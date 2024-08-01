Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.8.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Z Seam Settings
New settings have been added that let you tweak how and where the Z seam is placed
- "Z Seam On Vertex" allows you to choose if the Z seam is placed on the vertices closest to a selected Z seam position or if it instead follows the selected position exactly
- "Seam overhang angle" enables you to select the angle at which Z seams will not be printed on overhangs, resolves #9369
- "Support Z Seam Away from Model" and "Min Z Seam Distance from Model" define where the Z seam is placed on supports
Try it for yourself with this toast post-it holder.Other Improvements
Bug Fixes
- A search bar has been added to the “Add an offline printer” list, resolves #16716
- Updated the retract behavior for a nozzle switch to reduce the chance of oozing
- Updated Insert at Layer Change Post Processing Script so layers can be skipped
Bugs resolved during the Beta
- Fixed a bug that caused spiked objects to have missing layers
- Updated the text in the Open Universal Cura Project (UCP) file to be more correct
- Fixed the interpolated values for fan speeds and improved the check for minimum layer time, resolves #5409
- Fix a bug where material_print_temp_prepend not being disabled, resolves #19204
- Reduced the chance that oozing in the first travel move will cause a scar on the bottom of the model by updating the Layer Start X and Y, resolves #19156
- Fixed a bug where a slice would fail if the overhang angle was set to 90 degrees
- Fixed a bug where infill lines are going through the model with a certain setting combination, resolves, #18970
- Updated the temperature values in the monitor page to reflect the initial instead of the final bed and print temperatures
Printer definitions, profiles, and materials:
- Fixed a bug where gaps would appear in generated tree support, resolves #19442
- Raft-related values that appeared incorrectly when switching extruders now show the correct values
- Seam not on Vertex has been fixed for multiple models on the buildplate
- Exported cura:setting keys in material definitions now correctly shows True instead of yes
- .makerbot file types are now selected by default when saving those files to the Digital Library
- For the UltiMaker Method series machines Support Interface, Tower, and Horizontal Expansion settings have been updated.
- For all UltiMaker Machines the Zseam settings have been updated so they are smartly hidden, except for the visual intents.
- Introduced the Ultimaker Method with PLA, PVA, and N12CF profiles and intents
- Improved dual-support settings for UltiMaker Sline and Method printers
- Expanded and updated intents for Factor 4
- Updated CPE and PC settings to improve surface quality for Factor 4
- Introduced Creality Ender 3 V3 KE
- Introduced Voron2 StealthChanger 250, StealthChanger 300, and StealthChanger 350
- Introduced K1 Max
- Introduced Ankermake M5C
- Introduced WEEDO F150S, F152S, F370, ME40, ME40 Lite, and X40 V3+