You can modify these settings to help improve the reliability of your prime towers. You can also use them to calibrate how well your prime tower adheres to the build plate for increased print success, or to avoid over-adhesion that may damage your build plate.

The Start and End gcodes now accept variables and math including the variables

Cura can now accept more start and end gcodes that include math, for example:

G0 X{prime_tower_position_x - prime_tower_size/2} Y{prime_tower_position_y-prime_tower_size/2} F6000 M109 S{material_final_print_temperature}

This hopefully also solves issues like #14111 (comment) and #16012 (comment)