Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1

AMD Radeon Graphics logo AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 5000-, RX 6000- en RX 7000-serie. In versie 25.3.1 heeft AMD onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor diverse nieuwe hardware, waaronder de RX 9070 en RX 9070 XT. In lijn met de nieuwe hardware is er ook ondersteuning voor versie 4 van FX Super Resolution toegevoegd en zijn er
verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen FragPunk en Split Fiction, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Product Support
  • AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
  • AMD Radeon RX 9070
  • AMD Radeon RX 7650 GRE
  • AMD Ryzen Al Max+ 395
  • AMD Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 (AMD Radeon 840M)
  • AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 (AMD Radeon 860M)
  • AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (AMD Radeon 840M)
  • AMD Ryzen Al 7 350 (AMD Radeon 860M)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX with AMD Radeon Graphics
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9850HX with AMD Radeon Graphics
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with AMD Radeon Graphics
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with AMD Radeon Graphics
New Features
  • AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4 (AMD FSR 4)
    • Support is exclusively on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards.
    • AMD FSR 4 features a new upgrade toggle in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition that automatically upgrades supported games that have built-in AMD FSR 3.1 support to use the new ML-based AMD FSR 4 upscaling algorithm.
    • AMD FSR 4 will be available for over 30 games on Radeon RX 9070 Series Graphics Cards. For more information, click HERE.
  • AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1
    • Improved frame generation image quality with reduced ghosting and better temporal tracking.
    • Support for AMD Radeon RX 6000, 7000, 9070 series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors
  • AI Enhanced Features in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition
    • Support is exclusively on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards.
    • AMD Chat
      • AMD Chat is a GPU-accelerated, local offline chatbot with text and image generation capabilities.
      • AMD Chat can answer common questions about a user’s AMD hardware and enable key features in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
    • AMD Image Inspector
      • AMD Image Inspector leverages AI to help AMD accelerate game quality improvements by capturing text and image diagnostic data.
  • AMD Install Manager
    • AMD Install Manager is a new application that easily manages your AMD specific software installations.
    • AMD Install Manager supports the installation of our new AMD Chat and the latest AMD Graphics and Chipset drivers.
    • Users now have an option to “Automatically keep AMD Software up to date”, allowing the AMD Install Manager to update their installed drivers and software on-the-fly.
  • AMD Radeon Image Sharpening 2
    • Support is exclusively on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Series graphics cards.
    • Now updated to provide stronger, more responsive sharpening in more use cases.
    • AMD Radeon Image Sharpening 2 can now apply sharpening to games, videos or across the entire desktop.
Other Highlights
  • New Game Support
    • FragPunk
    • Split Fiction
  • AMD ROCm on WSL for AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series
    • Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to run workloads with AMD ROCm software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.
    • The following has been added to WSL 2:
      • Official support for Llama3 8B (via vLLM) and Stable Diffusion 3 models.
      • Support for Hugging Face transformers.
      • Support for Ubuntu 24.04.
    • Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.
  • AI Performance Improvements on AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series
    • Performance improvements to the following use cases:
      • Up to 70% improvement on Adobe Lightroom AI enhance detail.
      • Up to 13% improvement on Adobe Lightroom Denoise.
      • Up to 40% improvement with Topaz Photo AI subtest.
      • Up to 10% improvement on DaVinci resolve AI cases.
  • Developer Updates
    • New AMD machine-readable GPU Instruction Set Architectures (ISAs) specifications updated to support AMD RDNA 4 and RDNA 3.5 architecture graphics cards. Learn more.
    • New open-source AMD Advanced Interactive Streaming (AIS) SDK release, designed from the ground up to transform streaming from passive viewing into an immersive experience and AMD Advanced Media Framework (AMF) SDK updates.
    • AMD Radeon Developer Tool Suite (RDTS) update with support for AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards coming soon. The RDTS includes the recently released Driver Experiments tool that enables low-level control over the behavior of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition for developers. Stay tuned to GPUOpen news for the latest news for developers.
  • Expanded HYPR-RX Support
    • HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2.
    • Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution with frame generation in:
      • Farming Simulator 25
      • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
      • Silent Hill 2
  • Expanded Vulkan Extension Support
    • VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control
    • Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.
  • Fixed Issues and Improvements
    • HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
    • Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.)
    • Lower than expected performance may be observed in Delta Force on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics products.
    • Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled.
Known Issues
  • Intermittent crash of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may be observed while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with AMD Image Inspector enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD Image Inspector as a temporary workaround.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed when using YouTube on the Microsoft Edge web browser immediately after a driver install. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to restart Microsoft Edge and relaunch YouTube as a temporary workaround.
  • 3rd party tools that rely on our ADL SDK for detecting ROPs count will incorrectly report 64 ROPs, and we are looking to address this in a driver update post launch.
  • Incorrect gamma is exhibited while playing Counter-Strike 2 and using MSAA x8 on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.
  • AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may not accurately report AMD FSR 4 enablement for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing Assetto Corsa Competizione on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
  • Intermittent application crash may be observed in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when settings are set to "Very Ultra" quality and Path Tracing is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the default Ray Tracing settings as a temporary workaround.
  • After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
  • After completing a driver upgrade on certain laptops, users may experience intermittent failures for the integrated camera to start. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows® and use our previous recommended driver, available here.
  • Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.

AMD Software

Versienummer 25.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 892,27MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-03-2025 • 18:00

13

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

05-06 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.6.1 22
31-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.2 33
08-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.5.1 33
23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
18-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 26
Reacties (13)

FrankoNL 6 maart 2025 18:55
Dus elke game die fsr 3.1 ondersteunt kan gebruik maken van fsr 4. Dat is wel top.
Visgek82 @FrankoNL6 maart 2025 19:26
Dus elke game die fsr 3.1 ondersteunt kan gebruik maken van fsr 4. Dat is wel top.
Maar alleen op de 90 serie.
FrankoNL @Visgek826 maart 2025 19:30
Ja oké maar dat komt omdat fsr 4 überhaupt alleen maar op die serie werkt.
Quibus 6 maart 2025 19:01
ROCm voor WSL is ook een mooie toevoeging om makkelijker LLMs te draaien op Windows
Anonymoussaurus
@Quibus6 maart 2025 19:15
Ik gebruik LMStudio en dat werkt uitstekend zonder WSL 2.
Martinspire 6 maart 2025 18:26
Op zich wel een beetje op de valreep dat ze nu pas die support uitbrengen. Ben wel benieuwd of deze driver toch nog beter presteert dan waar de meeste 9070 kaarten mee getest zijn.
Jensw19 @Martinspire6 maart 2025 18:31
Nu pas.. I mean, de kaarten worden nu pas aan consumenten gegeven? Zou mij niks verbazen als die testers al een preview versie kregen, net als dat 25.1.1 en 25.2.1 "optional" updates waren
DataGhost @Martinspire7 maart 2025 11:08
Dat is volkomen logisch, drivers vlak voor launch worden uit elkaar getrokken om over nieuwtjes te rapporteren buiten het embargo om, en door niks publiek uit te brengen voorkom je dat de mensen die al een kaart hebben "gejat" (bijvoorbeeld uit de voorraad van de winkel waar ze werken) er iets aan hebben.
Ekstergroen 7 maart 2025 12:10
Dat Fluid motion frames klinkt veelbelovend.

Dit is ChatGPT's samenvatting erover:

You should use Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2.1 in the following cases:

Best Scenarios to Use AFMF 2.1:
Boosting Frame Rates in Unsupported Games

If a game does not support NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation or AMD FSR 3's frame interpolation, AFMF 2.1 can help increase FPS without native support.
Works with DirectX 11, DirectX 12, Vulkan, and OpenGL games.
Playing on Lower-End or Older AMD GPUs

If you're using a Radeon RX 6000 or RX 7000 series GPU or integrated Radeon 700M/800M graphics, this can give a smoother experience in demanding games.
Gaming at High Resolutions (1440p, 4K) but Struggling with FPS

If you're running a high-resolution monitor and need extra frames for smoothness, AFMF 2.1 can help boost performance.
Single-Player or Cinematic Games

Best for RPGs, adventure games, and strategy titles where minor input lag is not an issue.
Examples: Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed, Red Dead Redemption 2, Hogwarts Legacy.
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Display Users

Works best if your monitor has FreeSync or G-Sync to prevent screen tearing and smooth out frame pacing.
cool1971 @Ekstergroen8 maart 2025 09:06
De laatste zin klopt iig niet, of niet volledig. Er wordt geadviseerd om freesync uit te zetten met het gebruik van AFMF.
Ekstergroen @cool19718 maart 2025 14:32
Hmm wat is je bron? De website van AMD beweert:
''AMD FreeSync™ technology13 monitor recommended.''

https://www.amd.com/en/products/software/adrenalin/afmf.html
cool1971 @Ekstergroen8 maart 2025 15:00
De eerste quote met Google is al:

“The AFMF technical preview currently requires the game to be played in fullscreen mode with VSYNC disabled. For the optimal experience, AFMF is recommended to be used on AMD FreeSync™ displays.

Onduidelijk, wel een geschikte monitor hebben maar wel uitschakelen dus, er zal wel een stukje FreeSynce software in AFMF zitten of zo.

Ik weet uit ervaring dat het er niet uitziet met FreeSynce aan met AFMF.
Changshan @cool197120 maart 2025 15:39
Freesync is iets anders dan VSYNC, verklaart dat het niet al? Ik kan me voorstellen dat het verder per game verschilt of de combo Freesync/AFMF prettig werkt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

