Versie 6.7 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met PHP en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.7 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

WordPress 6.7 debuts the modern Twenty Twenty-Five theme, offering ultimate design flexibility for any blog at any scale. Control your site typography like never before with new font management features. The new Zoom Out feature lets you design your site with a macro view, stepping back from the details to bring the big picture to life.

Twenty Twenty-Five offers a flexible, design-focused theme that lets you build stunning sites with ease. Tailor your aesthetic with an array of style options, block patterns, and color palettes. Pared down to the essentials, this is a theme that can truly grow with you.

Edit and arrange entire sections of your content like never before. A broader view of your site lets you add, edit, shuffle, or remove patterns to your liking. Embrace your inner architect.

This feature introduces a new UI for connecting blocks to custom fields, putting control of dynamic content directly in the editor. Link blocks with fields in just a few clicks, enhancing flexibility and efficiency when building. Your clients will love you—as if they didn’t already.

Create, edit, remove, and apply font size presets with the next addition to the Styles interface. Override theme defaults or create your own custom font size, complete with fluid typography for responsive font scaling. Get into the details!

WordPress 6.7 delivers important performance updates, including faster pattern loading, optimized previews in the data views component, improved PHP 8+ support and removal of deprecated code, auto sizes for lazy-loaded images, and more efficient tag processing in the HTML API.

65+ accessibility fixes and enhancements focus on foundational aspects of the WordPress experience, from improving user interface components and keyboard navigation in the Editor, to an accessible heading on WordPress login screens and clearer labeling throughout.

For a comprehensive overview of all the new features and enhancements in WordPress 6.7, please visit the feature-showcase website.