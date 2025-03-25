GPSoftware heeft versie 13.14 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Het programma kan na registratie 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Thumbnails mode The filetype icon overlaid on thumbnails now scales with the thumbnail size rather than being fixed to the small icon size.

Moved the thumbnail overlay settings to their own Preferences page.

Added "Preferences / File Display Modes / Thumbnails / Overlays / Overlay thumbnail with icon overlay (if any)". Toolbar title bars Added Set TITLEBARTOOLBARS command, lets the "Move the top-row toolbars into the window title bar" option be turned on or off from a command.

Toggling the custom title bar on and off now uses a brief cross-fade to improve the visual effect. Paired folders Added an option to paired folders configuration to automatically link paired tabs.

If a paired folder is configured as the default navigation lock target, that folder will now be read automatically when switching into Navigation Lock mode even if the Lister is already in dual display mode. Synchronize Added a "filename only" comparison mode for the Synchronize tool. In this mode, only the names of files are compared, so the sync will only copy files that don't already exist in the destination. Modified files will be left alone. Quick filter in FlatView Filtering files in FlatView mode now hides any folders that don't contain matching files (the "Filter folders in flatview mode" option must be turned OFF). Preferences Several changes for single-click mode: Split the single click options out from Preferences / File Display / Mouse to their own page. Single-click mode hover select and folder expansion times are now configurable rather than based on the system double-click time. In single-click mode there's now no delay between clicking on an item and opening it.

Added Miscellaneous / Advanced / Compatibility / jscript_defver setting - allows the default version of the JScript engine to be specified.

Added options for left padding to Preferences / File Display Modes / Details and Power.

Added Preferences / File Display Modes / Thumbnails / Folders / Look inside sub-folders option. If turned on, Opus will look inside (top level) sub-folders of a folder as well as the folder itself for images to display in the folder thumbnail.

The default Edit > Toggle Size Format button has been updated to keep sorting by the size column if it is replaced by a different one. (To update exiting toolbars, drag the command from Customize > Default Toolbars.)

Added "Preferences / File Displays / Folder Expansion / Save space when no folders are present" option. Hides folder expanders when there are no sub-folders present in the file display.

The "Highlight previous folder on Up/Back" option now flashes an overlay rectangle to highlight the folder rather than underlining the text. The color is configurable via "Preferences / Colors and Fonts / Directory Opus Colors / [Other Colors] Miscellaneous".

Split the appearance-related controls under Preferences / File Display Modes / Details to their own page (same as for power mode now). Added "Use left padding only when grouped" option for both Details and Power Modes Appearance Preferences pages. If enabled, the configured left padding will only take effect if the file display is grouped.

The Preferences / File Display Columns / Appearance page now lets you configure a custom header title for each column if desired. Folder formats Added Set FORMATREMEMBER and Set FORMATRESTORE commands. The former remembers the folder format in the current tab. The latter command restores (and clears) the previously remembered format. For example, you could use this on a button that toggles between the current format and a saved format: @if:Set FORMATRESTORE Set FORMATRESTORE @if:else Set FORMATREMEMBER CONTENTFORMAT=Images Improvements The Set DUAL=Toggle,Remember command now remembers which side (left/right) was previously closed, and reopens the closed tabs on the same side of the Lister.

and clauses in its child buttons. The image conversion dialog now has an option (for JPEGs) to only rotate if lossless. If the rotation can't be performed losslessly it will be skipped (unless other selected options mean the image has to be recompressed anyway). The Image command has a new LOSSLESS argument for controlling this. This replaces the old NOLOSSLESS argument (although that still works for compatibility with existing buttons).

Middle mouse button can now be used in an edit control to select a word (same as left double-click). Scripting Alt + F2 now jumps to the first bookmark in the script editor.

and properties. In script dialogs, the Map object passed to the Control.AddText and ModifyText methods can now have w and h to set or modify the size explicitly. For multiline text, when the size is set explicitly the entire rectangle is filled using the background color (otherwise, only the area behind the text is filled). The map can also now have an alpha property set to make the text transparent.

and objects now have a method to convert screen coordinates so they are relative to the dialog or control's top-left corner, and a method to do the reverse. (Example code) Added script dialog Control.SetTooltip() method, which allows a tooltip string to be added to any dialog control.

and script methods. returns the name of the control that currently has input focus. lets you set the focus to a named control (equivalent of ) Added OnDeleteScript script event. Scripts can implement this to be told when/if they're being deleted via the Script Management dialog, and clean up any data they may wish to remove. (Doesn't get called if the script is deleted manually of course.)

to format a number using the current locale settings (e.g. might return ). Added evaluator Concat() function.

function. The evaluator RegEx() function now behaves as documented - the entire string must match the supplied pattern. Use RegExS() for a partial match.

- value starts with (e.g. = true) - value ends with - value contains - value does not contain - word equals (e.g. = true) - word starts with (e.g. = true) - dos wildcard match (e.g. = true) Added an option for evaluator columns to say they support markup text. The operation value will be set to "markup" when markup text is being requested.