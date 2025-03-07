Software-update: Firefly III 6.2.9

Firefly III logo (79 pix) Firefly III is een in PHP geschreven webapplicatie waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie over dit programma verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Sinds versie 6.2.5 zijn er diverse updates verschenen met voornamelijk bugfixes:

Firefly III 6.2.9

Fixed
  • Issue 9861 (lower piggy amount when full creates double audit log entry)
  • Issue 9862 (Can't retrieve all accounts with the same name via API)
  • Issue 9863 (User preferences reset after restart)
  • Issue 9868 (API: TransactionSplit -> transaction_journal_id returns int, not String)
  • Issue 9871 (include net worth is ignored in the API - from PICO developer)
  • Issue 9882 (Reconciliation bug on Docker instance)
  • Issue 9884 (Data import, currency #0 not found)
  • Issue 9885 (Invalid server configuration: missing required package)
  • Issue 9887 (Creating a Liability Account Throws TypeError in TransactionJournalFactory::setUser())

Firefly III 6.2.7

Changed
  • Optimised Account and Transaction API endpoints, should be a lot faster
  • Optimized account deletion, should be a lot faster
Fixed
  • Issue 9803 (Left to spend - All negativ after update.)
  • Issue 9835 (Failed to create transaction in recurring transactions on 6.2.6)
  • Issue 9842 (Net worth on dashboard does not go up to the end of month for the current month)
  • Issue 9848 (Failed to export accounts data)
  • Issue 9855 (Demo Website not working)

Firefly III 6.2.6

Fixed
  • Issue 9797 (All account charts show a horizontal line)
  • Issue 9806 (Exchange Rates table fails to load when language is not English)
  • Issue 9807 (Start Date of Reconciliation Period Incorrectly Excludes Transactions for That Day)
  • Issue 9808 (Default financial report line graph shows a different balance than the text)
  • Issue 9810 (Foreign amount not taken into consideration for budget spent/leaving)
  • Issue 9821 (piggy events api 500 error)
  • Issue 9826 (Wrong account balance)

Firefly III screenshot

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-03-2025 07:30
3 • submitter: alter88

07-03-2025 • 07:30

3

Submitter: alter88

Bron: Firefly III

Reacties (3)

CH4OS 7 maart 2025 08:44
Alle fixes voor 6.2.8 en 6.2.9 zijn hetzelfde? @Drobanir, ik denk dat daar een betere duiding op zijn plaats is?
babbelbox @CH4OS7 maart 2025 09:28
De tracker op de GitHub heeft dezelfde info....
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @CH4OS7 maart 2025 12:48
Was me nog niet opgevallen, maar zoals babbelbox al aangeeft, het staat zo ook op Github en is dus geen fout (van mij).

