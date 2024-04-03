Cura wordt ontwikkeld door UltiMaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle UltiMaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 5.7.0 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Universal Cura Project files
Universal Cura Project files contain models and settings and can be shared with people who have different printers. They can be used on any printer and they allow you to include positional data for the models on your build plate as well as select settings. Visit our Thingiverse page to download this amazing Dinosaur SD Card Holder to try the ease of sharing settings yourself.Open print files directly from Thingiverse
You can now open files in Cura directly from Thingiverse with a single click. You can find a “Open in Cura” button on all compatible file types which includes models that use the STL, 3MF, and OBJ file extension. Doing so will load the file into Cura just as if you had downloaded it and opened it normally with the added advantage that your downloads folder will not get clogged. Visit Thingiverse to try it out for yourself.Newly introduced Settings
MethodX and MethodXL specific improvements
- Settings that define the raft offset for top, middle and bottom raft layers
- Brim only on the inside setting, resolves #2853
- Introduced a new Prime tower type: Interleaved, next to the current Normal
- Apply Monotonic ordering to the Raft Top Surface
- Raft Wall Line Count for the Bottom, Middle, and Top of the raft
- Allowing to define print sequence manually
Other improvements
- Enabled Print over Cloud for UltiMaker MethodX and Method XL printers
- Introduced ASA, SR30, and Nylon12-CF profiles for MethodX and Method XL Printers. The latest firmware version that supports these materials is available here.
- Improved the predicted printing time so it's closer to the actual printing time on the MethodX and MethodXL
- Improved the idle nozzle temperature for dual extrusion printing on MethodX and MethodXL
- Resolved a crash for the Method printer when navigating to the Monitor tab
- Improved the way that the fanspeeds were listed and controlled for MethodX and MethodXL printers
- Updated Raft settings for UltiMaker MethodX and MethodXL
- Enabled Monotonic Raft Surface to improve adhesion
- Increased the Minimum Retract Distance to improve infill pattern wall overlaps
Bug fixes
- Introduced an analyzing tool in the cura engine to better track slicing crashes, and started fixing the biggest reports coming in.
- The play speed of the nozzle in the preview is now closer to the movement of the printhead
- Introduced an option to choose Drop Model to Buildplate every time a project file is loaded
- Introduced DisplayInfoOnLCD Post Processing Script which combines DisplayFilenameAndLayerOnLCD with DisplayProgress
- Introduced alternative camera navigation similar to FreeCAD Trackpad
Bugs resolved since the Beta Release:
- Resolved significantly slower slicing for models with a lot of holes
- A significant amount of crashes have been resolved that are caused by self intersecting polygons
- Align to Buildplate did not work for grouped meshes, resolves #14237
- The models in a 3mf file would not load in their saved position, please note that this also changes the behavior of the "import models" feature of a 3mf file, for this feature the saved model location will be ignored
- Reduced the amount of floating support in areas near the support overhang angle threshold
- Fixed a bug with the Initial Extruder Number in the start gcode, resolves #17501
- Fixed a bug where Z could be negative if Remove Empty Layers was enabled, resolves #15975
- Pressing the Esc key now doesn't exiting full screen mode
- Improved the OAuth protocol to improve signing in with plug-ins
- Fixed tree support-related crashes if there are no overhangs
- Fixed some slicing crashes with tree support
- Fixed available height when adding modifier mesh in One at a Time printing
- Improved behavior for loading 3mfs by giving the models original names
- Added an error so LimitXYAccelJerk doesn't run unless Accel Control is enabled in Cura
- Some helpful code cleanup contributed by @dmitrygribenchuk
Profiles and materials:
- Resolved some crashes when opening project files
- Resolved the biggest crashes coming in via the analyzing tool in the cura engine
- Added links to support pages for Method materials to help find the best material compatibility
- Introduced several visual improvements for the loading Universal Cura Projects window
- Universal Cura Projects will now be opened in the center of the buildplate
- The prime tower no longer primes extruders that are not being used
- Fixed file association for stl, obj, 3mf, gcode, and ufp for MacOS
- MacOS users can use the open menu multiple times in a row again
- The support type is now updated in recommended when it’s changed in custom
- The skirt height is now generated on the innermost skirt instead of the outermost skirt again
- Fixed the skirt distance for dual extrusion printers
- The Brim Only Inside setting will not generate a brim on support when it’s not defined
- Fixed a bug where the project name would accidentally revert after saving, resolves #11276
- Improved handling of a fractional layer with tree support
New and updated printers
- Introduced high-speed profiles for the layer heights <0.15mm for Ultimaker PLA, T-PLA, ABS and PETG.
- Updated Initial Layer Speed settings for UltiMaker S3, and UltiMaker S5
- Updated the Shrinkage Factor for PET CF to improve dimensional accuracy
- Improved self-support settings for UltiMaker Materials
- Renamed UltiMaker PP Transparent to UltiMaker PP Natural
- Increased part strengths of high-speed modes by compensating for slip in high flow rates
- Improved adhesion settings for UltiMaker ABS
- Introduced Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus and Max, and updated Elegoo Neptune 4 and Pro
- Introduced Anycubic Kobra 2 Printer Definition contributed by @ThatGuyZim
- Introduced Flying Bear Ghost 6
- Introduced Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo
- Introduced Dagoma Sigma Pro 500z, and Dagoma Sigma Pro 500z Dual
- Introduced RRatRig V-Core 3, 200mm, 300mm, 400mm, 500mm and RatRig V-Minion
- Introduced Flashforge Adventurer 3 (AD3 / AD3C / AD3 Lite / AD3 Pro) & Adventurer AD4, and AD4 Lite
- Updated the dimensions for Ender 3 V3 S
- Updated start Gcode for creality_ender3v3se & Anycubic Kobra Go/Kobra 2
- Updated print and retraction settings for Sovol 3D printers
- Updated Creality Ender 5 Plus Bed Leveling Command
- Updated Voron definition to support Voron/Klipper