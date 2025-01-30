GPSoftware heeft versie 13.13 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Folder Tab Drag & Drop You can now drag folder tabs out of the tab bar to create new windows for them (like in a web browser), without having to drag them to the Windows desktop.

When dragging a folder tab out to open it as a new window, the drag thumbnail now scales with DPI.

Fix for titlebar flashing when dragging folder tabs in a dual-display window when Move top-row toolbars into the window title bar" is on. Commands Added Go command SETFOCUS argument. When combined with a keyword like OPENINDUAL this causes the target file display to become active. You can also use it with Go DRIVEBUTTONS=multifunc .

command argument. When combined with a keyword like this causes the target file display to become active. You can also use it with . Added Toolbar command RELOAD argument; allows you to reload a currently open toolbar from disk (in case the disk file has changed).

command argument; allows you to reload a currently open toolbar from disk (in case the disk file has changed). Previously the Toolbar command's NAME field supported *this to mean the current toolbar only in conjunction with the CLOSE argument. This now works with other arguments (e.g. TOGGLE , RELOAD , etc) too. Scripting DialogListItem.subitems now returns a real object ( DialogListSubItems ) which is a collection of real objects ( DialogListSubItem ) rather than strings. Existing code should continue to work without needing modification.

now returns a real object ( ) which is a collection of real objects ( ) rather than strings. Existing code should continue to work without needing modification. The new DialogListSubItem script object has fg , bg and styles properties which allow colors and font styles to be specified for individual columns.

script object has , and properties which allow colors and font styles to be specified for individual columns. Added Filter.Load script method to load a saved filter.

script method to load a saved filter. Added TabStats properties expandeddirs , expandedcontents , selexpanded , checkedexpanded properties.

properties , , , properties. Single line and numeric edit fields in script dialogs have a new Enter property. When set to true, pressing the enter key in the field will no longer trigger the dialog's default button (if it has one) - instead, you'll receive an "enter" message in your script message loop.

Script commands can now return 1 from their command method to indicate they want to be called once for each selected file. Evaluator The evaluator Rnd function will now return a different value each time it's called on a particular thread (previously it was only guaranteed to return a different value within the one piece of evaluation code). This means e.g. a rename function that uses {=Rnd()=} will get a different value for each file.

function will now return a different value each time it's called on a particular thread (previously it was only guaranteed to return a different value within the one piece of evaluation code). This means e.g. a rename function that uses will get a different value for each file. The evaluator Asc and Chr functions now support unicode surrogate pairs. Miscellaneous Improvement to Synchronize folder exclusion lists. Excluded folders are now skipped even if they're inside other folders that don't exist in the destination.

Improved logic for naming new junctions/softlinks/etc. when there's already something with the same name.

Improved logic for Replace > Rename New, making it more strict when looking for and bumping "(1)" style counts on the end.

Aliases are now supported for Preferences / Miscellaneous / Advanced: [Behavior] everything_autolaunch.

If reading a network folder fails and the error isn't one that Opus recognises as meaning authentication is required, the error message now includes a Connect link that you can click to force Opus to request credentials. If the connection is successful the error code is added to the network_errors Advanced Preferences setting so that future failures will request authentication immediately.