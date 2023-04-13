Microsoft heeft versie 0.69.1 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Fixed in version 0.69.1
- #25254 - Fixed an issue causing the Registry Preview window to adopt a size too big for the screen after opening a big file.
- #25334 - Fixed a crash on the Settings application after selecting the new "Keep awake until experiation" option of Awake on timezones with a negative offset relative to UTC.
- #25253 - Fix wrong menu and tooltip transparent background in Registry Preview.
- #25273 - Add Ctrl+S and Shift+Ctrl+S as shortcuts for saving in Registry Preview.
- #25284 - Fix Registry Preview icons on some systems.
- #25252 - Hide the installer hashes of release notes in the What's New page.
- #25398 - Add code to avoid crashes due to the recent Shortcut Control changes.
- #25250 - Fix a crash when trying to open or save a file when Registry Preview is running with administrative privileges.
- #25395 - Fix command line functionality for Awake.