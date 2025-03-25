Versie 3.0.2 van het opensource fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. In versie 3.0 is de overstap naar GTK3 gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicoreprocessoren. Versie 3.0.2 is de eerste update met voornamelijk bugfixes, hoewel er eerder al een update verscheen die Python-plug-ins weer mogelijk maakte in de Windows-build.

We are happy to announce the first micro release for GIMP 3.0! As we noted in the 3.0 release notes, we are returning to our pre-2.10 development process of only adding new features on minor releases. This allows us to respond more quickly to problems and bugs found by users. Furthermore it’s a good opportunity to show off our streamlined release procedure, allowing us to make much faster releases in the v3 series than we used to be able to do with GIMP 2.10.

The initial release of GIMP 3.0 was great, and we deeply appreciate all the positive comments as well as the constructive feedback from new and existing users! You helped us uncover a number of bugs and regressions, and GIMP 3.0.2 provides fixes for several of them. Here is a summary of the fixes:

macOS and flatpak users reported a crash when selecting a brush with the view set to Icon Grid. This was tricky to solve as it did not crash on every OS, but Jehan and Øyvind Kolås worked together to implement a fix.

Some packaging changes resulted in a few missed features, such as Python plug-ins and the auto-update check not running on Windows and some display filters and color selectors not appearing on macOS. Bruno Lopes and Lukas Oberhuber diagnosed and fixed these in revisions to 3.0, and these updates are included in the 3.0.2 release.

Different system themes had styles which our Default theme did not override, causing some UI glitches or odd coloring. Denis Rangelov worked to develop CSS rules to prevent these problems regardless of what system you’re on. Lukas Oberhuber fixed some additional macOS-specific issues with flyout menus on tool groups.

A patch to improve tablet support has been temporarily reverted. While it fixed an issue with detecting the eraser tip of some stylus, it seemed to cause a different issue with pressure sensivity on other tablets. We will review this patch and update it in a future release to fix the eraser bug without causing the other side effects.

Additional fixes were implemented throughout GIMP by Jehan, Jacob Boerema, Alx Sa, Idriss Fekir, Wyatt Radkiewicz, and Anders Jonsson.

We are continuing to review reports of bugs, UI glitches, and regressions, and are working on solutions for those. However, we believe GIMP 3.0.2 fixes some immediate problems for users, and we hope it makes using GIMP 3.0 a little smoother. Please continue to report any issues or feature request you have to our issue tracker so we’re aware of them!