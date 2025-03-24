Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2

AMD Radeon Graphics logo AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 5000-, RX 6000, RX 7000 en RX9000-serie. In versie 25.3.2 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Assassin's Creed Shadows en de opgepoetste versie van The Last of Us Part II. Ook
zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Fixed Issues and Improvements
  • Incorrect gamma is exhibited while playing Counter-Strike 2 and using MSAA x8 on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent application crash may be observed in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when settings are set to "Very Ultra" quality and Path Tracing is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the default Ray Tracing settings as a temporary workaround.
  • 3rd party tools that rely on our ADL SDK for detecting ROPs count will incorrectly report 64 ROPs.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing Assetto Corsa Competizione on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6000 Series.
  • Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while using multiple high refresh rate (+120Hz) monitors with HDMI connections.
  • Windows Update may overwrite the installed AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with an older version of the graphics driver on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
Developer Updates
  • AMD Radeon Developer Tool Suite (RDTS) update with support for AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards is available now. Learn more about all the latest updates to our developer tools here.
  • AMD FSR 3.1 is now supported in over 110 available and upcoming games. Update your games with the AMD FidelityFX SDK to have our latest technology, including AMD FSR 4 support.
  • Stay tuned to the GPUOpen news feed and social channels for the latest updates for developers.
Known Issues
  • System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.
  • Performance logging notifications from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may appear while using the Right Alt + L hotkey if the Microsoft® Windows® display language is not English.
  • Intermittent crash of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may be observed while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with AMD Image Inspector enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD Image Inspector as a temporary workaround.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed when using YouTube on the Microsoft Edge web browser immediately after a driver install. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to restart Microsoft Edge and relaunch YouTube as a temporary workaround.
  • After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
  • After completing a driver upgrade on certain laptops, users may experience intermittent failures for the integrated camera to start. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows® and use our previous recommended driver, available here.
  • Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
  • Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing chipset drivers using AMD Install Manager.
  • Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.

AMD Software

Versienummer 25.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-03-2025 21:30
21
21 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

24-03-2025 • 21:30

21

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

13-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.6.2 22
05-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 24
31-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.2 33
08-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1 33
23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
Meer historie

Reacties (21)

Enterprise1701 24 maart 2025 21:31
Voor de mensen die willen updaten, onthou dat dit een optionele update is, dus handmatig downloaden via AMD zelf.
Martinspire @Enterprise170125 maart 2025 00:01
Wel vreemd dat de nieuwe software en updater van AMD ook geen mogelijkheid lijken te bieden voor dit soort optionele updates. Dat vind ik wel een beetje vreemd.
Enterprise1701 @Martinspire25 maart 2025 00:46
Ben ik met je eens ja, erg vreemd, zeker nu ze een install manager hebben

[Reactie gewijzigd door Enterprise1701 op 25 maart 2025 00:46]

xoniq @Enterprise170125 maart 2025 09:09
En dat je daar in de instellingen aan kunt geven "Stabiele + optionele updates" maar ze vervolgens niet aanbieden in de UI.
Robertdw @xoniq25 maart 2025 12:45
Dat kan ik bij versie 25.3.1 met install manager niet meer instellen ook kan ik niet meer laten controleren. Staat nu (op 25.3) laatst gecontroleerd 24.3
Edit
Install manager gedeinstalleerd. Nu weer normale opties. Laten zoeken naar updates maar krijg de nieuwe update niet. Dus dan maar handmatig halen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 25 maart 2025 12:52]

computerjunky @Enterprise170125 maart 2025 11:36
Je kan in de instellingen onder updates recommended + optional aanzetten dan download hij hem wel.
Robertdw @computerjunky25 maart 2025 12:46
Bij mij met install manager gaat dat niet meer. Trouwens bij vorige versie werkte dat ook niet.
Enterprise1701 @computerjunky25 maart 2025 13:46
Ik weet dat die optie er in zit, maar werkt dat überhaupt wel?
Robertdw @Enterprise170125 maart 2025 15:16
Nee dat werkt dus niet. Weet niet wat AMD onder optioneel verstaat.
computerjunky @Robertdw25 maart 2025 15:50
Bij deze dus inderdaad niet. De vorige deden dat bij mij wel prima. Geen idee waarom misschien moeten ze dat handmatig daar instellen en heeft die persoon een weekje vakantie.
Martinspire 25 maart 2025 00:01
Assassins Creed Shadows draaide al best aardig op de 9070XT. Wat voor verbeteringen gaat deze driver geven?
Anonymoussaurus
@Martinspire25 maart 2025 00:11
Meer fps en gefikste issues waarschijnlijk.
kikibu 24 maart 2025 22:15
Oh nice! Even proberen, dit probleem had ik vanmiddag nog, en bij een restart was mijn wifi kaart helemaal onbruikbaar totdat ik 'm in een andere PCIe slot zette. "Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6000 Series."

Download hem hier trouwens, de normale web installer installeert alleen 25.3.1 namelijk.
https://www.amd.com/en/su...md-radeon-rx-6900-xt.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door kikibu op 24 maart 2025 22:30]

Majestici 24 maart 2025 22:19
Hopelijk blijft adrenaline niet willekeurig hangen de hele tijd. Maar ff downloaden, is de eerste echte bug die ik heb met adrenaline in 3 jaar...
Druhin 25 maart 2025 06:35
Beter laat dan nooit nieuws.
Deze driver is al 5 dagen beschikbaar.

Ik kan in ieder geval zeggen dat ik totaal geen problemen of bugs vind met deze driver.
Speel er al dagen ac shadows mee erg stabiel.
theralph224 25 maart 2025 12:53
Alleen jammer dat AMD niet automatisch zoekt naar optionele updates, terwijl ik dat wel het aangevinkt in de instellingen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door theralph224 op 25 maart 2025 12:55]

SwordFishBE @theralph22425 maart 2025 14:25
Waar kan je dat zelfs aanvinken? Ik zie die mogelijkheid niet eens :)
Robertdw @SwordFishBE25 maart 2025 15:18
Dan moet je die instal manager even deinstalleren via Windows. Daarna kan je het weer instellen
computerjunky 25 maart 2025 11:34
Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Wauw zal het na ruim 3 jaar dan eindelijk opgelost zijn...
SkyStreaker 5 april 2025 21:15
Word of warning, deze driver lijkt niet lekker te werken met HIP 6.2 (als je ZLuda oplossingen gebruikt) i.c.m. met AI tools.

Vooralsnog nog niet helemaal bekend of dit alleen gebeurd op 7000-series en/of bijv. een 780M iGPU.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

