TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.62.4 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • It is now possible for any TeamViewer license holder to add embedded devices via the device list.
  • It is now possible to add an unknown device as bookmarked via the recent connections list.
  • It is now possible to add a description when creating a custom Host module.
Improvements
  • Security measures have been enhanced to better neutralize argument delimiters (Security Bulletin TV-2025-1001).
  • The sign-in process has been improved. The 'Keep me signed in' option is now checked by default to speed up signing in on the new interface.
  • The global search accuracy has been adjusted to produce more focused results.
  • The in-session menu has been reorganized to ensure greater transparency regarding when functionality is available during a session and when it is not.
  • The 'edit' option is now more prominently displayed for devices and device groups.
  • The 'connect' option on the devices toolbar has been updated. Users can now connect to the selected device with a single click.
  • Upon creating a device group, the creator is automatically granted device permissions by default if the 'inherit device group permissions to devices' setting is enabled.
  • In the devices basic view, the state of expanded groups is retained when users navigate away from and return to the basic view.
  • The behavior of columns in device lists has been improved. The TeamViewer ID is now positioned second, immediately following the device name. It is also possible to reduce the column widths to a minimum length for a more compact view.
  • The TeamViewer ID input field on the remote support page will now retain the ID of the last connected device.
  • Device groups managed by company are available during rollout setup configuration creation for company administrators.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a crash which could occur when signing into a TeamViewer account with a slow internet connection.
  • Fixed a bug in the in-session chat that caused issues on high-DPI monitors when no messages had been sent or received.

barkeeper30 28 januari 2025 13:08
"Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer" dat hebben we de afgelopen maanden gemerkt, het valt me op dat ze best vaak storingen hebben, dat de lijst met "geimporteerde" systemen opeens niet wil laden, de beheerspagina plat ligt etc. Wij zijn op zoek naar andere oplossingen.
Groentjuh @barkeeper3028 januari 2025 13:16
In de vorige versie update is al een hoop over te vinden in de comments daaronder.

Zomaar een greep vanuit die reacties: Rustdesk, AnyDesk, ScreenConnect, UltraViewer, AnyViewer
AibohphobiA BoB @Groentjuh28 januari 2025 14:21
Waarbij AnyDesk de enige is die met de prijs en functionaliteit vergelijkbaar is denk ik zo.
ScreenConnect misschien op functionaliteit, maar de prijsstelling is dan wel heel hoog.
Wildfire @barkeeper3028 januari 2025 13:26
Voor zover ik altijd heb begrepen loopt enkel het opzetten van de verbinding via de servers van TeamViewer, niet de daadwerkelijke remote sessie zelf.
Dreamvoid @Wildfire28 januari 2025 13:36
Idd, net zoals de vergelijkbare alternatieven is dit enkel "matchmaking".

Serverloos kan in principe wel (dat is al heel oud), maar dan moet je zelf handmatig de encryptiesleutels gaan uitdelen, de adressen van de peers bijhouden, en de juiste poorten open zetten.
Faloude 28 januari 2025 14:55
Tip: Overstappen naar RustDesk :)

