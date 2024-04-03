CudaText 1.212.0

Versie 1.212.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.211.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
CudaText 1.212.0Added
Changed
- C-like languages: Enter press on line-end can make unindent considering above code, if "indent_auto" is on
- C-like languages: Tab press on empty line can make indent considering above code, if "indent_auto" is on
- Improved auto-completion: in several cases, user actions must auto-close the listbox
- On saving "user.json", avoid extra space before ":", it was like '"key" : "value"'
- Painting of 'block staples': always paint the 'bottom edge' for lexers with indent-based folding, even if option "staples_props" tells to hide bottom edge
Fixed
- Changed default of option "staples_props" to "0,40,0,0", to look like Sublime and VSCode
- Minimal height of micromap's thumb area was increased from 4 to 16
- Command 'indent' without selection gave empty selection which was expanded with arrow-keys
- Too slow repainting of 'red text-drag-drop mark', at least in Qt5 version
CudaText 1.211.4Added
Fixed
- Scrollbar (application-themed scrollbar) width can be adjusted with new option "scrollbar_size"
- When find-dialog "Hi" option is on, and document is 'big' (option "find_hi_max_lines" has effect, or horizontal scrollbar is wider than 400 chars), show Hi_All marks only for the visible screen area and update marks on scrolling; it should not slow down editor significantly
- Find-dialog "Hi" option: finding in the visible screen area is now much faster for huge lines (handles only visible portion of the line)
- Many seconds freezing when 'select all' + 'delete' runs in ~600K lines file