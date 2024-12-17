Versie 15.61.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features When accessing any Endpoint Protection views for the first time, Company administrators will now be assigned the role of Administrator automatically.

It is now possible to share scripts between members in a company. Company users should now see a "Personal" and "Company" tab in both "Script Management" and "Script execution" under "Workflow & Insights".

It is now possible to edit the name of a device directly from the device list.

It is now possible to initiate meetings via TeamViewer Remote. Users can start or join meetings via the homepage.

Users will now see an indicator on the status bar when a personal password is set. This feature aims to raise awareness, promote the avoidance of using personal passwords and improve security.

Users can now activate Direct Keyboard Mode within a session. This feature forwards any pressed key directly to the remote machine, simulating the key without translating it to any keyboard layout. This ensures that applications behave more predictably and enhances the user experience.

Selected Windows users will now receive in-session guidance on how to strengthen and update the device personal password.

An additional column for Single Sign-On is now available in user management.

We are now able to add information banners to the permission overview if needed. Improvements Endpoint Protection Admin users (with MDR/MTH add-on) can now assign an Active response shell setting permission to users that should be allowed to edit the ARS policy setting.

Endpoint Protection users will now see a specific error message when license activation fails because a ThreatDown account already exists.

The TeamViewer Remote status bar will now show information regarding available updates each time the application restarts. The user can trigger the update directly from the status bar if one is available.

It is now possible to send and receive files via the in-session file box. For this file transfer option, it is not necessary to have access to the remote side's file system.

The Devices/Device groups admin pages have been improved. They now display more entries at one glance.

The devices and device group lists are now sorted alphabetically by default.

The device group creation flow has been improved. It is now possible to create a group by simply entering the group name and clicking save. Default settings will be applied automatically.

The behaviour of Global search has been updated. Upon pressing enter or clicking on a search result, the user will navigate to the device instead of connecting. Users can press Option+Enter (macOS) or Alt+Enter (Windows) if they would like to connect to a device directly.

All logged-in users of TeamViewer Remote can now check for TeamViewer version updates through the help or profile menus. If an update is available, users can easily initiate the update process.

It is now possible to apply the easy access permission, for selected managers, when creating a rollout configuration.

Device lists will now show the groups to which devices belong.

Company administrators are now able to administer company managed device groups which do not belong to them.

It is now possible to accept or decline multiple join company requests at a time (up to 25).

The user details drawer now contains information regarding two-factor authentication and visibility options. These settings can also be changed in edit mode.

The two-factor authentication enable/disable dialog has been re-designed. It is now in line with the rest of the UI design and easier to understand. Bugfixes Fixed a bug in global search where some UI elements were misaligned.

Fixed a bug where prompt for confirmation pop-up window would not show in case notifications were muted.

Fixed a bug which prevented users from repeating the devices tour guide.

Fixed a bug where Mobile Device Management user/device group members were not showing as pre-selected when editing the group.

Fixed a bug in the checkbox selection on Mobile Device Management tables.

Fixed a bug in the Endpoint Protection device view. The empty state UI element was missing.

Fixed a bug that prevented successful login if an inactive account was stored in a custom module configuration.

Fixed a bug that prevented the in-session toolbar menus from opening when hovering with the cursor. The first menu must be opened with a mouse click but subsequent menus will now open if the cursor hovers over them.