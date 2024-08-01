Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.8.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New settings have been added that let you tweak how and where the Z seam is placed

"Z Seam On Vertex" allows you to choose if the Z seam is placed on the vertices closest to a selected Z seam position or if it instead follows the selected position exactly

"Seam overhang angle" enables you to select the angle at which Z seams will not be printed on overhangs, resolves #9369

"Support Z Seam Away from Model" and "Min Z Seam Distance from Model" define where the Z seam is placed on supports

Try it for yourself with this toast post-it holder.

A search bar has been added to the “Add an offline printer” list, resolves #16716

Updated the retract behavior for a nozzle switch to reduce the chance of oozing

Updated Insert at Layer Change Post Processing Script so layers can be skipped

Fixed a bug that caused spiked objects to have missing layers

Updated the text in the Open Universal Cura Project (UCP) file to be more correct

Fixed the interpolated values for fan speeds and improved the check for minimum layer time, resolves #5409

Fix a bug where material_print_temp_prepend not being disabled, resolves #19204

Reduced the chance that oozing in the first travel move will cause a scar on the bottom of the model by updating the Layer Start X and Y, resolves #19156

Fixed a bug where a slice would fail if the overhang angle was set to 90 degrees

Fixed a bug where infill lines are going through the model with a certain setting combination, resolves, #18970

Updated the temperature values in the monitor page to reflect the initial instead of the final bed and print temperatures

Fixed a bug where gaps would appear in generated tree support, resolves #19442

Raft-related values that appeared incorrectly when switching extruders now show the correct values

Seam not on Vertex has been fixed for multiple models on the buildplate

Exported cura:setting keys in material definitions now correctly shows True instead of yes

.makerbot file types are now selected by default when saving those files to the Digital Library

For the UltiMaker Method series machines Support Interface, Tower, and Horizontal Expansion settings have been updated.

For all UltiMaker Machines the Zseam settings have been updated so they are smartly hidden, except for the visual intents.