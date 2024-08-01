Software-update: Cura 5.8.0

Cura logo (75 pix) Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.8.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Z Seam Settings

New settings have been added that let you tweak how and where the Z seam is placed

  • "Z Seam On Vertex" allows you to choose if the Z seam is placed on the vertices closest to a selected Z seam position or if it instead follows the selected position exactly
  • "Seam overhang angle" enables you to select the angle at which Z seams will not be printed on overhangs, resolves #9369
  • "Support Z Seam Away from Model" and "Min Z Seam Distance from Model" define where the Z seam is placed on supports

Try it for yourself with this toast post-it holder.

Other Improvements
  • A search bar has been added to the “Add an offline printer” list, resolves #16716
  • Updated the retract behavior for a nozzle switch to reduce the chance of oozing
  • Updated Insert at Layer Change Post Processing Script so layers can be skipped
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused spiked objects to have missing layers
  • Updated the text in the Open Universal Cura Project (UCP) file to be more correct
  • Fixed the interpolated values for fan speeds and improved the check for minimum layer time, resolves #5409
  • Fix a bug where material_print_temp_prepend not being disabled, resolves #19204
  • Reduced the chance that oozing in the first travel move will cause a scar on the bottom of the model by updating the Layer Start X and Y, resolves #19156
  • Fixed a bug where a slice would fail if the overhang angle was set to 90 degrees
  • Fixed a bug where infill lines are going through the model with a certain setting combination, resolves, #18970
  • Updated the temperature values in the monitor page to reflect the initial instead of the final bed and print temperatures
Bugs resolved during the Beta
  • Fixed a bug where gaps would appear in generated tree support, resolves #19442
  • Raft-related values that appeared incorrectly when switching extruders now show the correct values
  • Seam not on Vertex has been fixed for multiple models on the buildplate
  • Exported cura:setting keys in material definitions now correctly shows True instead of yes
  • .makerbot file types are now selected by default when saving those files to the Digital Library
  • For the UltiMaker Method series machines Support Interface, Tower, and Horizontal Expansion settings have been updated.
  • For all UltiMaker Machines the Zseam settings have been updated so they are smartly hidden, except for the visual intents.
Printer definitions, profiles, and materials:
  • Introduced the Ultimaker Method with PLA, PVA, and N12CF profiles and intents
  • Improved dual-support settings for UltiMaker Sline and Method printers
  • Expanded and updated intents for Factor 4
  • Updated CPE and PC settings to improve surface quality for Factor 4
  • Introduced Creality Ender 3 V3 KE
  • Introduced Voron2 StealthChanger 250, StealthChanger 300, and StealthChanger 350
  • Introduced K1 Max
  • Introduced Ankermake M5C
  • Introduced WEEDO F150S, F152S, F370, ME40, ME40 Lite, and X40 V3+

Ultimaker Cura

Versienummer 5.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UltiMaker
Download https://github.com/Ultimaker/Cura/releases/tag/5.8.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: UltiMaker

Lauwes 2 augustus 2024 09:40
Onzichtbare seams bij 3d prints is echt nog een van die laatste hordes om echt perfecte resultaten te krijgen.

De nieuwe opties hier zijn weer mooie toevoegingen, maar zoals altijd vergen ze veel kennis van alle mogelijkheden om per model tot het beste resultaat te komen.

Cura is hopelijk ook aan het kijken om scarf seams te implementeren (Better seams an Orca Slicer guide to using scarf seams) heb ik ook al zeer goede resultaten mee kunnen krijgen. Als dat nog iets beter kan en uiteindelijk er een soort van auto seam functie kan ontwikkeld worden dat in alle situaties de beste keuze maakt zou het echt een sprong voorruit kunnen zijn

