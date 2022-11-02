Software-update: WordPress 6.1

WordPress logo (75 pix) Versie 6.1 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.1 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Twenty Twenty-Three: A fresh default theme with 10 distinct style variations

After introducing foundational elements for block themes and style variations in releases 5.9 and 6.0, WordPress site builders welcome a new default theme, Twenty Twenty-Three, that is powered by 10 different styles and tagged as “Accessibility Ready.” These intentionally unique styles ensure users can apply a different look and feel to their site with a single click—all within a single theme.

New templates for an improved creator experience

New and more refined templates now give site builders more control over the creation of their sites. In this suite of new templates, find a custom template for posts & pages in the Site Editor. Create and edit template parts like headers and footers more quickly with a new search-and-replace tool and easily view your new site.

Design tools for more consistency and control

Thoughtful upgrades to the controls for design elements and blocks make laying out and building your new site a more consistent, complete, and intuitive experience.

Manage menus with ease

New fallback options in the navigation block mean you can edit the menu that’s open; no searching needed. Plus, the controls for choosing and working on menus have their own place in the block settings. The mobile menu system also gets an upgrade with new features, including different icon options, to make the menu yours.

Cleaner layouts and document settings visualization

View and manage post and page settings with a better-organized display improving the use of features like template picker and scheduler.

One-click lock setting for all inner blocks

When locking blocks, a new toggle lets you apply your lock settings to all the blocks in a containing block like the group, cover, and column blocks.

Improved block placeholders

Various blocks have improved placeholders that reflect customization options to help you design your site and its content. For example, the Image block placeholder displays custom borders and duotone filters even before selecting an image.

Compose richer lists and quotes with inner blocks

The List and Quote blocks now support inner blocks, allowing for more flexible and rich compositions like adding headings inside your Quote blocks.

More responsive text with fluid typography

Fluid typography lets you define font sizes that adapt for easy reading in any screen size.

Add starter patterns to any post type

In WordPress 6.0, when you created a new page, you would see suggested patterns so you did not have to start with a blank page. In 6.1, you will also see the starter patterns modal when you create a new instance of any post type.

Find block themes faster

The Themes Directory has a filter for block themes, and a pattern preview gives a better sense of what the theme might look like while exploring different themes and patterns.

Keep your Site Editor settings for later

Site Editor settings are now persistent for each user. This means your settings will now be consistent across browsers and devices.

A streamlined style system

The CSS rules for margin, padding, typography, colors, and borders within the styles engine are now all in one place, reducing time spent on layout-specific tasks and helps to generate semantic class names.

Updated interface options and features

Updates include styling elements like buttons, citations, and links globally; controlling hover, active, and focus states for links using theme.json (not available to control in the interface yet); and customizing outline support for blocks and elements, among other features.

Continued evolution of layout options

The default content dimensions provided by themes can now be overridden in the Styles Sidebar, giving site builders better control over full-width content. Developers have fine-grained control over these controls.

Block Template parts in classic themes

Block template parts can now be defined in classic themes by adding the appropriate HTML files `parts` directory at the root of the theme.

Expanded support for Query Loop blocks

New filters let Query Block variations support custom queries for more powerful variations and advanced hierarchical post types filtering options.

Filters for all your styles

Leverage filters in the Styles sidebar to control settings at all four levels of your site—core, theme, user, or block, from less to more specific.

Spacing presets for faster, consistent design

Save time and avoid hard-coding values into a theme with preset margin and padding values for multiple blocks.

Content-only editing support for container blocks

Thanks to content-only editing settings, layouts can be locked within container blocks. In a content-only block, its children are invisible to the List View and entirely uneditable. So you control the layout while your writers can focus on the content. Combine it with block-locking options for even more advanced control over your blocks.

Other notes of interest
  • 6.1 includes a new time-to-read feature showing content authors the approximate time-to-read values for pages, posts, and custom post types.
  • The site tagline is empty by default in new sites but can be modified in General Settings.
  • A new modal design offers a background blur effect, making it easier to focus on the task at hand.
Enhancing WordPress 6.1 Accessibility

Accessibility is an integral part of the WordPress mission of fostering an inclusive community and supporting users of all types around the world. With this in mind, WordPress 6.1 includes nearly 60 updates specifically focused on enhancing the accessibility of the platform. Read these updates to learn more about the continual initiatives aimed at improving accessibility.

Improved Performance in WordPress 6.1

WordPress 6.1 resolves more than 25 tickets dedicated to enhancing performance with improvements for every type of site. A full breakdown can be found in the Performance Field Guide.

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/wordpress-6.1.zip
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-11-2022 13:43
29 • submitter: topper007

02-11-2022 • 13:43

29

Submitter: topper007

Bron: WordPress

Update-historie

16-04 WordPress 6.8 26
12-02 WordPress 6.7.2 3
13-11 WordPress 6.7 0
04-'24 WordPress 6.5 22
12-'23 WordPress 6.4.2 21
03-'23 WordPress 6.2 19
11-'22 WordPress 6.1 29
10-'22 WordPress 6.0.3 0
08-'22 WordPress 6.0.2 36
07-'22 WordPress 6.0.1 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

WordPress

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (29)

-Moderatie-faq
29
29
14
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
CasterTroy 2 november 2022 14:05
Voor de mensen die Wordpress gebruiken i.c.m. WPML, oppassen.
WPML moet versie 4.5.12 draaien alvorens je Wordpress update naar 6.1. Anders breekt de site!
JeroenH @CasterTroy2 november 2022 14:21
Als je ook maar één plugin gebruikt is elke upgrade oppassen, weet ik uit ervaring uit de tijd dat ik nog een WP website draaide. Draai je er meerdere, nemen de risico's van een upgrade exponentieel toe. Ik heb er op een gegeven moment toe overgegaan om een tweede WP instance te draaien, puur om upgrades te testen. Voor een hobby website :'( maar het was hard nodig.

/edit: dit is overigens niet specifiek voor WP, natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenH op 22 juli 2024 22:13]

Polydeukes @JeroenH2 november 2022 14:40
Ik heb een stuk of 3 WP-sites draaien, allemaal met meerdere plugins. Ik heb voor alle plugins automatische updaten aanstaan (ivm security). Ik denk dat ik de afgelopen 15 jaar zeker 1x een update moest terugdraaien vanwege een conflict tussen een plugin en de WP-update...
Maar zowel in jouw als in mijn geval: N=1
cricque @CasterTroy2 november 2022 16:10
Tsja dat is dus het probleem, het is enorm flexibel, maar komt met een prijs.
Ik gebruik dit al jaren niet meer, eigenlijk alleen nog custom dingen. Enja dat kost meer tijd, maar een pak minder zorgen.
HenkEisDS 2 november 2022 14:15
Lol, terwijl ik dit artikel lees:

Howdy! Your site at Xxxx has been updated automatically to WordPress 6.1.

No further action is needed on your part.
JeroenH @HenkEisDS2 november 2022 14:21
...except to check which of your plugins don't support this version.
HenkEisDS @JeroenH2 november 2022 14:27
Haha mag allemaal kapot bij mij. We merken het vanzelf wel. Of niet.
Yzord 2 november 2022 13:51
20 jaar alweer dat ik WP gebruik. Al vanaf het allereerste begin tot heden gebruik ik WP en ik vind het een van de beste CMS die er is. Dus hulde voor hun aankomende verjaardag.
killercow @Yzord2 november 2022 15:16
Het doet zn ding, maar om het nou het beste cms te noemen? Alleen wordpress zelf heeft al 354 cve's gehad sinds 2004. https://www.cvedetails.co...press.html?vendor_id=2337
waaronder 48 rce's, 25 sql injections, Het aantal is daarnaast niet echt met enige kracht aan het afnemen.
Yzord @killercow2 november 2022 15:22
Ik zei ook, een van de beste cms ;-)
Hoenens @killercow2 november 2022 15:42
Volgens mij geeft hij aan dat hij het een van de beste vindt. Niet DE beste.
Tosti55 2 november 2022 14:13
Voor mij nog steeds koploper..
Na al die jaren ook nog zo gebruiksvriendelijk geworden dat zelfs de buurvrouw websites kan gaan bouwen :P
Tristan 2 november 2022 15:44
Hoe veilig is Wordpress tegenwoordig? Ik meen mij te herinneren dat Wordpress vroeger zonder bepaalde plugins zo lek was als een mandje.
Robbierut4 @Tristan2 november 2022 16:24
Er is online (en zeker op tweakers) veel haat op wordpress.

Het gros van de beveiligings issues zijn echter niet vanuit de wordpress core, maar komen uit slecht geschreven plugins.

Er zijn wel een aantal simpele verbeteringen om de core veiliger te maken, maar zolang je het draait zonder plugins is er weinig aan de hand.

Het lastige is wel dat de plugins de kracht van wordpress is. Als je een uitgebreidere website wil kun je niet zonder. Al kun je ze ook zelf schrijven.
Hoenens @Tristan2 november 2022 17:02
Als je ithemes Security erop zet, is de veiligheid best hoog. En geeft je veel handvaten om de beveiliging nog hoger te krijgen. Zoals 2FA, lockout's, en veel meer.
michelb76 @Tristan2 november 2022 17:03
Zet er een WAF voor en je bent van 99,99% van de problemen af.
MrWiggle @Tristan2 november 2022 16:39
https://www.security.nl/search?keywords=wordpress
Tristan @MrWiggle2 november 2022 19:01
Niet te zuinig dit!
xiphoid 2 november 2022 15:09
Twenty Twenty-Three .. Zijn ze lekker vroeg bij :D
mrperson1234 @xiphoid2 november 2022 15:24
Er komt 3 keer per jaar een major version uit van WordPress. Ja dat klinkt raar want ze gebruiken de versie nummering hiervoor niet goed. Maar dus ze stoppen altijd bij de laatste major versie van het jaar alvast de nieuwe theme voor volgend jaar erbij anders komt ie pas er laat in het jaar uit.
HarryL 2 november 2022 15:28
Na installatie ging mijn site dus kapot...
Gelukkig een restore kunnen doen, denk een plug-in die nog niet helemaal lekker met 6.1 overweg kan ;-)
Hoenens @HarryL2 november 2022 15:42
Staging site making, dan overkomt je dat niet meer.
HarryL @Hoenens2 november 2022 15:51
True! da's wel een goede!
Heb ik nog wel ruimte voor over op mijn domein :-)
Hoenens @HarryL2 november 2022 17:01
Super :). Ik doe het nooit meer zonder. Zo kun je alles altijd netjes testen voordat je update. En is makkelijk om designs te maken en vanuit daar te pushen naar de live omgeving.
divvid 2 november 2022 15:22
Ben zelf al een tijdje over op wagtail/django. Zeker geen plug and play, maar daarna zoveel flexibeler, en ook nog eens op een backend waar security hoog in het vaandel staat
Rapedapeda @divvid2 november 2022 15:41
Hier een tevreden gebruiker van Django! (Na jaren Drupal en een korte tijd WP)
cricque @Rapedapeda2 november 2022 16:11
Gewoon flask gebruiken is een pak sneller, en je moet alleen includen wat je nodig hebt en niet alles meesleuren. Django is niet slecht, maar als je een CRUD applicatie moet maken ja, maar als je daar moet afwijken of toch wat anders doen, dan ben je dikwijls langer bezig dan had je het gewoon zelf gemaakt. Nuja ieder zijn eigen keuze
divvid @cricque2 november 2022 20:54
Flask is prima voor kleinere apps, maar zodra de site groter wordt, loop je vast. Dan is een goed georganiseerde Django site beter onderhoudbaar.
Inmidddels ben ik bezig met een django site die al sinds versie 0.96 in ontwikkeling is en elke keer netjes is meegegaan. Dit was met flask nooit gelukt.
cricque @divvid2 november 2022 23:52
Ja je moet meer zelf doen, maar ik heb meer controle. En wat is groot of klein ? Ik heb nu iets met zo een 500-750 gebruikers gedurende de hele dag die dit 8 a 10u gebruiken, lukt perfect met flask. Dat noem ik nou niet klein, en het is sneller dan Django. Met Django liep ik altijd tegen problemen aan als ik iets buiten de lijntjes wou kleuren. En nee het gaat em niet om standaard dingen. Vandaar dat ik geen Django meer gebruik. Ik heb er niks op tegen, dat werkt goed, daar niet van. Maar dit hoor je dus vaak ... flask is voor kleine projecten en django is the real thing. Het doet hetzelfde, het ene heeft full batteries included, het andere minimale dingen, waar je indien nodig plugins voor kunt gebruiken. Flask is ook sneller dan Django, gewoon omdat je niet allerlei zooi moet meesleuren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cricque op 22 juli 2024 22:13]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq