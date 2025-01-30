Software-update: Directory Opus 13.13

Directory Opus logo GPSoftware heeft versie 13.13 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Folder Tab Drag & Drop
  • You can now drag folder tabs out of the tab bar to create new windows for them (like in a web browser), without having to drag them to the Windows desktop.
  • When dragging a folder tab out to open it as a new window, the drag thumbnail now scales with DPI.
  • Fix for titlebar flashing when dragging folder tabs in a dual-display window when Move top-row toolbars into the window title bar" is on.
Commands
  • Added Go command SETFOCUS argument. When combined with a keyword like OPENINDUAL this causes the target file display to become active. You can also use it with Go DRIVEBUTTONS=multifunc.
  • Added Toolbar command RELOAD argument; allows you to reload a currently open toolbar from disk (in case the disk file has changed).
  • Previously the Toolbar command's NAME field supported *this to mean the current toolbar only in conjunction with the CLOSE argument. This now works with other arguments (e.g. TOGGLE, RELOAD, etc) too.
Scripting
  • DialogListItem.subitems now returns a real object (DialogListSubItems) which is a collection of real objects (DialogListSubItem) rather than strings. Existing code should continue to work without needing modification.
  • The new DialogListSubItem script object has fg, bg and styles properties which allow colors and font styles to be specified for individual columns.
  • Added Filter.Load script method to load a saved filter.
  • Added TabStats properties expandeddirs, expandedcontents, selexpanded, checkedexpanded properties.
  • Single line and numeric edit fields in script dialogs have a new Enter property. When set to true, pressing the enter key in the field will no longer trigger the dialog's default button (if it has one) - instead, you'll receive an "enter" message in your script message loop.
  • Script commands can now return 1 from their command method to indicate they want to be called once for each selected file.
Evaluator
  • The evaluator Rnd function will now return a different value each time it's called on a particular thread (previously it was only guaranteed to return a different value within the one piece of evaluation code). This means e.g. a rename function that uses {=Rnd()=} will get a different value for each file.
  • The evaluator Asc and Chr functions now support unicode surrogate pairs.
Miscellaneous
  • Improvement to Synchronize folder exclusion lists. Excluded folders are now skipped even if they're inside other folders that don't exist in the destination.
  • Improved logic for naming new junctions/softlinks/etc. when there's already something with the same name.
  • Improved logic for Replace > Rename New, making it more strict when looking for and bumping "(1)" style counts on the end.
  • Aliases are now supported for Preferences / Miscellaneous / Advanced: [Behavior] everything_autolaunch.
  • If reading a network folder fails and the error isn't one that Opus recognises as meaning authentication is required, the error message now includes a Connect link that you can click to force Opus to request credentials. If the connection is successful the error code is added to the network_errors Advanced Preferences setting so that future failures will request authentication immediately.
Directory Opus screenshotDirectory Opus screenshotDirectory Opus screenshot
Versienummer 13.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website GP Software
Download https://www.gpsoft.com.au/#download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-01-2025 12:39
10 • submitter: danmark_ori

30-01-2025 • 12:39

10

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: GP Software

Update-historie

25-03 Directory Opus 13.14 9
30-01 Directory Opus 13.13 10
19-12 Directory Opus 13.12 8
11-11 Directory Opus 13.11 10
26-08 Directory Opus 13.10 0
07-'24 Directory Opus 13.9 22
06-'24 Directory Opus 13.7 0
05-'24 Directory Opus 13.6 2
04-'24 Directory Opus 13.5 5
03-'24 Directory Opus 13.4 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Directory Opus

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
0
0
0
10
Wijzig sortering
GorgeousMetal 31 januari 2025 10:59
Ik kan me deze nog uit de Commodore Amiga tijdperk herinneren toen het nog freeware was (wie kan zich de Fish reeks niet herinneren?). Is nu wel aardig aan de prijs.

Voor history zie ook deze wiki pagina.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GorgeousMetal op 31 januari 2025 11:01]

danmark_ori
@GorgeousMetal10 februari 2025 12:39
Misschien hebben de meeste huidige gebruikers Directory Opus niet vanwege de prijs ;-)
danmark_ori
4 februari 2025 15:47
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-1-beta/54418

De eerste Beta update alweer
danmark_ori
10 februari 2025 12:35
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-2-beta/54490
Vandaag een tweede Beta update
danmark_ori
17 februari 2025 14:54
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-4-beta/54568
Beta 4
danmark_ori
24 februari 2025 06:59
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-5-beta/54671
Beta 5
danmark_ori
27 februari 2025 12:06
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-6-beta/54709
Beta 6
danmark_ori
28 februari 2025 13:50
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-7-beta/54728
Beta 7
danmark_ori
11 maart 2025 21:09
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-8-beta/54857
Beta 8
danmark_ori
13 maart 2025 00:16
https://resource.dopus.co...y-opus-13-13-9-beta/54883
Beta 9

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq