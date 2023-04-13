Binary Fortress Software heeft versie 10.0 van DisplayFusion uitgebracht. Dit programma is bedoeld om een multimonitorset-up te beheren. Zo kan per beeldscherm een aparte achtergrond of screensaver worden ingesteld en kunnen programma's op een door de gebruiker te bepalen beeldscherm worden geopend. Prijzen voor een licentie beginnen bij 34 dollar en tijdelijk geldt een korting van zo'n dertig procent. Er is ook een gratis versie, maar die heeft uiteraard minder mogelijkheden. Meer informatie over DisplayFusion staat op deze pagina. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

We're very excited to announce that DisplayFusion 10.0 is now available for download! This major new version of DisplayFusion fixes hundreds of issues and adds full support for Windows 11. Take a look at the full change log for all the details.

DisplayFusion 10.0 Highlights