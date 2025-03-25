Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.10.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The UltiMaker S8 was just announced and is now supported in Cura. The S8 is the newest professional desktop printer in the S series, and it achieves up to 4x the speed of its predecessor while also improving print quality. That is possible thanks to the new UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner and new high flow cores, all of which will be usable at launch with Cura! The introduction of this printer comes with a new Marlin-like Gcode flavor called Cheetah. Learn more about this printer here

Support for the 3D SpaceMouse by 3Dconnexion. Commonly used in CAD and 3D design software, a 3D mouse makes working with 3D models more precise and efficient. The SpaceMouse, along with the CadMouse, are a perfect fit for Cura and should help make your 3D printing workflows more efficient, especially when switching between Cura and CAD or design software. A big thanks to 3Dconnexions for helping to make this integration possible! Learn more about the integration here

Cloud Printing for Sketch Sprint: Enabled printing over cloud with Digital Factory for Sketch Sprint users.

Interlocking Settings: Moved Interlocking settings from "Experimental" to "Dual Extrusion" category and placed under "Expert" setting visibility preset.

Build System Upgrade: Upgraded the build system from Conan 1 to Conan 2.

Preview Looping: When the last layer is played in the preview, the first layer will now play again instead of stopping.

Updated About Page: The About Page now shows the used sources, their licenses, and their versions in a clearer way

Flip Y-axis Translate Tool Handle: Added an option to flip the Y-axis translate tool handle in preferences

Rotation by Input & Snap Angle Input: Introduced rotation by input & snap angle input

Improved the speed when interacting with the Settings Visiblity window

Purge Lines And Unload Filament Post Processing Script: Added a Purge Lines and Unload Filament Post Processing Script

Thingiverse "Open in Cura" Button Linux Support: Enabled the "Open in Cura" button from Thingiverse to open files in Linux .

Multitool Printer Configuration Options: Introduced 3 new configuration options in machine settings for multitool printers

Search and Replace Post-Processing Plug-In: Significantly improved the Search and Replace post-processing plug-in with features like replacing only the first instance, limiting search to a layer range, and ignoring start-up or ending G-code

Enabled Relative extrusion (M82 and M83 commands) for Marlin-flavored GCode

Try it for yourself with this Overhanging Wall Angle Test.

Overhanging Wall Speeds, now gives you the ability to tune multiple values. Don’t forget to adjust the Overhanging Wall Angle to start using the setting.

Minimum Layer Time with Overhang and Minimum Overhang Segment Length: Fine-tune the minimum layer time for overhangs.

Inside Travel Avoid Distance: Finetune combing movements.

Pressure Advance Factor Setting: New setting for machine definitions.

You can now tune the Bottom Surface Skin, like you can tune the Top Surface Skin! You can now tune Extruder, Layers, Line Width, Pattern, Line Directions, Outer Wall Flow, Inner Wall(s) Flow, Flow, Outer Wall Speed, Inner Wall Speed, Skin Speed, Inner Wall Acceleration, Skin Acceleration, Outer Wall Jerk, Inner Wall Jerk, Skin Jerk, and Monotonic Bottom Surface Order

Enable/Disable USB Printing: A hidden preference setting to indicate that you are using the printer over USB functionality. This setting lays the groundwork for automatically disabling USB printing in the next release when it’s not being used.

Resolved a crash that occurred when switching materials on Sovol printers, resolves #19978

Random Seam no longer favors one side and not is truly random again

Reduced the slicing time when no support needs to be generated

Fixed a bug where Seam on Vertex with a User Defined seam position was not working correctly, resolves #19945

Gcode replacement with a single line of code no longer produces values in separate lines, resolves #20183

Setting names that become too long after translation are now truncated.

Updated UltiMaker printer logos to align with the current style.

The number of decimal places displayed for layer height in the top bar has been reduced.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect retracting and hopping on printers with more than 2 extruders, resolves #19444

Improved how fast the settings are loaded in the Settings Visibility window when scrolling

Improved how disallowed areas and other models are taken into account when arranging models on the buildplate, including other models

Preview playback now only shows visible parts. Infill lines, shell, and helpers are always hidden if disabled in preview's color scheme

Fixed a bug where the inner wall was bridging incorrectly

Fixed a bug where support meshes were not printing if they had nothing to support

Fixed a bug where project names would get mixed up when switching between projects, resolves #20175

Improved the UltiMaker S8 profiles to boost reliability and quality

Updated Nylon CF Slide settings to reduce under extrusion

Reduced the chance of a filament jam on Method series printers with dual extrusion prints with small layertimes

The Bottom Surface Skin settings introduced in this release are now only enabled if 'Bottom Surface Skin layers' is more than zero

Fixed the translations for the drop-downs in the Print Setting recommended view

Columns in the Profile Description Screen can now be resized so long setting names can be read

Two non-critical security fixes were implemented to align with security best practices in OAuth2 and the printer-linter

Resolved top reported crashes coming in via the analyzing tool Sentry

Introduced Visual Intents for the Sketch Sprint

Introduced new Extra Fast and Draft profiles for the Sketch Sprint

Introduced profiles for Sketch printers for Metallic PLA with improved surface quality (matte vs shiny)

Introduced PC ABS and PC ABS FR materials for Method X and Method XL

Introduced Nylon Slide for UltiMaker S Series Printers

Updated the Breakaway Build Volume Temperature for UltiMaker Factor 4

Introduced Makerbot Replicator +

Updated Voron2 printers to include TPU ASA and PVA,

Enabled Relative extrusion (M82 and M83 commands) for Marlin-flavored GCode

The beta release of 5.10 included 'High Speed' and 'High Speed Solid' intent profiles for Method series printers. However, they did not meet our quality standards and have therefore been temporarily removed. They will be reintroduced in a future Cura release after further optimization.

Cura 5.10 supports macOS 12 Monterey or higher. This is because the tools that we use to create Cura builds no longer support previous versions of macOS.