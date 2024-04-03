Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.7.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Universal Cura Project files contain models and settings and can be shared with people who have different printers. They can be used on any printer and they allow you to include positional data for the models on your build plate as well as select settings. Visit our Thingiverse page to download this amazing Dinosaur SD Card Holder to try the ease of sharing settings yourself.

You can now open files in Cura directly from Thingiverse with a single click. You can find a “Open in Cura” button on all compatible file types which includes models that use the STL, 3MF, and OBJ file extension. Doing so will load the file into Cura just as if you had downloaded it and opened it normally with the added advantage that your downloads folder will not get clogged. Visit Thingiverse to try it out for yourself.

Settings that define the raft offset for top, middle and bottom raft layers

Brim only on the inside setting, resolves #2853

Introduced a new Prime tower type: Interleaved, next to the current Normal

Apply Monotonic ordering to the Raft Top Surface

Raft Wall Line Count for the Bottom, Middle, and Top of the raft

Allowing to define print sequence manually

Enabled Print over Cloud for UltiMaker MethodX and Method XL printers

Introduced ASA, SR30, and Nylon12-CF profiles for MethodX and Method XL Printers. The latest firmware version that supports these materials is available here.

Improved the predicted printing time so it's closer to the actual printing time on the MethodX and MethodXL

Improved the idle nozzle temperature for dual extrusion printing on MethodX and MethodXL

Resolved a crash for the Method printer when navigating to the Monitor tab

Improved the way that the fanspeeds were listed and controlled for MethodX and MethodXL printers

Updated Raft settings for UltiMaker MethodX and MethodXL

Enabled Monotonic Raft Surface to improve adhesion

Increased the Minimum Retract Distance to improve infill pattern wall overlaps

Introduced an analyzing tool in the cura engine to better track slicing crashes, and started fixing the biggest reports coming in.

The play speed of the nozzle in the preview is now closer to the movement of the printhead

Introduced an option to choose Drop Model to Buildplate every time a project file is loaded

Introduced DisplayInfoOnLCD Post Processing Script which combines DisplayFilenameAndLayerOnLCD with DisplayProgress

Introduced alternative camera navigation similar to FreeCAD Trackpad

Resolved significantly slower slicing for models with a lot of holes

A significant amount of crashes have been resolved that are caused by self intersecting polygons

Align to Buildplate did not work for grouped meshes, resolves #14237

The models in a 3mf file would not load in their saved position, please note that this also changes the behavior of the "import models" feature of a 3mf file, for this feature the saved model location will be ignored

Reduced the amount of floating support in areas near the support overhang angle threshold

Fixed a bug with the Initial Extruder Number in the start gcode, resolves #17501

Fixed a bug where Z could be negative if Remove Empty Layers was enabled, resolves #15975

Pressing the Esc key now doesn't exiting full screen mode

Improved the OAuth protocol to improve signing in with plug-ins

Fixed tree support-related crashes if there are no overhangs

Fixed some slicing crashes with tree support

Fixed available height when adding modifier mesh in One at a Time printing

Improved behavior for loading 3mfs by giving the models original names

Added an error so LimitXYAccelJerk doesn't run unless Accel Control is enabled in Cura

Some helpful code cleanup contributed by @dmitrygribenchuk

Resolved some crashes when opening project files

Resolved the biggest crashes coming in via the analyzing tool in the cura engine

Added links to support pages for Method materials to help find the best material compatibility

Introduced several visual improvements for the loading Universal Cura Projects window

Universal Cura Projects will now be opened in the center of the buildplate

The prime tower no longer primes extruders that are not being used

Fixed file association for stl, obj, 3mf, gcode, and ufp for MacOS

MacOS users can use the open menu multiple times in a row again

The support type is now updated in recommended when it’s changed in custom

The skirt height is now generated on the innermost skirt instead of the outermost skirt again

Fixed the skirt distance for dual extrusion printers

The Brim Only Inside setting will not generate a brim on support when it’s not defined

Fixed a bug where the project name would accidentally revert after saving, resolves #11276

Improved handling of a fractional layer with tree support

Introduced high-speed profiles for the layer heights <0.15mm for Ultimaker PLA, T-PLA, ABS and PETG.

Updated Initial Layer Speed settings for UltiMaker S3, and UltiMaker S5

Updated the Shrinkage Factor for PET CF to improve dimensional accuracy

Improved self-support settings for UltiMaker Materials

Renamed UltiMaker PP Transparent to UltiMaker PP Natural

Increased part strengths of high-speed modes by compensating for slip in high flow rates

Improved adhesion settings for UltiMaker ABS