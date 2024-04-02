Software-update: WordPress 6.5

WordPress logo (75 pix) Versie 6.5 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een website of blog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien mits er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress verder uit te breiden met plug-ins en het uiterlijk met thema's aan te passen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in versie 6.5 zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

WordPress 6.5 “Regina”

Say hello to WordPress 6.5 “Regina,” inspired by the dynamic versatility of renowned jazz violinist Regina Carter. An award-winning artist and storied jazz educator known for transcending genre, Regina’s technical foundations in classical music and deep understanding of jazz have earned her the reputation of boldly going beyond what’s possible with the violin. Let the stunning twists and subtle turns of Regina’s genre-bending sound surprise you as you explore everything 6.5 offers.

This latest version of WordPress puts more power into the details. It offers new and improved ways to fine-tune and enhance your site-building experience, letting you take control in ways that make it your own. You’ll find new ways to manage your site’s typography, more comprehensive revisions available in more places, and a collection of Site Editor updates paired with impressive performance gains to help you get things done smoother and faster.

“Regina” also marks the introduction of some breakthrough developer tools that will start transforming how you use and extend blocks to craft engaging experiences. The Interactivity API opens up a world of creative front-end possibilities, while the Block Bindings API makes dynamic connections between blocks and data seamless. These, among other developer-focused improvements and updates, are ready to help you evolve how you build with WordPress.

Add and manage fonts across your site

The new Font Library puts you in control of an essential piece of your site’s design—typography—without coding or extra steps. Effortlessly install, remove, and activate local and Google Fonts across your site for any Block theme. The ability to include custom typography collections gives site creators and publishers more options when it comes to styling content.

Get more from your revisions—including revisions for templates and template parts

Work through creative projects with a more comprehensive picture of what’s been done—and what you can fall back on. Get details like time stamps, quick summaries, and a paginated list of all revisions. View revisions from the Style Book to see how changes impact every block. Revisions are also now available for templates and template parts.

Play with enhanced background and shadow tools
  • Control the size, repeat, and focal point options for background images in Group blocks so you can explore subtle or splashy ways to add visual interest to layouts.
  • Set aspect ratios for Cover block images and easily add color overlays that automatically source color from your chosen image.
  • Add box shadow support to more block types and create layouts with visual depth, or throw a little personality into your design.
Discover new Data Views

Every piece of your site comes with a library of information and data—now, you can find what you need quickly and organize it however you like. Data views for pages, templates, patterns, and template parts let you see data in a table or grid view, with the option to toggle fields and make bulk changes.

Smoother drag-and-drop

Feel the difference when you move things around, with helpful visual cues like displaced items in List View or frictionless dragging to anywhere in your workspace—from beginning to end.

Improved link controls

Create and manage links easily with a more intuitive link-building experience, like a streamlined UI and a shortcut for copying links.

WordPress Gutenberg-layout (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download https://wordpress.org/wordpress-6.5.zip
Bestandsgrootte 24,98MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-04-2024 21:40
22 • submitter: Erulezz

02-04-2024 • 21:40

22

Submitter: Erulezz

Bron: WordPress

Update-historie

21-05 WordPress 7.0 31
03-12 WordPress 6.9 3
04-'25 WordPress 6.8 26
02-'25 WordPress 6.7.2 3
11-'24 WordPress 6.7 0
04-'24 WordPress 6.5 22
12-'23 WordPress 6.4.2 21
03-'23 WordPress 6.2 19
11-'22 WordPress 6.1 29
10-'22 WordPress 6.0.3 0
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Reacties (22)

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rjtuijnman 3 april 2024 14:17
Ik moet iets fout doen in mijn IT-leven, want ik weet dat dit vloeken in de kerk is, maar ik vind het een vreselijk programma: onoverzichtelijk, onlogisch en lastig met afbeeldingen te manoeuvreren. Ik moet er helaas wel mee werken van opdrachtgevers, maar ik haat elke minuut dat ik er mee bezig ben...
Gelukkig kan ik ook bij ander opdrachtgevers gebruik maken van andere pakketten die veel gebruikersvriendelijker zijn en minder snel worden gehackt...
:murb: @rjtuijnman3 april 2024 14:46
Ik ben het denk ik wel met je eens, maar ik heb dan ook het liefst ook een statische site generator met afbeeldingen en teksten in git en geen gui die toch nooit optimaal werkt. Uiteindelijk als het allemaal goed is opgezet kan het redelijk werken (dus geen visual site builder oid), al zal het ook nooit mijn voorkeur hebben. Maar de grote diversiteit aan plugins en het feit dat zoveel mensen er voldoende goed mee overweg kunnen maakt het een sterke optie voor veel organisaties.
rjtuijnman @:murb:8 april 2024 15:19
Met name die stortvloed van plug-ins maakt het een torentje-bussekruit pakket: een wankele opeenstapeling van third party applicatietjes die allemaal door derden goed onderhoudenmoeten worden anders loopt jouw website volledig in de soep. En zoek het dan als 'leek' nog maar eens uit...
Nee, hoe minder ik afhankelijk ben van anderen, des te safer ik het vind!
PaulHelper @rjtuijnman3 april 2024 20:41
Je doet niet per se iets fout. Ieder bedrijf heeft zijn eigen doelgroep in dit geval heeft wordpress ook een bepaalde target audience. Jij behoort zo hoor ik het niet toe. Ik zelf ook niet per se. Toch is het zeker voor minder complexe projecten of waar mensen goedkoop onderhoud willen houden een oplossing. Bijvoorbeeld door zelf kleine dingen te kunnen aanpassen na eerste setup door de klanten ipv de beheerders.
Daarnaast denk ik dat je relatief snel een proof of concept en eerste versie kan neerzetten zonder veel te configureren.
Nee het is misschien niet altijd het 'beste' maar het is maar hoe je dat definieert.
Welke andere pakketten zou jij in plaats van wordpress gebruiken, daar ben ik persoonlijk wel benieuwd naar.

Daarnaast vind ik het hacken nogal afhankelijk van setup. Jij zegt dus dat het grootste deel van het internet heel makkelijk te hacken is? Tot op zekere hoogte natuurlijk sowieso waar maar zolang je plugins niet te pas en te onpas installeert en niet minder dan 1 keer per jaar update zit dat wel goed.
Maar ik denk dat dat met alle systemen wel het geval is.
rjtuijnman @PaulHelper8 april 2024 15:21
Met name voor die setup heb je echt wel meer dan alleen lekenverstand nodig om het redelijk safe op te zetten. Doordat 'iedereen' WordPress gebruikt, is het voor hackers een heerlijk breed aanvalsplatform...
Luminair 2 april 2024 22:46
Die Google fonts ga ik echt direct uitzetten in mijn thema's met een hook, in elk geval als het CSS imports zijn naar een URL van Google. Dat is eigenlijk gewoon tracking zonder het tracking te noemen.

EDIT: ah gelukkig, het wordt naar de site gedownload en vanaf daar geserveerd, dus geen wordpress.com fratsen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luminair op 22 juli 2024 22:08]

W00fer @Luminair3 april 2024 00:06
Het valt me sowieso op dat alles rondom Wordpress steeds meer een verdienmodel wordt. Vroeger was Jetpack gratis, tegenwoordig moet je een verklaring tekenen waarin je aangeeft dat je het niet voor commerciële doeleinden zult gebruiken, dan pas is het gratis. Op zich snap ik het "voor niks gaat de zon op" principe wel, maar Wordpress rekent zich nu rijk nu 40+ procent van het web op de site draait. Het wordt tijd dat de EU zich ook uit gaat spreken tegen dit soort groeiende monopolies.
Luminair @W00fer3 april 2024 01:20
Ik denk dat je hier een aantal dingen door elkaar haalt. Dat is begrijpelijk, want het verschil tussen Wordpress.org en Wordpress.com is best ambigue. Maar Wordpress.com (een square-space achtig hosting platform) is de partij die winst probeert te maken, en Wordpress.org bevat het open-source Wordpress project. Dat laatste doet in elk geval haar best om niet te tracken, en heeft geen commercieel oogmerk.

De JetPack plugin biedt een aantal CDN-achtige hosting diensten, en is daarmee verwoven met Wordpress.com. Dat "alles rondom Wordpress steeds meer een verdienmodel wordt" geld dus eigenlijk alleen voor de hostingdienst.

Verder heb ik de statistieken zo snel niet bij de hand, maar van wat ik zag draait het merendeel van de websites de open-source Wordpress software, niet op een gehoste Wordpress.com website. Wat dat betreft kán er geen sprake zijn van een monopolie, even min als dat Linux op servers een commercieel monopolie kan hebben. Ze zijn dan wel de grootste, maar er is daarin geen commercieel entiteit die er zo van profiteert op een manier dat andere dat niet kunnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luminair op 22 juli 2024 22:08]

W00fer @Luminair3 april 2024 04:11
Neen, want je kunt Jetpack ook op de niet hoster variant gebruiken. En Jetpack was maar 1 voorbeeld.
vlijmen @W00fer3 april 2024 07:22
Maar Jetpack is geen vereiste voor WordPress. Dat er betaalde plugins zijn wil toch niks zeggen over de ontwikkeling van het CMS.
Lekkere Loempia @W00fer3 april 2024 12:12
Dit heeft nog steeds weinig met monopoliepositie/verdienmodel te maken. Een monopoliepositie is alleen sprake van als je hard kan maken, dat er sprake is van verstoorde marktwerking waarin 1 partij vrijwel alles doelbewust naar z'n hand zet.

Wordpress is naast een CMS ook een ecosysteem van derde-partij software (plugins, themes, etc). De software ontwikkeling van het CMS zit in de foundation, wordpress.org. Met wordpress.com is enkel sprake van een dienstverlening obv. datzelfde CMS met wat dienstverlenende uitbreidingen zoals een CDN, etc.

Als je Wordpress zelf download en installeert, zit de software ook niet achter je broek aan om bepaalde commercieel gerelateerde software te installeren zoals Jetpack. De keuze is aan jou en dus vrij.

Plus het feit dat jijzelf ook gewoon de software ervoor kan ontwikkelen en geheel gratis kan aanbieden.Je kan dus invloed hebben op die marktwerking door deel te nemen binnen het ecosysteem.

Samenvattend: men staat vrij om commercieel in te zetten, zolang de keuze vrij is voor alternatieven die eenzelfde behoefte kunnen vervullen.
W00fer @Lekkere Loempia3 april 2024 16:50
Zo kun je de marktpositie en het misbruik daarvan van Apple ook wel goedpraten. Het is geen monopoliepositie, maar slechts een platform voor derde partijen. Gelukkig heeft de EU daar nu paal en perk aan gesteld. Bij een appstore is de keus ook vrij om iets te installeren, dus dat klopt niet de argumentatie.
Bij Apple heb je in die zin ook keus om aanschaf van een ander product te doen of via de website van de leverancier (ipv in-app aankopen met 30% opslag/commissie).
Luminair @W00fer3 april 2024 17:55
want je kunt Jetpack ook op de niet hoster variant gebruiken
Nou én? Je wordt bij lange na niet gedwongen om die plugin te gebruiken. Zelfs het bestaan van die plugin is meeste Wordpress gebruikers onbekend. En als JetPack maar één voorbeeld was, waar zijn al die andere (hopelijk betere) voorbeelden dan van plugins die Wordpress(.org) een commerciële monopolie zouden geven?

Dat "alles rondom Wordpress steeds meer een verdienmodel wordt" is gewoon pertinent niet van toepassing op Wordpress(.org).
bzzzt @W00fer3 april 2024 08:18
Een monopolie op zich is niet verboden. Het zou ook van de zotte zijn om bedrijven te gaan straffen omdat ze een succesvol product gemaakt hebben. Wat verboden is is misbruik van zo'n positie te maken om concurrentie kapot te maken.

Ik snap het sentiment tegen langzaam aan 'paywalls' om producten heen bouwen wel, maar sommige tools hebben eigenlijk doorlopend onderhoud of investeringen (in bv server capaciteit) nodig dus is het niet meer dan redelijk dat je daar als klant voor betaalt.
Wat me opviel aan jouw Jetpack voorbeeld is dat naast dat je mag bijbetalen voor een AI generator of CDN wat in mijn ogen niet meer dan logisch is, ze ook backup en security 'opties' toevoegen. Dat betekent dat het tegen hun belang in gaat om de open source versie van dergelijke verbeteringen te voorzien waar ik wel wat vraagtekens bij zou plaatsen als ik in de markt was voor een blog pakket.
geert1
@W00fer3 april 2024 10:47
Wordpress.org blijft gewoon gratis. En er zijn al vele jaren betaalde plugins, die van alles doen. Die komen meestal van derde partijen, en enkele van Automattic zelf zoals Jetpack. Jetpack is totaal geen vereiste voor het bouwen van een goede site. Voor alle plugins zijn er alternatieven, vaak gratis of nuchter geprijsd, of door het zelf te schrijven. En Jetpack doet een aantal dingen op externe servers, waardoor het niet vreemd is dat dat geld kost.

Bepaalde populaire plugins van derden zijn wel sneller in prijs gestegen dan de inflatie. Dus daar zien we enig winstgedrag, omdat mensen afhankelijk zijn geworden. Maar de prijzen zijn nog steeds niet extreem voor wat je krijgt. Sommige plugins besparen honderden uren handmatig ontwikkelen; dan betaal ik liever tientjes tot enkele honderden euro's (eenmalig of per jaar). Een kleine hobby-site kan nog gewoon 100% gratis; die hebben vaak niet veel nodig. En sites voor bedrijven en betalende opdrachtgevers mogen wel iets kosten.

Het platform zelf blijft gewoon gratis, en betaalde plugins zijn er al vele jaren.
W00fer @geert13 april 2024 16:52
Hierboven heb ik argumentatie en overeenkomsten geschreven met de Apple zaak, waar mijn Wordpress voorbeeld een teken aan de wand is dat er een commerciele verschuiving in zit. Dat iets geld mag/moet kosten heb ik ook al aangeduid. Kwalijker is als er minder keuze is of als er gratis features steeds meer achter betaalmuren verdwijnen.
Peterbaksteen 3 april 2024 09:24
Heb weinig aan deze update, maar als je de block theme gebruikt wel een handige update met local fonts, als ze nu ook eens wat doen aan interne linking...... een categorie linken moet volledig handmatig bijvoorbeeld, en pagina linking is ook drama op een grote website, pakt die losse blog artikelen als prioriteit boven pagina's.
gooos @Peterbaksteen4 april 2024 01:02
Het was zo fijn geweest als het hele Gutenburg gebeuren gewoon als add-on naast de kern van WordPress was opgetuigd. Nu zitten we met veelal updates die eigenlijk niets toevoegen als je met een andere page editor werkt. Persoonlijk ben ik er nog altijd niet van overtuigd dat de block editor echt het fijnste werkt, zou er nog weer eens een nieuwe probeer sessie tegenaan moeten gooien vermoed ik om de huidige stand van zaken te kunnen beoordelen voor mijzelf.
Peterbaksteen @gooos4 april 2024 08:50
Ik heb het nooit begrepen, als ze die builder nou gewoon als plugin uitbrengen, kan iedereen kiezen wat die wilt, nu zit je met een grote installatie met veel meer zwakheden als nodig als je niet de gutenberg gebruikt.
gooos @Peterbaksteen6 april 2024 20:18
Yep - het leidt ze ook onnodig af van belangrijkere zaken zoals eindelijk eens die verouderde en zwakke encryptie van de wachtwoorden overboord gooien... Ik ben zelf als jaren geleden overgestapt naar bcrypt met een hogere cost van 12 (welke overigens vanaf PHP 8.4 de standaard instelling wordt) maar het is eigenlijk gewoon te zot voor woorden dat tickets als Use bcrypt for password hashing; updating old hashes en het daaraan gerelateerde Retire Phpass and use PHP native password hashing eindeloos open blijven staan.

Dit soort tickets lijken wel niet fancy genoeg om echt werk van te maken of zo, best bijzonder vreemd.
vinx77 3 april 2024 14:48
5 minuten??? Met een template voor docker-compose.yml lukt het in minder tijd - admin-wachtwoord verzinnen kost de meeste tijd.
W00fer @vinx773 april 2024 16:52
Dan moet je wel weten hoe Dockers werken, waar je ze kan opzetten enzovoorts.

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