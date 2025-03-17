Software-update: GIMP 3.0.0

The GIMP logo (79 pix)Versie 3.0 van het opensource fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. In versie 3.0 is de overstap naar GTK3 gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicoreprocessoren. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

GIMP 3.0 Released

At long last, the first release of GIMP 3.0 is here! This is the end result of seven years of hard work by volunteer developers, designers, artists, and community members (for reference, GIMP 2.10 was first published in 2018 and the initial development version of GIMP 3.0 was released in 2020). With GIMP 3.0 you can do more than ever before, more easily, more quickly!

While we can’t cover every single change in GIMP from 2.10, we want to highlight some of the biggest ones as you start exploring this new release.

Highlights
  • Need to tweak a filter you applied hours ago? New in GIMP 3.0 is non-destructive editing for most commonly-used filters. See the changes in real time with on-canvas preview.
  • Exchange files with more applications, including BC7 DDS files as well as better PSD export and many new formats.
  • Don’t know how big to make your drawing? Simply set your paint tool to expand layers automatically as needed.
  • Making pro-quality text got easier, too. Style your text, apply outlines, shadows, bevels, and more, and you can still edit your text, change font and size, and even tweak the style settings.
  • Organizing your layers has become much easier with the ability to select multiple items at once, move them or transform them all together!
  • Color Management was again improved, as our long-term project to make GIMP an advanced image editor for all usages.
  • Updated graphical toolkit (GTK3) for modern desktop usage.
  • New Wilber logo!

Versienummer 3.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

17-03-2025
submitter: kartelchips

17-03-2025 • 20:45

21

Submitter: kartelchips

Bron: The GIMP

Reacties (21)

RichieB 17 maart 2025 20:56
Bedankt voor de update. De opmerking "Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter." kan wel weg uit de beschrijving. GIMP 3.0.0 is voor zowel Intel als Apple Silicon direct beschikbaar, dus ze lopen niet meer achter.
Wormnest @RichieB17 maart 2025 21:24
Het is nog steeds zo dat er meer issues zijn met macOS die nog niet opgelost zijn, o.a. door gebrek aan voldoende (GIMP) developers op dat platform. Gisteren hebben we bijvoorbeeld we op het laatste moment nog het aanroepen van Help moeten terugdraaien door een vastloper op macOS.
InfiniteSpaze @Wormnest18 maart 2025 11:20
Ik ben meer verbaasd dat ze hun best doen om het op zoveel platformen beschikbaar te maken. Mijn respect hebben ze. Misschien kan ik als designer dan toch is een keer een overstap maken naar Linux.
MornixRS @InfiniteSpaze18 maart 2025 14:01
Ik ga mezelf geen designer noemen maar we doen als klein bedrijf toch redelijk wat design werk voor bedrukkingen en ik kan prima uit de voeten met de combi Darktable/Gimp/Inkscape. Collega's werken trouwens wel met Photoshop/Illustrator. Recent een grappig voorval. Klant stuurt een ai bestand met logo door. Illustrator laat bij inlezen alleen een leeg werkblad zien (zonder foutmelding). Photoshop las het bestand wel correct in. Uiteindelijk eerst ingelezen in Inkscape en opgeslagen als pfd. Daarna las Illustrator het bestand ook correct in. :D
InfiniteSpaze @MornixRS19 maart 2025 09:30
Haha vind het wel tof om te horen dat gratis alternatieven worden gebruikt om bestanden voor een veelste duur Adobe programma te fixen. Helaas zit de Adobe Suite zo erg ingebakken in mijn workflow dat ik bang ben dat ik tijd verlies op handelingen die ik normaal gesproken snel kan. Maar momenteel krijg ik het van mijn werkgever dus gelukkig verlies ik er niets op. Maar goed dat jij zegt dat je prima uit de voeten kan zonder Adobe, want ik denk dat ik nooit opnieuw vast wil zitten aan de kosten van de Creative Cloud.
Uruk-Hai 18 maart 2025 09:49
Yes... eindelijk! Ik ben echt super blij met deze nieuwe versie van GIMP en heb onze IT'ers net gevraagd hem uit te rollen voor onze school.
Wormnest @Uruk-Hai18 maart 2025 16:23
Als je Python plug-ins gebruikt op Windows, dan toch misschien even wachten. Door nog onbekende oorzaak werken die op dit moment niet.
Uruk-Hai @Wormnest18 maart 2025 16:44
Die gebruiken we niet bij ons op school.
djexplo 18 maart 2025 14:16
De belangrijkste feature die hier niet genoemd word is voor mij ondersteuning voor Python 3.
Bijna alle AI netwerken van de laatste tijd zijn gebaseerd op Python 3, dus worden opeens allerlei AI-tools beschikbaar.
B.v. deze tool , die ComfyUI linkt aan Gimp 3.0, en zo Stable Diffusion, voor image generatie, of wegpoetsen van objecten (inpainting) beschikbaar maakt.
Wormnest @djexplo18 maart 2025 16:22
En nu blijkt dat er toch iets fout is gegaan met onze release. Python plug-ins werken niet op dit moment op Windows.
thomas_n 17 maart 2025 20:55
De ontwikkeling ging misschien niet snel, maar dit is echt een grote stap van het GIMP-team! Daar kan de champagne open. :)
MornixRS 18 maart 2025 10:49
Mooi resultaat. Voor mijn gebruik van Photoshop is Gimp nu een volwaardige vervanger. Proficiat voor het het ontwikkelteam!
CompFrans 18 maart 2025 16:49
Fantastisch! Ik deed alles altijd met Photoshop, maar wat is dat pakket toch overheersend: vanwege hun anti-kopieer beveiliging werd mijn computer niet alleen langzaam maar werden ook diverse windows-functies regelmatig gebricked (waaronder 'compress to folder' wat ik vaak gebruikt: dat ik dan wel weer goed krijgen door een nieuwe windows-temp folder aan te maken, maar dat was altijd een hoop gedoe).
En echt goed werken doet Photoshop nooit vanwege de enorme berg aan legacy-code waar ze maar niet van af komen (nog steeds geen echte scaling van de GUI, en swapdisk-onzin die anno nu gewoonweg overbodig is, om waar eens wat te noemen).

De dag dat ik alles van Adobe installeerde was een mooie dag: het leek wel of ik een nieuwe PC had - zo vlot ging opeens alles!

Ik moest wel wennen aan GMP (net zoals ik dat moest bij Photoshop in het begin), maar als je dat eenmaal bent, is het echt een fijn programma. Vooral de programmeerbaarheid is heel handig (en zoveel flexibeler dan de 'action' van photoshop).
En dan natuurlijk ook nog eens een keer zonder het belachelijk dure abonnementsmodel van Adobe. :)
markwiering @CompFrans18 maart 2025 17:29
Ik wist niet dat de kopieerbeveiliging van Adobe Photoshop andere Windowsprogramma's blokkeerde, zoals de bestandcomprimeerder.

Dat betekent dat Adobe Photoshop een virus is.

Als jij na het installeren van een programma alledaagse dingen niet meer kan doen omdat dit programma willekeurige functionaliteiten van jouw besturingssysteem onbruikbaar maken, dan heb jij malware geïnstalleerd.

Zelf heb ik Adobe Photoshop nooit gebruikt. Dat programma is vrij duur. Ik had bovendien voldoende aan GIMP. GIMP is een machtig programma. Ik kon zelfs met het basisgereedschap van GIMP (dus niet eens gebruikmakend van één van de geavanceerdere functies) fotobewerkingen maken waar iedereen in trapte, zoals een meisje een monobrauw geven. :D
DeAndereZee 18 maart 2025 04:30
Sorry, maar meerdere layers kunnen verplaatsen is een nieuwe feature?
peewee. @DeAndereZee18 maart 2025 08:17
ik lees het als: je kon in de vorige versie niet meerdere lagen gelijktijdig selecteren,
Uruk-Hai @peewee.18 maart 2025 09:38
Dat is inderdaad de correcte interpretatie :)
NmidnetS 19 maart 2025 19:30
Hmm, ik krijg de melding: gimp-3.0.0-setup is infected with Gen:Variant:Fugrafa.314871 (bitdefender)
Wormnest @NmidnetS20 maart 2025 23:37
False positive van Bitdefender (tenzij je niet van de officiële site hebt gedownload), is al een aantal keer gerapporteerd bij ons.
NmidnetS @Wormnest25 maart 2025 23:45
Wow wormnest, dank van or de reply!
Wormnest 20 maart 2025 23:41
Inmiddels is er een eerste revisie beschikbaar voor zowel macOS als Windows (revisie houdt in dat de code van GIMP zelf niet veranderd is). Door een foutje is in elk geval op Windows ook de update check niet beschikbaar dus even zelf updaten :)

Binnenkort zal ook een versie 3.0.2 verschijnen want de grote hoeveelheid nieuwe gebruikers heeft toch wat probleempjes tevoorschijn gebracht die we snel hopen te verhelpen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

