Versie 2.99.18 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie die uiteindelijk naar versie 3.0 zal leiden. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicore-processoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

At long last, we bring you the final development version before GIMP 3! While the release of 2.99.18 is a bit behind our intended schedule, there are a number of new features and improvements that we’re very excited to share with you.

We remind that a development version means that this is a release to show work-in-progress but also give an opportunity to the community to detect issues early and report issues. In other word, this is an unstable version and we do not recommend to use it in production. Use it because you want to help GIMP improve by reporting bugs.

This version 2.99.18 in particular might be one of the most unstable releases in the 2.99 series because of the space invasion. It is expected and normal.

This news post lists the most notable and visible changes. We do not list minor bug fixes or smaller improvements here. To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.