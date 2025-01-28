Versie 1.221.0 van CudaText is uitgekomen. Deze opensource en crossplatform teksteditor is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD en Solaris. Het programma heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden die met name voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Het is ontwikkeld in Object Pascal, start snel en door middel van Python-add-ons kan de functionaliteit verder worden uitgebreid. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog sinds versie 1.220.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

CudaText 1.221.0 Added: better support portable installations: CudaText and its Project Manager save recent filenames with {AppDir} macro (which means up-folder of 'settings' folder)

make memory usage much smaller with 10K carets, for actions "trim trailing/leading spaces", and for file saving with "saving_trim_spaces":true

if parser thread gets an exception, editor shows this exception by red text in the top/left corner Changed: on saving file to Windows write-protected folder with elevation, do not show 'wait icon' Fixed: with focused editor, if user clicks a Find-dlg action button, focus is lost from editor

lexer JavaScript: wrong mark for folded function

lexer Markdown: lexer wrongly supported C-style comments /*...*/

lexer Markdown: fragment "Un*x systems" was wrongly treated as italic

lexer Markdown: fixed rule for 'code blocks'

embedded app icon was distorted somehow CudaText 1.220.6 Added: remove disabling of option "find_separate_form" on GTK2 version, seems it don't give problem anymore (fixed in Lazarus?)

macOS: detect also Python installation path /Library/Developer/CommandLineTools/Library/Frameworks/Python3.framework Fixed: avoid statusbar's hint truncation after char '|' which always is done by Lazarus

Ctrl+mouse_wheel did not show statusbar message "Font size changed to N%" like Ctrl+NumPlus did

lexer Markdown: better rule for 'code blocks'

lexer YAML: must proper highlight 'keys' containing '-' char

in single-line input fieds, double-click on an URL did nothing, but must select a word CudaText 1.220.5 Added: support undo-ing of caret position in the paired editor (menu item "View / Split tab")

support undo-ing of 'markers' (placed e.g. by Snippets plugin) in the paired editor

make memory usage (by Undo-storage) much lower for multi-carets editing, with lot of carets; e.g. 18K carets with option "undo_max_carets":20000 previously gave 'out of memory' error after typing few chars Fixed: must delete leading 'file://' in command-line filename, it's needed for Firefox calling CudaText after file downloading on Linux

after pasting multiple lines at document end, undo + redo + undo produces unexpected result

GTK2 version: crash when long CSS content was stored to Find-dlg history and user calls Find-dlg drop-down menu