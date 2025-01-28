Versie 15.62.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features It is now possible for any TeamViewer license holder to add embedded devices via the device list.

It is now possible to add an unknown device as bookmarked via the recent connections list.

It is now possible to add a description when creating a custom Host module. Improvements Security measures have been enhanced to better neutralize argument delimiters (Security Bulletin TV-2025-1001).

The sign-in process has been improved. The 'Keep me signed in' option is now checked by default to speed up signing in on the new interface.

The global search accuracy has been adjusted to produce more focused results.

The in-session menu has been reorganized to ensure greater transparency regarding when functionality is available during a session and when it is not.

The 'edit' option is now more prominently displayed for devices and device groups.

The 'connect' option on the devices toolbar has been updated. Users can now connect to the selected device with a single click.

Upon creating a device group, the creator is automatically granted device permissions by default if the 'inherit device group permissions to devices' setting is enabled.

In the devices basic view, the state of expanded groups is retained when users navigate away from and return to the basic view.

The behavior of columns in device lists has been improved. The TeamViewer ID is now positioned second, immediately following the device name. It is also possible to reduce the column widths to a minimum length for a more compact view.

The TeamViewer ID input field on the remote support page will now retain the ID of the last connected device.

Device groups managed by company are available during rollout setup configuration creation for company administrators. Bugfixes Fixed a crash which could occur when signing into a TeamViewer account with a slow internet connection.

Fixed a bug in the in-session chat that caused issues on high-DPI monitors when no messages had been sent or received.