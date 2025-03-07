Firefly III 6.2.9

Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 6.2.5 zijn er diverse updates verschenen met voornamelijk bugfixes:
Firefly III 6.2.9Fixed
- Issue 9861 (lower piggy amount when full creates double audit log entry)
- Issue 9862 (Can't retrieve all accounts with the same name via API)
- Issue 9863 (User preferences reset after restart)
- Issue 9868 (API:
TransactionSplit->
transaction_journal_idreturns int, not String)
- Issue 9871 (include net worth is ignored in the API - from PICO developer)
- Issue 9882 (Reconciliation bug on Docker instance)
- Issue 9884 (Data import, currency #0 not found)
- Issue 9885 (Invalid server configuration: missing required package)
- Issue 9887 (Creating a Liability Account Throws TypeError in TransactionJournalFactory::setUser())
Firefly III 6.2.8Fixed
Firefly III 6.2.7Changed
Fixed
- Optimised Account and Transaction API endpoints, should be a lot faster
- Optimized account deletion, should be a lot faster
- Issue 9803 (Left to spend - All negativ after update.)
- Issue 9835 (Failed to create transaction in recurring transactions on 6.2.6)
- Issue 9842 (Net worth on dashboard does not go up to the end of month for the current month)
- Issue 9848 (Failed to export accounts data)
- Issue 9855 (Demo Website not working)
Firefly III 6.2.6Fixed
- Issue 9797 (All account charts show a horizontal line)
- Issue 9806 (Exchange Rates table fails to load when language is not English)
- Issue 9807 (Start Date of Reconciliation Period Incorrectly Excludes Transactions for That Day)
- Issue 9808 (Default financial report line graph shows a different balance than the text)
- Issue 9810 (Foreign amount not taken into consideration for budget spent/leaving)
- Issue 9821 (piggy events api 500 error)
- Issue 9826 (Wrong account balance)