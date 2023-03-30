Software-update: WordPress 6.2

WordPress logo (75 pix) Versie 6.2 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.2 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

WordPress 6.2 “Dolphy”

This latest version of WordPress reimagines your site editing experience, introduces more ways to style your site, and offers a new distraction-free way to write. Discover improvements that give you more control and freedom to express your creative vision. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a content creator, developer, site builder, or designer. Let the music of Eric Dolphy delight you as you take in all that 6.2 has to offer.

Meet the reimagined Site Editor

Ready for you to dive in and explore: 6.2 is your invitation to discover what the next generation of WordPress—and block themes—can do. Now out of beta, the Site Editor has an updated interface, giving you a new way to interact with your entire site. Explore full previews of your templates and template parts, then jump in and get to editing your site from wherever you choose.

Manage menus in more ways with the Navigation block

Add, remove, and reorder menu items faster—with a new sidebar experience that makes editing your site’s navigation easier.

Discover a smoother experience for the Block Inserter

A refreshed design gives you easier access to the content you need. Use the Media tab to quickly drag and drop content from your existing Media Library. Find patterns faster with a split view that lets you navigate categories and see previews all at once.

Find the controls you want when you need them

Your block settings sidebar is better organized with tabs for Settings and Styles. So the tools you need are easy to identify and access.

Build faster with headers and footers for block themes

Discover a new collection of header and footer patterns. Use them with any block theme as a quick, high-quality starting point for your site’s templates.

Explore Openverse media right from the Editor

Openverse’s library catalogs over 700 million+ free, openly licensed stock images and audio—and now it’s directly integrated into the WordPress experience through the Inserter.

Focus on writing with Distraction Free mode

For those times you want to be alone with your ideas. You can now hide all your panels and controls, leaving you free to bring your content to life.

Meet the new Style Book

Get a complete overview of how every block in your site’s library looks. All in one place, all at a glance, directly in the Site Editor.

Copy and paste styles

Perfect the design on one type of block, then copy and paste those styles to other blocks to get just the look you want.

Custom CSS

Power up your site any way you wish with design tools and custom CSS for another level of control over your site’s look and feel for maximum creativity and artistry in your designs.

Other highlights in 6.2

  • Sticky positioning: Choose to keep top-level group blocks fixed to the top of a page as visitors scroll.
  • Importing widgets: Options to import your favorite widgets from Classic themes to Block themes.
  • Local fonts in themes: Default WordPress themes offer better privacy with Google Fonts now included.

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/wordpress-6.2.zip
Bestandsgrootte 23,36MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-03-2023 07:13 19

30-03-2023 • 07:13

19

Bron: WordPress

Update-historie

16-04 WordPress 6.8 26
12-02 WordPress 6.7.2 3
13-11 WordPress 6.7 0
04-'24 WordPress 6.5 22
12-'23 WordPress 6.4.2 21
03-'23 WordPress 6.2 19
11-'22 WordPress 6.1 29
10-'22 WordPress 6.0.3 0
08-'22 WordPress 6.0.2 36
07-'22 WordPress 6.0.1 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

WordPress

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (19)

-Moderatie-faq
19
19
8
1
0
11
Wijzig sortering
teek2 30 maart 2023 09:21
Ik merkte dat ik alleen kon updaten via (S)FTP (was mn eerste update van core na begonnen te zijn met 6.1.1). Ik heb nu define('FS_METHOD', 'direct'); in wp-config gezet, en dan werkt het wel normaal, via de UI. Is dat nu slim of niet? Ik las dat het in niet-shared-hosting omgevingen een goede oplossing is.

Ik draai WP zelf (op een Linode), met Caddy en het wordpress:fpm image, wel 2 installs op dit moment, iedereen een eigen container en DB container. Wat ook wel weer raar is, want je update niet de images om WP te updaten, de images zijn er alleen voor de tools en trekken alleen de eerste keer de Wordpress files binnen.

Beetje verwarrend in het begin maar alles werkt en lijkt veilig (volgens online scans).

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

CH4OS @teek230 maart 2023 09:55
Als de containers alleen 'de eerste keer' de WordPress files 'binnen trekken', dan zou (mits er geen check zit op de bestanden/mappen) een herstart van de container automatisch moeten zorgen dat de nieuwste files opgehaald worden. Anders zul je eerst de files moeten verwijderen en daarna de container(s) herstarten. Waarschijnlijk dat je daarom de define() met de hand heb moeten toevoegen om "het te laten werken" vanuit de UI.

Een andere manier kan zijn dat zij een nieuwe image builden en de files daarin dus zelf dan toevoegen. Dan is het een kwestie van de image pullen en de container herstarten.

Grote kans dus dat je in elk geval niet zelf vanuit de UI de files hoeft bij te werken, maar lees de documentatie van de hoster er even op na en contacteer die bij onzekerheden.

In concreto: als je gebruik maakt van Docker, hoef je niet meer zelf al teveel te zitten pielen met updates; herstart container (al dan niet na de files te verwijderen) of update de container en herstart de container. Kijk even bij de hoster wat je moet doen om de installatie te updaten en contacteer diegene bij vragen of onduidelijkheden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

teek2 @CH4OS30 maart 2023 10:04
Mja, helaas is dit wel een bekend "probleem" van Wordpress, het image trekt echt alleen de eerste keer de files binnen, dat is om auto-updates mogelijk te maken (iets wat wordpress verwacht) zonder aan de docker laag te hoeven zitten, meer info: https://github.com/docker...56#issuecomment-419246648. Niet de normale docker manier, maar het werkt. Komt natuurlijk omdat Wordpress veel ouder is dan docker. Er zijn overigens wel workarounds.

Ik ben trouwens mijn eigen hoster (op een Linode VM).

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

CH4OS @teek230 maart 2023 10:22
Of iets ouder is dan Docker of niet maakt natuurlijk niet uit voor de implementatie van Docker. Een vreemde manier van opzetten is het wel. Waarschijnlijk heeft een WordPress dev het niet begrepen ten tijde van het opzetten, of wilde men gemak voor de gebruiker.

EDIT:
Ik heb de (oude) comment gelezen, inderdaad koos men voor gebruiksgemak icm hoe WordPress werkt. Je kunt het desondanks ook gewoon aan Docker over laten, daarover verteld hij dat je het volgende moet doen:
only persist /var/www/html/wp-content (instead of all of /var/www/html), which will force the image to re-initialize the rest of /var/www/html on every fresh container startup
Je hoeft dus alleen de wp-content folder leeg te halen en de container te herstarten en de files worden opnieuw binnen gehengeld. En natuurlijk auto-updates in WordPress zelf uitschakelen:
disable auto-updates via WORDPRESS_CONFIG_EXTRA (https://codex.wordpress.o...nt_to_Disable_All_Updates)
Lijkt mij een handigere manier om dit te implementeren dan de WordPress manier.

Ik hoop alleen wel dat men in 2023 toch wel een ander inzicht heeft... :$

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

teek2 @CH4OS30 maart 2023 10:37
Het is handiger (normaler, meer volgens standaard flow), maar zoals de WP dev zegt: WP updated vaak, en soms is het handig om direct een security update uit te rollen. Kan ook met uurlijkse docker pulls natuurlijk.

Goed, hetzeltde geldt voor heel veel projecten natuurlijk dus je hebt helemaal gelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

CH4OS @teek230 maart 2023 10:42
Het aantal updates maakt voor de containers toch niet uit? Desnoods maak je een script die het updaten voor je doet. De implementatie van Docker door WordPress is gewoon ruk gedaan, spijtig genoeg. Of WP zovaak nog update vijf jaar na de opmerking, valt ook nog te bezien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

GoBieN-Be @CH4OS30 maart 2023 20:25
Iemand die geen of slechts sporadisch updates (image re-pull) doet op zijn Docker containers is natuurlijk niet afdoende beschermd dan. Terwijl de Wordpress auto-updates wel snel security fixes kunnen uitrollen.
Ik vind het een goede beslissing.

Zelf gebruik ik gewoon Docker images van PHP-FPM, NGINX & MariaDB in een stack. Mijn Wordpress is gewoon op de klassieke manier geïnstalleerd in /var/www dat een volume is. Voor de Dockers containers gebruiker ik Watchtower om ze automatisch up te daten.

En voor Wordpress dus gewoon de ingebouwde update functionaliteit.
Oon @CH4OS30 maart 2023 13:00
Dat is wel riskant met WordPress, die heeft gewoon hele grote breaking changes in zowel major als minor versies zitten waardoor zelfs je themes en plugins volledig kapot gaan. Als je container herstart krijg je dan ineens een andere versie, moet je alsnog handmatig de updater draaien voor de aanpassingen aan de databasestructuur, en dan kun je ook niet meer terug.

WordPress is gewoon geen systeem dat gemaakt is om automatische updates te gebruiken.

Een betere oplossing is dan om bijv. met Installatron of een vergelijkbare software management tool wel security updates automatisch te installeren, maar geen gewone versie updates.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Oon op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

teek2 @Oon30 maart 2023 13:17
Mja, oa de Nextcloud container doet database migraties als een nieuwe container een oud schema vind. Goed, dat werkt niet zo vlekkeloos als ik zie wat voor issues ik inmiddels in die DB heb na een paar jaar :) (misschien omdat ik nooit goed begonnen ben hoor, kan ook).
ComputerGekkie @teek230 maart 2023 09:40
Ik heb alles draaien in een docker en kreeg vanochtend zelfs netjes een mailtje van hey we hebben de boel ge-update. Dus het moet zeker mogelijk zijn.
teek2 @ComputerGekkie30 maart 2023 10:00
Oh, wat gebruik jij om emails te sturen? Mijn systeem doet dat niet vanzelf... (Vroeger, pre-docker wel, maar toen was het php-mail oid wat je moest aanzetten, nu zit je typische niet meer aan dat soort instellingen.)

Ik neem trouwens aan dat jij een mail kreeg van je installatie, en dat die zichzelf had geupdated, onafhankelijk van de Docker container? Wat normaal is dus, in dit (vreemde) geval...

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

DocktorDicking @teek230 maart 2023 11:02
Weet niet of je hier iets aan heb:
Mijn wordpress installaties staan bij een host (websites voor klanten). Daar kreeg ik ook netjes mailtjes van dat de wordpress versie geupdate is. Ik heb gebruik gemaakt van de plugin "WP Mail SMTP" zodat ik mail kan versturen vanuit een externe mailserver door de juiste SMTP instellingen mee te geven aan de plugin.

Puur voor de contactformulieren zodat deze netjes vanuit de bedrijfsmail verstuurd worden.
ComputerGekkie @teek230 maart 2023 12:58
Iirc heb ik daarvoor een plug-in geïnstalleerd. Als een plug-in (of Wordpress zelf in dit geval) een mail wil sturen gebruikt ie deze plug-in. Heb er daarna gewoon smtp inloggevens in gegooid van al een bestaande mailserver die ik huur.

Was inderdaad de installatie zelf die een mail stuurde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ComputerGekkie op 23 juli 2024 10:43]

mrmrmr 30 maart 2023 09:12
Geen problemen op een simpele site. Alles werkt nog. :)

Heel goed dat de fonts nu lokaal meegeleverd worden. Aangezien ik Google fonts blokkeer zag ik meteen het verschil.
Luminair 30 maart 2023 12:58
Die site-editor toevoegingen zijn zeer welkom! Ik bouw zelf mijn eigen thema's en custom bloktypes, zodat klanten die iets customs nodig hebben die zelf kunnen invoegen op pagina's, en als je eenmaal gewend bent aan ontwikkelen voor de Gutenberg editor (met React en al), is het een heel krachtig CMS.
gooos @Luminair31 maart 2023 13:56
Geloof ik graag maar vooralsnog raak ik er niet echt aan gewend (helaas denk ik).
r0n625 30 maart 2023 20:34
Is het nu ook mogelijk om een website te maken die voor 100% voldoet aan de W3C eisen, of is dat (nog steeds) een probleem?
mrperson1234 @r0n62530 maart 2023 23:34
Dat is altijd al mogelijk geweest. Ligt aan de thema die je gebruikt.
r0n625 @mrperson123431 maart 2023 09:55
Geef mij dan een link naar een website met WordPress, die door de validator van het w3C komt, ik kan er niet één vinden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq