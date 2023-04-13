Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 10.0 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 34 dollar en tijdelijk geldt een korting van zo'n dertig procent. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
DisplayFusion 10.0 Now Available!
We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 10.0 is now available for download! This major new version of DisplayFusion fixes hundreds of issues and adds full support for Windows 11. Take a look at the full change log for all the details.
DisplayFusion 10.0 Highlights
- Change: New code signing certificate
- Change: Upgraded to .NET 7 (OS support is now Win 10 1607 and higher)
- Change: Win 7, Win 8/8.1, and Win 10 versions lower than 1607 are no longer supported (DisplayFusion will still install but use at your own risk)
- Change: Monitor Config backend code completely overhauled to support more configurations and prevent errors for minor variations when loading profiles. Please see this post for more details: https://www.displayfusion.com/Discussions/View/monitor-configuration-backend-completely-revamped-in-displayfusion-100-b18/?ID=b17dacd1-0611-48c1-a29c-3a3e5046812a
- Change: It's now possible to open multiple script edit windows
- Change: Much improved code editor for scripted functions
- Change: Added an entry for DisplayFusionCommand to the Select Application dialog
- Change: Advanced settings that are forced by policy setting will now show as red and cannot be edited in the UI
- Change: Added a policy setting to disable the social links in the Settings window
- Change: Added a policy setting to disable crash reporting
- Change: Added an advanced setting to disable webview2 install prompt
- Change: Added an advanced setting to set the polling interval for the "Lock Mouse Cursor" function
- Change: Improved some icons to help with colour blindness
- Change: Removed the "restart explorer" prompt and added an advanced setting to re-enable it
- Change: Added an advanced setting to adjust the size of taskbar buttons and pinned items