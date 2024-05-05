Software-update: GIMP 2.10.38

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Versie 2.10.38 van het opensource-fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP is uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. De complete releasenotes voor versie 2.10.38 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

GIMP 2.10.38 Released

This (possibly last) GIMP 2 stable release brings much-requested backports from GTK3, including improved support for tablets on Windows. A number of bug fixes and minor improvements are also included in this release.

This news lists the most notable and visible changes. In particular, we do not list every single bug fix or smaller improvement. To get a more complete list of changes, you should refer to the NEWS file or look at the commit history.

Versienummer 2.10.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-05-2024 21:17 20

05-05-2024 • 21:17

20

Bron: GIMP

Update-historie

25-03 GIMP 3.0.2 3
23-03 GIMP 3.0.0 revision 1 7
17-03 GIMP 3.0.0 21
10-02 GIMP 3.0 RC3 29
28-12 GIMP 3.0 RC2 19
07-11 GIMP 3.0 RC1 18
05-'24 GIMP 2.10.38 20
02-'24 GIMP 2.99.18 7
11-'23 GIMP 2.10.36 13
07-'23 GIMP 2.99.16 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

The GIMP

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
10
1
0
7
Wijzig sortering
Roel1966 5 mei 2024 23:40
Op zich een goede foto-editor maar op de een of andere manier blijf ik toch Photoshop handiger vinden.
Toonen1988 @Roel19666 mei 2024 13:49
Het grootste voordeel van GIMP is, het is gratis. Bij Photoshop moet je een licentie kopen of een maandelijkse sub.

Natuurlijk heb ik hier geen problemen mee, maar als je een sporadische gebruiker bent, zoals ik, dan is het wel fijn dat je niks hoef uit te geven.

Nadeel is wel dat soms plugins niet meer werken na een GIMP update. Dat heb ik dus gehad met G'MIC.

Ik heb ook een betaalde photoshop licentie, maar daar heb ik niks meer aan. Mijn raw versie van mijn DSLR kan niet worden uitgelezen door de photoshop versie die ik heb. Dus, ik moet weer een nieuwe gebruikers licentie aftikken, of maandelijks gaan betalen.

Maar als je enkele keren per jaar de software gebruikt, dan is GIMP toch echt wel handiger. :)
Wormnest @Toonen19886 mei 2024 17:20
Nadeel is wel dat soms plugins niet meer werken na een GIMP update. Dat heb ik dus gehad met G'MIC.
G'MIC is een beetje een apart geval. Het is eigenlijk een apart programma dat integratie biedt met GIMP. Voor de GIMP plug-in kiezen ze ervoor om alleen de libraries in hun download te doen die niet al door GIMP zelf geïnstalleerd worden.

Wanneer GIMP geupdate wordt, dan worden onze dependencies ook bijgewerkt en soms kan dat net even anders zijn dan de oudere versies waar G'MIC mee denkt te werken.

Alvast een waarschuwing voor 3.0: alle oude plug-ins moeten vernieuwd worden omdat de API is gewijzigd. Dit was noodzakelijk om de nodige verbeteringen door te voeren en meer onafhankelijk van de gebruikte programmeertaal te zijn. Standaard kun je in de development versie ook al een plug-in maken met Lua, Vala, en op Linux ook Javascript (zodra het mogelijk wordt om de Firefox javascript engine via MSYS2 te gebruiken zal dat ook mogelijk worden op Windows). Zelf heb ik ook een werkende Freepascal versie waar nog wat aan verbeterd moet worden.
Roel1966 @Toonen19886 mei 2024 17:44
Het grootste voordeel van GIMP is, het is gratis. Bij Photoshop moet je een licentie kopen of een maandelijkse sub.
Dat ben ik wel met je eens ja dat GIMP gratis is en Photoshop best wel prijzig is, een van de redes dat ik dan ook met GIMP ben gaan stoeien.
bytemaster460 @Toonen19886 mei 2024 19:11
Jaren geleden werkte de eyedropper niet meer en het duurde wel heel lang voordat dat gefixt was. Dat was voor mij wel een reden om niet te veel te vertrouwen op GIMP.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bytemaster460 op 22 juli 2024 22:01]

multikoe @Toonen19887 mei 2024 08:37
Ik heb jááren geleden Gimp redelijk intensief gebruikt om mijn foto's te bewerken en ik was er uiteindelijk wel in "thuis". Ik ben nu al een aantal jaren intensief gebruiker van Lightroom, dat ondertussen alles doet wat ik nodig heb. Ik heb ook Photoshop in mijn abonnement, maar gebruik dat vrijwel nooit.
Al die programma's kennen een erg steile leercurve, en daarom vind ik het erg moeilijk te begrijpen hoe mensen één van die drie programma's een paar keer per jaar kunnen gebruiken en er dan nog iets mee kunnen produceren ook.... Het is (denk ik...) godsonmogelijk om met de ervaring van een paar keer per jaar ook maar iets bevredigends uit deze programma's te halen.
Heel af en toe installeer ik Gimp weer eens, uit nostalgie en omdat ik het gewoon leuk vindt om iets uit te proberen. En iedere keer is er weer die worsteling om soms zelfs de basisfuncties weer op te pakken en te gebruiken.
Heb ik dat mis?
MornixRS @Toonen19887 mei 2024 11:16
Als het goed is wordt dit probleem met Gimp 3 en de nieuwe plug-in structuur een stuk kleiner. Nog even geduld hebben
Bergen @Roel19666 mei 2024 06:53
Het is maar net wat je gewend bent. In Photoshop zou ik moeten zoeken waar alles zit, maar in GIMP ben ik als een vis in het water. Menu's, filters, layer tools, keyboard shortcuts, alles vind ik makkelijk te vinden.
dmantione @Roel19666 mei 2024 10:53
Je klus gedaan krijgen, is vaak zelden een kwestie van één knopje gebruiken. Een dergelijk programma heeft een weelde aan functies en je moet die functies kennen om uiteindelijk te bepalen hoe je naar je doel gaat. De logische route om naar het doel te komen, kan bij GIMP anders zijn dan bij Photoshop en dat betekent dat als je één van beiden gewend bent, niet zo makkelijk in het andere programma je weg vindt.

Omdat GIMP geen licentiekosten heeft en cross-platform is, kun je het makkelijk op iedere machine installeren. Er zijn veel mensen die GIMP aanvankelijk maar lastig vonden, maar er in thuis raken en het vervolgens overal installeren, omdat het die mogelijkheid biedt. Dan komt GIMP goed tot zijn recht.
Roel1966 @dmantione6 mei 2024 17:46
Het is denk ik ook puur een kwestie van gewenning en tijd ervoor nemen maar het is lastig wanneer je beiden dan tegelijk gebruikt.
Rekcor 6 mei 2024 08:07
Mijn grootste issue is/was (weet niet of het gefixt is?) dat layers expliciete afmetingen hebben in Gimp, ipv 'oneindig' in Photoshop.
Denoiser @Rekcor6 mei 2024 09:13
Hier wordt aan gewerkt, en dit zal vermoedelijk in versie 3.0 gefixt zijn (release staat gepland voor deze of volgende maand). Zie dit artikel op LibreArts.
DirtyBird @Rekcor6 mei 2024 10:46
Dat probleem heb ik met Affinity ook. Dan moet je eerst je canvas vergroten, tenminste, dat lijkt voor mij een work-around.
wdhbv 6 mei 2024 01:12
Heel goed alternatief voor Photoshop, ik gebruik het regelmatig. Samen met Inkscape.
jimshatt 6 mei 2024 11:32
"Nieuw in versie 2.10 zijn onder meer de GEGL-image processing engine"
Haha, ja dat was 6 jaar geleden! https://www.gimp.org/news/2018/04/27/gimp-2-10-0-released/
manuarmata 6 mei 2024 12:48
3.0 mag stilaan uit beta gaan. Was die niet beloofd voor mei?
Wormnest @manuarmata6 mei 2024 17:08
Beloofd niet, we hadden wel de intentie om dat te doen maar het moet niet ten koste gaan van de kwaliteit. Helaas zijn er nog te veel issues in de 3.0RC1 en 3.0 milestones.

Het heeft geen zin om zo'n grote nieuwe release uit te brengen wanneer je weet dat er nog belangrijke tekortkomingen zijn. Misschien dat we de RC1 nog in mei kunnen uitbrengen, we zullen zien :)
MornixRS @Wormnest7 mei 2024 11:18
Succes en idd breng het liever uit als de grote issues zijn verholpen. Ondertussen werk ik toch stiekem met de bèta van 3 en dat bevalt al goed. Ik gebruikte vroeger in Photoshop adjustments layers vrij veel dus ben al erg blij met deze eerste implementatie. :D
manuarmata @Wormnest8 mei 2024 16:31
ik kijk er in ieder geval naar uit.
HertogJan @manuarmata6 mei 2024 15:25
Ik installeer die 2.99 beta wel dan.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq