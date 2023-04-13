Software-update: DisplayFusion 10.0

DisplayFusion 4.0 logo (75 pix) Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 10.0 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 34 dollar en tijdelijk geldt een korting van zo'n dertig procent. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

DisplayFusion 10.0 Now Available!

We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 10.0 is now available for download! This major new version of DisplayFusion fixes hundreds of issues and adds full support for Windows 11. Take a look at the full change log for all the details.

DisplayFusion 10.0 Highlights

  • Change: New code signing certificate
  • Change: Upgraded to .NET 7 (OS support is now Win 10 1607 and higher)
  • Change: Win 7, Win 8/8.1, and Win 10 versions lower than 1607 are no longer supported (DisplayFusion will still install but use at your own risk)
  • Change: Monitor Config backend code completely overhauled to support more configurations and prevent errors for minor variations when loading profiles. Please see this post for more details: https://www.displayfusion.com/Discussions/View/monitor-configuration-backend-completely-revamped-in-displayfusion-100-b18/?ID=b17dacd1-0611-48c1-a29c-3a3e5046812a
  • Change: It's now possible to open multiple script edit windows
  • Change: Much improved code editor for scripted functions
  • Change: Added an entry for DisplayFusionCommand to the Select Application dialog
  • Change: Advanced settings that are forced by policy setting will now show as red and cannot be edited in the UI
  • Change: Added a policy setting to disable the social links in the Settings window
  • Change: Added a policy setting to disable crash reporting
  • Change: Added an advanced setting to disable webview2 install prompt
  • Change: Added an advanced setting to set the polling interval for the "Lock Mouse Cursor" function
  • Change: Improved some icons to help with colour blindness
  • Change: Removed the "restart explorer" prompt and added an advanced setting to re-enable it
  • Change: Added an advanced setting to adjust the size of taskbar buttons and pinned items
DisplayFusion 7.0DisplayFusion 7.0DisplayFusion 7.0DisplayFusion 7.0
Versienummer 10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Binary Fortress Software
Download https://www.displayfusion.com/Download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-04-2023 10:35
13 • submitter: barneby

13-04-2023 • 10:35

13

Submitter: barneby

Bron: Binary Fortress Software

Update-historie

30-01 DisplayFusion 11.1.1 1
08-01 DisplayFusion 11.0.5 5
10-'23 DisplayFusion 10.1.2 4
09-'23 DisplayFusion 10.1.1 21
04-'23 DisplayFusion 10.0 13
12-'21 DisplayFusion 9.9 16
05-'21 DisplayFusion 9.8 16
12-'20 DisplayFusion 9.7.1 12
06-'20 DisplayFusion 9.7 28
06-'18 DisplayFusion 9.3 15
Meer historie

Lees meer

DisplayFusion

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
7
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
Martinspire 13 april 2023 11:33
Wow, dat heeft even geduurd. Laatste normale versie was nog in eind 2021. Ik dacht dat het project dood was, net als de Actual Tools tegenhanger.

De changelog hier is trouwens niet volledig zo te zien: https://www.displayfusion.com/ChangeLog/

Mooi om te zien dat het weer leeft. Ik weet niet of ik hem nog ga gebruiken. Ik had in Win11 aardig wat problemen met de tool en ben ondertussen voor de taakbalk naar StartAllBack gegaan en eigenlijk werkt dat nog wel prima. Sure er kan meer mee, maar weet niet of ik dat nog nodig heb.
CH4OS
@Martinspire13 april 2023 12:03
De tool heeft qua ontwikkeling zeker niet stilgestaan! Er zijn namelijk voor deze release uit 23/24 bèta releases geweest. Dat is dan ook de reden dat de changelog zo lang is. Dus dat het "weer" leeft vind ik een beetje onterecht, hoewel ik begrijp waarom dat je het zegt, maar men heeft voor deze release gewoon meer tijd nodig gehad.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 17:42]

MGsubbie @Martinspire13 april 2023 13:31
Ik gebruik DF op Windows 11, er zijn af en toe kleine probleempjes, maar het werkt in het algemeen nog heel erg goed.
CH4OS
@MGsubbie13 april 2023 14:33
Met deze versie is er dus officieel Windows 11 support, dus zou het nu veel beter moeten werken dan met DisplayFusion 9.
Mavermooten 13 april 2023 12:22
hoe is dit anders dan FancyZones?
CH4OS
@Mavermooten13 april 2023 14:31
FancyZones deelt het scherm in, met virtuele zones waaraan je de vensters van programma's automatisch naar kan scalen. DisplayFusion is een multi-monitor beheer tool. Je kunt dan bijvoorbeeld per scherm een bureaublad achtergrond instellen om een voorbeeld te noemen. Je kunt de twee dus eigenlijk niet echt goed met elkaar vergelijken, omdat DisplayFusion meer kan dan wat FancyZones doet uit de PowerToys.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 17:42]

Martinspire @Mavermooten13 april 2023 15:17
Vergelijkbaar maar het kan veel meer dan alleen dat.
CH4OS
13 april 2023 11:34
Voorafgaand aan deze release zijn overigens heel veel bèta releases aan vooraf gegaan, ruim 23 of 24 verschillende versies zijn er geweest in elk geval. Blij dat eindelijk de stable release er is. Zojuist ook geüpdatet op mijn laptop van de zaak, vanavond waarschijnlijk mijn PC thuis ook maar even updaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 17:42]

HermyH 13 april 2023 11:54
Ik gebruik DisplayFusion op een 49" ultrawide om het in zones op te delen waarin vensters maximaliseren, eigenlijk hetzelfde als FancyZones doet, maar dan direct zonder shift key. Ook het wisselen tussen diverse layouts gaat met rechter muisknop direct op de system tray icon. Het werkt allemaal net wat minder omslachtig.
Rinzwind @HermyH13 april 2023 11:58
Voor een andere window utility om snel vensters te resizen/moven kun je eens kijken naar https://apps.microsoft.co...F408?hl=en-us&gl=US&rtc=1
r2504 @Rinzwind13 april 2023 13:13
Of PowerToys ?
xSNAKEX @r250413 april 2023 13:27
FancyZones is een onderdeel van Powertoys, dus die was de revue al gepasseerd.
Oon @HermyH13 april 2023 13:05
FancyZones kan het ook zonder shift key, en in mijn ervaring werkt die net iets sneller. Aan de andere kant heb ik bij DisplayFusion het gevoel dat ik meer controle heb en dat het gewoon net wat lekkerder werkt als je bijv. een venster over twee zones heen wil.

Het enige dat DisplayFusion dan nog mist is de pop-up die Windows 11 heeft om je venster heen te slepen, die bijv. Magnet op MacOS ook heeft: https://i.imgur.com/dii0134.png

Maar die system tray optie om van profiel te wisselen alleen is voor mij al een goeie reden om DisplayFusion te gebruiken. Ik werk met in totaal een stuk of 5 verschillende profielen die ik regelmatig nodig heb, het scheelt geen 10 minuten per keer dat ik switch en ik switch niet dagelijks maar het is toch gewoon fijn dat ik met één klik precies weer de juiste instellingen heb.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq