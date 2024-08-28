Software-update: TeamViewer 15.57.3

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.57.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • It is now possible to create and export a csv report of company devices.
  • Experts will now see a notification if they have low bandwidth during a support session.
  • Users will now see a notification if the session presenter has low bandwidth during a support session.
  • Global search now includes device categories. Users can filter the search results based on their desired category.
  • The user experience, for adding further participants into a session, has been improved.
Improvements
  • It is now possible to synchronize the saved device names with the names on the physical device. This can be done via a new policy setting.
  • The company administrator is now able to edit company device groups via admin settings.
  • The UI for managed devices has been improved. In case the device type is mobile, non-applicable permissions and policy-related actions will be hidden. The mobile device connection options UI has also been improved.
  • If a user manages a device without being signed into the TeamViewer application, they will now receive the appropriate policy administration permissions.
  • The connection options, shown under the connect tab for embedded devices, has been improved.
  • It is now possible to filter devices based on the no service option.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug which prevented banner text from being displayed correctly when the window was resized.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the clipboard to stop working after some time.
  • Removed clipboard synchronization functionality for meetings. (Security Bulletin: TV-2024-1007)

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.57.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

