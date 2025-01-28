AutoDarkMode is een programma dat extra opties geeft voor het wisselen tussen een licht en donker thema in Windows. Zo kan het wisselen worden ingesteld op een vast tijdstip of op basis van zonsopgang en -ondergang. Ook is het mogelijk om de achtergrond, accentkleur en zelfs de muiswijzer aan te passen wanneer er geschakeld wordt. Verder kunnen er sneltoetsen worden ingesteld en kan het schakelen worden uitgesteld wanneer er bepaalde programma's of processen draaien. Versie 10.4.2 is recent uitgekomen en hierin is onder meer ondersteuning voor apparaten met een Arm-processor toegevoegd.

New Features Auto Dark Mode now runs natively on ARM based devices! With all the advantages that come with it, like less battery consumption in the background, which makes your devices last longer. In addition, the app opens faster, and the user interface is much more responsive than before.

New tray menu option called Try to fix the theme . If you encounter any random theme switch bugs, like a wrong colored taskbar, you can use the option that hopefully fixes this issue. Press & pray. Improvements If using slideshows in shuffle mode, Auto Dark Mode will now forward the first image, to ensure always a random picture will appear as desktop background. No more boredom caused by the same old image! #247

ADM will now always apply the theme when it starts up, even when the system idle check module is enabled #905

Added support for more picture file types, ensuring you can make full use of your full wallpaper collection. #872

Improved handling of the grayscale color filter, or as @Spiritreader stated in his commit "colorus filterus fixus". In this case, fewer bugs lead into fewer colors.

The DLL files of Auto Dark Mode are now also signed. This is handy for the users of Windows Smart App Control. #871

Upgraded to .NET 8. Fixes The long awaited bug fix for wallpaper switch is here! Sometimes Auto Dark Mode reverted the wallpaper to the previous one right after some seconds. This shouldn't happen anymore. #800

We also fixed a second wallpaper switch issue, where a solid color would be applied, although a picture is set. #805

And even more little bug fixes, to improve the reliability with global theme switching in combination with slideshows and multi monitor wallpapers.

Fixed an issue where the TimeSwitchModule was triggered right after the BatteryStatusChanged , which leaded into multiple execution of scripts. #787

was triggered right after the , which leaded into multiple execution of scripts. #787 Fixed a rare case on which the startup task couldn't be set. #796

Fixed an issue with time sync triggering a theme switch during the lock screen on Windows 10, blocking other events.

Fixed an issue causing DWM refresh to occur erroneously twice during theme mode if forced refresh is enabled.

Fixed battery event not being checked after enabling the respective setting.

Fixed an issue, where if auto switch was disabled and an external switch was made, not all components would refresh properly on reactivation, because their enable-hooks are not called, even though they rely on system state.