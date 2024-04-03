Versie 1.212.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource- en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.211.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.212.0 Added C-like languages: Enter press on line-end can make unindent considering above code, if "indent_auto" is on

C-like languages: Tab press on empty line can make indent considering above code, if "indent_auto" is on

Improved auto-completion: in several cases, user actions must auto-close the listbox

On saving "user.json", avoid extra space before ":", it was like '"key" : "value"'

Painting of 'block staples': always paint the 'bottom edge' for lexers with indent-based folding, even if option "staples_props" tells to hide bottom edge Changed Changed default of option "staples_props" to "0,40,0,0", to look like Sublime and VSCode

Minimal height of micromap's thumb area was increased from 4 to 16 Fixed Command 'indent' without selection gave empty selection which was expanded with arrow-keys

Too slow repainting of 'red text-drag-drop mark', at least in Qt5 version CudaText 1.211.4 Added Scrollbar (application-themed scrollbar) width can be adjusted with new option "scrollbar_size"

When find-dialog "Hi" option is on, and document is 'big' (option "find_hi_max_lines" has effect, or horizontal scrollbar is wider than 400 chars), show Hi_All marks only for the visible screen area and update marks on scrolling; it should not slow down editor significantly

Find-dialog "Hi" option: finding in the visible screen area is now much faster for huge lines (handles only visible portion of the line) Fixed Many seconds freezing when 'select all' + 'delete' runs in ~600K lines file