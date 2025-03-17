Versie 3.0 van het opensource fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. In versie 3.0 is de overstap naar GTK3 gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicoreprocessoren. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
GIMP 3.0 Released
At long last, the first release of GIMP 3.0 is here! This is the end result of seven years of hard work by volunteer developers, designers, artists, and community members (for reference, GIMP 2.10 was first published in 2018 and the initial development version of GIMP 3.0 was released in 2020). With GIMP 3.0 you can do more than ever before, more easily, more quickly!
While we can’t cover every single change in GIMP from 2.10, we want to highlight some of the biggest ones as you start exploring this new release.Highlights
- Need to tweak a filter you applied hours ago? New in GIMP 3.0 is non-destructive editing for most commonly-used filters. See the changes in real time with on-canvas preview.
- Exchange files with more applications, including BC7 DDS files as well as better PSD export and many new formats.
- Don’t know how big to make your drawing? Simply set your paint tool to expand layers automatically as needed.
- Making pro-quality text got easier, too. Style your text, apply outlines, shadows, bevels, and more, and you can still edit your text, change font and size, and even tweak the style settings.
- Organizing your layers has become much easier with the ability to select multiple items at once, move them or transform them all together!
- Color Management was again improved, as our long-term project to make GIMP an advanced image editor for all usages.
- Updated graphical toolkit (GTK3) for modern desktop usage.
- New Wilber logo!