PVR app will now move to the DisplayFusion taskbar

Resolved an issue with Open Shell and Taskbar Magic

Resolved a rare edge case where Triggers could get processed out of order

Windows should no longer end up behind the taskbar in some cases with monitor splitting enabled

OpenShell menu no longer opens on wrong monitor after applying the DisplayFusion settings

Titlebar Buttons didn't appear on Soda PDF main window

Improved the Move Window to Next Monitor function when using splits and scaling

DF should no longer hang when an HDMI 2.1 device is connected

"Ignore minimized windows when restoring" option in Window Position Profiles wasn't working

Maxthon browser no longer moves when middle-clicking a tab

Resolved a couple of mouse wrapping/no-snag issues

DisplayFusion will no longer try to add TitleBar Buttons to Norton Security windows (this will prevent the "tampering" log messages in Norton Security)

Microsoft Edge taskbar/explorer.exe fix no longer applies to Windows Insider 20226 and higher

Mouse cursor no longer does a double move with mouse wrapping and prevent snagging features

Triggers now work correctly with the "Mirror Window (No Borders)" function

Windows taskbar no longer spans entire screen on some split setups

TitleBar Buttons no longer disappear on maximized windows when Stardock Groupy is installed

Monitor selector overlay text should no longer occasionally get stuck on screen

Updated Reddit wallpaper provider preview links to use the new Reddit UI

Resolved an issue where certain functions were slow if any keyboard key was held

Resolved an issue where mouse cursor functions sometimes moved the cursor to the wrong location

Instagram wallpaper plugin finally approved by Facebook!

Windows that were previously maximized to a split before closing no longer have a gap when re-opening

Resolved a process hang issue

Icons on Settings > Options tab are no longer blurry when scaled

TitleBar Buttons will no longer show up on context menus in Citrix XenApp windows

Scripted Functions that use BFS.DisplayFusion.LoadWindowPositionProfile no longer hang

Improved the speed of Functions when run via TitleBar Buttons

Blocked a WindowFX injected window from triggering Window Destroyed events

Resolved an issue where window snapping didn't work after dragging a maximized window

Resolved an issue where hook processes wouldn't start correctly

Made a change that should help fix windows maximizing behind the taskbar in some cases

Resolved an issue where loading a Window Position Profile would sometimes hang DisplayFusion

Resolved an issue where icons for Trigger rules would sometimes disappear

Netflix UWP app now gets the correct icon when on the DisplayFusion taskbar

Improved CPU usage (should be better with Acronis as well, but Acronis may still cause issues on some systems that we can't resolve from our end)

Audio tray menu for switching devices is now in the correct spot on multi-DPI systems