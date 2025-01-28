Versie 8.7.6 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntaxhighlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.7.6 bug-fixes & enhancements: Update to scintilla 5.5.3 & Lexilla 5.4.1. (Fix #10528, #15801, #15817, implement #15982)

Enhance performance of syntax highlighting for large files. (Fix #15952)

Make “Show close/pin button on each inactive tab” optional. (Fix #15912, #16035)

Add ShortcutMapper Multilingual ability, allowing the use of specific keys for non-en-US keyboards. (Fix #14395, #15966, #16071)

Fix vertical tab crashes when enabling/disabling the pin tab feature. (Fix #16033)

Fix crash when passing an invalid buffer with NPPM_SETUNTITLEDNAME. (Fix #15970)

Fix floating panels position resetting regression in multi-monitor configurations. (Fix #15498, #16077)

Fix incorrect “Replace all” behavior during the second replace in selection. (Fix #14897, #14624, #15992)

Fix backup file renaming bug for untitled tabs. (Fix #16043)

Enhance UX in “Find in file” action when the Directory field is empty. (Fix #16051)

Make the current line/position copyable in the Go to Line dialog. (Fix #15950)

GUI enhancement: hide right menu shortcuts on the fly. (Implement #16065)

Minor enhancements for JavaScript, CSS & HTML. (Fix #15821, #15825, #16036)