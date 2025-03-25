Software-update: TeamViewer 15.64.3

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.64.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Tensor users with connection reporting enabled can now access additional system information through the connection reporting API, including OS version, CPU type, and other system data.
  • It is now possible to view and manage the TeamViewer policy for legacy groups and devices.
  • Legacy device groups now allow linking with custom QuickSupport module, via the group side-drawer, provided that you have the necessary rights to do so.
  • It is now possible to add a device with a personal password.
  • It is now possible to view, manage, and connect to contacts within legacy groups.
  • It is now possible to view and manage TeamViewer policies for legacy groups and devices.
  • It is now possible to add contacts within legacy groups.
  • A clearer alert is now displayed if an admin attempts to create a user with an email address that is already in use.
  • A new user group source type has been added to represent user groups created from SCIM. SCIM user groups cannot be modified or deleted using the UI and WebAPI endpoints, however, SCIM user groups can have roles assigned just like other groups.
Improvements
  • A new 'Add' button is available in both the basic and advanced views, allowing users to add devices, groups, and contacts from a single location.
  • The advanced view for devices has been updated to enhance usability. The lists on the left-hand side can now be collapsed or expanded. Additionally, a new section has been introduced to contain all legacy devices and contacts.
  • A VPN connection is now available for legacy devices.
  • It is now possible to update the TeamViewer version directly from the start page.
  • User email addresses can now be copied to the clipboard using the copy button that appears on hover.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the session summary from being sealed at the end of the session.
  • Fixed a bug in the classic UI that caused the application to sign out automatically when the internet connection was lost while using single sign-on.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.64.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: TeamViewer

TeamViewer

JerX 25 maart 2025 14:30
Wat is dit een poep tool geworden met die 10 minuten sessies en geforceerde registratie. Jammer wel, nu op zoek naar een vervanger die familie leden wel snappen :+
joker1977 @JerX25 maart 2025 14:40
Ik raad RustDesk aan, te vinden op https://rustdesk.com/

Het is in de basis exact hetzelfde. Als je de installer renamed naar -qs in de filenaam heeft het geen installatie nodig en krijg je meteen UserID / Password te zien die jij kunt gebruiken om te connecten.

Daarnaast kun je ook installatie doen en unattended verbinden, etc etc. Allemaal net als Teamviewer maar dan zonder die geforceerde registratie en licensing zooi.
m-a-r-t-1 @joker197725 maart 2025 15:37
Dat is een prima tool inderdaad.
Sinds enige tijd gebruik ik zelf dwservice.net
ivarga @joker197725 maart 2025 15:50
En hiervan kun je ook zelf de relay server hosten , wel zo veilig 😉
alie786 @joker197726 maart 2025 09:39
Ik gebruik nu Anydesk omdat teamviewer gewoon crap zooi is geworden maar liefst zou ik iets hebben zonder installatie, ik ga nu Rustdesk proberen puur en alleen omdat het zonder installatie kan ... nogmaals bedankt voor de tip.
joker1977 @alie78626 maart 2025 09:43
Het fijne is dat door het renamen van de executable naar -qs.exe dat inderdaad werkt. Maar die versie kun je "zelf" ook gebruiken om iemand anders zijn PC op afstand over te nemen. Ook daarvoor hoef je dus niet te installeren.

Kwestie van beide even de -qs.exe starten, verbinden en klaar.
ponti @joker19771 april 2025 15:43
hoe verander ik de naam van de installer? Ik heb het gedownload en als ik het bij de map downloads open dan zie ik meteen het scherm waar ik de ID kan invullen, dus dat is alles? Ik heb verder niks veranderd.
P_Tingen @JerX25 maart 2025 15:07
Mein Gott, inderdaad. Mijn overbuurman is al een half uur aan het proberen een verbinding op te zetten, maar Wat. Een. Gezeik. Een en al timeouts, noodzaak tot registreren, activeren, bijwerken, accepteren en weet ik wat. Vervolgens een foutmelding dat je vanwege licenties een minuut moet wachten. Vervolgens na een minuut nóg een keer dezelfde melding. En dat vier keer achter elkaar. Pfff.

Nu even snel rustdesk geprobeerd (dank, @joker1977 voor de tip):
Gedownload, gekopieerd naar server, gestart en verbinding gemaakt. En dat in < 2 minuten: _/-\o_
BHeremans @JerX25 maart 2025 15:15
@JerX Quick Assist die standaard in windows 11 zit eventueel ?
m-a-r-t-1 @JerX25 maart 2025 15:38
Kijk eens naar de dwservice.net
Gratis
Open source
Geen overbodige meuk
joldemans @JerX25 maart 2025 16:25
Poeh ja, gisteren nog mateloos aan zitten ergeren. klant had een versie van een IT bedrijf geinstalleerd, maar een oude versie waarmee ik dus niet kon verbinden. Ga een leek maar eens uitleggen hoe ze dat kan updaten…

Heb gelukkig 90% van m’n klanten op een mac zitten en dat gaat altijd erg soepeltjes via schermdeling, maar eens in de zoveel tijd TV nodig en met de keer dat ik het nodig heb lijkt het erger te worden.
hotabibber @JerX25 maart 2025 23:04
Ik gebruik na volle tevredenheid al weer een langere tijd Ultraviewer. Helaas alleen niet beschikbaar voor Apple en Android. Alleen voor windows. Maar wel super simpel:
https://www.ultraviewer.net/en/
Hier te downloaden
Zie nu de reactie van DeComponeur volledig met hem eens dus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hotabibber op 25 maart 2025 23:05]

DeComponeur 25 maart 2025 15:00
Erg jammer dat Teamviewer tegenwoordig gegevens van de gebruiker wil hebben...
Dan kun je het eigenlijk niet meer gratis noemen.
@JerX
Ultraviewer is gratis zonder dat je wordt lastig gevallen...
en het werkt redelijk goed. https://www.ultraviewer.net/en/download.html
Mijn vader is 96 en die kan er zelfs mee overweg ;)
Soms is de tool even ietwat haperig / wat minder snel alert, maar meestal is dat niet storend.
pres_lincoln 26 maart 2025 02:18
Dat Teamviewer is een verschrikkelijk programma geworden, maar ik mis een beetje in de comments wat er mis is met Anydesk? En tevens eens kijken naar het voornoemde Rustdesk :)

