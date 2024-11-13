Versie 15.59.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Users can now generate AI-powered support session summaries with a detailed record of all actions. The Session Insights feature also includes a dashboard that provides deep insights into support case patterns. AI-powered support session summaries are included in TeamViewer Corporate and TeamViewer Tensor.

It is now possible to configure an inclusion list for a single sign-on (SSO) domain instead of excluding users and user groups from the entire domain. The inclusion list can also provide SSO to a limited user group for the initial test setup.

Contacts email information is now displayed in the UI. This allows for improved user identification.

In global search, each device result now indicates the groups it belongs to.

It is now possible to search for user roles by name in user role management.

It is now possible to customize the selection of columns that appear in user management.

It is now possible to export user group information as a CSV in user group management. Improvements Devices: improved visibility of migration required groups.

It is now possible for users with the permission "Manage administrators and company settings" to edit the permissions, roles, and user groups themself. This opens the possibility for them to add new permissions to themself as well as edit groups they are part of in order to change the permission of that group. The only restriction is that there must be at least 1 user with the permission "Manage administrators and company settings" left in the company.

Improved the hover state of basic view in device lists.

The number of displayed global search results has been increased. This allows users to view more results at once.

When updating the TeamViewer client via a remote connection, it is now possible to select and install a custom module (that has been created within the new UI).

It is now possible to delete groups via TeamViewer Remote.

It is now possible to export filtered lists, in a CSV format, via user management.

The spacing between user information, under role management, has been improved. This is to increase readability.

The policy "Report connections to this device" was renamed to "Connection reporting and Session Insights for this device" in order to allow searching for the new AI Session Insights policy setting. Bugfixes Fixed a bug in the devices CSV export feature that prevented some columns from being included in the generated file.

Fixed a bug in UI of devices, where tooltips appeared as broken/empty.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to use the toolbar actions if the device/group side-drawer panel was open. The device/group side panel drawer will now only close when the user clicks on the x button.

Improved performance of global search during initial loading of devices. This will mostly impact accounts with a large number of devices and device groups.

After deleting a user role, the command bar buttons will be invisible until a new selection is made.

When the user list is shown but user groups/roles are still loading, the "Add user" button is now enabled to allow for user creation.

All general company settings will now show an error message when they can't be activated/deactivated.

Users will now see an error message indicating if a password reset was successful or not.

When editing a large number of users in bulk (i.e., activating/deactivating them), we will now show a toast message indicating the beginning of the process and one more when the process is done. We also changed the method so that we won't get errors when the process takes too long.

We now show a more readable error message when a user tries to create a company with a name that is already taken.

Fixed a bug that prevented the "role is created" audit event from showing up in the event logs CSV export.