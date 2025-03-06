Tails staat voor 'The amnesic incognito live system' en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daaraan een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en heeft Gnome 43 als desktopomgeving. In versie 6.13 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Problems with Wi-Fi are unfortunately quite common in Tails and Linux in general. To help troubleshoot hardware compatibility issues with Wi-Fi interfaces, the Tor Connection assistant now reports when no Wi-Fi hardware is detected.

Changes and updates

Update Tor Browser to 14.0.7.

Update the Tor client to 0.4.8.14.

Detect partitioning errors also when Tails is started for the first time. (#20797). This solves some failures when creating the Persistent Storage on a new Tails USB stick.

Fix the Configure and Show Log buttons in the notification when installing additional software fails. (#20781)

For more details, read our changelog.