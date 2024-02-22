Software-update: GIMP 2.99.18

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.99.18 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie die uiteindelijk naar versie 3.0 zal leiden. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicore-processoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

GIMP 2.99.18 Released: The Last Development Preview Before 3.0!

At long last, we bring you the final development version before GIMP 3! While the release of 2.99.18 is a bit behind our intended schedule, there are a number of new features and improvements that we’re very excited to share with you.

We remind that a development version means that this is a release to show work-in-progress but also give an opportunity to the community to detect issues early and report issues. In other word, this is an unstable version and we do not recommend to use it in production. Use it because you want to help GIMP improve by reporting bugs.

This version 2.99.18 in particular might be one of the most unstable releases in the 2.99 series because of the space invasion. It is expected and normal.

This news post lists the most notable and visible changes. We do not list minor bug fixes or smaller improvements here. To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.

Versienummer 2.99.18
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/devel/
Licentietype GPL

Simon Weel 22 februari 2024 10:49
Opletten - dit is een Development Preview die vol bugs zit: one of the most unstable releases in the 2.99 series.
MrMarcie @Simon Weel22 februari 2024 11:19
Zat al te kijken en vond het vreemd. Ik heb, op Linux, versie 2.10.36
Simon Weel @MrMarcie22 februari 2024 11:33
Krek. The current stable release of GIMP is 2.10.36 (2023-11-05).
m_roeling @MrMarcie22 februari 2024 12:58
check beta flatpak release. werkt prima! (disclaimer, tot nu toe ;P)
https://www.gimp.org/downloads/devel/
MrMarcie @m_roeling22 februari 2024 17:51
Ik ben niet zo van de flatpaks e.d. Probeer zoveel mogelijk vanuit Fedora zelf te installeren.
guapper @Simon Weel22 februari 2024 11:09
ja maarrr; non-destructive layer effects!
_/-\o_

[Reactie gewijzigd door guapper op 23 juli 2024 13:11]

Jittikmieger @guapper22 februari 2024 11:20
Tja, totdat deze developer preview versie van Gimp vastloopt/crashed en dan is het alsnog destructief! :+

