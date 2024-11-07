Software-update: GIMP 3.0 RC1

The GIMP logo (79 pix) Na een lang ontwikkeltraject van vier jaar is nu de eerste release candidate van versie 3.0 van het opensource fotobewerkingsprogramma GIMP uitgekomen. De naam GIMP is een afkorting voor 'GNU Image Manipulation Program'. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, macOS en Solaris. Door gebrek aan mankracht loopt de ontwikkeling van de macOS-versie echter wat achter. In versie 3.0 zal de overstap naar GTK3 worden gemaakt, kunnen xcf-bestanden nu groter dan 4GB zijn en kan het efficiënter gebruikmaken van multicoreprocessoren. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released

We are very excited to share the first release candidate for the long-awaited GIMP 3.0! We’ve been hard at work since our last development update to get this ready, and we’re looking forward to everyone finally being able to see the results.

So, what exactly is a “release candidate” (RC)? A release candidate is something that might be ready to be GIMP 3.0, but we want the larger community to test it first and report any problems they find. If user feedback reveals only small and easy to fix bugs, we will solve those problems and issue the result as GIMP 3.0. However, we hope and expect a much larger audience to try out 3.0 RC1 - including many people who have only been using 2.10 up until now. If larger bugs and regressions are uncovered that require more substantial code changes, we may need to publish a second release candidate for further testing.

Versienummer 3.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The GIMP
Download https://www.gimp.org/downloads/devel/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-11-2024 18:00 18

07-11-2024 • 18:00

18

Bron: The GIMP

Update-historie

25-03 GIMP 3.0.2 3
23-03 GIMP 3.0.0 revision 1 7
17-03 GIMP 3.0.0 21
10-02 GIMP 3.0 RC3 29
28-12 GIMP 3.0 RC2 19
07-11 GIMP 3.0 RC1 18
05-'24 GIMP 2.10.38 20
02-'24 GIMP 2.99.18 7
11-'23 GIMP 2.10.36 13
07-'23 GIMP 2.99.16 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

The GIMP

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
GIMP brengt eerste release candidate van versie 3.0 uit
GIMP brengt eerste release candidate van versie 3.0 uit Nieuws van 7 november 2024
Design en multimedia

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
18
18
9
0
0
7
Wijzig sortering
hooibergje 8 november 2024 00:49
Ze hoeven maar 'e'en ding te fixen: Fatsoelijk schalen op hoge resolutie monitoren.
Alle rest is echt niet boeiend.
Ik draai mijn twee 4k schermen op 1080p, alleen voor GIMP...
Wormnest @hooibergje8 november 2024 02:34
Dat zou beter moeten werken in versie 3.0, maar er is ruimte voor meer verbetering door tekortkomingen in GTK 3 wat betreft schalen als het geen veelvoud van 100% is.
RonaldHeirbaut @hooibergje8 november 2024 12:54
Volgens mij is het opensource. Je kan het dus zelf fixen. Of als je dat niet kan, iemand inhuren die dat tegen betaling voor je doet. Klagen over iets wat je gratis kan gebruiken en de vinger wijzen naar een ander is erg makkelijk. Overigens een valkuil waar ik zelf ook wel eens intrap...
Lennyz 8 november 2024 07:12
Ik gebruik GIMP regelmatig voor simpele bewerkingen. Het blijft wel altijd een gezoek. Simpel een cirkel of vierkant intekenen kan eigenlijk niet. Een paint.net is daar veel beter in.

Voor de heavy user zijn er vast veel mogelijkheden. Voor een niet-heavy user is het bijna te ingewikkeld.
Uruk-Hai
@Lennyz8 november 2024 09:38
Er bestaat wel een soort "lichtgewicht GIMP" die Seashore heet. Dat is gemaakt op dezelfde basis als GIMP, maar dan veel eenvoudiger uitgewerkt. Helaas bestaat dit alleen voor MacOS.
Uruk-Hai
7 november 2024 18:48
Gedownload en geïnstalleerd naast de stabiele GIMP 2.10.

Mijn eerste indrukken:
1. Starten opent een irritant dos venstertje waarvan ik hoop dat ze dat er in de final versie uit halen.
2. In de Nederlandse vertaling zit een foutje onder menu > Bewerken > Voorkeuren > Ge_reedschapskist.
3. Interface is op het eerste gezicht niet radicaal anders dan die van GIMP 2.10.
4. Meerdere lagen tegelijk selecteren en verplaatsen werkt goed.
5. Mijn eigen bescheiden setje brushes die ik met GIMP 2.10 gemaakt heb werken ook goed in deze nieuwe versie van GIMP.

Maar goed, ik ben geen heavy user wat dit programma betreft, dus ik ben benieuwd naar wat anderen er van vinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 7 november 2024 19:12]

Hatsieflatsie @Uruk-Hai7 november 2024 21:03
Het zou sowieso veel schelen als GIMP met 1 window werkt, in plaats van verschillende losse vensters. Dan zou veel schelen voor de learning curve, aangezien het dan meer vergelijkbaar wordt met Photoshop.

Door zo uitzonderlijk te gedragen, blijft GIMP zich afzonderen van een groot deel van de gebruikers.
Uruk-Hai
@Hatsieflatsie7 november 2024 21:09
:? Waar heb je het over? GIMP werkt al jaren standaard in single window mode.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 7 november 2024 21:09]

oudengrijs @Hatsieflatsie8 november 2024 12:49
Ga in het menu naar 'Windows' en klik op 'Single-Window Mode'.
Wormnest 7 november 2024 22:58
1. Starten opent een irritant dos venstertje waarvan ik hoop dat ze dat er in de final versie uit halen.
Dat was inderdaad niet de bedoeling (zou alleen moeten gebeuren in de development versies).

2. heb ik een issue voor geopend bij de Nederlandse vertaling team: https://gitlab.gnome.org/Teams/Translation/nl/-/issues/22
bombus 8 november 2024 08:48
Non-Destructive Editing is een hele mooie verbetering! Lang op gewacht.
Master FX 8 november 2024 10:23
Wat mij vooral (voorlopig nog) in negatieve zin opvalt is dat alle buttons van de dialoog vensters ineens naar boven zijn verhuisd. Terwijl die normaal (en eigenlijk bij elk andere applicatie) gewoon onderaan zitten. Het is zo'n automatisme om na het wijzigen van dingen, of het invoeren van de naam bij het opslaan, naar beneden te gaan voor OK, of indien nodig CANCEL.

Maar misschien is het gewoon gewenning.
Wormnest @Master FX8 november 2024 22:34
Dat hangt af van wat standaard is op jouw platform. Windows heeft de buttons onderaan en ik meen KDE ook, maar Gnome heeft ze bovenaan. Er zijn volgens mij nog enkele dialoog vensters die dit niet altijd volgen.
Master FX @Wormnest9 november 2024 11:37
Mijn werklaptop draait Fedora 41 (Gnome 47) en mijn privé laptop draait Debian 12 met Gnome 43.9. In die laatste zitten de knoppen ook gewoon onderaan in GIMP 2.10. Daarom viel het mij dus op.
Heb in Gnome 47 nou niet het idee dat daar de buttons naar boven zijn verhuisd.
Wormnest @Master FX9 november 2024 16:26
Zie bijvoorbeeld hier in Gnome's Human Interface Guidelines.
fenrirs 8 november 2024 12:10
Lijkt allemaal goed te werken op een MacBook M1, maar de opstart tijd is wel lang. Het lijkt te hangen op de RawTherapy plugin.
Inderdaad bij hoge resolutie displays worden de iconen wel erg klein. Weet iemand of dat te veranderen is.
Wormnest @fenrirs8 november 2024 23:33
In het Welcome scherm zie Personalize, (of via Preferences, Interface, Theme en Icon Theme), de opties voor icon en font scaling. Ik heb de Engelse namen hier gebruikt omdat dat de taal is die voor GIMP gebruik.
fenrirs @Wormnest9 november 2024 10:40
Tof, dank je wel

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq