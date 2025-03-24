AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 5000-, RX 6000, RX 7000 en RX9000-serie. In versie 25.3.2 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Assassin's Creed Shadows en de opgepoetste versie van The Last of Us Part II. Ook

zijn er weer diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Fixed Issues and Improvements Incorrect gamma is exhibited while playing Counter-Strike 2 and using MSAA x8 on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.

Intermittent application crash may be observed in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when settings are set to "Very Ultra" quality and Path Tracing is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the default Ray Tracing settings as a temporary workaround.

3rd party tools that rely on our ADL SDK for detecting ROPs count will incorrectly report 64 ROPs.

Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing Assetto Corsa Competizione on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6000 Series.

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while using multiple high refresh rate (+120Hz) monitors with HDMI connections.

Windows Update may overwrite the installed AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with an older version of the graphics driver on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products. Developer Updates AMD Radeon Developer Tool Suite (RDTS) update with support for AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards is available now. Learn more about all the latest updates to our developer tools here.

AMD FSR 3.1 is now supported in over 110 available and upcoming games. Update your games with the AMD FidelityFX SDK to have our latest technology, including AMD FSR 4 support.

to have our latest technology, including AMD FSR 4 support. Stay tuned to the GPUOpen news feed and social channels for the latest updates for developers. Known Issues System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.

Performance logging notifications from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may appear while using the Right Alt + L hotkey if the Microsoft® Windows® display language is not English.

Intermittent crash of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may be observed while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with AMD Image Inspector enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD Image Inspector as a temporary workaround.

Lower than expected performance may be observed when using YouTube on the Microsoft Edge web browser immediately after a driver install. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to restart Microsoft Edge and relaunch YouTube as a temporary workaround.

After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

After completing a driver upgrade on certain laptops, users may experience intermittent failures for the integrated camera to start. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows® and use our previous recommended driver, available here.

Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.

Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing chipset drivers using AMD Install Manager.

Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.