Versie 2.10.38 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. De complete releasenotes voor versie 2.10.38 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

This (possibly last) GIMP 2 stable release brings much-requested backports from GTK3, including improved support for tablets on Windows. A number of bug fixes and minor improvements are also included in this release.

This news lists the most notable and visible changes. In particular, we do not list every single bug fix or smaller improvement. To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.