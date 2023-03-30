Versie 6.2 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.2 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This latest version of WordPress reimagines your site editing experience, introduces more ways to style your site, and offers a new distraction-free way to write. Discover improvements that give you more control and freedom to express your creative vision. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a content creator, developer, site builder, or designer. Let the music of Eric Dolphy delight you as you take in all that 6.2 has to offer.

Ready for you to dive in and explore: 6.2 is your invitation to discover what the next generation of WordPress—and block themes—can do. Now out of beta, the Site Editor has an updated interface, giving you a new way to interact with your entire site. Explore full previews of your templates and template parts, then jump in and get to editing your site from wherever you choose.

Add, remove, and reorder menu items faster—with a new sidebar experience that makes editing your site’s navigation easier.

A refreshed design gives you easier access to the content you need. Use the Media tab to quickly drag and drop content from your existing Media Library. Find patterns faster with a split view that lets you navigate categories and see previews all at once.

Your block settings sidebar is better organized with tabs for Settings and Styles. So the tools you need are easy to identify and access.

Discover a new collection of header and footer patterns. Use them with any block theme as a quick, high-quality starting point for your site’s templates.

Openverse’s library catalogs over 700 million+ free, openly licensed stock images and audio—and now it’s directly integrated into the WordPress experience through the Inserter.

For those times you want to be alone with your ideas. You can now hide all your panels and controls, leaving you free to bring your content to life.

Get a complete overview of how every block in your site’s library looks. All in one place, all at a glance, directly in the Site Editor.

Perfect the design on one type of block, then copy and paste those styles to other blocks to get just the look you want.

Power up your site any way you wish with design tools and custom CSS for another level of control over your site’s look and feel for maximum creativity and artistry in your designs.

Other highlights in 6.2