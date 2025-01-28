Software-update: AutoDarkMode 10.4.2

AutoDarkMode logo (Über)AutoDarkMode is een programma dat extra opties geeft voor het wisselen tussen een licht en donker thema in Windows. Zo kan het wisselen worden ingesteld op een vast tijdstip of op basis van zonsopgang en -ondergang. Ook is het mogelijk om de achtergrond, accentkleur en zelfs de muiswijzer aan te passen wanneer er geschakeld wordt. Verder kunnen er sneltoetsen worden ingesteld en kan het schakelen worden uitgesteld wanneer er bepaalde programma's of processen draaien. Versie 10.4.2 is recent uitgekomen en hierin is onder meer ondersteuning voor apparaten met een Arm-processor toegevoegd.

New Features
  • Auto Dark Mode now runs natively on ARM based devices! With all the advantages that come with it, like less battery consumption in the background, which makes your devices last longer. In addition, the app opens faster, and the user interface is much more responsive than before.
  • New tray menu option called Try to fix the theme. If you encounter any random theme switch bugs, like a wrong colored taskbar, you can use the option that hopefully fixes this issue. Press & pray.
Improvements
  • If using slideshows in shuffle mode, Auto Dark Mode will now forward the first image, to ensure always a random picture will appear as desktop background. No more boredom caused by the same old image! #247
  • ADM will now always apply the theme when it starts up, even when the system idle check module is enabled #905
  • Added support for more picture file types, ensuring you can make full use of your full wallpaper collection. #872
  • Improved handling of the grayscale color filter, or as @Spiritreader stated in his commit "colorus filterus fixus". In this case, fewer bugs lead into fewer colors.
  • The DLL files of Auto Dark Mode are now also signed. This is handy for the users of Windows Smart App Control. #871
  • Upgraded to .NET 8.
Fixes
  • The long awaited bug fix for wallpaper switch is here! Sometimes Auto Dark Mode reverted the wallpaper to the previous one right after some seconds. This shouldn't happen anymore. #800
  • We also fixed a second wallpaper switch issue, where a solid color would be applied, although a picture is set. #805
  • And even more little bug fixes, to improve the reliability with global theme switching in combination with slideshows and multi monitor wallpapers.
  • Fixed an issue where the TimeSwitchModule was triggered right after the BatteryStatusChanged, which leaded into multiple execution of scripts. #787
  • Fixed a rare case on which the startup task couldn't be set. #796
  • Fixed an issue with time sync triggering a theme switch during the lock screen on Windows 10, blocking other events.
  • Fixed an issue causing DWM refresh to occur erroneously twice during theme mode if forced refresh is enabled.
  • Fixed battery event not being checked after enabling the respective setting.
  • Fixed an issue, where if auto switch was disabled and an external switch was made, not all components would refresh properly on reactivation, because their enable-hooks are not called, even though they rely on system state.

AutoDarkMode

Versienummer 10.4.2.29
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AutoDarkMode
Download https://github.com/AutoDarkMode/Windows-Auto-Night-Mode/releases/tag/10.4.2.29
Bestandsgrootte 54,64MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AutoDarkMode

Reacties (13)

DeCo 28 januari 2025 10:07
Dit zou eigenlijk standaard in Windows mogelijk moeten zijn
Jerie @DeCo28 januari 2025 10:09
Vind ik ook (net als dat je je startbalk links moet kunnen doen). Licentie is trouwens GPLv3. Dat is iets anders dan freeware.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 28 januari 2025 10:10]

slaay @Jerie28 januari 2025 10:44
Dat is gewoon mogelijk in Windows 11 zonder freeware!
Rechtermuisknop op je taakbalk, taakbalkinstellingen, gedrag van taakbalk, uitlijning van taakbalk, links uitlijnen
DeCo @slaay28 januari 2025 10:49
Ik denk dat ie bedoelt verticaal links
Jerie @DeCo28 januari 2025 10:51
Precies zoals dat kon t/m Windows 10.
PCG2020 @slaay28 januari 2025 14:22
Nee, dat kan niet in Windows 11. Dat gaat alleen over de startknop, de icoontjes en eventueel het zoekvak (wanneer je die niet alleen als icoontje op de taakbalk hebt staan). De taakbalk daadwerkelijk aan de linkerrand van het scherm plaatsen, kan alleen met een programmaatje als StartAllBack.
Pineka @PCG202028 januari 2025 21:42
Nu ook met Start11.
PCG2020 @Pineka29 januari 2025 08:55
Er zijn er meer, inderdaad, ik noemde StartAllBack als voorbeeld :)
Jerie @PCG202029 januari 2025 22:19
No way dat ik die zou gebruiken, gezien die van een Russische dev in St. Petersburg is.

OpenShell is daarentegen wel FOSS. Die kan veel, maar dit dan weer niet.

Start11 kost maar 12 EUR, dat is te doen. Maar probleem is dat je niet altijd op een systeem zit waar je dergelijke custom software mag draaien. Dit moeten ze er gewoon native in zetten. Bij een breedbeeld resolutie van 16:9 is het ideaal. Bij hun eigen 3:2 is het onnodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 29 januari 2025 22:19]

PCG2020 @Jerie30 januari 2025 09:00
Ik ben het met je eens dat de opties van Open-Shell, Start11, StartAllBack of Explorerpatcher gewoon in Windows 11 zelf zouden moeten zitten. Ik gebruik nu Open-Shell in combinatie met StartAllBack en dat werkt voor mij prima.

(Mocht je echt bezwaren hebben tegen het financieel steunen van de ontwikkelaar van StartAllBack omdat hij Russisch is, dan kun je op GitHub een manier vinden om het programma zonder betaling te activeren. Zoek naar 'StartXBack'.)
Jerie @PCG202030 januari 2025 11:37
Ik zie wat hij doet. Kan ook met een hex editor.

Mijn punt is meer: ik wil geen proprietary code draaien van een Rus die zich in Rusland bevindt. Zo iemand kan (al dan niet in opdracht) eenvoudig malware toevoegen zonder enige repercussies.
PCG2020 @Jerie30 januari 2025 11:43
Snap ik :)
vespino @DeCo28 januari 2025 20:56
Of onderdeel van PowerToys of zo?

